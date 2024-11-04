2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid for sale - Saint Albans, WV - craigslist (2024)

Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure that all the information contained on this website is correct, 100% accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All the information and materials on this site are listed "as is," without an express or implied warranty. While we monitor the site daily to the best of our ability, certain issues with feeds may affect inventory or pricing structure. Price does not include tax, license, documentation and/or processing fees, or destination charges. Vehicles shown may not be in our inventory or may be in transit. New vehicles can be ordered or located and made available for sale at our location within a reasonable time from your inquiry.

FAQs

When you take home the Toyota Camry, you can expect mpg rates of up to 28 mpg city and 39 mpg highway. However, when you make the switch to the Camry Hybrid, you can expect mpg rates like the Camry Hybrid XSE mpg of 44 mpg city to 47 mpg city. The base Camry LE Hybrid model reaches up to 51 mpg city and 53 mpg highway!

The Toyota Camry life expectancy is typically between 200,000 and 300,000 miles according to asurvey from Consumer Reports. This survey examined years of analysis, as well as road-test scores and other ratings.

It's clear that no Toyota Camry generation is 100% trouble-free. But we recommend the seventh generation as the best overall regarding reliability. The 2013-2017 (remember to skip 2012) model years represent an ideal blend of dependability, value, and relative newness.

Here are the 2024 Toyota Camry hybrid prices: Toyota Camry LE Hybrid: starts at $28,855 MSRP. Toyota Camry SE Hybrid: starts at $30,390 MSRP. Toyota Camry SE Nightshade Hybrid: starts at $31,390 MSRP.

The 2024 Camry Hybrid gets good gas mileage for a hybrid car. The entry-level LE trim achieves an impressive 51 mpg in the city and 53 mpg on the highway, according to the EPA. All other trim levels get a good, but not great, 44/47 mpg city/highway. Thinking of leasing a Toyota Camry Hybrid?

686 miles

If you're looking for a used Toyota Camry Hybrid, these two model years might be the best ones. If you're after a used hybrid with a modest purchase price, low running costs and maximum value for your dollar, the 2016 and 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid deserve your attention.

Overview. It might not be the most exciting choice, but the Toyota Camry Hybrid is popular for its affordability, spaciousness, and efficiency.

Summary. Ideally, it would cost you $3,000 to $5,000 to replace your Camry Hybrid battery. So, if you're considering a replacement, pay attention to factors like the make, the capacity, the compatibility with your vehicle, and a few more parameters.

2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid Pricing MSRP KBB Fair Purchase Price (nat'l average) LE $29,950 $29,791 SE $31,485 $30,058 SE Nightshade Edition $32,485 $31,110 XLE $34,840 $33,826 1 more row

Toyota Service Advantage - Capped Price Servicing 1 Up to the first 6 services for 3 years or 60,000kms (whichever occurs first) Corolla, Corolla Hybrid, Prius, Prius C, Prius V, Yaris $205 Up to the first 5 services for 5 years or 75,000kms (whichever occurs first) Camry, Camry Hybrid3, C-HR $220 3 more rows

Up to 46 Combined MPG Fuel Economy



Offering the best of both worlds, Camry Hybrid combines the power and impressive gas mileage of Camry's Dynamic Force Engine with a proven electric motor and smooth-shifting ECVT. Stretch out your daily commutes with Camry XSE Hybrid's up to 46 combined estimated MPG.

New Hybrid Vehicles Vehicle EPA Fuel Economy Driver MPG 54 MPG 53 56 combined city/hwy city hwy 1.9 gal/100 mi 43.1 594 miles Total Range 2024 Toyota Prius AWD 2.0 L, 4 cyl, Automatic (variable gear ratios), Regular Gasoline 54 MPG 53 54 combined city/hwy city hwy 1.9 gal/100 mi NA 82 more rows

Engineered for better efficiency, Camry's all-hybrid powertrain has up to a 51 combined estimated mpg. With an impressive up to 232 net combined hp and available Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive (AWD) capability, it will keep the good drives going.

This charismatic mid-size car's gas tank size is 13.2 or 15.8 gallons depending on trim level. Its driving range is up to 699 miles under ideal conditions for the hybrid model.

The standard Toyota Camry MPG is an EPA-estimated 34 MPG combined*, while the Toyota Camry Hybrid MPG is 52 MPG combined.