2024 Generations Advantage Member Resources - Martin's Point (2024)

Benefit Details Overview
Expand All
Discover the full range of your health benefits, from dental to vision and prescriptions.
The Martin’s Point Generations Advantage dental benefit is administered by Northeast Delta Dental (NEDD).
To learn if your plan includes dental coverage, you may call Member Services at 1-866-544-7504 (TTY: 711). For details about your dental benefit, call the Northeast Delta Dental Customer Service Department at 1-800-832-5700(TTY: 1-800-332-5905) Monday through Friday, 8 am–4:45 pm.
Please note that, for most plans, there is up to a $50 copay for each office visit. Plan members also pay any additional cost shares. To learn more about specific dental coverage, visit our dental benefit page.Note: Coverage varies by plan.
To find out if your dentist participates in the NEDD Martin’s Point Generations Advantage dental network, please use the Delta Dental Dentist Search tool or contact NEDD directly.
|
For detailed information, visit theDental benefit page
The Generations Advantage extra hearing benefit covers hearing aids/batteries and is administered through our partner, Amplifon. Members who purchase hearing aid(s) through Amplifon receive an annual allowance to use toward the purchase. Amplifon will help you find a hearing aid provider near you, explain the process, help you schedule an appointment, and send information to you and the provider, ensuring your allowance amount is applied. Call Amplifon, 8 am–8 pm, Monday through Friday to get started: 1-888-669-2167 (TTY: 711)
Learn more about your hearing aid benefit information. Note: Allowance amounts vary by plan.
|Plan
|Yearly Allowance
|Prime (HMO-POS) Plan
|$500 per ear/per year allowed through Amplifon + 2 years free batteries
|Value Plus (HMO-POS) Plan
|$500 per ear/per year allowed through Amplifon + 2 years free batteries
|Select (LPPO) Plan
|$500 per ear/per year allowed through Amplifon + 2 years free batteries
|Access (LPPO) Plan
|$500 per ear/per year allowed through Amplifon + 2 years free batteries
|Alliance (HMO) Plan
|$700 per ear/per year allowed through Amplifon + 2 years free batteries
|
For detailed information, visit theHearing benefit page
Medicare-Covered Original Medicare Vision Benefits
NON-ROUTINE EYE EXAM
- Service Coverage: Covers non-routine outpatient physician services for eye diseases and injuries, including age-related macular degeneration.
- Member Cost: $0-45 copay depending on your plan. See your Evidence of Coveragefor plan specific details.
ANNUAL ROUTINE EYE EXAM
- Coverage: This benefit includes a comprehensive eye exam to assess your need for eyeglasses or contacts, and may also cover diabetic eye exams and glaucoma screenings for high-risk individuals.
- Frequency: Covered once per calendar year. This means you can have an exam once at any point in a year, from January through December. For example, if you have an exam in December, you're eligible for another exam as early as January the following year.
- Member Cost: $0-45 copay depending on your plan. See your Evidence of Coveragefor plan specific details.
Note: This benefit covers the eye exam only and does not include eyewear.
Medicare-Covered Contacts & Eyeglasses After Cataract Surgery
POST CATARACT EYEWEAR
- Coverage: Members pay 20% coinsurance of the Medicare-allowable rate for standard eyeglasses or contacts post-cataract surgery with intraocular lens insertion.
- Reimbursem*nt: To submit for reimbursem*nt, use theMedical Services Reimbursem*nt Form (PDF).Note: Reimbursem*nt paperwork, including proof of payment, must be received within a year of the date of service.
|
For detailed information, visit theContact and Eyeglasses After Cataract Surgery page
Martin's Point Generations Advantage Covered Supplemental Eyewear Benefit
EYEWEAR ALLOWANCE & REIMBURsem*nT
- Benefit Description: This benefit provides an annual eyewear allowance, which members can claim through our reimbursem*nt process. Your plan reimburses up to an annual amount for prescription lenses, frames, and contact lenses for the purpose of correcting/improving a member’s vision. Amount varies by plan (See below).
- New for 2024! Online Reimbursem*nt Request: Try this new online reimbursem*nt option for easier submission and quicker processing!
SUBMIT ONLINE NOW
- Request by Mail: Use this new form for reimbursem*nt for items eligible under your prescription eyewear benefit up to your plan's annual limit. (DO NOT use this form if your eyewear purchase is due to recent cataract surgery.In this case, use the Medical Services Reimbursem*nt Form.)
2024 Member Reimbursem*nt Form
To be eligible for payment, the date of service or purchase must be in 2024 and you must submit your claim by April 30, 2025.
