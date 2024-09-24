Best Large SUVs Of 2023 (2024)

Key Takeaways Large SUVs aren't the cheapest cars on the market, but they offer minivan-rivaling seating capacity with sportier styling.

Cadillac and Lincoln make some of America's favorite large SUVs, with the practical and plush Escalade and Navigator.

Many large luxury SUVs have six-figure prices, but the Chevrolet Suburban is an example of a large SUV mixing ample space with a more accessible price.

Families are always moving, and friends are always going somewhere. If you're searching for the right large SUV, you may have already found that there are many options to consider. So, where do you start? CarBuzz has compiled a list of some of the best large SUVs for 2023 to simplify your search and help you hone in on the right make and model that brings peace of mind to your everyday adventures, no matter how many people you're hauling. These may be large SUVs, but we don't only cover seating and cargo capacity in our assessments of them. We take into account everything that will influence the ownership experience, from pricing to features, safety, reliability, design, and performance.

Lincoln Navigator

2023 Lincoln Navigator 8.8 /10 What is Buzzscore? Base MSRP $79,725 Engine 3.5L Twin-Turbo V6 Gas Horsepower 440 hp Fuel Economy 17/23/19 mpg (RWD) | 16/22/18 mpg (AWD)

The 2023 Lincoln Navigator is just as impressive as the larger Navigator L. It has a lavish interior, abundant space, and a refined powertrain that also delivers quick acceleration. It's noticeably shorter than the 2023 Navigator L, spanning 210 inches in length, although its maximum width is the same (79.9 inches). Nevertheless, with three rows of seating, the 2023 Navigator remains a top choice for drivers looking for a large SUV with a beautiful interior and ample room. While the Cadillac Escalade is superior in certain aspects, including its more silken ride quality, the Navigator remains a brilliant large SUV.

Jared RosenholtzAutomotive Journalist Jared Rosenholtz "Lincoln delivers the most opulent rear-seat experience [in its class], which makes it arguably the best family vehicle on a long road trip."

Lincoln Navigator L

2023 Lincoln Navigator L 8.6 /10 What is Buzzscore? Base MSRP $82,720 Engine 3.5L Twin-Turbo V6 Gas Horsepower 440 hp Fuel Economy 16/23/19 mpg (RWD) | 15/21/17 mpg (AWD)

The 2023 Lincoln Navigator L stands as one of the largest SUVs in the USA, boasting an extended wheelbase that maximizes passenger and cargo space. It blends this spaciousness with luxury, quality, and comfort, characteristic of the Lincoln badge. Powering this hefty vehicle is a 3.5L twin-turbocharged V6 engine, delivering 440 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque, surpassing the power of its competitors, like the 2023 Cadillac Escalade ESV. However, its size makes it challenging to maneuver outside highways, and its large wheels don't entirely absorb road imperfections. Despite these drawbacks, the 2023 Navigator L offers a luxurious and roomy option for up to eight passengers, making it a compelling choice if cost isn't a concern.

Cadillac Escalade

2023 Cadillac Escalade 8.6 /10 What is Buzzscore? Base MSRP $79,295 Engine 6.2L V8 Gas Horsepower 420 hp Fuel Economy 14/19 MPG

One of America's favorite large SUVs, the Escalade has been the choice of VIPs and A-listers for many years now. It still has a presence quite unlike most other SUVs, but it's not all flash and can back up its imposing face with a smooth ride, enough power, and an exceptionally spacious interior. Buyers can choose from a more frugal turbodiesel or a gas V8, and both deliver 460 lb-ft of torque to make towing a breeze. Front to back, the 2023 Cadillac spans 211.9 inches in length with a wheelbase that reaches 120.9 inches. However, with this spaciousness comes a larger price tag that starts at nearly $80,000.

