8 Home Remedies For Dry Socket (2024)

If you’ve ever had a tooth pulled, you’re likely familiar with the term “dry socket.” This painful condition can occur when the blood clot that forms over the empty tooth socket after extraction falls out prematurely. There are several home remedies for dry socket that can help ease the pain and promote healing. Here are a few of the most popular ones.

1. Clove oil

Clove oil helps ease the pain and inflammation in the socket area. A soaked cotton ball dipped in clove oil and placed over the socket for 15 minutes is a great treatment option. You can apply the compress on the affected side of the socket several times a day. A teaspoon of clove oil on a cotton ball and applied to the socket may also provide relief.

Medicated dressings containing clove oil can also be used. A doctor can prescribe a solution containing eugenol to pack the socket area. Some pharmacies sell this paste over-the-counter. For additional information on the benefits of clove oil for dry socket, visit the National Institutes of Health’s website. In addition to home remedies, many people find that clove oil paste can help alleviate the pain and discomfort associated with dry socket.

A drop of clove oil applied to a clean gauze is another common remedy for dry sockets. However, clove oil must only be applied as a temporary relief. Too much eugenol can cause necrosis, a condition in which cells die due to a lack of blood supply. This is an unfortunate side effect of using clove oil for dry sockets. You should always seek medical advice before using any type of oil on your socket.

2. Honey

Honey has antibacterial properties that can help reduce inflammation. Honey can also prevent infection and decrease the amount of blood flow to the socket. These properties help the dry socket heal faster. Honey can be applied directly to the socket or put on sterile gauze. You can repeat the process as necessary for the best results. Honey may even help prevent necrosis.

3. Neem

The leaves of Neem, also known as Indian Lilac, have antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties. You can grind the leaves and make a paste, then apply it to the affected area and leave it on for 15 minutes. In addition to neem, mustard oil is also an excellent treatment for dry sockets because it contains antibacterial and antifungal properties. It also helps in strengthening the muscles and bones, thereby maintaining the overall health of the body.

4. Turmeric

A homemade paste of turmeric on a dry socket can help relieve the pain and speed up the healing process. Applying the paste with a cotton swab, let it sit on the socket for about 20 minutes, then rinse it off with lukewarm water, can help to reduce inflammation and speed up healing. Repeat this two to three times a day. Afterward, you can apply a fresh paste if necessary.

Using a paste made of turmeric and water is another effective treatment for dry socket. You can use the powder to make mouthwash, or you can apply it directly to the socket. Another remedy involves crushing a clove of garlic with your teeth and then spitting it out. Repeat this treatment several times a day until the symptoms disappear. It may sound weird, but it works for many people! Try it and see how it helps!

Turmeric contains an antibacterial compound called curcumin, which is a natural analgesic and has antibacterial properties. Applying turmeric to a dry socket can also relieve pain. Alternatively, a turmeric paste mixed with milk can be applied to the area with pain. If you apply the paste directly to the affected tooth, you should be able to see relief almost immediately. If you don’t have turmeric on hand, you can grind some into a paste with a little milk. This paste will have a gritty appearance, but it will also provide instant relief.

5. Aloe vera gel

Aloe vera gel is beneficial in relieving pain and reducing infection. It can be applied to the socket using a gauze ball. Avoid tobacco use and spitting too hard because these can dislodge the blood clot.

Another advantage to aloe is that it has no unpleasant side effects. The gel is non-toxic and does not leave a foul taste in your mouth. The best way to apply aloe is directly from the plant itself. To use the gel, cut off a small section of the stem and scrape away the fleshy portion. Apply the gel to the infected area. Repeat this process several times a day until you feel relief.

6. Neem oil

Neem is an excellent remedy for dry socket because it is anti-bacterial and anti-fungal. It can be applied to the affected area three to four times a day.

Roll a cotton ball and add one drop of neem oil to it. Make sure that the cotton ball fits inside the socket without compacting. Be sure to leave enough room so that you do not get food stuck inside the socket. Neem oil may be applied directly to the affected area. Neem oil is a good home remedy for dry socket because it can be used for a variety of dental problems, including the removal of wisdom teeth.

7. Valerian root

Another home remedy for dry socket is to drink valerian root tea. This remedy is effective because the root contains a relaxing compound that helps to ease the pain. Valerian root can reduce inflammation and promote more restful sleep, and it can even speed up the healing process. To get the maximum benefits of valerian root tea, prepare a cup of boiled water and steep the root for 10 minutes. You can then drink the tea twice a day to alleviate pain.

8. Garlic

Another powerful natural remedy for dry socket is garlic. Garlic has antibiotic and anti-inflammatory properties that help to reduce inflammation and soothe the pain. Simply chew a clove of fresh garlic and gargle it around the affected area a few times daily. After 15 minutes, you can rinse the mouth with warm water to remove the paste. Once you have found a natural remedy for dry socket, you can apply it to other parts of your body for even better results.

Dry socket is a common complication after tooth extraction. It can be very painful and lead to infection if left untreated. Fortunately, there are several home remedies for dry socket that can help relieve the symptoms of dry socket and promote healing.