Annual Reimbursem*nt Maximum: The reimbursem*nt limit for eyewear varies based on your plan:
|
Prime
|
Value Plus
|
Select
|
Alliance
|
Access
|
$150
|$100
|$150
|$300
|$150 | $250*
*For Access plan: $150 reimbursem*nt in Belknap, Carroll, Coos, and Grafton Counties; $250 reimbursem*nt in Cheshire, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, Strafford, and Sullivan Counties.
|
For detailed information, visit theVision benefit page
Generations Advantage Prescription Drug Coverage
UNDERSTANDING YOUR PART D BENEFITS
Prescription Drug (Part D) Coverage:
Our plans, including Prime, Select, Value Plus, and Access, feature comprehensive Part D Prescription Drug coverage. For specific information about drug costs, copays, and drug tiers for your plan, each with its own unique formulary and terms.
|Plan-Specific Formularies
|Prime
|Search Formulary
|Prime Plan 2024 Formulary (PDF)
|Select
|Search Formulary
|Select Plan 2024 Formulary (PDF)
|Value Plus
|Search Formulary
|Value Plus Plan 2024 Formulary (PDF)
|Access
|Search Formulary
|Access Plan 2024 Formulary (PDF)
In addition to providing a comprehensive formulary, Martin’s Point Generations Advantage offers a straightforward prescription drug reimbursem*nt process for out-of-pocket expenses. This ensures that you are supported financially while receiving the necessary medical treatments:
Please use the Prescription Drug Reimbursem*nt Form (PDF).
Comprehensive Coverage Phases and Formulary Details:
Our Part D plans feature clear drug coverage phases—Deductible, Initial, Coverage Gap, and Catastrophic—and detailed formulary insights, including tiers, copays, and deductibles. For a complete guide to your plan's coverage and costs, see ourdetailed coverage phases and formulary breakdown.
Affordable Insulin and Vaccine Costs:
All plans cap insulin costs and provide vaccine coverage, ensuring affordability for our diabetic members and promoting preventive health. For detailed information on these savings, visit ourinsulin and vaccine savings section.
Pharmacy Access:
Filling your prescription is easy. Explore our Network Pharmacy Pagefor details on mail-order options and preferred network pharmacies.
DIVE DEEPER INTO YOUR PRESCRIPTION DRUG COVERAGE
For comprehensive insights into coverage determination, medication management, and to learn about available assistance programs for prescription drug costs, visit ourPharmacy and Prescription Resources Page.
|
For detailed information, visit the Drug Formulary Page
Preferred Pharmacies & Mail Order Service
EXPERIENCE CONVENIENCE & SAVINGS WITH OUR PHARMACY OPTIONS
Choose Your Preferred Pharmacy:
- Hannaford & CVS Pharmacies: Benefit from lower copays at these national chains.
- Local Favorites:For 2024, Community Pharmacies, Fairfield Pharmacy, Unity Pharmacy, Oakland Pharmacy,Nathan's Wellness Pharmacy & Apothecary,and Wilson's Drug Store in Maine have been added to our preferred pharmacy network.
- Generations Advantage Members Enjoy More: Find medications at reduced costs across all tiers of our formulary.
EFFICIENT MAIL-ORDER SERVICE BY CVS CAREMARK
EFFICIENT MAIL-ORDER SERVICE BY CVS CAREMARK
- Manage Prescriptions with Ease: Ideal for long-term medication needs, order up to a 90-day supply.
- Efficient and Dependable Service: We process and deliver your order within 10-14 days. To ensure smooth delivery, especially in case of occasional delays, we suggest placing your orders up to 3 weeks in advance.
- Automatic Refill Program: Opt for ReadyFill at Mail® and never worry about running out of medications.
- Dedicated 24/7 Customer Support: Reach out to CVS Caremark at 1-888-296-6961for any assistance with your mail-order prescriptions.
|
For detailed information, visit the Pharmacy and Prescription Resources Page
This requirement encourages members to try less costly but usually just as effective ‘preferred’ drugs before the plan covers another ‘preferred’ drug. For example, if Drug A (preferred) and Drug B (non-preferred) treat the same medical condition, the plan may require you to try Drug A first. If Drug A does not work for the member, the plan will then cover Drug B.
Step therapy is not required for members who have used a non-preferred drug within the last 365 days, but authorization is required. To see list of preferred and non-preferred step therapy drugs please see our 2024 Part B Therapy Drug List (PDF).
