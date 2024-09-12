970 Area Code - Map, Phone Lookup, Time Zone (2024)

970 200

Grand Junction

Wireless Flat West Wireless, Llc 10/17/2008 970 200

Grand Junction

Wireless Flat West Wireless, Llc 10/17/2008 970 200

Grand Junction

Wireless Flat West Wireless, Llc 10/17/2008 970 201

Grand Junction

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 08/20/2000 970 201

Grand Junction

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 08/20/2000 970 202

Johnstown

Wireless Contact Paging Of Colorado, Inc. 10/15/1996 970 202

Berthoud

Wireless Contact Paging Of Colorado, Inc. 10/15/1996 970 203

Loveland

Landline Qwest Corporation 01/10/1996 970 203

Loveland

Landline Qwest Corporation 01/10/1996 970 204

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 07/04/1995 970 204

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 07/04/1995 970 204

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 07/04/1995 970 205

Aspen

Landline Qwest Corporation 01/16/2001 970 206

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 07/01/1996 970 206

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 07/01/1996 970 206

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 07/01/1996 970 207

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 01/11/1997 970 207

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 01/11/1997 970 207

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 01/11/1997 970 208

Grand Junction

Landline Teleport Communications America, Llc - Co 04/01/1997 970 208

Grand Junction

Landline Teleport Communications America, Llc - Co 04/01/1997 970 209

Montrose

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 02/11/1995 970 210

Grand Junction

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 210

Grand Junction

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 212

Fort Collins

Landline Icg Telecom Group - Co 07/06/1997 970 212

Fort Collins

Landline Icg Telecom Group - Co 07/06/1997 970 212

Fort Collins

Landline Icg Telecom Group - Co 07/06/1997 970 213

Fort Collins

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 06/30/2001 970 213

Fort Collins

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 06/30/2001 970 213

Fort Collins

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 06/30/2001 970 214

Fort Collins

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 04/15/1996 970 214

Fort Collins

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 04/15/1996 970 214

Fort Collins

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 04/15/1996 970 215

Fort Collins

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 07/01/1996 970 215

Fort Collins

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 07/01/1996 970 215

Fort Collins

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 07/01/1996 970 216

Grand Junction

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 07/04/1995 970 216

Grand Junction

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 07/04/1995 970 217

Fort Collins

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 07/04/1995 970 217

Fort Collins

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 07/04/1995 970 217

Fort Collins

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 07/04/1995 970 218

Fort Collins

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 07/04/1995 970 218

Fort Collins

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 07/04/1995 970 218

Fort Collins

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 07/04/1995 970 219

Fort Collins

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 219

Fort Collins

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 219

Fort Collins

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 220

Rangely

Wireless Uintah Basin Electronic Telecommunications 06/30/2001 970 221

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 221

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 221

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 222

Fort Collins

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 222

Fort Collins

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 222

Fort Collins

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 223

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 223

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 223

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 224

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 224

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 224

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 225

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 225

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 225

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 226

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 226

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 226

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 227

Fort Collins

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 02/11/1995 970 227

Fort Collins

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 02/11/1995 970 227

Fort Collins

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 02/11/1995 970 228

Merino

Landline Willard Telephone Co. 02/11/1995 970 229

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 229

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 229

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 230

Glenwood Springs

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 02/27/1999 970 231

Fort Collins

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 07/01/1996 970 231

Fort Collins

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 07/01/1996 970 231

Fort Collins

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 07/01/1996 970 232

Fort Collins

Landline At&t Local 06/13/2000 970 232

Fort Collins

Landline At&t Local 06/13/2000 970 232

Fort Collins

Landline At&t Local 06/13/2000 970 233

Collbran

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 07/09/2007 970 234

Grand Junction

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 01/14/2000 970 234

Grand Junction

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 01/14/2000 970 235

Estes Park

Landline Eschelon Telecom Of Colorado, Inc. - Co 10/07/2009 970 236

Aspen

Landline Zippytech Incorporated 07/06/2009 970 237

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 05/01/2007 970 237

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 05/01/2007 970 237

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 05/01/2007 970 238

Hesperus

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 07/10/2007 970 239

Ridgway

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 02/13/2001 970 240

Montrose

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 241

Grand Junction

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 241

Grand Junction

