Home Remedies for Treating Dry Sockets - NewMouth (2024)

A dry socket (alveolar osteitis) is a common but painful complication that can happen after a tooth extraction. When a tooth is removed, a blood clot naturally forms in the empty socket where your tooth’s roots used to be.

The blood clot forms a protective barrier, reduces pain, provides a base for new tissue growth, and promotes overall healing. However, sometimes, things can go wrong in the healing process.

The blood clot might not form properly, dissolve too early, or get dislodged from the socket. This can lead to a dry socket forming.

Home Remedies for Treating Dry Sockets

While dry sockets can be painful, there are a lot of natural remedies that can give you significant relief and support the healing process. These remedies are also easily accessible and inexpensive:

Saltwater rinses ⁠— Mix half a teaspoon of salt in warm water and swish around the affected area several times daily. This cleanses the site and promotes healing.

⁠— Mix half a teaspoon of salt in warm water and swish around the affected area several times daily. This cleanses the site and promotes healing. Clove oil — Clove oil contains eugenol, a natural anesthetic that numbs pain and fights bacteria. Place a few drops on sterile gauze and hold it against the socket.

— Clove oil contains eugenol, a natural anesthetic that numbs pain and fights bacteria. Place a few drops on sterile gauze and hold it against the socket. Honey — a natural antibacterial solution that soothes and protects the exposed socket. For the best results, use raw, unprocessed honey.

— a natural antibacterial solution that soothes and protects the exposed socket. For the best results, use raw, unprocessed honey. Turmeric — Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce pain and inflammation. Mix it with water to form a paste, place it on a sterile gauze, and hold it against the socket.

— Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce pain and inflammation. Mix it with water to form a paste, place it on a sterile gauze, and hold it against the socket. Cold Compress — In the early stages, cold can help reduce pain and swelling. Apply an ice pack wrapped in a cloth to the affected side of your face for 15 minutes.

Black tea bags — The tannins in black tea can help reduce swelling and offer some pain relief. Soak a cool tea bag in water and gently place it over the socket for 15 minutes.

— The tannins in black tea can help reduce swelling and offer some pain relief. Soak a cool tea bag in water and gently place it over the socket for 15 minutes. Apple cider vinegar — The acidity of apple cider vinegar can fight off bacteria, but dilute it with water first.

— The acidity of apple cider vinegar can fight off bacteria, but dilute it with water first. Tea tree oil — A few drops of tea tree oil mixed with water and used as a rinse can be a natural disinfectant.

— A few drops of tea tree oil mixed with water and used as a rinse can be a natural disinfectant. Garlic — Garlic is a natural antibiotic. Crush a clove with a little salt and make a paste. Place it on a sterile gauze and hold it against the socket to help ease pain and promote healing.

Home remedies can be a wonderful complement to your dentist’s recommendations, but it’s not a replacement for professional care.

Why Does a Dry Socket Happen?

Not following your dentist’s after-care instructions can increase the chances of irritating the extraction site. Other reasons a dry socket can happen include:

Smoking or using any tobacco products

Taking oral contraceptives

Having a difficult or traumatic extraction

Having a history of gum disease or infection

Signs of a Dry Socket

Some pain and discomfort are normal after a tooth is pulled. However, dry socket pain is generally much more severe. It can manifest as a throbbing feeling that sometimes radiates to your ear, eye, or neck

If you look at the extraction sight, you may find an empty socket with exposed bone instead of a blood clot. You may also notice a bad odor or taste in your mouth.

The signs and symptoms of a dry socket might not appear immediately and can take a few days after your tooth extraction to manifest. If you feel any of these symptoms, don’t hesitate to contact your dentist for a professional assessment.

How to Prevent A Dry Socket

If you want to avoid getting a dry socket, here are a few things you can do to minimize that risk:

Avoid straws or smoking: This can add negative pressure in your mouth and dislodge the healing clot.

This can add negative pressure in your mouth and dislodge the healing clot. Soft foods: Eat soft foods that require minimal chewing and won’t get stuck in the socket. This includes mashed potatoes, yogurt, applesauce, etc. Try to eat on the opposite side of the extraction.

Eat soft foods that require minimal chewing and won’t get stuck in the socket. This includes mashed potatoes, yogurt, applesauce, etc. Try to eat on the opposite side of the extraction. Rest: Avoid strenuous activity or anything that will increase your blood pressure and risk dislodging the blood clot.

Avoid strenuous activity or anything that will increase your blood pressure and risk dislodging the blood clot. Drink water: Stay hydrated to help with pain and support the healing process.

Stay hydrated to help with pain and support the healing process. Rinse gently: If your dentist recommends saltwater rinses, do so very gently. Swishing vigorously can disrupt the socket.

If your dentist recommends saltwater rinses, do so very gently. Swishing vigorously can disrupt the socket. Don’t touch it: Avoid touching the extraction site with your fingers, tongue, or anything else.

Avoid touching the extraction site with your fingers, tongue, or anything else. Ask about medications: Let your dentist know about all your medications, including birth control pills, as some can affect blood clotting and healing.

How to Promote Healing After a Tooth Extraction

Here are a few ways to boost the healing process and take care of the extraction site after the procedure:

Follow your dentist’s post-op care instructions.

Consider using over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen or acetaminophen.

Place an ice pack near the extraction site for the first 24 hours.

Keep your head elevated to reduce swelling and bleeding.

It’s important to understand that a dry socket can still occur even if you carefully follow these guidelines. Talk to your dentist if you feel something off.

When to Seek Professional Help

While home remedies can be good at alleviating discomfort, there are times when people need professional dental care for a dry socket. Contact your dentist immediately if you experience any of the following:

Worsening or radiating pain

Visible bone instead of a dark blood clot

Foul odor or taste

A fever above 100.4 °F

Persistent or worsening symptoms

Why Should You Get Treatment?

While a dry socket might feel like a major inconvenience, it can lead to slower or delayed healing, prolonging discomfort and potentially causing an infection that can spread to other parts of your body.

A dry socket can also cause an infection that can affect the bone (osteomyelitis) or temporary or long-term nerve damage.

Remember, your dentist is your best ally in healing from a dry socket. They can assess the situation, provide appropriate treatment and medication, and monitor your healing process to prevent further complications.