7 Home Remedies for Dry Socket Pain & Inflammation (2024)

Tooth extraction is a simple straightforward operation followed by a quick recovery process, provided you exercise proper postoperative care.

The first step toward the healing of the extraction site is the formation of a protective blot clot covering the empty space in the alveolar bone. Sometimes, the clot may fail to form on its own or get dislodged or dissolves before the wound has fully healed.

This exposes the underlying nerve endings, gums, and jawbone to air, food, drinks, and anything you put in your mouth which makes the sensitive area hurt and leaves it vulnerable to further damage.

The total or partial loss of blood clot will not only delay the healing of the socket, but it will result in intense pain inside the socket and along the nerves radiating to the side of your face. The exposed jawbone is likely to become inflamed and the socket may be filled with food debris, further aggravating the pain. (1)

Home Remedies for Dry Socket

Here are some home remedies to help your dry socket heal better and faster.

1. Dab clove oil

Clove oil has proven to be an effective treatment for a dry socket. Its anesthetic and analgesic properties help reduce the throbbing pain that makes it difficult to even move your head. (2)

Clove oil works by acting as a physical barrier between the exposed bone along with the exposed nerve endings and the oral environment. It helps relieve pain and decreases the number of visits to the emergency room. (3)

How to use:

Dip a small cotton swab in clove oil. Place the swab in the socket for 1 minute. Remove the swab and rinse your mouth with warm water. Do this a few times throughout the day.

2. Apply a cold compress

Pain in the jaw and cheek is common among those suffering from a dry socket. A cold compress is a tried-and-tested remedy that you can easily use at home to alleviate the pain. The cold temperature has a numbing effect on the nerves, which reduces pain. (4)

How to use:

Dip a thin towel in cold water and wring out the excess water. Place the cold towel on your face in the area where you are experiencing pain. Hold it there for about 15 minutes. Repeat this four to five times a day for 2 days. After 2 days, switch to warm compresses to help decrease the pain and swelling.

3. Rinse your mouth with saline water

Gently rinsing your mouth with warm salt water 24 hours after a tooth extraction is highly effective at preventing dry socket. The warmth of the solution helps reduce pain and swelling, and the salt helps prevent any infection.

A 2014 study published in the International Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery found that saline mouth rinses are beneficial in the prevention of alveolar osteitis after dental extractions. This study suggests using a saline mouth rinse two times daily. (5)

How to use:

Mix ½ teaspoon of table salt in 1 glass of warm water. Stir it well, so that the salt fully dissolves in the water. Use this solution to rinse your mouth gently, two to three times a day.

4. Apply honey to the affected area

Honey has anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. It can reduce the symptoms associated with a dry socket including inflammation, swelling, and fluid oozing from the wound.

A 2014 study found that honey dressings for dry socket resulted in a significant reduction in inflammation, edema, pain, and discomfort. It also showed evidence of preventing further infection. (6)

A 2016 study reports that treatment of dry socket with honey dressing showed a significant decrease in the CRP levels from the pretreatment values, indicating fast recovery. (7)

How to use:

Put raw honey on a sterile gauze. Place the gauze directly on the affected area. Change the gauze every few hours if you keep it on consistently.

5. Use turmeric paste to relieve pain

Turmeric is an analgesic and anti-inflammatory herb that can help deal with the pain of a dry socket. In addition to reducing pain, turmeric speeds up the healing process.

A 2018 study found that turmeric, when used in the management of alveolar osteitis, leads to a significant reduction in pain, inflammation, and discomfort. (8)

How to use:

Mix ½ teaspoon of turmeric powder and a little water or milk to form a paste. Use a cotton swab to apply the mixture on the area of the dry socket. Wait for 20 minutes, and then rinse your mouth with lukewarm water. Do this two to three times a day, as needed.

Another option is to mix 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder in 1 glass of lukewarm water. Use this solution to rinse your mouth a few times daily until the pain is gone.

6. Chew garlic cloves

In a 2013 study, garlic was found to be an effective therapeutic aid for oral infections due to its inhibiting effect on the growth of periodontal pathogens. (9)

As garlic is an anti-inflammatory and a natural antibiotic, it is also effective at reducing pain in the gums and teeth due to a dry socket. It can also reduce the risk of infection.

How to use:

Place a fresh garlic clove in your mouth and crush it with your teeth. The pain will gradually subside as the juice of the garlic spreads inside your mouth. Spit out the clove after 5 minutes and rinse your mouth with warm water. Do this two to three times a day or as needed.

Alternatively, make a paste of 2 fresh garlic cloves and a little salt using a mortar and pestle. Apply this paste to the extraction site for at least 30 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water. Repeat as needed to relieve the pain.

7. Avoid using tobacco

Be it smoking cigarettes or chewing tobacco products, both may increase your risk of dry socket. The harmful chemicals and toxins in cigarettes and other forms of tobacco prevent healing. They may even contaminate the affected site and slow down the healing process.

Furthermore, the act of smoking or chewing tobacco may physically dislodge the blood clot.

