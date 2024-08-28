UF Health Urology – Medical Plaza - UF Health (2024)

Table of Contents
Address Phone Numbers Hours of Operation Urologic Care at UF Health Telehealth Appointments Our experts Related conditions & treatments Meeting your health care needs Cancer Rehabilitation Medical Imaging Services Medical Plaza Specialty Pharmacy Outpatient Lab Services Pharmacies Wheelchair and Adaptive Equipment Fitting For your convenience and peace of mind Accessibility ATM and Banking Baby-Changing Station Coffee Medical Plaza Dining Options Free Wifi Gardens and Outdoor Spaces Gender-Neutral Restroom Gift Shops Interpreters / Hearing Impaired Medical Records Notary Public Smoke-Free Social Services Specialties FAQs References

Address

1549 Gale Lemerand Drive
3rd Floor
Gainesville, Florida 32610-3008
Directions, parking and more

Phone Numbers

Appointment (352) 265-8240

Fax (352) 627-4172

Hours of Operation

See full hours
UF Health Urology – Medical Plaza - UF Health (1)

Urology at UF Health Medical Plaza offers a comprehensive set of solutions for our patients of all ages, ranging from traditional to state-of-the-art and excellent post-surgical care.

UF Health Urology – Medical Plaza is staffed by urologic professionals who are experts at the diagnosis and management of the entire spectrum of urologic disease. Central scheduling assures an appointment with the appropriate specialist. Care is compassionate, thorough and individualized with timely communication shared with your primary physician, including recommendations for treatment.

Learn more about the excellent clinical care at the department of urology.

Urologic Care at UF Health

At UF Health, we treat all urologic conditions with leading-edge treatment options. Conditions include:

  • Benign prostate hyperplasia (enlarged prostate)

  • Erectile dysfunction

  • Incontinence

  • Kidney stones

  • Male infertility

  • Urinary and prostate infections

  • Urologic Cancers

    • Bladder cancer

    • Kidney cancer

    • Prostate cancer

    • Testicular cancer

UF Health Urology – Medical Plaza - UF Health (2)

Telehealth Appointments

UF Health Urology offers telehealth visits, which are convenient for an initial consultation with your physician or as a follow-up visit after surgery. Please contact your provider to schedule an appointment and they will determine if a telehealth visit is right for you. View our telehealth section for assistance in how to prepare for and connect to a scheduled appointment. If you still need assistance, please contact our office at 352.265.6200 if you have any questions or need help scheduling an appointment.

See Also
UF Health Radiology – Medical Plaza - UF HealthUF Health Internal Medicine — Medical Plaza - UF Health

UF Health Urology – Medical Plaza - UF Health (3)
UF Health Urology – Medical Plaza - UF Health (4)

UF Health Shands Hospital is ranked one of the best hospitals for urologic care by U.S. News & World Report.

Our experts

  • Tarik Benidir, MD

    Surgical Oncologist (Surgical Specialist - Cancer), Urologist

    UF Health Urology – Medical Plaza - UF Health (5)

  • Vincent G Bird, MD

    Urologist

    UF Health Urology – Medical Plaza - UF Health (6)

  • Kevin J Campbell, MD

    Reproductive Endocrinologist (Infertility Specialist)

    Languages: French

    UF Health Urology – Medical Plaza - UF Health (7)

  • Paul L Crispen, MD

    Cancer Specialist (Oncologist), Urologist

    UF Health Urology – Medical Plaza - UF Health (8)

  • Veronica O Demtchouk, MD

    Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgeon

    Languages: Spanish, Russian

    UF Health Urology – Medical Plaza - UF Health (9)

  • John Michael DiBianco, MD

    Urologist

    UF Health Urology – Medical Plaza - UF Health (10)

See all 14 doctors

I was just happy that I had great support from my wife, family and UF Health Urology. We made it through.

