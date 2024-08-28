UF Health Urology – Medical Plaza - UF Health (2024)

Address
Urology at UF Health Medical Plaza offers a comprehensive set of solutions for our patients of all ages, ranging from traditional to state-of-the-art and excellent post-surgical care.
UF Health Urology – Medical Plaza is staffed by urologic professionals who are experts at the diagnosis and management of the entire spectrum of urologic disease. Central scheduling assures an appointment with the appropriate specialist. Care is compassionate, thorough and individualized with timely communication shared with your primary physician, including recommendations for treatment.
Learn more about the excellent clinical care at the department of urology.
Urologic Care at UF Health
At UF Health, we treat all urologic conditions with leading-edge treatment options. Conditions include:
Benign prostate hyperplasia (enlarged prostate)
Erectile dysfunction
Incontinence
Kidney stones
Male infertility
Urinary and prostate infections
- Urologic Cancers
Bladder cancer
Kidney cancer
Prostate cancer
Testicular cancer
Telehealth Appointments
UF Health Urology offers telehealth visits, which are convenient for an initial consultation with your physician or as a follow-up visit after surgery. Please contact your provider to schedule an appointment and they will determine if a telehealth visit is right for you. View our telehealth section for assistance in how to prepare for and connect to a scheduled appointment. If you still need assistance, please contact our office at 352.265.6200 if you have any questions or need help scheduling an appointment.
UF Health Shands Hospital is ranked one of the best hospitals for urologic care by U.S. News & World Report.
Our experts
-
Tarik Benidir, MD
Surgical Oncologist (Surgical Specialist - Cancer), Urologist
-
Vincent G Bird, MD
Urologist
-
Kevin J Campbell, MD
Reproductive Endocrinologist (Infertility Specialist)
Languages: French
-
Paul L Crispen, MD
Cancer Specialist (Oncologist), Urologist
-
Veronica O Demtchouk, MD
Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgeon
Languages: Spanish, Russian
-
John Michael DiBianco, MD
Urologist
I was just happy that I had great support from my wife, family and UF Health Urology. We made it through.
Andy Farina's story More patient stories
Specialties
- Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
- Urology
- Pediatric Urology