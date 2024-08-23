Washington Probate - How Can I Obtain a Copy of a Document, such as a Will, Filed in a Probate? (2024)

Table of Contents
A. In Person B. By Mail C. By Attorney Service FAQs References
  1. In Person
  2. By Mail
  3. By Attorney Service

A. In Person

For King County:

  • Go to the Clerk’s Office at the King County Courthouse on the 6th floor (or at the Regional Justice Center).
  • If you have only the name of the Decedent, then enter that name on a SCOMIS Computer and obtain his/her probate case number.
  • Once you have the case number, go to the bank of computers to the left and across from the SCOMIS computers, which bank is underneath a sign reading “Electronic Court Records” — these are the ECR Computers.
  • Enter the case number on an ECR computer, and it will list all of the documents filed in the case, any of which (so long as the document has not been sealed by the Court) you may download and read.
  • You may order a plain or certified copy of any such document through the ECR computer and pick up the copy at the Clerk’s Copy Center, to the right of the SCOMIS Computers.
  • The copy charge depends of the type of copy you desire:
    • Plain copies are 25 cents per page.
    • Certified copies are $5 for the first page of any document and $1 for each additional page of the same document (ie, the $5 first page charge is assessed document by document, not on one’s overall order).

Caution: The scanning process takes anywhere from two to five Court days, so during that period, filed documents are not available, either on the ECR Computers or by the actual paper documents as filed. In other words, you will not be able to find a document in the Court files for at least several days after its filing. If a document, instead, was presented in and left with the Court for filing, that will only increase the time it takes for it to appear on the ECR Computers.

The ECR Computers cover all King County Superior Court scanned filings (ie, all documents for all cases filed after 1999 and for archived cases filed after 1995, whether with a SEA or a KNT designation) and, like the SCOMIS Computers, are available at both the King County Courthouse and the Regional Justice Center.

If you can’t find your case number on the ECR Computers, then your case number may be available on the computers to the left of the ECR computers — the ones under the sign reading “Request Files from 1979 – 1999” — which contain the case information for unscanned case files. A copy of any unscanned document (ie, one not on the ECR Computers) may be made by requesting the hardcopy, paper file from the Clerk’s file room and then making a copy of the document yourself on any of the copy machines in the Clerk’s Office for 15 cents per page.

See Also
Washington State Courts - Court DirectorySuperior Court Clerk's Office

For another county: Go to the Clerk’s Office at its County Courthouse and ask.

B. By Mail

For King County, write the King County Superior Court Clerk’s Office at the following addresses:

  • For SEA-designated cases:
  • King County Superior Court Clerk
    ATTN: Correspondence Clerk
    516 3rd Ave, E-609
    Seattle, WA 98104
  • For KNT-designated cases:
    King County Superior Court Clerk
    ATTN: Correspondence Clerk
    401 4th Ave N, Room 2C
    Kent, WA 98032

In your request:

  1. Provide your:
    1. Name,
    2. Address, and
    3. Daytime telephone number.
  2. Specify:
    1. The name of the case,
    2. Its case number, and
    3. The name of each document that you want copied.
  3. Enclose:
    1. A self-addressed envelope with sufficient postage attached.
    2. A check for $25 made to the order of King County Superior Court Clerk:
      1. If you are a Washington resident, a personal check is acceptable so long as the check is drawn on a bank located within Washington and your name is imprinted on the check.
      2. If you are not a Washington resident, a Cashier’s Check or Money Order is required.

The Clerk’s fee is:

  • A non-refundable service charge of $20, plus
  • A copying and certification fee of:
    • $5 for the first page of any document, and
    • $1 for each additional page of the same document (with a $5 deposit, paid along with the $20 service charge = $25 total).

You will receive a certified copy, as the Clerk’s Office will not provide plain copies by mail. If your request entails more than one copy, you will be billed for the additional charge.

For further information, see Copies by KCSCC.

The Clerk’s Office “turn-around time” (ie, time between its receipt of your request and its mailing of your copies) for requests for document copies is two to three weeks. Consequently, with delivery time included, you should not expect to receive the copies until a month or so after you mail your request.

