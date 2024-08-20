17237, Germany | 3 bed house for rent #100214392 | Rentberry (2024)

No Photos
We warmly welcome you to Lake Userin.
17237, Germany
3Bed
1Bath
700Sq Ft
houseforrent
Listed:05/31/23
No petsAllowed
Monthly Price
€ 2,870*
*USD3,090 Original Price
About This House
Furthermore, you have a travel cot available, so that an additional baby / toddler can be easily accommodated.
The kitchen is fully equipped and leaves little to be desired (dishwasher, microwave, coffee maker, toaster and much more). The common room with TV / Sat and radio invites you to read and decelerate. From there, straight onto your patio. Umbrella and patio furniture.
A 2 person kayak (with trolley, double paddles, safety vests in different sizes and waterproof fuse tonne) is for you.
Amenities
Parking space is available for your convenienceParking
This house has a dishwasherDishwasher
Take a stroll in your own gardenGarden
Property Also Includes
- Bbq Area
- Crib
- Heater
- Internet
- Kitchen
- Living Area
- Microwave
- No Smoking
- Outdoor Space
- Patio
- Toys
- Tv
- Washer
- Hair Dryer
- Shower
- Toilet Paper
- Beach Sun Loungers
- Near The Beach
- Centralized Heating
- Dining Table
17237, Germany
