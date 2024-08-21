table function - RDocumentation (2024)

Description
table uses the cross-classifying factors to build a contingency table of the counts at each combination of factor levels.
Usage
table(…, exclude = if (useNA == "no") c(NA, NaN), useNA = c("no", "ifany", "always"), dnn = list.names(…), deparse.level = 1)
as.table(x, …)is.table(x)
# S3 method for tableas.data.frame(x, row.names = NULL, …, responseName = "Freq", stringsAsFactors = TRUE, sep = "", base = list(LETTERS))
Arguments
…
one or more objects which can be interpreted as factors (including character strings), or a list (or data frame) whose components can be so interpreted. (For
exclude
levels to remove for all factors in
…. If it does not contain
NA and
useNA is not specified, it implies
useNA = "ifany". See ‘Details’ for its interpretation for non-factor arguments.
useNA
whether to include
NA values in the table. See ‘Details’. Can be abbreviated.
dnn
the names to be given to the dimensions in the result (the dimnames names).
deparse.level
controls how the default
dnn is constructed. See ‘Details’.
x
an arbitrary R object, or an object inheriting from class
"table" for the
as.data.frame method. Note that
as.data.frame.table(x, *) may be called explicitly for non-table
x for “reshaping”
arrays.
row.names
a character vector giving the row names for the data frame.
responseName
The name to be used for the column of table entries, usually counts.
stringsAsFactors
logical: should the classifying factors be returned as factors (the default) or character vectors?
sep, base
passed to
provideDimnames.
Value
table() returns a contingency table, an object of class
"table", an array of integer values. Note that unlike S the result is always an
array, a 1D array if one factor is given.
as.table and
is.table coerce to and test for contingency table, respectively.
The
as.data.frame method for objects inheriting from class
"table" can be used to convert the array-based representation of a contingency table to a data frame containing the classifying factors and the corresponding entries (the latter as component named by
responseName). This is the inverse of
xtabs.
Details
If the argument
dnn is not supplied, the internal function
list.names is called to compute the ‘dimname names’. If the arguments in
… are named, those names are used. For the remaining arguments,
deparse.level = 0 gives an empty name,
deparse.level = 1 uses the supplied argument if it is a symbol, and
deparse.level = 2 will deparse the argument.
Only when
exclude is specified (i.e., not by default) and non-empty, will
table potentially drop levels of factor arguments.
useNA controls if the table includes counts of
NA values: the allowed values correspond to never (
"no"), only if the count is positive (
"ifany") and even for zero counts (
"always"). Note the somewhat “pathological” case of two different kinds of
NAs which are treated differently, depending on both
useNA and
exclude, see
d.patho in the ‘Examples:’ below.
Both
exclude and
useNA operate on an “all or none” basis. If you want to control the dimensions of a multiway table separately, modify each argument using
factor or
addNA.
Non-factor arguments
a are coerced via
factor(a, exclude=exclude). Since R 3.4.0, care is taken not to count the excluded values (where they were included in the
NA count, previously).
The
summary method for class
"table" (used for objects created by
table or
xtabs) which gives basic information and performs a chi-squared test for independence of factors (note that the function
chisq.test currently only handles 2-d tables).
References
Becker, R. A., Chambers, J. M. and Wilks, A. R. (1988) The New S Language. Wadsworth & Brooks/Cole.
See Also
tabulate is the underlying function and allows finer control.
Use
ftable for printing (and more) of multidimensional tables.
margin.table,
prop.table,
addmargins.
addNA for constructing factors with
NA as a level.
xtabs for cross tabulation of data frames with a formula interface.
Examples
# NOT RUN {require(stats) # for rpois and xtabs## Simple frequency distributiontable(rpois(100, 5))## Check the design:with(warpbreaks, table(wool, tension))table(state.division, state.region)# simple two-way contingency tablewith(airquality, table(cut(Temp, quantile(Temp)), Month))a <- letters[1:3]table(a, sample(a)) # dnn is c("a", "")table(a, sample(a), deparse.level = 0) # dnn is c("", "")table(a, sample(a), deparse.level = 2) # dnn is c("a", "sample(a)")## xtabs() <-> as.data.frame.table() :UCBAdmissions ## already a contingency tableDF <- as.data.frame(UCBAdmissions)class(tab <- xtabs(Freq ~ ., DF)) # xtabs & table## tab *is* "the same" as the original table:all(tab == UCBAdmissions)all.equal(dimnames(tab), dimnames(UCBAdmissions))a <- rep(c(NA, 1/0:3), 10)table(a) # does not report NA'stable(a, exclude = NULL) # reports NA'sb <- factor(rep(c("A","B","C"), 10))table(b)table(b, exclude = "B")d <- factor(rep(c("A","B","C"), 10), levels = c("A","B","C","D","E"))table(d, exclude = "B")print(table(b, d), zero.print = ".")## NA counting:is.na(d) <- 3:4d. <- addNA(d)d.[1:7]table(d.) # ", exclude = NULL" is not needed## i.e., if you want to count the NA's of 'd', usetable(d, useNA = "ifany")## "pathological" case:d.patho <- addNA(c(1,NA,1:2,1:3))[-7]; is.na(d.patho) <- 3:4d.patho## just 3 consecutive NA's ? --- well, have *two* kinds of NAs here :as.integer(d.patho) # 1 4 NA NA 1 2#### In R >= 3.4.0, table() allows to differentiate:table(d.patho) # counts the "unusual" NAtable(d.patho, useNA = "ifany") # counts all threetable(d.patho, exclude = NULL) # (ditto)table(d.patho, exclude = NA) # counts none## Two-way tables with NA counts. The 3rd variant is absurd, but shows## something that cannot be done using exclude or useNA.with(airquality, table(OzHi = Ozone > 80, Month, useNA = "ifany"))with(airquality, table(OzHi = Ozone > 80, Month, useNA = "always"))with(airquality, table(OzHi = Ozone > 80, addNA(Month)))# }
