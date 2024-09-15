2005 Hummer H2 for sale - Portland, OR - craigslist (2024)

CL
  • post
  • account

  • favorites

  • hidden

CL ...

Posted

Contact Information:

print

image 1 of 24

2005 Hummer H2 for sale - Portland, OR - craigslist (1)

14119 SE Mcloughlin Blvd

google map

2005 Hummer H2

VIN: 5GRGN22U25H119140

cylinders: 8 cylinders

drive: 4wd

fuel: gas

odometer: 133278

paint color: black

title status: clean

transmission: automatic

type: truck

QR Code Link to This Post

PDX Cars & Trucks

STOCK #:

119140

CALL:

(503) 305-7057📞

(BY APPOINTMENT ONLY)

COPY THIS LINK AND PASTE TO YOUR BROWSER FOR MORE INFORMATION:


https://atmxi.com/CL-NQks

VEHICLE SPECIFICATIONS

YEAR: 2005
STOCK #: 119140
MAKE: Hummer
MODEL: H2
VIN: 5GRGN22U25H119140
TRIM: Base
MILEAGE: 133,278
COLOR: Black / Black
BODY: Truck
TRANS: Automatic
ADID: 195D326A5056A981
ENGINE: 6.0L NA V8 overhead valves (OHV) 16V 8 Cyl
FUEL: Gasoline
DRIVE: 4WD

Why Buy From Us?

Great Bank Financing Options Available⭐

🚗 For FAST approvals fill out our Online Credit Application!
* Copy this link into your browser:
http://atmxi.com/financing/4812

🔑 We'll buy your car, no purchase necessary
🔑 No-hassle financing
🔑 Little Money Down in Many InstancesWE HAVE HELPED PEOPLE WITH THE FOLLOWING:✔️ Great Credit
✔️ Bad Credit
✔️ No Credit
✔️ No Co-Signer
✔️ First Time Buyers
✔️ Recent Divorce
✔️ Discharged Bankruptcy
✔️ Multiple Repo's
✔️ Short Job Time
✔️ Foreclosure
✔️ Child Support
✔️ Student Loans
✔️ Negative Equity

💥 Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars
💥 Leave The Lot With Confidence
💥 Trade-In Your Car

📍 Stop By Today And See Why Our Dealership Is Always The People's Choice

🚗 Check out our full inventory for more vehicles priced to move.
* Copy this link into your browser:
http://atmxi.com/inventory/4812


FEATURES

* Front air conditioning: automatic climate control * Front air conditioning zones: dual
* Front airbags: dual * Cassette
* In-Dash CD: single disc * Radio: AM/FM
* Rear audio: volume control * ABS: 4-wheel
* Front brake diameter: 12.8 * Front brake width: 1.5
* Rear brake diameter: 13.0 * Rear brake width: 1.1
* Shift knob trim: alloy / leather * Steering wheel trim: leather
* Center console: front console with storage * Cruise control
* Memorized settings: driver seat * Multi-function remote: keyless entry
* Power steering * Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
* Steering wheel: tilt * Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
* Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener* 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
* Axle ratio: 4.10 * Locking differential: center / rear
* Brush guard: front * Pickup bed liner: drop-in
* Skid plate(s) * Clock
* Gauge: tachometer * Trip odometer
* Daytime running lights * Front fog lights
* Headlights: auto on/off * Side mirror adjustments: power
* Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated * Moonroof / Sunroof: power
* Roof rack crossbars: black * Driver seat: heated
* Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / 8
* Front headrests: adjustable / 2 * Front seat type: bucket
* Passenger seat: heated * Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / 8
* Rear seat: heated * Rear seat folding: split
* Upholstery: leather * Anti-theft system: alarm
* Power door locks * Traction control
* Front shock type: gas * Front spring type: torsion bars
* Front stabilizer bar * Front suspension classification: independent
* Front suspension type: double wishbone * Rear spring type: coil
* Rear stabilizer bar * Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
* Rear suspension type: multi-link * Satellite communications: OnStar
* Tire type: all terrain * Wheel diameter: 17 inch
* Wheels: aluminum alloy * Trailer hitch
* Trailer wiring * Front wipers: intermittent
* Power windows * Rear privacy glass
* Window defogger: rear