For another county: Telephone its Superior Court Clerk’s Office and ask. Telephone Numbers

C. By Attorney Service

For King County, if you want or need the copies sooner, you may obtain them, generally within a day, from a variety of private attorney services, such as:

  1. NW Legal Support, Inc.
    526 Yale Ave N, Suite A
    Seattle, WA 98109
    206 223-9426
    Fax 206 223-9475
    www.nwlegal.com

    NW Legal states:

    1. They estimate their fee at $20 plus 50 cents per page plus any Court Clerk’s copying or certification fee.
    2. Their turn-around time is one business day.
    3. They could supply copies by fax at minimal charge.
    4. They could obtain copies from any of the other 38 counties in Washington at increased cost and turn-around time.
  2. Attorney’s Information Bureau
    Room C-603
    King County Courthouse
    206 622-1909
    Toll Free 877 885-0815
    Fax 206 264-8903
    Email AttysInfoB@aol.com
    AIB states:
    1. Their fee is $60 plus either:
      1. For plain copies: 50 cents per page, or
      2. For certified copies: $1 per page plus
      3. Any Court Clerk’s copying or certification fee.
    2. Their turn-around time is one business day.
    3. They will supply copies by fax for an additional fee of $5 for up to the first 5 pages plus $1 for each additional page.
    4. They can provide the same services for Pierce County at the same rates as for King County.
    5. They can obtain copies from any of the other 37 counties in Washington:
      1. For an additional $40 charge, and
      2. With a substantially greater turn-around time.

Disclosure: Neithe WASHINGTON PROBATE nor its author has any affiliation with any of the companies described above or has received or will in the future receive any consideration for mentioning any of them in this website, which mention is intended solely to provide additional information and not as an endorsem*nt or guarantee.

Thanks: Your author thanks the many personnel of the King County Clerk’s Office who have answered, with patience and grace, his innumerable questions over the years and have helped in the preparation of this page, especially Kathei McCoy, Information Services Supervisor — with his continuing to take complete and total responsibility for any errors or omissions that remain.

Washington Probate - How Can I Obtain a Copy of a Document, such as a Will, Filed in a Probate? (2024)

FAQs

Washington Probate - How Can I Obtain a Copy of a Document, such as a Will, Filed in a Probate? ›

Go to the Clerk's Office at the King County Courthouse on the 6th floor (or at the Regional Justice Center). If you have only the name of the Decedent, then enter that name on a SCOMIS Computer and obtain his/her probate case number.

Discover More
How do you get a copy of a will in Washington State? ›

Contact the probate court in the counties where the deceased lived to determine whether the will was registered. Contact a probate attorney for help. These attorneys have access to networks of other probate attorneys in the state, one of whom may have the will you are looking for.

See Details
How do I find probate records in Washington State? ›

You can:
  1. File a Washington superior courts case search online by entering Case Type: Probate/Guardianship.
  2. Call the Superior Court Clerk's Office of your county and ask. ...
  3. Go down to your county Clerk's office in person and search on their computers under “Search for Case Numbers from 1979 – Present (SCOMIS).”

Read The Full Story
How long does probate last in Washington State? ›

Probate in Washington typically takes six months to a year. It can take much longer if there is a court fight over the will (which is rare) or if the estate has unusual assets or debts that complicate matters. Unless there is a dispute, it's mainly a matter of filing paperwork.

Read The Full Story
Do all wills have to go through probate in Washington State? ›

Probate proceedings are not necessary for all estates. Factors including the value, nature, and titling of assets de- termines whether a probate is required. Washington law provides a simpli- fied procedure for the transfer of assets in a small estate when the value of such does not exceed $100,000.

See More
Who is entitled to a copy of a will in WA? ›

In Western Australia, only an executor is legally entitled to obtain a copy of a will before it is probated and becomes public record. Unlike other jurisdictions in Australia, in WA there is no statutory entitlement for eligible parties to view the contents of a will before probate is granted.

Show Me More
What happens if I lost my will? ›

If your will was simply lost or accidentally destroyed, it still reflects your wishes. A copy of the will can be submitted to the court, and the court may (but does not have to) open a probate based on that copy.

Keep Reading
Who inherits when there is no will in Washington State? ›

Who Gets What in Washington?
If you die with:here's what happens:
children but no spousechildren inherit everything
spouse but no children, parents, or siblingsspouse inherits everything
parents but no children or spouseparents inherit everything
siblings but no children, spouse, or parentssiblings inherit everything
3 more rows

Learn More
What is the threshold for probate in Washington State? ›

Legally, you will need a probate (either an adjudication or a traditional probate) if Decedent's probate assets include: A net value of over $100,000 of personal property, or. Any real property that you choose not to or cannot Administer by Affidavit.