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 242

Grand Junction

Landline Qwest Corporation 04/01/1997 970 242

Grand Junction

Landline Qwest Corporation 04/01/1997 970 243

Grand Junction

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 243

Grand Junction

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 244

Grand Junction

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 244

Grand Junction

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 245

Grand Junction

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 245

Grand Junction

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 246

Otis

Landline Centurytel Of Eagle, Inc. Dba Centurylink 02/11/1995 970 247

Durango

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 247

Durango

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 248

Grand Junction

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 248

Grand Junction

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 249

Montrose

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 250

Grand Junction

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 250

Grand Junction

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 251

Crested Butte

Landline Qwest Corporation 03/27/2005 970 252

Montrose

Landline Qwest Corporation 07/06/1997 970 253

Peetz

Landline Qwest Corporation 01/10/1996 970 254

Grand Junction

Landline Qwest Corporation 01/14/2000 970 254

Grand Junction

Landline Qwest Corporation 01/14/2000 970 255

Grand Junction

Landline Qwest Corporation 04/01/1997 970 255

Grand Junction

Landline Qwest Corporation 04/01/1997 970 256

Grand Junction

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 256

Grand Junction

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 257

Grand Junction

Landline Qwest Corporation 07/04/1995 970 257

Grand Junction

Landline Qwest Corporation 07/04/1995 970 258

Montrose

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 08/20/2000 970 259

Durango

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 259

Durango

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 260

Grand Junction

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 02/11/1995 970 260

Grand Junction

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 02/11/1995 970 261

Grand Junction

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 07/01/1996 970 261

Grand Junction

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 07/01/1996 970 262

Dillon

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 263

Grand Junction

Landline Qwest Corporation 01/25/1998 970 263

Grand Junction

Landline Qwest Corporation 01/25/1998 970 264

Pagosa Springs

Landline Centurytel Of Colorado, Inc. Dba Centurylink 02/11/1995 970 265

Fleming

Landline Haxtun Telephone Co 02/11/1995 970 266

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 10/11/1997 970 266

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 10/11/1997 970 266

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 10/11/1997 970 267

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 08/20/2000 970 267

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 08/20/2000 970 267

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 08/20/2000 970 268

Mesa

Landline Centurytel Of Eagle, Inc. Dba Centurylink 02/11/1995 970 269

Maybell

Wireless Union Telephone Company 02/11/1995 970 270

Grand Junction

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 01/25/1998 970 270

Grand Junction

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 01/25/1998 970 271

Grand Junction

Landline Qwest Corporation 12/11/2015 970 271

Grand Junction

Landline Qwest Corporation 12/11/2015 970 271

Grand Junction

Landline Qwest Corporation 12/11/2015 970 272

Maybell

Landline Centurytel Of Eagle, Inc. Dba Centurylink 02/11/1995 970 273

Basalt

Landline San Isabel Telecom, Inc. 05/18/2006 970 274

Glenwood Springs

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 03/03/2001 970 275

Montrose

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 03/03/2001 970 276

Hayden

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 277

Aspen

Landline San Isabel Telecom, Inc. 11/16/2004 970 278

Loveland

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/27/1999 970 278

Loveland

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/27/1999 970 279

Basalt

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 10/27/2004 970 280

Gypsum

Wireless San Isabel Telecom, Inc. 04/26/2001 970 281

Granby

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 06/13/2000 970 282

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 282

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 282

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 283

De Beque

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 283

Mesa

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 283

Parachute

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 284

La Salle

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 285

Parachute

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 286

Fort Collins

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 06/13/2011 970 286

Fort Collins

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 06/13/2011 970 286

Fort Collins

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 06/13/2011 970 287

Silt

Landline Peerless Network Of Colorado, Llc - Co 09/25/2014 970 288

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 08/20/2000 970 288

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 08/20/2000 970 288

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 08/20/2000 970 289

Brush

Landline Peerless Network Of Colorado, Llc - Co 04/10/2013 970 290

Loveland

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 01/11/1997 970 290

Loveland

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 01/11/1997 970 291

Steamboat Springs

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 06/13/2000 970 292

Loveland

Landline Icg Telecom Group - Co 07/06/1997 970 292

Loveland

Landline Icg Telecom Group - Co 07/06/1997 970 293

Red Feather Lakes

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 07/10/2007 970 293

Livermore

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 07/10/2007 970 294

Fort Collins

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 03/20/2014 970 294

Fort Collins

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 03/20/2014 970 294

Fort Collins

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 03/20/2014 970 295

Fort Collins

Landline Icg Telecom Group - Co 02/27/1999 970 295

Fort Collins

Landline Icg Telecom Group - Co 02/27/1999 970 295

Fort Collins

Landline Icg Telecom Group - Co 02/27/1999 970 296

Fruita

Landline Mcimetro Access Transmission Services Llc 12/03/2013 970 297

Fort Collins

Landline Icg Telecom Group - Co 02/27/1999 970 297

Fort Collins

Landline Icg Telecom Group - Co 02/27/1999 970 297

Fort Collins

