1969 Lincoln Mark Iii Classic Cars For Sale ▷ 25 Used Cars From $3,995 (2024)

1969 Lincoln Mark III 3 coupe 136,000 6,734 below average 4,800 great Dixon, CA cars.com 4,800 1969 Lincoln Mark III 6,734 below average coupe 136,000 gasoline Since I've owned the car, I've replaced the windshield, waterpump, tires, rebuilt the power steering pump, cut rust out from rear window area and completed the body work on the roof, replaced the brake and master cylinder, replaced front brake lines and rebuilt calipers, fully detailed the engine compartment and much more. Odometer reads 36,000 but actual mileage is probably 136,000 Power Windows 4,800 Dixon, CADixon, CA at cars.com

1969 Lincoln Mark III 3 105,000 3,584 below average 7,950 great Minot, ND bismanonline.com 7,950 1969 Lincoln Mark III 3,584 below average 105,000 gasoline green automatic Cruise control has been added and it works fine Cruise Control 7,950 Minot, NDMinot, ND at bismanonline.com

1969 Lincoln Mark III 3 3,634 below average 7,900 great Blairstown, NJ racingjunk.com 7,900 1969 Lincoln Mark III 3,634 below average Air Conditioning 7,900 Blairstown, NJBlairstown, NJ at racingjunk.com

1969 Lincoln Mark III 3 coupe 6,534 below average 5,000 great Fort Bridger, WY ksl.com 5,000 1969 Lincoln Mark III 6,534 below average coupe gasoline green automatic I have a 1969 lincoln continental mark iii for sale. A true collectors car. Has the bruiser 385 class engine with 365 bhp, 500 flywheel, without accessories from the factory and first year of the 460. This car was a clean garage find. Paint and body have been done. All chrome is virtually dent free. Gas tank has been removed because it was rotted out. Was going to put a fuel cell and nitrous bottles in the trunk that appears to be big enough for a queen mattress. Installed a new master cylinder, so car has brakes. Hooked a five gallon gas boat can up to a edelbrock carburetor as the original carburetor did not trust after sitting to long. When fired up the engine it had no misses or issues. Definitely one of the smoothest running 460 i have seen. As for the bad news. All the bells and whistles, lights interior and exterior work. The rest of interior needs restored. Seats, carpet, head liner, dash, door panels, etc. Front bumper and drive line were removed for towing, both are still with car. Tow hitch is still installed. I started this project in new mexico 2 years ago. Was forced to move back to wyoming. Just trying to recoup what i have into the paint which is the factory color. Have a clean title and bill of sale. 5,000 Fort Bridger, WYFort Bridger, WY at ksl.com

1969 Lincoln Mark III 29K miles parked for 32 years 3 coupe 29,156 Walnut Cove, NC ebay.com 1969 Lincoln Mark III 29K miles parked for 32 years coupe 29,156 black automatic The transmission was only down two quarts, so I topped it off and the car cranked, ran, and shifted easily Air Conditioning Walnut Cove, NCWalnut Cove, NC at ebay.com

1969 Lincoln Mark III - Monroe, MI 3 coupe 67,529 1,534 below average 10,000 good Toledo, OH freeclassifieds.com 10,000 1969 Lincoln Mark III - Monroe, MI 1,534 below average coupe 67,529 Sports Continental vinyl roof, 6 way power driver seat, tilt wheel, spare tire, AM/FM Stereo with power antenna Power Windows✔ Power Seats✔ AM/FM✔ Air Conditioning 10,000 Toledo, OHToledo, OH at freeclassifieds.com

1969 Lincoln Mark III - Davenport, IA 3 coupe 11,900 fair Davenport, IA freeclassifieds.com 11,900 1969 Lincoln Mark III - Davenport, IA coupe 1969 lincoln mark iii - davenport, iaklemme klassic karsdavenport, ia 52801ph: 5633862902web: www. Power Seats✔ Air Conditioning 11,900 Davenport, IADavenport, IA at freeclassifieds.com

1969 Lincoln Mark III - EVERY OPTION 3 67,126 16,990 overpriced Stratford, NJ carsforsale.com 16,990 1969 Lincoln Mark III - EVERY OPTION 67,126 silver automatic Outstanding Original Show car a great investment!! Purchased from the Showroom Floor in Dec. 1968 Registered and Insured since day one - Driven Regularly (never sat idle longer than 3-4 months) - 67k Miles.... Heated Garage since day one. Exterior Pictures from September 2015. 16,990 Stratford, NJStratford, NJ at carsforsale.com

1969 Lincoln Mark III 3 59,000 13,995 high price Warsaw, MO carsforsale.com 13,995 1969 Lincoln Mark III 59,000 gasoline green automatic Power Windows✔ Air Conditioning✔ Chrome Wheels 13,995 Warsaw, MOWarsaw, MO at carsforsale.com