⛔ Please Read, Please Call, Please Confirm⛔

⚠️ We STRONGLY URGE you to call to verify availability of any used vehicle prior to coming in. PLEASE don't skip this simple step.⚠️


DEALER ADDRESS

PDX Cars & Trucks
14119 SE Mcloughlin Blvd
Portland, OR 97267


Calltoday!
(503) 305-7057 📞

Website:

http://atmxi.com/website/4812

Subject to prior sale. The price listed for this vehicle does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Finance Charges, Optional Credit or Liability Insurance, Delivery Fee, and negotiable State Documentary Service Fee. The Dealership makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of this vehicle's listed equipment, accessories, price or any warranties. Vehicle Pricing - Where permitted by law, all dealer fees and amounts must be disclosed in a clear, conspicuous and legible fashion. There are no exclusions. The Dealership is not responsible for typographical errors in price or equipment listed. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle.

4 wheel drive, Used Trucks, Used Vehicles, automatics, Base, 2001, 01, 2002, 02, 2003, 03, 2004, 04, 2005, 05, 2006, 06, 2007, 07, 2008, 08, 2009, 09
AD ID: 195D326A5056A981

We also stock:Diesel, truck, heavy duty, pickup, Cummins, Duramax, Powerstroke, turbo, towing,4x4, Four wheel drive, 4wd, 4, towingTwo wheel drive, 2wd, 2Crew cab, 4 door, doors, four door, CrewMax, Mega Cab,Extended Cab, Double Cab, Access Cab,All wheel drive, awd,Hatchback, ZDX, Mirage, 5 door, Volt, Spark, Fiesta, CR-Z, Crosstour, Fit, Insight, Paceman, Clubman, Juke, Leaf, IQ, fortwo, Impreza, Nismo, Matrix, Beetle,SUV, Crossover, Sports Utility, Pilot, MDX, RDX, 4Runner, Traverse, Q5, Q3, Enclave, X5, Encore, Escalade, Equinox, Tahoe, Durango, Journey, Acadia, Edge, Terrain, Yukon, CR-V, CX-9, CR-V, Tucson, Veracruz, QX50, Cherokee, Compass, Patriot, Wrangler, Explorer, Expedition, Blazer, Sorento, Sportage, Armada, Pathfinder, Outlander, Murano, Rogue, Xterra, Forester, Tribeca, Vitara, FJ Cruiser, Rav4, Sequoia, Acadia, Highlander, XC90, Suburban, 3rd Row,Sedan, four door, 4 door, 4dr, Car, Accord, ILX, TL, RL, Altima, Maxima, Corolla, A4, Lacrosse, A6, 3 Series, Verano, ATS, Regal, Impala, Malibu, Taurus, Chrysler 200, Chrysler 300, Avenger, Charger, Dart, Fiesta, Focus, Passat, Jetta, Fusion, Civic, Accent, Azera, Elantra, Equus, Genesis, Sonata, Cadenza, Forte, Optima, Mazda3, Mazda6, Rio, Lancer, Sentra, Versa, Impreza, Legacy, Avalon, Camry, Kizashi, PT CruiserTruck, Pickup, F-150, F150, 1500, 2500, 3500, 2500HD, 3500HD, F-250, F250, F-350, F350, Silverado, Sierra, Ranger, Tundra, Duramax, Ram, Colorado, Avalanche, Canyon, Ridgeline, Frontier, Titan, Tacoma,Coupe, two door, 2 door, Car, 2dr, NSX, A5, Camaro, 3-Series, Challenger, Mustang, Accord, Corolla, Camry, Civic, Optima, Elantra, Beetle, Genesis, Altima, Sebring,Convertible, Soft top, hard top,Minivan, Van, Town and Country, Grand Caravan, Odyssey, Sedona, Quest, Transit, Hybrid, Electric, Green, Prius, Leaf, Spark, Volt, Energi, Insight, Fit, Fusion, Fortwo, Tesla, Plug-in

Powered by Automoxie.com

    post id: 7752423023

    posted:

    updated:

    ♥ best of [?]

    loading

    reading

    writing

    saving

    searching

    refresh the page.