Andy Farina's story More patient stories

UF Health Urology – Medical Plaza - UF Health (11)

Related conditions & treatments

  • Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, or Enlarged Prostate
  • Bladder Cancer
  • Electroejacul*tion
  • Female Urology
  • Focal Therapy for Prostate Cancer
  • Focal Therapy: High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound for Prostate Cancer (HIFU)
  • Kidney cancer
  • Kidney stones
  • Lithotripsy
  • MRI Fusion Prostate Biopsy Program
  • Male Infertility
  • Male infertility
  • Microscopic Epididymal Sperm Aspiration
  • Microscopic Testicular Sperm Extraction
  • Penile Vibratory Stimulation
  • Penile cancer
  • Prostate Cancer
  • Renal and urological disorders
  • Renal pelvis or ureter cancer
  • Robotic and Laparoscopic Urologic Surgery
  • Seminal Vesicle Aspiration
  • Sexual dysfunction
  • Sexual problems overview
  • Single Port Robotic Kidney Surgery
  • Sperm retrieval
  • State-of-the-Art Minimally Invasive and Robotics Surgeries
  • testicl* pain
  • Testicular Sperm Aspiration/Testicular Core Biopsy
  • Testicular Sperm Extraction
  • Testicular cancer
  • Transperineal Biopsy for Prostate Cancer
  • Transurethral Resection of the ejacul*tory Ducts (TURED)
  • Urinary incontinence
  • Urogynecology
  • Urologic Cancer
  • Urologic Evaluations
  • Urologic Oncology
  • Vasectomy
  • Vasectomy Reversal

Meeting your health care needs

  • Cancer Rehabilitation

    Physical therapy, occupational therapy and massage therapy services for patients experiencing problems associated with surgery or due to side effects of chemotherapy or radiation treatment.

  • Medical Imaging Services

    UF Health offers day-of, on-site imaging services in a qualified medical center.

  • Medical Plaza Specialty Pharmacy

    UF Health Specialty Pharmacy focuses on medication therapy for patients with complex disease states. Medications in our specialty pharmacy range from oral to cutting-edge injectable and biologic products.

  • Outpatient Lab Services

    Full-service, on-site lab services and testing for your convenience.

  • Pharmacies

    Accepts most prescription plans; competitive prices; on-site.

  • Wheelchair and Adaptive Equipment Fitting

    UF Health has an adaptive seating clinic where our therapists evaluate patients for both adaptive equipment and mobility device needs.

For your convenience and peace of mind

  • Accessibility

    Aids and services are available to help people with disabilities communicate effectively.

  • ATM and Banking

    Many of UF Health's properties have various branch ATMs and/or branch offices.

  • Baby-Changing Station

    Baby-changing stations are available in many of UF Health's restrooms.

  • Coffee

    Options include Opus Coffee and Starbucks in the hospital atriums.

  • Medical Plaza Dining Options

  • Free Wifi

    Patients and guests get free wireless internet access at UF Health hospitals.

  • Gardens and Outdoor Spaces

    The Garden of Hope, Sun Terrace, and other spaces help patients and families relax.

  • Gender-Neutral Restroom

    Gender-neutral, public restrooms are located throughout UF Health's properties.

  • Gift Shops

    The Gift Stops offer a wide variety of gifts and products for patients and families.

  • Interpreters / Hearing Impaired

    UF Health provides free language services to people whose primary language is not English.

  • Medical Records

    You can download a form or call (352) 594-0909 to have medical records mailed or faxed.

  • Notary Public

    Notary services are available to patients and visitors Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Smoke-Free

    Smoking, chewing tobacco, or using electronic cigarettes is prohibited on UF Health properties.

  • Social Services

    Social workers are part of the patient's care team and work with medical staff and nurses.

Specialties

  • Obstetrics and Gynecology
  • Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
  • Urology
  • Pediatric Urology
UF Health Urology – Medical Plaza - UF Health (2024)

FAQs

Where does UF Health rank? ›

This hospital ranked among the top 48 out of 284 hospitals.

Discover More Details
Are Shands and UF Health the same? ›

UF Health Shands is a private, not-for-profit hospital system affiliated with the University of Florida. It is part of University of Florida Health, the Southeast's most comprehensive academic health center, with campuses in Gainesville and Jacksonville. UF Health Shands is based in Gainesville.

Know More
What is UF Health Jacksonville known for? ›

UF Health Jacksonville is renowned for treating patients with complex diseases and being on the forefront of advancing the science of interventional cardiology.

Discover More
How many employees does UF Health Central Florida have? ›

2,930 Employees

“At UF Health Central Florida, it's all about caring for patients at their most vulnerable moments and having the tools and resources to provide that care when minutes and seconds count.”

