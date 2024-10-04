1971 Lincoln Mark Iii For Sale ▷ 21 Used Cars From $3,000 (2024)

(21 results)

1969 Lincoln Mark Iii Classic Cars For Sale ▷ 25 Used Cars From $3,995

1971 Lincoln Mark III 3 coupe 70,050 25,500 overpriced Alexandria, VA cars.com 25,500 1971 Lincoln Mark III coupe 70,050 gasoline automatic Triple Green - Exterior/Interior/Vinyl Roof. Power Locks✔ Power Windows✔ Power Seats✔ AM/FM✔ Air Conditioning✔ Sunroof/Moonroof 25,500 Alexandria, VAAlexandria, VA at cars.com 1971 Lincoln Mark III 3 hatchback 73,000 2,670 below average 5,800 great Pingree, ID ksl.com 5,800 1971 Lincoln Mark III 2,670 below average hatchback 73,000 gasoline yellow automatic 1971 all original lincoln continental mark lll. This car only has 73,000 original miles. 460 big block. Runs and drives good. This car has sat for a long time. It's in great condition but could be in excellent condition with little effort. This is a hard car to find. The price is right on par. Serious inquires only. I don't need help selling the car, i won't be shipping it off, and no pay pal. 208-709-1002 kyle. 5,800 Pingree, IDPingree, ID at ksl.com 1971 Lincoln Mark III - Hobart, IN 1 coupe 2,970 below average 5,500 great Indiana, PA freeclassifieds.com 5,500 1971 Lincoln Mark III - Hobart, IN 2,970 below average coupe 1971 lincoln mark iii - hobart, inhaggle mehobart, in 46342ph: 8664244536web: www. Hagglemeclassics. Comoptions:description:. 5,500 Indiana, PAIndiana, PA at freeclassifieds.com 1971 Lincoln Mark III 3 90,000 Harpers Ferry, WV carsforsale.com 1971 Lincoln Mark III 90,000 blue automatic This is a super nice 1971 Lincoln Continental Mark III cpe, just out of 15 year storage. It has the reliable 460 cu in V8 engine, power steering, power brakes, power windows, power seat, Landau roof, Cruise control, rear defogger, and deluxe sound package. A solid Georgia car with no rust, and super straight body lines. Chrome and stainless are excellent. Interior looks like a one year old car. It is obvious this car has led a very sheltered life, and always garaged. Power Windows✔ Cruise Control✔ Sound Package Harpers Ferry, WVHarpers Ferry, WV at carsforsale.com 1971 Lincoln Mark III 1 5,470 below average 3,000 great Gresham, OR global-free-classified-ads.com 3,000 1971 Lincoln Mark III 5,470 below average Seller's comments and description: items replaced include: front suspension bushings, steering box, ball joints, bearings and tie rod ends ( all moog parts). Details conditionyear used 1971 contact seller. 3,000 Gresham, ORGresham, OR at global-free-classified-ads.com