1969 Lincoln Mark III - Nashua, NH 3 coupe 105,164 7,539 below average 3,995 great Manchester, NH freeclassifieds.com 3,995 1969 Lincoln Mark III - Nashua, NH 7,539 below average coupe 105,164 black 1969 Lincoln Mark III - Nashua, NHDustyOldCars. omNashua, NH 03063Ph: 6038188511Web: www. 3,995 Manchester, NHManchester, NH at freeclassifieds.com

1969 Lincoln Mark III - Warsaw, MO 3 coupe 13,995 high price Springfield, MO freeclassifieds.com 13,995 1969 Lincoln Mark III - Warsaw, MO coupe 1969 lincoln mark iii - warsaw, motown and country motorswarsaw, mo 65355ph: 6606194421web: www. Power Windows✔ Air Conditioning✔ Chrome Wheels 13,995 Springfield, MOSpringfield, MO at freeclassifieds.com

1969 Lincoln Mark III - Jackson Michigan, MI 3 coupe 100,000 7,539 below average 3,995 great Ann Arbor, MI freeclassifieds.com 3,995 1969 Lincoln Mark III - Jackson Michigan, MI 7,539 below average coupe 100,000 1969 lincoln mark iii - jackson michigan, mimarshall motorsjackson michigan, mi 49202ph: 5177644763web: www. 3,995 Ann Arbor, MIAnn Arbor, MI at freeclassifieds.com

1969 Lincoln Mark III $9,600 3 1,934 below average 9,600 good Roanoke, VA showmethead.com 9,600 1969 Lincoln Mark III $9,600 1,934 below average Original 460 Block V8 Engine with 365 HP, cranks right up and hums like a Sub-Zero Freezer.. 56k original miles, fully restored to its pristine exterior coupled with a high-quality interior to boot 9,600 Roanoke, VARoanoke, VA at showmethead.com

1969 Lincoln Mark III 1 1,934 below average 9,600 good Roanoke, VA racingjunk.com 9,600 1969 Lincoln Mark III 1,934 below average Original 460 Block V8 Engine with 365 HP, cranks right up and hums like a Sub-Zero Freezer. 56k original miles, fully restored to its pristine exterior coupled with a high-quality interior to boot. Classic Look to match the vintage style for its time 9,600 Roanoke, VARoanoke, VA at racingjunk.com

1969 Lincoln Mark III - Hobart, IN 3 coupe 12,500 high price Indiana, PA freeclassifieds.com 12,500 1969 Lincoln Mark III - Hobart, IN coupe 1969 lincoln mark iii - hobart, inhaggle mehobart, in 46342ph: 8664244536web: www. Hagglemeclassics. Comoptions:description:. 12,500 Indiana, PAIndiana, PA at freeclassifieds.com

1969 Lincoln Mark III - Chicago, IL 3 coupe 82,500 overpriced Chicago, IL freeclassifieds.com 82,500 1969 Lincoln Mark III - Chicago, IL coupe green 1969 Lincoln Mark III - Chicago, ILEvolve Motors - Evolve MotorsChicago, IL 60618Ph: 7732672684Web: www. omOptions:Description:.. evolve-motors 82,500 Chicago, ILChicago, IL at freeclassifieds.com

1969 Lincoln Mark III - Stratford, NJ 3 coupe 67,126 16,990 overpriced Philadelphia, PA freeclassifieds.com 16,990 1969 Lincoln Mark III - Stratford, NJ coupe 67,126 silver 1968 Registered and Insured since day one - Driven Regularly (never sat idle longer than 3-4 months) - 67k Miles. 1969 Lincoln Mark III - Stratford, NJBlack Tie ClassicsStratford, NJ 08084Ph: 8563098808Web: www. omOptions:Description:Outstanding Original Show car a great investment 16,990 Philadelphia, PAPhiladelphia, PA at freeclassifieds.com

1969 Lincoln Mark Series Continental 1969 Lincoln Mark III, 460ci V8, Loaded, Cold A/C, w/ 1966 Vista Travel Trailer! 1 19,900 overpriced Tempe, AZ smartcarguide.com 19,900 1969 Lincoln Mark Series Continental 1969 Lincoln Mark III, 460ci V8, Loaded, Cold A/C, w/ 1966 Vista Travel Trailer! This car was bought new on October 23rd 1968 at Paul A Ziegler Lincoln Mercury in Bishop, CA by its first owner Mr. Ben Elliott, who sold it to its only other owner in the early '80s. Power Windows✔ Power Locks✔ Air Conditioning 19,900 Tempe, AZTempe, AZ at smartcarguide.com