Landline Icg Telecom Group - Co 02/27/1999 970 298

Grand Junction

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/04/2005 970 298

Grand Junction

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/04/2005 970 298

Grand Junction

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/04/2005 970 299

Cortez

Landline Grand Valley Internet, Inc. - Co 01/27/2005 970 300

Aspen

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 04/24/2001 970 301

Evans

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 301

Greeley

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 301

Greeley

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 302

Evans

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 07/04/1995 970 302

Greeley

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 07/04/1995 970 302

Greeley

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 07/04/1995 970 304

Evans

Landline Qwest Corporation 07/04/1995 970 304

Greeley

Landline Qwest Corporation 07/04/1995 970 304

Greeley

Landline Qwest Corporation 07/04/1995 970 305

Fort Collins

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 08/27/2012 970 305

Fort Collins

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 08/27/2012 970 305

Fort Collins

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 08/27/2012 970 306

Vail

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 06/30/2001 970 308

Loveland

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 01/03/2002 970 308

Loveland

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 01/03/2002 970 309

Glenwood Springs

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 310

Fort Collins

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 05/10/1999 970 310

Fort Collins

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 05/10/1999 970 310

Fort Collins

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 05/10/1999 970 312

Grand Junction

Wireless Flat West Wireless, Llc 07/10/2014 970 312

Grand Junction

Wireless Flat West Wireless, Llc 07/10/2014 970 312

Grand Junction

Wireless Flat West Wireless, Llc 07/10/2014 970 313

Evans

Landline Icg Telecom Group - Co 07/06/1997 970 313

Greeley

Landline Icg Telecom Group - Co 07/06/1997 970 313

Greeley

Landline Icg Telecom Group - Co 07/06/1997 970 314

Grand Junction

Landline Bresnan Broadband Of Colorado, Llc - Co (charter) 03/27/2005 970 314

Grand Junction

Landline Bresnan Broadband Of Colorado, Llc - Co (charter) 03/27/2005 970 314

Grand Junction

Landline Bresnan Broadband Of Colorado, Llc - Co (charter) 03/27/2005 970 315

Aspen

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 06/30/2001 970 316

Ridgway

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 10/11/1997 970 317

Durango

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 10/11/2010 970 317

Durango

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 10/11/2010 970 318

Ridgway

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 319

Glenwood Springs

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 320

Glenwood Springs

Wireless Uintah Basin Electronic Telecommunications 04/23/2002 970 321

Craig

Wireless Uintah Basin Electronic Telecommunications 02/21/2001 970 322

Grand Junction

Wireless Uintah Basin Electronic Telecommunications 02/21/2001 970 322

Grand Junction

Wireless Uintah Basin Electronic Telecommunications 02/21/2001 970 323

Olathe

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 324

Evans

Landline Teleport Communications America, Llc - Co 04/01/1997 970 324

Greeley

Landline Teleport Communications America, Llc - Co 04/01/1997 970 324

Greeley

Landline Teleport Communications America, Llc - Co 04/01/1997 970 325

Ridgway

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 326

Craig

Wireless Union Telephone Company 02/11/1995 970 327

Nucla

Landline Centurytel Of Eagle, Inc. Dba Centurylink 02/11/1995 970 328

Gypsum

Landline Centurytel Of Eagle, Inc. Dba Centurylink 02/11/1995 970 329

Craig

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 09/06/2002 970 330

Evans

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 330

Greeley

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 330

Greeley

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 331

Vail

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 02/27/1999 970 332

Wray

Landline Centurytel Of Eagle, Inc. Dba Centurylink 02/11/1995 970 333

Dillon

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 02/27/1999 970 334

Peetz

Landline Peetz Cooperative Telephone Co. 02/11/1995 970 335

Durango

Wireless Qwest Corporation 07/04/1995 970 335

Durango

Wireless Qwest Corporation 07/04/1995 970 336

Evans

Landline Qwest Corporation 11/20/1998 970 336

Greeley

Landline Qwest Corporation 11/20/1998 970 336

Greeley

Landline Qwest Corporation 11/20/1998 970 337

Gypsum

Landline San Isabel Telecom, Inc. 03/27/2001 970 338

Hotchkiss

Landline Delta County Tele - Comm, Inc. 04/16/2013 970 339

Evans

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 339

Greeley

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 339

Greeley

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 340

Carbondale

Landline Teleport Communications America, Llc - Co 11/23/2012 970 341

Olathe

Landline Fasttrack Communications, Inc. - Co 12/26/2013 970 342

Loveland

Landline Eschelon Telecom Of Colorado, Inc. - Co 05/22/2013 970 342

Loveland

Landline Eschelon Telecom Of Colorado, Inc. - Co 05/22/2013 970 342

Johnstown

Landline Eschelon Telecom Of Colorado, Inc. - Co 05/22/2013 970 343

Vail

Landline At&t Local 01/07/2002 970 344

Berthoud

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 10/27/2004 970 345

Akron

Landline Centurytel Of Eagle, Inc. Dba Centurylink 02/11/1995 970 346

Evans

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 346

Greeley

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 346

Greeley

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 347

Evans

Landline Qwest Corporation 11/20/1998 970 347

Greeley

Landline Qwest Corporation 11/20/1998 970 347

Greeley

Landline Qwest Corporation 11/20/1998 970 348

Evans

Landline Qwest Corporation 06/13/2000 970 348

Greeley

Landline Qwest Corporation 06/13/2000 970 348

Greeley

Landline Qwest Corporation 06/13/2000 970 349

Crested Butte

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 350

Evans

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 350

Greeley

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 350

Greeley

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 351

Evans

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 351

Greeley

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 351

Greeley

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 352

Evans

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 352

Greeley

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 352

Greeley

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 353

Evans