'71 Lincoln Mark III 3 55,246 3,670 below average 4,800 great Bismarck, ND bismanonline.com 4,800 '71 Lincoln Mark III 3,670 below average 55,246 gasoline brown automatic 55,477 miles. 460 v-8 starts, runs, drives. Has been in family since '83. Rebuilt carb, new alt, fuel pump, plugs, wires, points, cap, rotor. Trans filter and flush. Rebuilt power steering pump and new hoses/belts. Fuel tank cleaned and lined. Car is 100% complete and has never been wrecked or modified. "o. K." stamps on paint in trunk and engine bay, factory tags on wiring harness and ac pump, original spare and handyman jack in trunk. Owners manual. 612-644-2401 call or text. I'm located/live in bismarck and car is also in bismarck. Air Conditioning 4,800 Bismarck, NDBismarck, ND at bismanonline.com 1971 Lincoln Mark III 3 12,900 overpriced Stratford, NJ carsforsale.com 12,900 1971 Lincoln Mark III green automatic Just arrived restored ready to show and have lot's of fun with. New Paint original interior real nice car in and out looking great!!! 12,900 Stratford, NJStratford, NJ at carsforsale.com 1971 Lincoln Mark III 1 5,470 below average 3,000 great Gresham, OR global-free-classified-ads.com 3,000 1971 Lincoln Mark III 5,470 below average Seller's Comments and Description: Items replaced include: front suspension bushings, steering box, Ball joints, bearings and tie rod ends ( all Moog parts). Details ConditionYear: Used 1971 Contact Seller. 3,000 Gresham, ORGresham, OR at global-free-classified-ads.com 1971 Lincoln Mark III - Factory Sunroof 3 39,000 Orlando, FL carsforsale.com 1971 Lincoln Mark III - Factory Sunroof 39,000 gasoline white automatic A stunning mark iii with 39,000 miles and rare factory sunroof. Call tom or dave at (407) 428-0116 for details. Sunroof/Moonroof Orlando, FLOrlando, FL at carsforsale.com 1971 Lincoln Mark III - Harpers Ferry, WV 3 coupe 10,999 high price Hagerstown, MD freeclassifieds.com 10,999 1971 Lincoln Mark III - Harpers Ferry, WV coupe 1971 lincoln mark iii - harpers ferry, wvchampion pre-owned classicsharpers ferry, wv 25425ph: 3047251155web: championautomotive. Netoptions:description:this is a super nice 1971 lincoln continental mark iii cpe, just out of 15 year storage. It has the reliable 460 cu in v8 engine, power steering, power brakes, power windows, power seat, landau roof, cruise control, rear defogger, and deluxe sound package. A solid georgia car with no rust, and super straight body lines. Chrome and stainless are excellent. Interior looks like a one year old car. It is obvious this car has led a very sheltered life, and always garaged. Power Windows✔ Cruise Control✔ Sound Package 10,999 Hagerstown, MDHagerstown, MD at freeclassifieds.com 1971 Lincoln Mark III - Orlando, FL 3 coupe Orlando, FL freeclassifieds.com 1971 Lincoln Mark III - Orlando, FL coupe 1971 lincoln mark iii - orlando, florlando classic carsorlando, fl 32824ph: 4074280116web: orlandoclassiccars. Netoptions:description:arriving soon! A stunning mark iii with 39,000 miles and rare factory sunroof. Call tom or dave at (407) 428-0116 for details. Sunroof/Moonroof Orlando, FLOrlando, FL at freeclassifieds.com 1971 Lincoln Mark III Rust Free Vagas Car $5,000(Coos Bay, OR) 1 3,470 below average 5,000 great Coos Bay, OR claz.org 5,000 1971 Lincoln Mark III Rust Free Vagas Car $5,000(Coos Bay, OR) 3,470 below average As the 2nd owner, I've put in over $3,850 to get it ready. This original 108k mi barn find is ready to drive home. A blast to drive, Engine runs like a sewing machine. book is $8,500 Call me. 5,000 Coos Bay, ORCoos Bay, OR at claz.org 1971 L 3 2,920 below average 5,550 great Flint Township, MI classiccars.com 5,550 1971 L 2,920 below average gold all orig, 69,xxx mi, good body, paint and int, full power and cold a/c, loaded. Air Conditioning 5,550 Flint Township, MIFlint Township, MI at classiccars.com 1971 Lincoln Mark III - Stratford, NJ 3 coupe 12,900 overpriced Philadelphia, PA freeclassifieds.com 12,900 1971 Lincoln Mark III - Stratford, NJ coupe green omOptions:Description:Just arrived restored ready to show and have lot's of fun with. 1971 Lincoln Mark III - Stratford, NJBlack Tie ClassicsStratford, NJ 08084Ph: 8563098808Web: www. New Paint original interior real nice car in and out looking great!!! 12,900 Philadelphia, PAPhiladelphia, PA at freeclassifieds.com 1971 Lincoln Mark III - Maplewood, MN 3 coupe 100,500 11,900 high price Saint Paul, MN freeclassifieds.com 11,900 1971 Lincoln Mark III - Maplewood, MN coupe 100,500 green 1971 lincoln mark iii - maplewood, mn4 seasons auto salesmaplewood, mn 55109ph: 6517056169web: www. 4seasonsautomn. Comoptions:option list:description: 1971 lincoln mark 3 - very rare!! This is a no brainer investment piece at only $11,900!! 11,900 Saint Paul, MNSaint Paul, MN at freeclassifieds.com 1971 Lincoln Mark III 66,000 2,970 below average 5,500 great Hobart, IN carsforsale.com 5,500 1971 Lincoln Mark III 2,970 below average 66,000 white automatic 5,500 Hobart, INHobart, IN at carsforsale.com 1971 Lincoln Mark III Phoenix, AZ racingjunk.com 1971 Lincoln Mark III 1971 Lincoln Mk III parts car, clean title, lots of good chrome and several body panels are usable, an origional sun roof equipt car with the highback bench bucket front seat, minus engine and transmission Phoenix, AZPhoenix, AZ at racingjunk.com

1971 Lincoln Mark Iii For Sale ▷ 21 Used Cars From $3,000 (2024)

How much is a Lincoln Mark 3 worth? ›

Q: What is the lowest sale price of a Lincoln Mark III? A: The lowest recorded sale price was $2,800 for a 1971 Lincoln Continental Mark III on Oct 6 2023. Q: What is the average sale price of a Lincoln Mark III? A: The average price of a Lincoln Mark III is $17,105.