Cadillac Escalade ESV

2023 Cadillac Escalade ESV 8.6 /10 What is Buzzscore? Base MSRP $82,295 Engine 6.2L V8 Gas Horsepower 420 hp Fuel Economy 14/19 MPG

About as convenient to park as a house, the Escalade ESV uses its extra body length and stretched wheelbase to offer abundant passenger and cargo space. At 134.1 inches, the wheelbase is 13.2 inches longer than the standard Escalade's, increasing cargo space behind the third row to 41.5 cubic feet (up from 25.5 cu-ft) and third-row rear legroom to 36.6 inches (up from 34.9 in.). The same powertrains are used here, which means you have a choice between a 3.0L turbodiesel or a 6.2L V8. Equipped with hands-free driving technology and the available adaptive air suspension, the Escalade ESV makes for a superb highway cruiser.

Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class SUV 8.6 /10 What is Buzzscore? Base MSRP $81,800 Engine 3.0L Turbo Inline-6 Gas Horsepower 362 hp Fuel Economy 18/23 MPG

As a high-riding counterpart to the renowned S-Class sedan, the 2023 GLS-Class offers seating for seven and a plethora of standard features. Practicality is a strong suit, with ample passenger space, a sizable trunk, and a towing capacity of up to 7,700 lbs. Inside, you can expect up to 84.7 cubic feet of cargo space behind the first row. While not the most thrilling to drive, the 2023 GLS-Class prioritizes comfort and safety, offering a compelling choice for those who value luxury over sporty performance.

BMW Alpina XB7

2023 BMW Alpina XB7 8.6 /10 What is Buzzscore? Base MSRP $145,000 Engine 4.4L Twin-Turbo V8 Hybrid Horsepower 630 hp Fuel Economy 16/20 MPG

In our search for the best large SUV models of 2023, we were impressed by three BMWs, starting with the 2023 Alpina XB7. This is an ultra-luxurious, niche SUV that commands a high price with plenty of space to boot; it targets a unique market, offering a blend of power, luxury, and space. Alpina's unique tuning has been applied to the XB7's powertrain and suspension, delivering a smooth-riding SUV when you want and a blisteringly quick behemoth when the mood calls. Well over 600 hp emanates from the turbocharged V8, while Alpina touches can be found inside and out to distance this model from normal X7s. BMW doesn't make an X7 M, but this is as close to one as it gets.

Cadillac Escalade-V

2023 Cadillac Escalade-V 8.5 /10 What is Buzzscore? Base MSRP $149,195 Engine 6.2L Supercharged V8 Gas Horsepower 682 hp Fuel Economy 11/16 MPG

Sitting near the top of our highest-rated large SUV list for 2023, the Cadillac Escalade-V’s second and third rows mirror the standard Escalade model, which also makes our list. But practicality is not the Escalade-V's primary drawcard - this full-size SUV is all about its extreme performance. With a 6.2-liter supercharged V8, it will sprint to 60 in 4.4 seconds, despite weighing over 6,000 pounds. The V8 makes a glorious noise, and it's complemented by sportier trim and more aggressive styling than the regular Escalade. Although it's atrociously thirsty, the Escalade-V's ability to put a smile on your face is unmatched by almost any other full-size SUV.

Jeep Grand Wagoneer

2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer 8.5 /10 What is Buzzscore? Base MSRP $90,495 Engine 6.4L V8 Gas Horsepower 471 hp Fuel Economy 13/18 MPG

Jeep is always versatile, especially with the 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer's ability to stand out in the full-size luxury SUV segment with its opulent interior, advanced technology, and spacious cabin. It offers superb ride quality and a refined driving experience. However, its large dimensions can be a drawback in congested areas, making parking a challenge. Most models are equipped with the new 3.0L twin-turbo Hurricane six-cylinder engine, but old-school V8 power is still on the menu. While the V8 engine provides strong performance, its poor fuel economy is a downside. The Grand Wagoneer more than holds its own when pitched against the Escalade and Navigator in the full-size segment.