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 353

Greeley

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 353

Greeley

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 354

Idalia

Landline Plains Cooperative Telephone Association, Inc. 02/11/1995 970 355

Glenwood Springs

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 06/11/2002 970 356

Evans

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 356

Greeley

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 356

Greeley

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 357

Cope

Landline Plains Cooperative Telephone Association, Inc. 02/11/1995 970 358

Joes

Landline Plains Cooperative Telephone Association, Inc. 02/11/1995 970 359

Eckley

Landline Plains Cooperative Telephone Association, Inc. 02/11/1995 970 360

Yuma

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 07/10/2007 970 361

Grand Junction

Landline At&t Local 08/27/2003 970 361

Grand Junction

Landline At&t Local 08/27/2003 970 361

Grand Junction

Landline At&t Local 08/27/2003 970 362

Kirk

Landline Plains Cooperative Telephone Association, Inc. 02/11/1995 970 363

Granby

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 02/06/2002 970 364

Granby

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 02/06/2002 970 365

Maybell

Landline Union Telephone Co. - Wy 02/11/1995 970 366

Glenwood Springs

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 08/20/2002 970 367

Steamboat Springs

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 08/20/2002 970 368

Dillon

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 08/20/2002 970 369

Ridgway

Landline Qwest Corporation 05/10/1999 970 370

Fort Morgan

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 07/06/1997 970 370

Log Lane Village

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 07/06/1997 970 371

Evans

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 05/10/1999 970 371

Greeley

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 05/10/1999 970 371

Greeley

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 05/10/1999 970 372

Fort Collins

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 05/10/1999 970 372

Fort Collins

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 05/10/1999 970 372

Fort Collins

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 05/10/1999 970 373

Evans

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 05/10/1999 970 373

Greeley

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 05/10/1999 970 373

Greeley

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 05/10/1999 970 374

Dinosaur

Landline Centurytel Of Eagle, Inc. Dba Centurylink 02/11/1995 970 375

Durango

Landline Qwest Corporation 10/13/1999 970 375

Durango

Landline Qwest Corporation 10/13/1999 970 376

Vail

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 02/11/1995 970 377

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 07/22/1999 970 377

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 07/22/1999 970 377

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 07/22/1999 970 378

Evans

Landline Qwest Corporation 01/14/2000 970 378

Greeley

Landline Qwest Corporation 01/14/2000 970 378

Greeley

Landline Qwest Corporation 01/14/2000 970 379

Glenwood Springs

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 380

Fort Morgan

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 380

Log Lane Village

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 381

Evans

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 381

Greeley

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 381

Greeley

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 382

Durango

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 382

Durango

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 383

Anton

Landline Plains Cooperative Telephone Association, Inc. 02/11/1995 970 384

Glenwood Springs

Landline Qwest Corporation 01/14/2000 970 385

Durango

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 385

Durango

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 386

Woodrow

Landline Eastern Slope Rural Telephone Association, Inc. 02/11/1995 970 387

Lake City

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 388

Fort Collins

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 06/14/2001 970 388

Windsor

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 06/14/2001 970 389

Dillon

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 02/11/1995 970 390

Vail

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 02/11/1995 970 391

Fort Collins

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 05/10/1999 970 391

Fort Collins

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 05/10/1999 970 391

Fort Collins

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 05/10/1999 970 392

Evans

Landline Qwest Corporation 07/01/1996 970 392

Greeley

Landline Qwest Corporation 07/01/1996 970 392

Greeley

Landline Qwest Corporation 07/01/1996 970 393

Vail

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 04/16/2001 970 394

Dolores

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 08/06/2003 970 395

Evans

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 395

Greeley

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 395

Greeley

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 396

Evans

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 02/11/1995 970 396

Greeley

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 02/11/1995 970 396

Greeley

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 02/11/1995 970 397

Evans

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 10/11/1997 970 397

Greeley

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 10/11/1997 970 397

Greeley

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 10/11/1997 970 398

Pagosa Springs

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 08/21/2003 970 399

Delta

Landline Fasttrack Communications, Inc. - Co 03/27/2005 970 400

Greeley

Landline Neutral Tandem-colorado, Llc - Co 01/29/2015 970 400

Greeley

Landline Neutral Tandem-colorado, Llc - Co 01/29/2015 970 401

Vail

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 402

Fort Collins

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 03/03/2001 970 402

Fort Collins

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 03/03/2001 970 402

Fort Collins

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 03/03/2001 970 403

Durango

Landline Zippytech Incorporated 10/20/2005 970 403

Durango

Landline Zippytech Incorporated 10/20/2005 970 404

Glenwood Springs

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 04/24/2001 970 405

Evans

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 04/24/2001 970 405

Greeley

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 04/24/2001 970 405

Greeley

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 04/24/2001 970 406

Dillon