All Generations Advantage plans have OTC benefits with Over-the-Counter Health Solutions (OTCHS) by CVS Caremark.
Members receive a quarterly amount to purchase from over 350 CVS-brand, over-the-counter products. Quarterly amounts do not roll over to the next quarter. Available items include these and more:
- Smoking cessation: Nicotine replacement patches
- Oral health: Toothpaste, toothbrushes, floss
- Pain relief: Ibuprofen, acetaminophen
- Allergy: Allergy relief tablets
- Cold remedies: Cough drops, daytime/nighttime cold medicine
- Digestive health: Heartburn relief tablets, daily fiber
- First aid: Bandages
- Incontinence: Bladder control products
Download the 2024 catalog (PDF)
|Plan
|Quarterly amount
|Prime
|*$25/$50/quarter
|Value Plus
|$60/quarter
|Select
|$50/quarter
|Access
|$50/quarter
|Alliance
|$100/quarter
*Quarterly amounts varies by county. Cheshire, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, Strafford, and Sullivan counties in New Hampshire $25/quarterly, all others $50/quarter.
You may make a purchase in person at participating CVS locations, over the phone by calling OTC Health Solutions at 1-888-628-2770(TTY: 711), or search and buy products online.
|
For detailed information, visit the OTC benefit page
Your flexible Wellness Wallet benefit reimburses up to your plan’s annual amount for a wide range of eligible gear, fees, and services that help keep you active and well.
To be eligible for payment, the date of service or purchase must be while you were enrolled in a 2024 Generations Advantage plan and you must submit your claim by March 31, 2025. To see a list of items/services eligible for reimbursem*nt, visit the Wellness Wallet benefit page. If you are not sure whether your expense is eligible for reimbursem*nt, please call Martin's Point Generations Advantage Member Services at 1-866-544-7504(TTY: 711) or see theWellness Wallet FAQs for details.
NEW for 2024! ONLINE REIMBURsem*nT REQUEST: Try this new online reimbursem*nt option for easier submission and quicker processing!
REIMBURSABLE AMOUNTS BY PLAN
REIMBURSABLE AMOUNTS BY PLAN
Your Wellness Wallet reimburses up to your plan’s annual amount for covered items/services. Reimbursem*nt amounts by plan are as follows:
|
Plan Name
|
2024 Maximum Reimbursem*nt Amount
|Prime (HMO-POS)
|$425/year or $650/year*
|Select (LPPO)
|$500/year
|Alliance (HMO)
|$450/year
|Value Plus (HMO-POS)
|$500/year
|Access (LPPO)
|$425/year
*Reimbursem*nt maximums varies by county. Cumberland and York Counties $650/year, all others $425/year.
|
For detailed information, visit theWellness Wallet page
Overview
Your free* annual flu shots can be administered at participating pharmacies** as well as by your primary care provider. Shots covered include quadrivalent, trivalent, trivalent (high dose), and intradermal.
- In-Network Pharmacy: Free at participating pharmacies including Hannaford, Rite Aid, CVS (including former Target pharmacies), Shaw’s/Osco, Walgreens, and Walmart.
- PCP/Doctor's Office: If you get the shot at your primary care provider’s office, you may have to pay a copayment for the office visit depending on your plan, but there will be no cost for the flu shot.
- Out-of-Network Pharmacy: If you get your flu shot at a pharmacy that is not in the Vaccine Pharmacy Network, it may still be covered by your plan. You will pay the full cost at the pharmacy and submit a form to us for reimbursem*nt.
If you don’t show your Generations Advantage member ID card when you get your flu shot, you will pay the full cost at the pharmacy and submit a form to us for reimbursem*nt.
Flu Shot Reimbursem*nt Form (PDF)
If your pharmacist has problems sending your claim to us, they should call our Part D Pharmacy Help Desk at1-800-364-6331
*Influenza (flu) vaccines are covered under your Medicare Part B benefit through your Generations Advantage plan.
**The Vaccine Pharmacy Network is offered through our relationship with our pharmacy benefit manager, CVS Caremark. Pharmacy network may change on January 1 of each year. Other pharmacies are available in our network.
|
For detailed information, visit Flu Vaccinepage
Overview
Colorectal cancer screenings save lives. All screenings have a $0 copay when you go to an in-network provider. Ask your primary care provider which screening and schedule is right for you. We cover these screenings more frequently for people at high risk for colorectal cancer.
|
Screening Test
|
How Often
|
Mode of Screening
|
Fecal Occult Blood Test (gFOBT, iFOBT)
Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT)
|Every calendar year (between the ages of 45-75 years)
|At home
|DNA-based Test: Cologuard®
|Every three years
|At home
|
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy
OR
Screening Barium Enema
|Every five years
|At facility
|Colonoscopy Screening
|Every 10 years
|At facility
|
For detailed information, visit theEvidence of Coveragepage
Documents and Forms
Expand All
Access key documents and forms, including coverage details and reimbursem*nt forms.
