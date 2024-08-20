17237, Germany | 3 bed house for rent #100214392 | Rentberry (2024)

No Photos

We warmly welcome you to Lake Userin.

17237, Germany

3Bed

1Bath

700Sq Ft

houseforrent

25views

Listed:05/31/23

17237, Germany

3Bed

1Bath

700Sq Ft

No petsAllowed

Monthly Price

€ 2,870*

*USD3,090 Original Price

*USD3,090 Original Price

About This House

The house Vogelsang has 2 bedrooms (one double bed, a bunk bed). In addition, a sleeping area with twin beds on the gallery on the top floor.
Furthermore, you have a travel cot available, so that an additional baby / toddler can be easily accommodated.
The kitchen is fully equipped and leaves little to be desired (dishwasher, microwave, coffee maker, toaster and much more). The common room with TV / Sat and radio invites you to read and decelerate. From there, straight onto your patio. Umbrella and patio furniture.
A 2 person kayak (with trolley, double paddles, safety vests in different sizes and waterproof fuse tonne) is for you.

Amenities

  • Parking space is available for your convenienceParking

  • This house has a dishwasherDishwasher

  • Take a stroll in your own gardenGarden

Property Also Includes

  • Bbq Area
  • Crib
  • Heater
  • Internet
  • Kitchen
  • Living Area
  • Microwave
  • No Smoking
  • Outdoor Space
  • Patio
  • Toys
  • Tv
  • Washer
  • Hair Dryer
  • Shower
  • Toilet Paper
  • Beach Sun Loungers
  • Near The Beach
  • Centralized Heating
  • Dining Table

17237, Germany

Protect Yourself From Rental Scams

While we strive to provide accurate and timely information, it's essential to remain vigilant and do your due diligence when considering rental properties. Make sure to followexpert tips to reduce the risk of fraud when renting a new apartment.

Copyright © 2024 Expedia Group, Inc.. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

17237, Germany | 3 bed house for rent #100214392 | Rentberry (16)