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 04/15/1996 970 407

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 01/10/1996 970 407

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 01/10/1996 970 407

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 01/10/1996 970 408

Milliken

Landline Teleport Communications America, Llc - Co 07/15/2014 970 408

Platteville

Landline Teleport Communications America, Llc - Co 07/15/2014 970 408

Johnstown

Landline Teleport Communications America, Llc - Co 07/15/2014 970 409

Dillon

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 410

Parshall

Landline Peerless Network Of Colorado, Llc - Co 09/25/2014 970 410

Kremmling

Landline Peerless Network Of Colorado, Llc - Co 09/25/2014 970 412

Fort Collins

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 10/31/2000 970 412

Fort Collins

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 10/31/2000 970 412

Fort Collins

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 10/31/2000 970 413

Fort Collins

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 09/01/2014 970 413

Fort Collins

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 09/01/2014 970 413

Fort Collins

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 09/01/2014 970 414

Parachute

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 11/08/2006 970 415

Greeley

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 03/13/2013 970 415

Greeley

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 03/13/2013 970 416

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 416

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 416

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 417

Montrose

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 03/25/2002 970 418

Dillon

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 02/11/1995 970 419

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 10/11/1997 970 419

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 10/11/1997 970 419

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 10/11/1997 970 420

Fort Collins

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 07/22/1999 970 420

Fort Collins

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 07/22/1999 970 420

Fort Collins

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 07/22/1999 970 421

Steamboat Springs

Wireless Uintah Basin Electronic Telecommunications 07/16/2002 970 422

Durango

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 04/08/2002 970 422

Durango

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 04/08/2002 970 423

Breckenridge

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 09/07/2006 970 424

Grand Junction

Landline Bresnan Broadband Of Colorado, Llc - Co (charter) 01/23/2007 970 424

Grand Junction

Landline Bresnan Broadband Of Colorado, Llc - Co (charter) 01/23/2007 970 424

Grand Junction

Landline Bresnan Broadband Of Colorado, Llc - Co (charter) 01/23/2007 970 425

Carbondale

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 04/08/2002 970 426

Durango

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 03/03/2001 970 426

Durango

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 03/03/2001 970 427

Fort Morgan

Landline At&t Local 05/09/2002 970 427

Log Lane Village

Landline At&t Local 05/09/2002 970 428

Montrose

Wireless Nucla-naturita Telephone Company 01/18/2006 970 429

Aspen

Landline Qwest Corporation 01/14/2000 970 430

Fort Collins

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 06/28/2001 970 430

Fort Collins

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 06/28/2001 970 430

Fort Collins

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 06/28/2001 970 431

Gypsum

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 07/10/2007 970 432

Edwards

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 07/10/2007 970 432

Gypsum

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 07/10/2007 970 433

Grand Junction

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 12/18/2002 970 433

Grand Junction

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 12/18/2002 970 434

Grand Junction

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 434

Grand Junction

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 435

Red Feather Lakes

Landline Qwest Corporation 06/30/2001 970 436

Lake City

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 07/10/2007 970 437

New Raymer

Landline Wiggins Telephone Association 02/11/1995 970 438

Palisade

Landline Bresnan Broadband Of Colorado, Llc - Co (charter) 09/13/2007 970 439

Steamboat Springs

Landline At&t Local 11/21/2005 970 440

Rifle

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 03/27/2005 970 441

Fort Morgan

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 01/14/2000 970 441

Log Lane Village

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 01/14/2000 970 442

Ignacio

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 07/10/2007 970 443

Fort Collins

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 09/26/2001 970 443

Fort Collins

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 09/26/2001 970 443

Fort Collins

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 09/26/2001 970 444

Bayfield

Landline Fasttrack Communications, Inc. - Co 03/27/2005 970 445

Vail

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 04/15/1996 970 446

Edwards

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 07/10/2007 970 447

Granby

Wireless Neutral Tandem-colorado, Llc - Co 10/25/2002 970 448

Amherst

Landline Great Plains Communications, Inc. 01/10/1996 970 449

Fort Collins

Landline Eschelon Telecom Of Colorado, Inc. - Co 06/01/2006 970 449

Fort Collins

Landline Eschelon Telecom Of Colorado, Inc. - Co 06/01/2006 970 449

Fort Collins

Landline Eschelon Telecom Of Colorado, Inc. - Co 06/01/2006 970 450

Rangely

Landline Grand Valley Internet, Inc. - Co 01/31/2005 970 451

Greeley

Landline Neutral Tandem-colorado, Llc - Co 12/16/2015 970 451

Greeley

Landline Neutral Tandem-colorado, Llc - Co 12/16/2015 970 452

Carbondale

Landline At&t Local 09/15/2016 970 453

Breckenridge

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 454

Eaton

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 455

Dillon

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 05/02/2002 970 456

Glenwood Springs

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 05/02/2002 970 457

Steamboat Springs

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 05/02/2002 970 458

Sterling

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 05/02/2002 970 459

Durango

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 05/02/2002 970 459

Durango

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 05/02/2002 970 460

Fort Collins

Landline Comcast Phone Of Colorado, Llc - Co 02/09/2006 970 460

Windsor

Landline Comcast Phone Of Colorado, Llc - Co 02/09/2006 970 461

Loveland