For any plan-specific documents, please see your individual 2024 plan page below.
Prime (HMO-POS)
Alliance (HMO)
Value Plus (HMO-POS)
Select (LPPO)
Access (LPPO)
The Evidence of Coverage documentoutlines your Medicare health benefits, services, and prescription drug coverage as a member of Martin's Point Generations Advantage. This booklet gives you the details about your Medicare health care and prescription drug coverage from January 1 – December 31, 2024. It explains how to get coverage for the health care services and prescription drugs you need.
Prime (HMO-POS)
H5591-015-001 - Lincoln, Oxford, Piscataquis, Somerset, Waldo Counties in Maine. For Belknap, Carroll, Coos and Grafton Counties in New Hampshire(PDF)
H5591-015-002 - Aroostook, Franklin, Hanco*ck, Knox, Penobscot and Washington Counties in Maine(PDF)
H5591-005 - Cheshire, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, Strafford and Sullivan Counties in New Hampshire(PDF)
H5591-006-001 - Cumberland County in Maine(PDF)
H5591-006-002 - Kennebec and Sagadahoc Counties in Maine(PDF)
H5591-006-004 - York County in Maine(PDF)
H5591-006-005 - Androscoggin County in Maine(PDF)
Alliance (HMO)
H5591-003 - For All Counties in Maine and New Hampshire (PDF)
Value Plus (HMO-POS)
H5591-009 - Aroostook, Franklin, Hanco*ck, Knox, Lincoln, Oxford, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Somerset, Waldo and Washington Counties in Maine (PDF)
H5591-013 - Kennebec and Sagadahoc Counties in Maine (PDF)
Select (LPPO)
H1365-001 - Androscoggin, Aroostook, Cumberland, Franklin, Hanco*ck, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Oxford, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Sagadahoc, Somerset, Waldo, Washington and York Counties in Maine, and Cheshire, Coos, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, Strafford and Sullivan Counties in New Hampshire (PDF)
Access (LPPO)
H1365-004-002 - Belknap, Carroll, Coos, and Grafton counties Counties in New Hampshire (PDF)
H1365-004-003 - Cheshire, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, Strafford, and Sullivan Counties in New Hampshire (PDF)
|
For detailed information, visit theEvidence of Coverage page
This is a summary of drug and health services covered under your Martin's Point Generations Advantage plan.
Summary of Benefits Prime (HMO-POS), Select (LPPO), Access (LPPO), Value Plus (HMO), and Alliance (HMO) (PDF)
NEW for 2024: We’ve created a new, combined form—“2024 Member Reimbursem*nt Form—Wellness Wallet/Eyewear.” This form should be used when submitting a request by mail for reimbursem*nt for items under your 2024 Wellness Wallet benefit and items under your separate prescription eyewear benefit (not related to cataract surgery). See details below!
Wellness Wallet Reimbursem*nt Request
Submit your Wellness Wallet reimbursem*nt request online:
REQUEST BY MAIL: Use this form for items/services covered under your 2024 Wellness Wallet reimbursem*nt benefit up to your plan’s annual limit.
2024 Member Reimbursem*nt Form Wellness Wallet/Eyewear
To be eligible for payment, the date of service or purchase must be in 2024 and you must submit your claim by April 30, 2025.
Learn more about this benefit on our Wellness Wallet Benefit page.
Eyewear Reimbursem*nt Request
NEW FOR 2024! ONLINE REIMBURsem*nT REQUEST: Try this new option for easier submission and quicker processing!
Submit your Prescription Eyewear reimbursem*nt request online:
REQUEST BY MAIL: Use this form for reimbursem*nt for items eligible under your prescription eyewear benefit up to your plan's annual limit. (DO NOT use this form if your eyewear purchase is due to recent cataract surgery. In this case, use the Medical Services Reimbursem*nt Form seen below.)
2024 Member Reimbursem*nt Form Wellness Wallet/Eyewear
To be eligible for payment, the date of service or purchase must be in 2024 and you must submit your claim by April 30, 2025.
Learn more about this benefit on our Vision Benefits page.
