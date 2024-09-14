2024 Generations Advantage Member Resources - Martin's Point (2024)

NEW for 2024: We’ve created a new, combined form—“2024 Member Reimbursem*nt Form—Wellness Wallet/Eyewear.” This form should be used when submitting a request by mail for reimbursem*nt for items under your 2024 Wellness Wallet benefit and items under your separate prescription eyewear benefit (not related to cataract surgery). See details below!



Wellness Wallet Reimbursem*nt Request



Submit your Wellness Wallet reimbursem*nt request online:

SUBMIT ONLINE NOW

REQUEST BY MAIL: Use this form for items/services covered under your 2024 Wellness Wallet reimbursem*nt benefit up to your plan’s annual limit.

2024 Member Reimbursem*nt Form Wellness Wallet/Eyewear

To be eligible for payment, the date of service or purchase must be in 2024 and you must submit your claim by April 30, 2025.

Learn more about this benefit on our Wellness Wallet Benefit page.

Eyewear Reimbursem*nt Request

NEW FOR 2024! ONLINE REIMBURsem*nT REQUEST: Try this new option for easier submission and quicker processing!

Submit your Prescription Eyewear reimbursem*nt request online:

SUBMIT ONLINE NOW

REQUEST BY MAIL: Use this form for reimbursem*nt for items eligible under your prescription eyewear benefit up to your plan's annual limit. (DO NOT use this form if your eyewear purchase is due to recent cataract surgery. In this case, use the Medical Services Reimbursem*nt Form seen below.)

2024 Member Reimbursem*nt Form Wellness Wallet/Eyewear

To be eligible for payment, the date of service or purchase must be in 2024 and you must submit your claim by April 30, 2025.

Learn more about this benefit on our Vision Benefits page.

Medical Services Reimbursem*nt Request

This form is for reimbursem*nt for covered medical services that you received through a provider or at a medical facility. This also includes eyewear that you purchased due to recent cataract surgery.

Medical Services Reimbursem*nt Form (PDF)



Learn more about this benefit on ourContact and Eyeglasses After Cataract Surgery page.

Prescription Drug Reimbursem*nt Request

Use this form when you have paid out-of-pocket for your Part D formulary prescription drug. DO NOT use any other forms if your reimbursem*nt request is for prescription drugs.

Prescription Drug Reimbursem*nt Form (PDF)