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/27/1999 970 461

Loveland

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/27/1999 970 462

Grand Junction

Landline Zippytech Incorporated 05/06/2008 970 462

Grand Junction

Landline Zippytech Incorporated 05/06/2008 970 462

Grand Junction

Landline Zippytech Incorporated 05/06/2008 970 463

Sedgwick

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 463

Julesburg

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 463

Ovid

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 464

Palisade

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 465

Mc Coy

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 07/09/2007 970 466

Sterling

Wireless N.e. Colorado Cellular, Inc. 05/11/2001 970 467

Fort Morgan

Wireless N.e. Colorado Cellular, Inc. 05/11/2001 970 467

Log Lane Village

Wireless N.e. Colorado Cellular, Inc. 05/11/2001 970 468

Dillon

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 469

Otis

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 07/10/2007 970 470

Vail

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 02/27/1999 970 471

Vail

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 472

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 01/11/1997 970 472

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 01/11/1997 970 472

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 01/11/1997 970 474

Julesburg

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 475

Greeley

Landline Mcleodusa Telecommunications Services, Inc.- Co 08/28/2002 970 475

Greeley

Landline Mcleodusa Telecommunications Services, Inc.- Co 08/28/2002 970 476

Vail

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 477

Vail

Landline Qwest Corporation 11/20/1998 970 478

Redvale

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 07/09/2007 970 479

Vail

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 480

Estes Park

Landline Bandwidth.com Clec, Llc - Co 03/27/2005 970 481

Fort Collins

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 02/11/1995 970 481

Fort Collins

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 02/11/1995 970 481

Fort Collins

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 02/11/1995 970 482

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 482

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 482

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 483

Wiggins

Landline Wiggins Telephone Association 02/11/1995 970 484

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 484

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 484

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 485

Dillon

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 486

Dillon

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 08/14/1998 970 487

Collbran

Landline Centurytel Of Eagle, Inc. Dba Centurylink 02/11/1995 970 488

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 05/23/2005 970 488

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 05/23/2005 970 488

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 05/23/2005 970 489

Carr

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 08/01/2007 970 490

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 490

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 490

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 491

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 491

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 491

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 492

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 08/28/2002 970 492

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 08/28/2002 970 492

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 08/28/2002 970 493

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 493

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 493

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 494

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 06/13/2000 970 494

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 06/13/2000 970 494

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 06/13/2000 970 495

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 495

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 495

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 496

Dillon

Landline Qwest Corporation 04/15/1996 970 497

Montrose

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 02/28/2003 970 498

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 498

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 498

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 499

Red Feather Lakes

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 08/03/2007 970 500

Wiggins

Landline Northern Colorado Communications, Llc 07/24/2014 970 506

Evans

Landline Qwest Corporation 04/15/1996 970 506

Greeley

Landline Qwest Corporation 04/15/1996 970 506

Greeley

Landline Qwest Corporation 04/15/1996 970 507

Pagosa Springs

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 07/10/2007 970 508

Durango

Landline Grand Valley Internet, Inc. - Co 01/27/2005 970 508

Durango

Landline Grand Valley Internet, Inc. - Co 01/27/2005 970 509

Granby

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 510

Carbondale

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 11/08/2006 970 512

Dove Creek

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 07/10/2007 970 513

Dillon

Landline Qwest Corporation 04/15/1996 970 514

Akron

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 07/09/2007 970 515

Evans

Landline At&t Local 02/27/1999 970 515

Greeley

Landline At&t Local 02/27/1999 970 515

Greeley

Landline At&t Local 02/27/1999 970 516

Cortez

Landline Farmers Telecommunications, Inc. - Co 09/01/2010 970 517

Parshall

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 11/06/2014 970 517

Granby

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 11/06/2014 970 518

Evans

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 02/27/1999 970 518

Greeley

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 02/27/1999 970 518

Greeley

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 02/27/1999 970 519

Ridgway

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 07/06/1997 970 520

Sterling

Wireless N.e. Colorado Cellular, Inc. 02/11/1995 970 521

Sterling

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 522

Sterling

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 523

Grand Junction

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 523

Grand Junction

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 524

Gypsum

Landline Centurytel Of Eagle, Inc. Dba Centurylink 02/11/1995 970 526

Sterling

Landline Qwest Corporation 10/13/1999 970 527

Paonia

Landline Delta County Tele - Comm, Inc. 02/11/1995 970 528

Berthoud

Landline Peerless Network Of Colorado, Llc - Co 04/10/2013 970 529

Mancos