Discover More Details
Which is better, Shands or Mayo Clinic? ›

Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville tied with UF Health Shands as the top Florida hospital in 2020-21. For more information, please contact Ken Garcia at kdgarcia@ufl.edu or 352-273-9799.

Show Me More
Is UF a top 5 public university? ›

After a meteoric five-year rankings ascension, UF's two-year stint in the Top 5 is over. The university fell from No. 5 to No. 6 among national public universities, according to U.S News & World Report Best College rankings released Sept.

Get More Info
What is the largest hospital in the US? ›

1- What is the Largest Hospital in the United States? With 2,247 staffed beds, AdventHealth Orlando is the biggest hospital in the United States. It ranks highly in terms of net patient income.

Discover More Details
How many hospitals does UF Health own? ›

The UF Health network consists of 11 hospitals, including UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville and UF Health Jacksonville, as well as hundreds of outpatient clinics in North Florida and Central Florida.

Continue Reading
Who owns the University of Florida Health? ›

The UF Board of Trustees is the public body corporate of the university. It sets policy for the institution, and serves as the institution's legal owner and final authority.

Get More Info
What was Shands hospital called before? ›

The UF Teaching Hospital opened its doors on October 20, 1958. In 1965 it was renamed in Shands' honor as W. A. Shands Teaching Hospital and Clinics.

Read On

Is UF Health a Level 1 trauma center? ›

The UF Health Shands Trauma Center is an accredited Level I trauma center by the American College of Surgeons, the highest designation available.

Find Out More
What is the oldest hospital in Jacksonville? ›

Vincent's Medical Center Southside was formed in 1873 as St. Luke's Hospital by three women who saw a need for medical care in the community. It is the oldest private hospital in Florida.

Read The Full Story
Where is the headquarters of UF Health? ›

The UF Health headquarters is located in Gainesville, on UF's main campus, with programs throughout Gainesville and North Central Florida. Our other academic campus is located in Jacksonville.

Discover More
What is the largest hospital company in Florida? ›

AdventHealth

Tell Me More
How many beds does UF Health Shands hospital have? ›

View Details
What is UF ranked for medical? ›

University of Florida 2023-2024 Rankings

University of Florida is ranked No. 35 (tie) in Best Medical Schools: Research and No. 84 (tie) in Best Medical Schools: Primary Care. Schools are ranked according to their performance across a set of widely accepted indicators of excellence.

Get More Info
How good is UF health? ›

Based on the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings from 2023-24, and its analysis of more than 4,500 adult hospitals, UF Health Shands Hospital continues to be in elite company with health systems nationwide. The five adult specialties ranked among the nation's top 50 are: Ear, nose and throat (30th)

Find Out More
Where does Florida health care rank? ›

#36 Florida's 2022 Rank

The 2022 Scorecard on State Health System Performance identifies a range of health care system deficiencies, and how they have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

Read On

References

Top Articles
Monkey Facts, Types, Lifespan, Classification, Habitat, Pictures
7 Common Pet Monkeys: Important Facts & Pictures!
Getting a Divorce with Children
Montgomery County Divorce Process
Nita Secret Stars
Violent Night Showtimes Near Cinemark Artegon Marketplace And Xd
Craigslist Musicians Delaware
Nassau, Bahamas | 3 bed house for rent #101371984 | Rentberry
Strange World Showtimes Near Emagine Palladium
Six Dead, Suspect Arrested After Random Shooting Rampage in Michigan
Selwyn George Latore Obituary
Taylor Zakhar Perez And Garrett Gerson
Latest Posts
15 Types Of Monkeys That Exist - Species On Earth
15 Cute Small Monkey Breeds (Some Can Be Pets!) | Animal Hype
Article information

Author: Corie Satterfield

Last Updated:

Views: 5683

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (62 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Corie Satterfield

Birthday: 1992-08-19

Address: 850 Benjamin Bridge, Dickinsonchester, CO 68572-0542

Phone: +26813599986666

Job: Sales Manager

Hobby: Table tennis, Soapmaking, Flower arranging, amateur radio, Rock climbing, scrapbook, Horseback riding

Introduction: My name is Corie Satterfield, I am a fancy, perfect, spotless, quaint, fantastic, funny, lucky person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.