A 2011 study published in the Open Dentistry Journal notes that smoking along with surgical trauma and single extractions is a predisposing factor in the occurrence of a dry socket. (10)

Hence, it is recommended to stop smoking completely before and after your extraction. If needed, seek help from experts to quit permanently.

Anecdotal Remedies for Dry Socket Relief

The following remedies are neither backed by scientific evidence nor are they reviewed by our health experts. Nonetheless, a number of general users have reported an improvement in their condition using these anecdotal remedies.

1. Eat soft foods and stay hydrated

After getting your wisdom tooth removed, it is essential to stay hydrated to reduce the risk of a dry socket. Lack of water in the body will halt cellular migration, decrease oxygenation of the blood, and delay healing of the wound.

Also, during the first 2 days after a dental extraction, you need to be careful about what you eat.

Drink plain water at regular intervals throughout the day. Try to drink from the side of the mouth opposite from the extraction site as much as possible.

Stick to soft foods such as smoothies, yogurt, applesauce, boiled potatoes, boiled eggs, clear soup, and pudding. As your wound starts healing, shift from soft to semisoft foods.

You can also eat ice cream. Because it is cold, it will help reduce the pain.

Do not eat anything that leaves residual food particles in your mouth for a few days.

Avoid eating hard, chewy, crunchy, and spicy foods for a few days. These foods may pool in the socket and cause irritation or infection.

While eating, chew on the other side of your mouth.

2. Try tea tree oil

Tea tree oil is a natural antiseptic that can be used to heal conditions such as a dry socket. It can also prevent infection of the tooth and gums if impurities get stuck where the raw bone is exposed.

Dip a cotton swab in water to moisten it. Put 1 or 2 drops of tea tree essential oil on it. Gently press the swab against the area of the dry socket. Wait for 5 minutes, and then rinse it off with lukewarm water. Do this two to three times daily as needed.

How to Prevent a Dry Socket?

Given that smoking makes one increasingly susceptible to developing a dry socket, its best to swear off it for 7 days after the extraction and 1 day before the extraction. Similarly, using any other tobacco product such as cigars or chewing tobacco is also prohibited before and after surgery. You can enlist the help of your doctor or dentist who can help you manage your addiction through nicotine patches and guide you towards complete cessation.

Excessive estrogen in the body is known to come in the way of the blood-clotting process, which is a major concern when dealing with a condition like a dry socket. This is particularly true for women who are on oral contraceptives, as these pills generally contain high levels of the said hormone. Women who take birth control pills should ask their dentist to schedule the extraction on the day when they are getting the lowest dose of estrogen.

Give your dentist or oral surgeon a complete rundown of all the prescription or over-the-counter medications or supplements that you are currently on to help him/her rule out any drug that might interfere with normal blood clotting.

Once the tooth has been removed, it is important to practice proper oral hygiene as directed by the dentist or doctor. Avoid rinsing your mouth too much in the first few days after surgery. Even when you do rinse your mouth, try to do it gently.

Only soft foods should be consumed in the days immediately after the surgery to avoid disturbing the wound.

Carbonated drinks, alcohol, and hot beverages are completely off-limits, at least until the lesion has healed. Hot beverages are to be avoided for the first 24 hours after surgery to reduce oozing from the socket, following which warm foods/drinks are not a problem. Up your intake of cold, clear fluids instead in the days following the extraction.

Try to rest as much as you can on the day of the surgery, and take things a bit slowly thereafter, until the wound has healed to a certain degree. It is absolutely imperative that you comply with your doctor’s recommendations about when to resume normal activities and how long to avoid rigorous exercise and sports that might cause the blood clot to fall out.

Keep up with all the follow-up visits scheduled with your dentist to avoid any undue complications.

No drinking from a straw for the first 24 hours of the tooth extraction. Minimize drinking through a straw and spitting for the first few days.

Additional Tips

Always look for a dentist or oral surgeon with experience in tooth extractions.

Do not increase the dosage of prescription medications or take over-the-counter painkillers without consulting your dentist.

Visit your dentist as scheduled for dressing changes and other care measures. If your pain returns or worsens before your next appointment, feel free to call your dentist.

Women taking oral contraceptives who need to have their wisdom teeth removed should schedule it during the last week of their monthly birth control pills. High estrogen levels due to oral contraceptives may increase the risk of a dry socket.

Use an antibacterial mouthwash and toothpaste before and after the surgery.

For a few days following a tooth extraction surgery, avoid the extraction site when brushing your teeth .

. For the first 24 hours after your surgery, it is important to avoid any type of rigorous exercise or other physical activities that might result in dislodging the blood clot from the socket.

Maintain proper oral hygiene to help heal a dry socket.

Do not touch the wound with your fingers or other objects.

Try to sleep with your head elevated to reduce the pain.

Final Word

It is important to get treated for a dry socket to minimize pain and discomfort. You can help promote healing and reduce symptoms of a dry socket using home remedies.

Moreover, you must follow your dentist’s post-extraction home care guidelines to the tee in order to prevent or minimize this problem.