    2005 Hummer H2 for sale - Portland, OR - craigslist (2024)

    References

    Top Articles
    Ceratosaurus Cheat Codes
    ARK Dino Spawn Configurations - Survival Servers
    12 Rue Gotlib 21St Arrondissem*nt
    Gilbert Public Schools Infinite Campus
    Bon plan – Le smartphone Motorola Edge 50 Fusion "4 étoiles" à 339,99 €
    Ofw Pinoy Channel Su
    Savage X Fenty Wiki
    Promiseb Discontinued
    123Movies The Idol
    Craigslist Pets Longview Tx
    Missed Connections Dayton Ohio
    manhattan cars & trucks - by owner - craigslist
    Westelm Order
    The Nun 2 Showtimes Tinseltown
    Knock At The Cabin Showtimes Near Fat Cats Mesa
    8 Garden Sprayers That Work Hard So You Don't Have To
    Babylon Alligator
    Join MileSplit to get access to the latest news, films, and events!
    Fintechzoommortgagecalculator.live Hours
    Cbs Local News Sacramento
    Staples Ups Drop Off
    Stolen Touches Neva Altaj Read Online Free
    Joy Ride 2023 Showtimes Near Amc Ward Parkway
    Icue Color Profiles
    Craigs List Plattsburgh Ny
    Where Is Gobblestone Castle
    Zwei-Faktor-Authentifizierung (2FA) für Ihre HubSpot-Anmeldung einrichten
    Cato's Dozen Crossword
    Jvid Rina Sauce
    Cronología De Chelsea Contra Fulham
    Tqha Yearling Sale 2023 Results
    Bolly2Tolly Sale
    Craigslist Cars Los Angeles
    Kltv Com Big Red Box
    Katie Sigmond - Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Bio, Family, Career
    Ralph Macchio Conservative
    How To Use Price Chopper Points At Quiktrip
    Vernon Autoplex
    How To Create A Top Uber Boss Killer In POE 3.25 League?
    The Legend of Maula Jatt | Rotten Tomatoes
    Below Her Mouth | Rotten Tomatoes
    Recharging Iban Staff
    Franchisee Training & Support | Papa Johns Pizza Franchise UK
    Pressconnects Obituaries Recent
    Saw X Showtimes Near Stone Theatres Sun Valley 14 Cinemas
    Leuke tips & bezienswaardigheden voor een dagje Wijk bij Duurstede
    Plusword 358
    Lifetime Benefits Login
    Craigslist Pelham Al
    Alvin Isd Ixl
    The t33n leak 5-17: Understanding the Impact and Implications - Mole Removal Service
    Nfl Spotrac Transactions
    Latest Posts
    Hunter X Anomaly Codes [👀Secret Hatsu] (July 2024) - Try Hard Guides
    Hunter X Anomaly Codes (July 2024)
    Article information

    Author: Trent Wehner

    Last Updated:

    Views: 5417

    Rating: 4.6 / 5 (56 voted)

    Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Trent Wehner

    Birthday: 1993-03-14

    Address: 872 Kevin Squares, New Codyville, AK 01785-0416

    Phone: +18698800304764

    Job: Senior Farming Developer

    Hobby: Paintball, Calligraphy, Hunting, Flying disc, Lapidary, Rafting, Inline skating

    Introduction: My name is Trent Wehner, I am a talented, brainy, zealous, light, funny, gleaming, attractive person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.