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 529

Cortez

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 529

Dolores

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 530

Fort Collins

Landline Mcleodusa Telecommunications Services, Inc.- Co 06/28/2001 970 530

Fort Collins

Landline Mcleodusa Telecommunications Services, Inc.- Co 06/28/2001 970 530

Fort Collins

Landline Mcleodusa Telecommunications Services, Inc.- Co 06/28/2001 970 531

Granby

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 532

Johnstown

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 532

Berthoud

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 533

Mancos

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 534

Evans

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 01/25/1998 970 534

Greeley

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 01/25/1998 970 534

Greeley

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 01/25/1998 970 535

Mead

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 536

New Castle

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 05/19/2014 970 537

Parshall

Wireless Union Telephone Company 02/11/1995 970 537

Kremmling

Wireless Union Telephone Company 02/11/1995 970 538

Ridgway

Landline Grand Valley Internet, Inc. - Co 01/27/2005 970 539

Evans

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 02/11/1995 970 539

Greeley

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 02/11/1995 970 539

Greeley

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 02/11/1995 970 540

Delta

Landline Grand Valley Internet, Inc. - Co 01/27/2005 970 541

Fort Collins

Landline Teleport Communications America, Llc - Co 06/01/2010 970 541

Fort Collins

Landline Teleport Communications America, Llc - Co 06/01/2010 970 541

Fort Collins

Landline Teleport Communications America, Llc - Co 06/01/2010 970 542

Fort Morgan

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 542

Log Lane Village

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 544

Aspen

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 545

Fort Collins

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 11/07/2001 970 545

Windsor

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 11/07/2001 970 546

Delta

Landline Bandwidth.com Clec, Llc - Co 06/23/2016 970 547

Breckenridge

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 548

Dinosaur

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 07/10/2007 970 549

Grand Junction

Landline Bresnan Broadband Of Colorado, Llc - Co (charter) 02/13/2012 970 549

Grand Junction

Landline Bresnan Broadband Of Colorado, Llc - Co (charter) 02/13/2012 970 549

Grand Junction

Landline Bresnan Broadband Of Colorado, Llc - Co (charter) 02/13/2012 970 550

Dinosaur

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 07/09/2007 970 551

Hesperus

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 07/29/2003 970 553

Ignacio

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 07/29/2003 970 554

Akron

Wireless N.e. Colorado Cellular, Inc. 02/11/1995 970 554

Otis

Wireless N.e. Colorado Cellular, Inc. 02/11/1995 970 556

Fort Collins

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 08/14/1998 970 556

Fort Collins

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 08/14/1998 970 556

Fort Collins

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 08/14/1998 970 557

Granby

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 09/03/2002 970 560

Cortez

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 562

Pleasant View

Landline Farmers Telephone Co., Inc. 02/11/1995 970 563

Ignacio

Landline Centurytel Of Eagle, Inc. Dba Centurylink 02/11/1995 970 564

Cortez

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 565

Cortez

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 566

Fort Collins

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 02/11/1995 970 566

Fort Collins

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 02/11/1995 970 566

Fort Collins

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 02/11/1995 970 567

Fort Collins

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 01/25/1998 970 567

Fort Collins

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 01/25/1998 970 567

Fort Collins

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 01/25/1998 970 568

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 568

Wellington

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 568

Laporte

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 569

Vail

Landline Centurytel Of Eagle, Inc. Dba Centurylink 10/13/1999 970 570

Cortez

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 07/06/1997 970 571

Sterling

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 10/11/1997 970 572

Dinosaur

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 07/10/2007 970 572

Rangely

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 07/10/2007 970 573

Greeley

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 01/11/2011 970 573

Greeley

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 01/11/2011 970 574

Dinosaur

Wireless Union Telephone Company 02/11/1995 970 575

Granby

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 10/16/2002 970 576

Greeley

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 10/16/2002 970 576

Greeley

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 10/16/2002 970 577

Estes Park

Landline Qwest Corporation 07/04/1995 970 578

Milliken

Landline Mcleodusa Telecommunications Services, Inc.- Co 03/29/2010 970 578

Mead

Landline Mcleodusa Telecommunications Services, Inc.- Co 03/29/2010 970 578

Johnstown

Landline Mcleodusa Telecommunications Services, Inc.- Co 03/29/2010 970 579

De Beque

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 04/17/2007 970 580

Sterling

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 581

Fort Collins

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 06/13/2000 970 581

Fort Collins

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 06/13/2000 970 581

Fort Collins

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 06/13/2000 970 582

Pagosa Springs

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 02/23/2007 970 583

Slater

Landline Dubois Telephone Exchange, Inc. 10/11/1997 970 584

Evans

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 08/14/1998 970 584

Greeley

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 08/14/1998 970 584

Greeley

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 08/14/1998 970 585

Pagosa Springs

Landline Fasttrack Communications, Inc. - Co 06/01/2006 970 586

Estes Park

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 587

Johnstown

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 588

Hesperus

Landline Centurytel Of Colorado, Inc. Dba Centurylink 02/11/1995 970 589

Grand Junction

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 01/25/2007 970 589

Grand Junction

