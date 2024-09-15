2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for sale - Portland, OR - craigslist (2024)

QR Code Link to This Post

2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Step inside and experience the ultimate in comfort and convenience. With ample legroom and headspace, you and your passengers will feel at ease on every journey. The Sprinter also boasts high-quality materials and advanced technology, making it the perfect choice for long trips or daily commutes.

But the Sprinter isn't just about luxury, it's also a workhorse. With a maximum payload of up to 5,375 pounds and a towing capacity of up to 7,500 pounds, this van can handle anything you throw its way. Plus, with the available all-wheel drive, you can conquer any terrain with ease.

Safety is always a top priority, and the Sprinter delivers with a suite of advanced safety features such as Active Brake Assist, Blind Spot Assist, and Lane Keeping Assist. You can drive with confidence knowing that you and your precious cargo are protected.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to own the ultimate van for both work and play. Visit our dealership today and test drive the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. With its exceptional style, comfort, and capabilities, it's the perfect choice for those who demand the best.

SPECIFICATIONS

YEAR:2019

MAKE:Mercedes-Benz

MODEL:Sprinter

STOCK #:

VIN:WD4PE7ED7KT011265

TRIM:1500 4x2 3dr 144 in. WB Cargo Van

MILEAGE:8,351

COLOR:White / Black

BODY:Cargo Van

TRANS:Automatic 9-Speed

ADID:293D577A5056A981

ENGINE:2.0L Turbo I4 188hp 258ft. lbs. 2.0L I4

FUEL:Gasoline

DRIVE:

MPG: City / Hwy





* Abs - 4-Wheel * Air Filtration

* Airbag Deactivation - Occupant Sensing Passenger

* Alternator - 250 Amps * Antenna Type - Mast

* Anti-Theft System - Vehicle Immobilizer * Armrests - Dual Front

* Assist Handle - Front * Auxiliary Audio Input - Bluetooth

* Auxiliary Audio Input - Usb * Axle Ratio - 4.18

* Battery - Agm * Battery - Maintenance-Free

* Battery Rating - 720 Cca * Body Side Moldings - Black

* Brake Drying * Braking Assist

* Camera System - Rearview * Cargo Area Light

* Clock * Crosswind Stabilization

* Crumple Zones - Front * Crumple Zones - Rear

* Cupholders - Front * Daytime Running Lights

* Digital Odometer * Door Handle Color - Black

* Driver Seat Manual Adjustments - 4 * Driver Seat Manual Adjustments - Height

* Driver Seat Manual Adjustments - Reclining * Electronic Brakeforce Distribution

* Emergency Braking Preparation * Emergency Locking Retractors - Front

* External Temperature Display * Floor Material - Rubber/Vinyl

* Front Air Conditioning * Front Air Conditioning Zones - Single

* Front Airbags - Dual * Front Brake Diameter - 11.8

* Front Brake Type - Ventilated Disc * Front Brake Width - 1.1

* Front Bumper Color - Black * Front Headrests - 2

* Front Headrests - Adjustable * Front Seat Type - Bucket

* Front Seatbelts - 3-Point * Front Shock Type - Gas

* Front Spring Type - Transverse Leaf * Front Stabilizer Bar

* Front Suspension Classification - Independent * Front Suspension Type - Lower Control Arms

* Front Wipers - Variable Intermittent * Fuel Economy Display - Mpg

* Fuel Economy Display - Range * Gauge - Tachometer

* Grille Color - Black * Hands-Free Phone Call Integration

* Headlights - Auto Delay Off * Headlights - Auto On/Off

* Headlights - Halogen * Hill Holder Control

* Impact Sensor - Post-Collision Safety System * Infotainment Screen Size - 3 In.

* Instrument Cluster Screen Size - 3.5 In. * Mirror Color - Black

* Mudguards - Front * Mudguards - Rear

* Multi-Function Display * Multi-Function Remote - Keyless Entry

* Oem Roof Height - Standard * One-Touch Windows - 1

* Overhead Console - Front * Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments - 4

* Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments - Height * Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments - Reclining

* Power Brakes * Power Door Locks - Auto-Locking

* Power Outlet(S) - 12v Front * Power Outlet(S) - Usb-C Front

* Power Steering - Variable/Speed-Proportional * Power Windows - Front

* Push-Button Start * Radio - Am/Fm

* Radio Data System * Reading Lights - Front

* Rear Brake Diameter - 11.9 * Rear Brake Type - Ventilated Disc

* Rear Brake Width - 1.1 * Rear Bumper Color - Black

* Rear Shock Type - Gas * Rear Spring Type - Leaf

* Rear Stabilizer Bar * Rear Suspension Classification - Solid Live Axle

* Rear Suspension Type - Multi-Leaf * Rear Trunk/Liftgate - Barn

* Rearview Mirror - Manual Day/Night * Rearview Monitor - In Mirror

* Roll Stability Control * Seatbelt Force Limiters - Front

* Seatbelt Pretensioners - Front * Seatbelt Warning Sensor - Front

* Side Airbags - Front * Side Curtain Airbags - Front

* Side Door Type - Passenger-Side Manual Sliding * Side Mirror Adjustments - Manual Folding

* Side Mirror Adjustments - Power * Solar-Tinted Glass - Front

* Spare Tire Mount Location - Underbody * Spare Tire Size - Full-Size

* Spare Wheel Type - Steel * Stability Control

* Steering Wheel - Tilt And Telescopic * Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio

* Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Paddle Shifter

* Steering Wheel Trim - Urethane * Storage - Cargo Tie-Down Anchors And Hooks

* Storage - Door Pockets * Storage - Lockbox

* Storage - Under Front Seats * Sun Visors

* Tire Pressure Monitoring System * Tire Type - All Season

* Total Speakers - 5 * Traction Control

* Trailer Wiring - 4-Pin * Trailer Wiring - 7-Pin

* Trip Odometer * Upholstery - Cloth

* Warnings And Reminders - Low Fuel Level * Warnings And Reminders - Maintenance Due

* Watts - 100 * Wheel Covers - Partial

* Wheels - Steel * Wi-Fi - Connection Only

* Window Trim - Black * Wireless Data Link - Bluetooth