Land Rover Range Rover

2023 Land Rover Range Rover 8.5 /10 What is Buzzscore? Base MSRP $104,500 Engine 3.0L Turbo Inline-6 Gas Horsepower 395 hp Fuel Economy 18/26 MPG

The 2023 Land Rover Range Rover sets the stage for a high-end, luxurious SUV experience. It not only stands out for its luxurious comfort but also for its genuine off-road capability, which is a rarity among large luxury SUVs. The 2023 model is available in two body sizes, including a new seven-seater option. While it may not handle as sharply as some other full-size SUVs, it still offers a balanced blend of comfort, and versatility. Overall, the 2023 Range Rover's ability to deliver a serene, cloud-like ride on any surface makes it one of the most comfortable SUVs available.

BMW XM

2023 BMW XM 8.5 /10 What is Buzzscore? Base MSRP $159,000 Engine 4.4L Twin-Turbo V8 Plug-in Hybrid Horsepower 664 hp Fuel Economy 73 MPGe/14 mpg combined

Next up, the 2023 BMW XM is a performance SUV that blends speed, luxury, and a 31-mile all-electric range. However, it doesn't quite meet the expectations of a regular BMW M car due to its size and weight, and it lacks the athletic handling of smaller cars bearing the famous M badge. Though the XM might not fit neatly into a specific category, it certainly draws attention. As a spacious two-row luxury SUV with rapid acceleration, there is plenty to admire for first-time BMW drivers and BMW enthusiasts alike. At the least, this is a worthy consideration for one-of-a-kind, large SUVs.

BMW X7

2023 BMW X7 8.4 /10 What is Buzzscore? Base MSRP $77,850 Engine 3.0L Turbo Inline-6 Gas Fuel Economy 21/25 MPG

The final BMW on our list of largest SUVs for 2023, the BMW X7 stands out on all fronts. For starters, this seven-seater SUV brings excitement to every drive, largely thanks to its powerful engines and future-forward tech features, like the curved iDrive infotainment display. On the road, the 2023 X7 offers a quiet and smooth ride, outperforming many competitors. The engine options enhance its appeal, with the V8 being the standout choice for its immense power. However, the third row is cramped, the cargo space is limited, and its off-road capabilities are minimal. Despite these drawbacks, the 2023 X7's overall package is impressive.

GMC Yukon XL

2023 GMC Yukon XL 8.4 /10 What is Buzzscore? Base MSRP $60,400 Engine 5.3L V8 Gas Horsepower 355 hp Fuel Economy 15/20 MPG

Another great SUV to consider, the 2023 GMC Yukon XL shines in the large SUV market with its exceptional passenger and cargo space. This full-size SUV offers a quiet, comfortable ride and modern conveniences, making it a perfect family vehicle or tow-capable hauler. The optional 6.2L V8 provides impressive performance, although it comes with high fuel consumption. Despite its size making it cumbersome in tight spaces, the 2023 Yukon XL's luxurious features and extensive options list make it a formidable competitor. Its main rival is the 2023 Chevy Suburban, which offers similar benefits at a lower price, though with a less sophisticated dashboard design.

Chevrolet Suburban

2023 Chevrolet Suburban 8.3 /10 What is Buzzscore? Base MSRP $55,600 Engine 5.3L V8 Gas Horsepower 355 hp Fuel Economy 15/20 MPG

Large and in charge, the 2023 Chevrolet Suburban continues its legacy as a quintessential American full-size SUV, and it comes in at a far more palatable price than a luxury model like the Escalade. For its 12th generation, the 2023 Suburban offers unmatched space and practicality, highlighted by its 225.7-inch length and 134.1-inch wheelbase. While parking can be a challenge due to its size, the 2023 Suburban excels in value and cargo space, offering more room for the price than any competitor. The Suburban's quiet ride and well-equipped interior further enhance its appeal, making it a top choice for families needing ample space without sacrificing comfort.

Summary: Large SUVs? No Problem

The automotive industry actively keeps up with modern trends, making it easier than ever to find a large SUV for your garage. Whether you need more cargo space for a cross-country trip or more space for everyone buckled in, we hope you were able to narrow your search for the right SUV that meets your wants and needs.