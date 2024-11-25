Watch: Saudi Arabia's Turtle-shaped 'Floating City' Is Set To Be The World's Largest Boat (2024)

Designed in the shape of a turtle, a terayatch is all prepared to become the world’s largest floating structure.

Lazzarini, the terayatch designer, and Pangeos estimated the cost of building it to be approximately $8 billion (about ₹65,000 crores). The gigantic boat is named after Pangea, a supercontinent that is said to have existed about 200 million to 335 million years ago.

The makers are planning to build it like a “floating city”, mentioned CNN. It’s set to measure 1,800 feet in length and 2,000 feet in width. The huge boat is capable of accommodating about 60,000 people at once.

Video Credits: SWNS / YouTube

Of course, to build such a vast structure, the designers would also require a special place.

The designers proposed Saudi Arabia as the construction location. It will require nearly one square kilometre of the sea to be dug out and a circular dam to be built before the building starts.

The makers of the terawatt have selected space based at King Abdullah Port as the most suitable location. You can look at the video posted by Lazzarini on YouTube. It shows what this terayacht will look like.

Social media users reportedly took to the channel’s comment section and expressed curiosity regarding the terayatch. Many of them wondered how it would handle the waves. It appeared to be an interesting design for the users. A user mentioned that it would be interesting to see how the vessel operates in a strong sea storm, even as it’ll not have the speed to run away from it.

One other user mentioned that it was a doable concept and not much forward-facing resistance if the structure of the light material could be made to float on the multihulls parallel to one other and cut through the navigation direction.

The term “terayacht” is used to refer to vessels that are bigger than mega, super, and Giga yachts. It may not sound like an accurate word, but the term exists. And the terayacht is also going to double up as a floating city.

References: News18, New Atlas, Yahoo! News

FAQs

Why is Saudi Arabia building a floating city? ›

It's a real city called the Line and Saudi Arabia is building this as part of a revolutionary hub called Neom. Neom is a combination of two words ― 'Neo', the Greek word for new and 'Mustaqbal' which means future in Arabic. It'll be a hub for technology and futuristic living.

Get More Info
How big is the Saudi Arabia turtle yacht? ›

The terayacht extends by length for 550 meters and measures a width of 610 meters with its extended wings, through which will house 19 villas as well as 64 apartments per wing.

Show Me More
What is the turtle ship in Saudi Arabia? ›

Saudi Arabia has been proposed as a location for the construction of a massive turtle-shaped yacht, dubbed Pangeos. If the project is constructed, it will become the biggest sea vessel ever built, essentially a massive floating city.

Get More Info
Why is it called the floating city? ›

How was Venice born? This beautiful city is built on 118 islands that are separated by canals and linked by over 400 bridges, in the middle of the shallow Venetian Lagoon at the head of the Adriatic Sea in Northern Italy. That's how it gets its name, the floating city.

See Details
What is the meaning of floating city? ›

In science fiction and fantasy, floating cities and islands are a common trope, ranging from cities and islands that float on water to ones that float in the atmosphere of a planet by purported scientific technologies or by magical means.

Get More Info
Who owns the 4.8 billion dollar yacht? ›

History Supreme is worth 4.8 billion dollars and is undoubtedly one of the most expensive yachts in the world to date. It has a magnificent look to it as it is covered entirely with solid gold. Solid gold of 10,000kg is used on this 100-foot-long yacht; its owner is Robert Knok who is one of the wealthiest Malaysians.

Get More Info
Who owns the world's largest yacht? ›

Alisher Usmanov's super-yacht, "Dilbar." Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images. Dilbar, owned by Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, is the largest superyacht in the world and it's valued at $735 million. In April 2022, the yacht was impounded in Germany.

Discover More Details
Are sea turtles still alive? ›

Sea turtles are the live representatives of a group of reptiles that have existed on Earth and traveled our seas for the last 100 million years.

See More
Was the turtle ship real? ›

A turtle ship (Korean: 거북선; RR: geobukseon; Korean pronunciation: [kʌ. buk̚. s͈ʌn]) was a type of warship that was used by the Korean Joseon Navy from the early 15th century up until the 19th century. They were used alongside the panokseon warships in the fight against invading Japanese fleets.

Show Me More
Does Mark Zuckerberg own a yacht? ›

Mark Zuckerberg's new yacht has become a social media sensation thanks to a viral TikTok video capturing its stunning visuals. The massive vessel, currently docked in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, isn't shy about its luxury.

See More

Who owns a 175 million dollar yacht? ›

The Exquisite Superyacht Viva: A Masterpiece by Feadship and Azure Yacht Design
Name:Viva
IMO:9798246
Price:US$ 175 million
Annual Running Cost:US$ 17.5 million
Owner:Frank Fertitta
11 more rows

Explore More
Why is Saudi Arabia building a line city? ›

The Line was originally pitched as an environmental utopia, embodying the NEOM-coined principle “Zero Gravity Urbanism.” Within the city's sky-high mirrored walls, spanning 600 feet wide, spaces for living, working, and recreation would be layered vertically, “creating “never-before-seen efficiencies in city functions, ...

Tell Me More
Is Saudi Arabia building an underground city? ›

It'll be 330 feet deep. So not really “skyscraper” height, but that's like a 25-story underground building. They're calling it a “futuristic living” space. (A dystopian future, maybe.)

Tell Me More
What is the issue with floating cities? ›

The construction and maintenance of floating cities requires advanced technologies and infrastructure. In addition, exposure to marine weather, salt water, and corrosion could make construction and maintenance more complex and costly.

Discover More Details
Why do we need floating cities? ›

Floating City, which can expand to accommodate more than 200,000 people, was designed to "adapt to the shifting needs" of coastal cities that are particularly vulnerable to sea level rise, like New York; Jakarta, Indonesia; and Shanghai, according to LCA.

Read More