Medical Services Reimbursem*nt Request
This form is for reimbursem*nt for covered medical services that you received through a provider or at a medical facility. This also includes eyewear that you purchased due to recent cataract surgery.
Medical Services Reimbursem*nt Form (PDF)
Learn more about this benefit on ourContact and Eyeglasses After Cataract Surgery page.
Prescription Drug Reimbursem*nt Request
Use this form when you have paid out-of-pocket for your Part D formulary prescription drug. DO NOT use any other forms if your reimbursem*nt request is for prescription drugs.
Prescription Drug Reimbursem*nt Form (PDF)
Automatic Payment Options Form (PDF)
Use this form to sign up for automatic payment of your monthly plan premium.
Authorization to Release Information (PDF)
Use this form to authorize a designated representative to discuss certain aspects of your health care.
Continuity of Care Form (PDF)
Use this form to request a 90-day Continuity of Care period to ensure your ongoing care remains uninterrupted.
Medicare Appointment of Representative (PDF)
Use this form to appoint a representative who can assist with all Medicare-related inquiries.
Members Rights and Responsibilities Statement (PDF)
This document provides the Martin's Point Health Plan Member Rights and Responsibilities statement.
Multi-language Interpreter Services (PDF)
This document provides information for multi-language interpreter services.
Part D Senior Savings Model Eligible Insulin Drugs (PDF)
This is a list of the Part D Senior Savings Model for eligible insulin drugs.
Preventive Care Checklist (PDF)
Use this form to track your recommended preventive care and bring it with you to your next primary care visit.
Provider Attestation for Supplemental Benefits Form (PDF)
Use this form to receive supplemental benefits for specific diagnosis.
Request for Medicare Prescription Drug Coverage Determination (PDF)
Use this form to request coverage for a drug that isn’t covered or has restrictions.
Request for Redetermination of Medicare Prescription Drug Denial (PDF)
Use this form to request to appeal a denied prescription coverage.
Residence Address Verification Form (PDF)
Use this form to verify your residence address.
Waiver of Liability (PDF)
Use this form to waive any right to collect payment for services for which payment has been denied.
Veterans Affairs Record Release form (PDF)
Use this form to authorize the Department of Veterans Affairs to release specific health information to designated individuals or organizations.
Health and Wellness Programs
Expand All
Explore programs for nutrition, emergency response, and personalized care management
Overview
Martin’s Point Health Care has teamed up with Foodsmart™ to provide you with free, unlimited chats with a nutrition coach—plus much more—to support healthy eating from the comfort of home by telephone or online.
You don’t need to use your health plan’s Wellness Wallet reimbursem*nt program to take advantage of this benefit as your Generations Advantage plan covers 100% of the program cost.
The Foodsmart program is tailored to your individual needs and preferences—from nutrition tips for managing a medical condition, to simply wanting to eat healthier, or just trying to save on groceries. Your Foodsmart nutrition coach and other resources can make healthy eating easier and more affordable.
To get started, call1-888-837-5325to schedule an appointment with a nutrition coach.
If you prefer to reach out online, you can:
- Visithttps://www.foodsmart.com/martinspointto sign up. If you are having difficulties signing up online, call1-888-837-5325for technical support
- Send an email requesting an appointment to[emailprotected]
- Download the Foodsmart app in the App Store or Google Play. Click on “Sign Up.” Your Group is “Martin’s Point Generations Advantage.”
Martin’s Point care management programs are entirely voluntary. You can choose not to participate or to stop participating in the program at any time. If you have immediate concerns regarding your health, please contact your doctor. Always consult your health care provider before making any lifestyle changes. Only your doctor can diagnose and treat a medical condition.
Generations Advantage plan members receive discounts for medical alert devices throughLifeStation.Please note, this is not a plan benefit and is instead a value-added discount.
This discount results in members receiving up to a ~25% discount off of regular consumer pricing, with discounted monthly costs ranging from $19.95 to $36.95, depending on the unit chosen.
LifeStation details:
- Choose an in-home system (landline or cellular that can be used only in the home), LifeStation Smartwatch, or a mobile system with location services which can be used outside of the home
- Fall-detection option available for an additional fee (automatically alerts LifeStation that you have fallen, even if you do not press the emergency button)
- Product warranty on all service plans (a $5 per month value at no charge)
- Spousal coverage available on all in-home units (a $3.99 per month value at no charge)
- Additional cost for a device protection plan may apply
|
Call LifeStation to get started at:1-866-220-0934
Members have the option to purchase nutritionally balanced, refrigerated, and ready-to-eat meals that are delivered by Mom’s Meals direct to your home.