How much horsepower does a 1971 Lincoln Continental Mark III have? ›

The 460-cubic-inch V-8 produced 365 horsepower through its four-barrel Autolite carburetor and had a curb weight of 4866 pounds.

How many Lincoln Mark 3 were made? ›

Production figures
Production YearYearly Total
196923,088
197021,432
197127,091
Total79,381
1 more row

How many miles per gallon does a 1969 Lincoln Mark III get? ›

Based on data from 2 vehicles, 49 fuel-ups and 7,617 miles of driving, the 1969 Lincoln Mark III gets a combined Avg MPG of 11.16 with a 1.47 MPG margin of error.

What year did they stop making the Lincoln Mark? ›

As of current production, the model line is the final generation of the Mark series and Lincoln has not introduced a direct successor to the model line ever since its 1998 discontinuation.

How much horsepower does a Lincoln Continental Mark III have? ›

Engine & Transmission
V 8
Power :365 HP (268.64 KW) @ 4600 RPM
Bore :4.4 in | 111 mm.
Stroke :3.9 in | 98 mm.
Compression :10.5:1
3 more rows

How many miles per gallon does a Lincoln Continental 3.0 get? ›

Finally, the top-dog 3.0-liter V-6 posts a 16/24-mpg rating, same as the AWD base engine.

What year was the biggest Lincoln Continental? ›

The 1960'r Lincoln Continental Convertible is seen by many as the biggest car ever built. This car can very well be seen as the ultimate American highway cruiser and it comes from the golden days of tail fins and perfectly styled headlights.

How much is a Lincoln Continental worth? ›

How much is a 2020 Lincoln Continental worth? The value of a used 2020 Lincoln Continental ranges from $19,894 to $45,350, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.

What does the mk stand for in Lincoln? ›

The "MK" was born out of an abbreviation of Lincoln's long product heritage with the Mark Series. The names were reinvented after the roman numerals started to get too high (Mark VII, etc). In order to retain Lincoln's "mark" of excellence, the MK was kept as a tribute to our luxury heritage.

What are the options for the 1969 Lincoln Mark III? ›

Automatic temperature control, tilt steering wheel, speed control, AM/FM radio with stereophonic sound, AM radio/ Stereo-Sonic Tape System, vinyl roof, six-way power seat with reclining passenger seat, electric rear window defroster, as well as many other optional conveniences.

How many miles does a Lincoln engine last? ›

Final Thoughts

You can anticipate that a typical Lincoln MKX will survive around 200,000 miles, with the high mileage point at 150,000 and the good at around 125,000. To increase the longevity of your Lincoln MKX, you should take it in for maintenance and drive with ease to sustain the system for as long as possible.

How much horsepower does a 1969 Lincoln Continental Mark III have? ›

The side-rail frame was identical to the Thunderbird's, but the Mark III bore more massive, taller and heavier by almost 300 pounds bodywork. The engine was Lincoln's all-new 460 cid V8, generating 365 brake horsepower. The Lincoln 460 along with the Thunderbird's 429, were part of Ford's new-for-'68 385 engine family.

How much gas does a Lincoln hold? ›

Compare Side-by-Side
2023 Lincoln Nautilus AWD
Annual Fuel Cost*$2,350
Cost to Drive 25 Miles$3.92
Cost to Fill the Tank$62
Tank Size18.0 gallons
7 more rows

How much is a picture of Abraham Lincoln be worth? ›

An original photo of Lincoln is worth at bare minimum $ 4,000 to $ 6,000, and some going into the 10's of thousands. Remember, it must be from the original negative, it cannot be a print and carry that value. You would need to take it and have it verified, and then appraised.

How much is a 1972 Lincoln? ›

The average 1972 Lincoln Continental costs about $6,621.43.

What is a 1977 Lincoln Mark V worth? ›

A: The average price of a Lincoln Mark V is $18,642.