See Details
How do I get a letter of testamentary in Washington State? ›

To obtain letters testamentary in Washington State, the personal representative typically initiates the process by filing a petition with the probate court.

See More

How long does a person have to contest a will in Washington State? ›

In Washington, you typically have four months from the date the will is admitted to probate to contest it. This time limit ensures disputes are resolved promptly and prevents delays in estate administration.

Discover More Details
How much does an estate have to be worth to go to probate in WA? ›

Executors can provide certified copies of the Will and Death Certificate to access and deal with the deceased's assets. Typically, asset holders do not require Probate where an asset has a value of less than $50,000, however, sometimes the threshold is $20,000.

See More
Do you have to pay inheritance tax in Washington State? ›

Washington does not have an inheritance tax. Washington does have an estate tax.

See More
How do I look up a probate for Washington State? ›

Probate Courts

The FamilySearch Library has acquired copies of probate records for a few counties in Washington. However, they are also available at the various county courthouses, or the county may have transferred early records to the Washington State Archives at http://www.secstate.wa.gov/archives/.

View Details
Who is considered the next of kin in Washington State? ›

(1) The surviving spouse or state registered domestic partner, or such person as he or she may request to have appointed. (2) The next of kin in the following order: (a) Child or children; (b) father or mother; (c) brothers or sisters; (d) grandchildren; (e) nephews or nieces.

Find Out More
What are nonprobate assets in Washington State? ›

Generally, nonprobate assets are those that will not pass to heirs or beneficiaries during probate, but will instead pass upon a person's death under a written instrument or arrangement other than the person's will. (Nonprobate assets given away using a super will are an exception.)

Get More Info Here
Does a will have to be recorded in Washington State? ›

Bottom-line: If you are in possession of a Will of a Decedent, Washington law requires you to either promptly: File it with the Court (See: Procedure for Filing Decedent's Will By Itself), or. Deliver it to the named Personal Representative (for his/her filing of the Will, usually together with a Petition for Letters).

View More
How do I get a will in Washington State? ›

What Are the Requirements for Signing a Will in Washington?
  1. make the will at the time of your last sickness.
  2. declare it to be your will in front of at least two witnesses.
  3. have your will offered to the court within six months after you make it unless it is reduced to writing, and.

Keep Reading
Does Washington State recognize handwritten wills? ›

In Washington State, a will can indeed be handwritten, but it is subject to certain requirements to be considered valid. Handwritten wills are known as “holographic wills,” and while they can be legally recognized, they must meet specific criteria to ensure their validity and enforceability.

Read More
How much can an executor charge in Washington State? ›

Although there is no statutory guideline on executor fees in Washington, the common understanding among legal professionals suggests that an executor can expect to receive about 2-5% of the estate's value. However, this percentage can vary based on the specifics of the estate and the executor's duties.

Learn More Now

References

Top Articles
What Happened To Elbridge Bryant From The Temptations?
History - The Temptations
From the New Edition Story to KIN: How Myles Truitt Is Leaving His Mark in Hollywood
3 The Hard Way: ‘BMF’ Stars Demetrius Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi & Myles Truitt Talk Inspiration & Legacy
Gina Bullard Brain Tumor
Lpn Jobs Near Me Salary
Craigslist Com Houston
San Francisco CA Real Estate - San Francisco CA Homes For Sale | Zillow
Sariixo Thothub
Do Attic Fans Work? An Honest Analysis [+Pros and Cons]
Robitussin Commercial Bear Voice Actor – Repeat Replay
30 Commercials You Didn't Realize Were Voiced By Celebrities
Latest Posts
Weekly top reads: Owasco golf course sold, Elbridge pizza shop owner pleads not guilty
Elbridge Bryant: The Untold Temptations Tale
Article information

Author: Kareem Mueller DO

Last Updated:

Views: 5691

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (66 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kareem Mueller DO

Birthday: 1997-01-04

Address: Apt. 156 12935 Runolfsdottir Mission, Greenfort, MN 74384-6749

Phone: +16704982844747

Job: Corporate Administration Planner

Hobby: Mountain biking, Jewelry making, Stone skipping, Lacemaking, Knife making, Scrapbooking, Letterboxing

Introduction: My name is Kareem Mueller DO, I am a vivacious, super, thoughtful, excited, handsome, beautiful, combative person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.