- Martin’s Point Generations Advantage members will get free shipping on all orders (a savings of $14.95).
- Menus are designed by chefs and registered dietitians to support general wellness goals or the specific nutrition needs of common health conditions.
- Members can select every meal, every order from over 70 entrée options.
- Entrées are refrigerated and ready-to-eat after just two minutes in the microwave.
Place your order online or by phone using code MPGA to activate the offer:
Online: momsmeals.com/mpga
Phone:1-877-347-3438
Overview
As a Martin’s Point Generations Advantage member, you are eligible to receive FREE, personalized care management. Sign up for a dedicated medical or behavioral health care manager who will help you succeed at leading a healthy, active, and full life.
Our care managers can help you:
- Manage your health care
- Navigate your health plan
- Understand medications
- Find community support and resources
We want to help you live the healthiest life possible. Get started by calling a Martin’s Point care manager at1-877-659-2403or visit ourHealth Services pagefor more details.
Martin’s Point care management programs are entirely voluntary. You can choose not to participate or to stop participating in the program at any time. If you have immediate concerns regarding your health, please contact your doctor. Always consult your health care provider before making any lifestyle changes. Only your doctor can diagnose and treat a medical condition.
|
For detailed coverage information, visit theCare Management Programspage
Comprehensive Services, Support, and Insights
Expand All
Find payment options to state resources, 24/7 nurse support, and deepen your understanding with 'The Advantage' newsletter and our Medical Care Criteria Overview.
Pay your Generations Advantage plan premium online!
One-Time Payment
It's easy to make a one-time credit card payment. Click the button below to use the PayTrace service to make your secure payment.
Recurring Monthly Payments
To set up secure, recurring payments, please call Member Services or complete/mail an Automatic Payment Form.
Including The Advantage, our member newsletter
The Advantage Newsletter 2024 Issue 2 (6/27/24)
The Advantage Newsletter 2024 Issue 1 (3/5/24)
The Advantage Newsletter 2023 Issue 3 (11/24/23)
The Advantage Newsletter 2023 Issue 2 (7/5/23)
The Advantage Newsletter 2023 Issue 1 (2/16/23)
The Advantage Newsletter 2022 Issue 4 (11/9/22)
The Advantage Newsletter 2022 Issue 3 (PDF) (8/23/22)
The Advantage Newsletter 2022 Issue 2 (PDF) (5/24/22)
The Advantage Newsletter 2022 Issue 1 (PDF) (2/18/22)
Go to news and events
Medicare Terms and Resources
Empower Your Healthcare Decisions:
Gain insight into how we determine the medical necessity for treatments and services, ensuring you receive care that meets established medical standards. This knowledge supports your healthcare journey with us, aligning with Medicare's guidelines. Visit the Clinical Coverage Criteriapage for more information.
Social Security
1-800-772-1213
(TTY/TDD: 1-800-325-0778)
Medicare
1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227)
(TTY/TDD: 1-877-486-2048)
24 hours a day, 7 days a week
Maine State Health Insurance Assistance Program
1-800-262-2232
(TTY/TDD: 1-800-606-0215)
Maine Low Cost Drugs for the Elderly or Disabled Program (DEL) and Maine Rx Plus
1-866-796-2463
(TTY/TDD: 1-800-423-4331)
MaineCare (Medicaid)
207-287-2674
(TTY/TDD: 711)
New Hampshire Medicaid
1-800-852-3345 ext 4344 or
603-271-4344
New Hampshire ServiceLink Resource Center Network
1-866-634-9412
New Hampshire Medication Bridge Program
603-225-0900
At Martin’s Point, we are committed to providing our members a fair and timely process for resolving any complaints or disputes. We encourage Martin’s Point Generations Advantage members to contact us with questions, concerns, or problems related to any benefits or service.
Please call us at1-866-544-7504(TTY: 711), 8 am to 8 pm, seven days a week from October 1–March 31, and Monday through Friday the rest of the year, to discuss your concerns.
|
For detailed information, visit theGrievances and Appeals page
Overview
Talk with a trained nurse anytime, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to answer any questions about symptoms, injuries, or illness.
Call1-800-530-1021 if you need to know:
- If a cut requires stitches
- If you should head to an urgent care clinic, the ER, or wait until morning to see your doctor
- General information about a condition, medication, or other health concerns
This service is provided byCarenet Healthin partnership with Martin's Point. This service is not intended to take the place of your primary care provider.