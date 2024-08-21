table function - RDocumentation (2024)

If the argument dnn is not supplied, the internal function list.names is called to compute the ‘dimname names’. If the arguments in … are named, those names are used. For the remaining arguments, deparse.level = 0 gives an empty name, deparse.level = 1 uses the supplied argument if it is a symbol, and deparse.level = 2 will deparse the argument.

Only when exclude is specified (i.e., not by default) and non-empty, will table potentially drop levels of factor arguments.

useNA controls if the table includes counts of NA values: the allowed values correspond to never ( "no" ), only if the count is positive ( "ifany" ) and even for zero counts ( "always" ). Note the somewhat “pathological” case of two different kinds of NA s which are treated differently, depending on both useNA and exclude , see d.patho in the ‘Examples:’ below.

Both exclude and useNA operate on an “all or none” basis. If you want to control the dimensions of a multiway table separately, modify each argument using factor or addNA .

Non-factor arguments a are coerced via factor(a, exclude=exclude) . Since R 3.4.0, care is taken not to count the excluded values (where they were included in the NA count, previously).