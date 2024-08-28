UF Health Urology – Medical Plaza - UF Health (2024)

Social workers are part of the patient's care team and work with medical staff and nurses.

Smoking, chewing tobacco, or using electronic cigarettes is prohibited on UF Health properties.

Notary services are available to patients and visitors Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can download a form or call (352) 594-0909 to have medical records mailed or faxed.

UF Health provides free language services to people whose primary language is not English.

The Gift Stops offer a wide variety of gifts and products for patients and families.

The Garden of Hope, Sun Terrace, and other spaces help patients and families relax.

Baby-changing stations are available in many of UF Health's restrooms.

Many of UF Health's properties have various branch ATMs and/or branch offices.

Aids and services are available to help people with disabilities communicate effectively.

UF Health has an adaptive seating clinic where our therapists evaluate patients for both adaptive equipment and mobility device needs.

UF Health Specialty Pharmacy focuses on medication therapy for patients with complex disease states. Medications in our specialty pharmacy range from oral to cutting-edge injectable and biologic products.

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and massage therapy services for patients experiencing problems associated with surgery or due to side effects of chemotherapy or radiation treatment.

I was just happy that I had great support from my wife, family and UF Health Urology. We made it through.

UF Health Shands Hospital is ranked one of the best hospitals for urologic care by U.S. News & World Report.

UF Health Urology offers telehealth visits, which are convenient for an initial consultation with your physician or as a follow-up visit after surgery. Please contact your provider to schedule an appointment and they will determine if a telehealth visit is right for you. View our telehealth section for assistance in how to prepare for and connect to a scheduled appointment. If you still need assistance, please contact our office at 352.265.6200 if you have any questions or need help scheduling an appointment.

At UF Health, we treat all urologic conditions with leading-edge treatment options. Conditions include:

Learn more about the excellent clinical care at the department of urology.

UF Health Urology – Medical Plaza is staffed by urologic professionals who are experts at the diagnosis and management of the entire spectrum of urologic disease. Central scheduling assures an appointment with the appropriate specialist. Care is compassionate, thorough and individualized with timely communication shared with your primary physician, including recommendations for treatment.

Urology at UF Health Medical Plaza offers a comprehensive set of solutions for our patients of all ages, ranging from traditional to state-of-the-art and excellent post-surgical care.

This hospital ranked among the top 48 out of 284 hospitals.

UF Health Shands is a private, not-for-profit hospital system affiliated with the University of Florida. It is part of University of Florida Health, the Southeast's most comprehensive academic health center, with campuses in Gainesville and Jacksonville. UF Health Shands is based in Gainesville.

UF Health Jacksonville is renowned for treating patients with complex diseases and being on the forefront of advancing the science of interventional cardiology.

2,930 Employees



“At UF Health Central Florida, it's all about caring for patients at their most vulnerable moments and having the tools and resources to provide that care when minutes and seconds count.”

Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville tied with UF Health Shands as the top Florida hospital in 2020-21. For more information, please contact Ken Garcia at kdgarcia@ufl.edu or 352-273-9799.

After a meteoric five-year rankings ascension, UF's two-year stint in the Top 5 is over. The university fell from No. 5 to No. 6 among national public universities, according to U.S News & World Report Best College rankings released Sept.

1- What is the Largest Hospital in the United States? With 2,247 staffed beds, AdventHealth Orlando is the biggest hospital in the United States. It ranks highly in terms of net patient income.

The UF Health network consists of 11 hospitals, including UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville and UF Health Jacksonville, as well as hundreds of outpatient clinics in North Florida and Central Florida.

The UF Board of Trustees is the public body corporate of the university. It sets policy for the institution, and serves as the institution's legal owner and final authority.

The UF Teaching Hospital opened its doors on October 20, 1958. In 1965 it was renamed in Shands' honor as W. A. Shands Teaching Hospital and Clinics.

The UF Health Shands Trauma Center is an accredited Level I trauma center by the American College of Surgeons, the highest designation available.

Vincent's Medical Center Southside was formed in 1873 as St. Luke's Hospital by three women who saw a need for medical care in the community. It is the oldest private hospital in Florida.

The UF Health headquarters is located in Gainesville, on UF's main campus, with programs throughout Gainesville and North Central Florida. Our other academic campus is located in Jacksonville.

University of Florida is ranked No. 35 (tie) in Best Medical Schools: Research and No. 84 (tie) in Best Medical Schools: Primary Care. Schools are ranked according to their performance across a set of widely accepted indicators of excellence.

Based on the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings from 2023-24, and its analysis of more than 4,500 adult hospitals, UF Health Shands Hospital continues to be in elite company with health systems nationwide. The five adult specialties ranked among the nation's top 50 are: Ear, nose and throat (30th)

The 2022 Scorecard on State Health System Performance identifies a range of health care system deficiencies, and how they have been exacerbated by the pandemic.