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 01/25/2007 970 589

Grand Junction

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 01/25/2007 970 590

Evans

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 590

Greeley

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 590

Greeley

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 591

Estes Park

Landline Peerless Network Of Colorado, Llc - Co 04/10/2013 970 592

Wray

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 07/10/2007 970 593

Loveland

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 593

Loveland

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 594

Walden

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 07/10/2007 970 595

Eckley

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 10/11/1997 970 596

Montrose

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 597

Eckley

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 598

Platteville

Landline Centurylink Communications Llc 11/18/2014 970 599

Loveland

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 08/19/2008 970 599

Loveland

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 08/19/2008 970 599

Johnstown

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 08/19/2008 970 600

Fort Collins

Wireless Telstar Communications Inc 04/12/2010 970 600

Windsor

Wireless Telstar Communications Inc 04/12/2010 970 601

Mead

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 11/08/2012 970 609

Grand Junction

Landline Grand Valley Internet, Inc. - Co 01/27/2005 970 609

Grand Junction

Landline Grand Valley Internet, Inc. - Co 01/27/2005 970 609

Grand Junction

Landline Grand Valley Internet, Inc. - Co 01/27/2005 970 610

Fruita

Landline Grand Valley Internet, Inc. - Co 01/27/2005 970 612

Loveland

Landline Mcleodusa Telecommunications Services, Inc.- Co 06/28/2001 970 612

Loveland

Landline Mcleodusa Telecommunications Services, Inc.- Co 06/28/2001 970 613

Loveland

Landline Qwest Corporation 10/11/1997 970 613

Loveland

Landline Qwest Corporation 10/11/1997 970 614

La Salle

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 03/27/2005 970 615

Montrose

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 10/04/2012 970 615

Montrose

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 10/04/2012 970 616

Greeley

Landline Bandwidth.com Clec, Llc - Co 09/19/2011 970 616

Greeley

Landline Bandwidth.com Clec, Llc - Co 09/19/2011 970 617

Loveland

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 12/08/2016 970 617

Loveland

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 12/08/2016 970 617

Johnstown

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 12/08/2016 970 618

Glenwood Springs

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 04/15/1996 970 619

Loveland

Landline Qwest Corporation 07/04/1995 970 619

Loveland

Landline Qwest Corporation 07/04/1995 970 620

Craig

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 07/06/1997 970 621

Johnstown

Wireless Contact Paging Of Colorado, Inc. 10/15/1996 970 621

Berthoud

Wireless Contact Paging Of Colorado, Inc. 10/15/1996 970 622

Loveland

Landline Qwest Corporation 07/01/1996 970 622

Loveland

Landline Qwest Corporation 07/01/1996 970 623

Grand Junction

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 06/19/2006 970 623

Grand Junction

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 06/19/2006 970 623

Grand Junction

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 06/19/2006 970 624

Loveland

Landline Qwest Corporation 03/14/2006 970 624

Loveland

Landline Qwest Corporation 03/14/2006 970 625

Rifle

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 626

Ridgway

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 627

Grand Lake

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 628

Grand Junction

Landline Bresnan Broadband Of Colorado, Llc - Co (charter) 01/07/2011 970 628

Grand Junction

Landline Bresnan Broadband Of Colorado, Llc - Co (charter) 01/07/2011 970 628

Grand Junction

Landline Bresnan Broadband Of Colorado, Llc - Co (charter) 01/07/2011 970 629

Craig

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 10/15/1996 970 630

Yuma

Wireless N.e. Colorado Cellular, Inc. 02/11/1995 970 631

Fort Collins

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 10/26/2001 970 631

Fort Collins

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 10/26/2001 970 631

Fort Collins

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 10/26/2001 970 632

Fort Collins

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 05/09/2016 970 632

Fort Collins

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 05/09/2016 970 632

Fort Collins

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 05/09/2016 970 633

Ridgway

Landline Bandwidth.com Clec, Llc - Co 02/11/2010 970 633

Telluride

Landline Bandwidth.com Clec, Llc - Co 02/11/2010 970 635

Loveland

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 635

Loveland

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 636

Oak Creek

Landline Peerless Network Of Colorado, Llc - Co 09/17/2013 970 638

Toponas

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 638

Oak Creek

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 639

Fruita

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 10/27/2004 970 640

Grand Junction

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 10/13/1999 970 640

Grand Junction

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 10/13/1999 970 641

Gunnison

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 642

Gunnison

Landline Qwest Corporation 07/22/1999 970 644

Grand Junction

Landline Peerless Network Of Colorado, Llc - Co 11/20/2012 970 644

Grand Junction

Landline Peerless Network Of Colorado, Llc - Co 11/20/2012 970 644

Grand Junction

Landline Peerless Network Of Colorado, Llc - Co 11/20/2012 970 645

Weldona

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 646

Loveland

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 12/10/2009 970 646

Loveland

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 12/10/2009 970 646

Johnstown

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 12/10/2009 970 648

Gunnison

Landline Bandwidth.com Clec, Llc - Co 02/05/2007 970 649

Rifle

Landline Grand Valley Internet, Inc. - Co 01/31/2005 970 650

Montrose

Landline Grand Valley Internet, Inc. - Co 01/27/2005 970 652

Greeley

Landline Qwest Corporation 09/02/2016 970 652

Greeley

Landline Qwest Corporation 09/02/2016 970 653

Mc Coy

Landline Centurytel Of Eagle, Inc. Dba Centurylink 02/11/1995 970 655

Granby

Wireless Union Telephone Company 02/11/1995 970 656

Briggsdale

Landline Wiggins Telephone Association 02/11/1995 970 657 Unknown Comcast Phone Of Colorado, Llc - Co 08/22/2017 970 658

Fort Collins

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 03/14/2011 970 658

Fort Collins

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 03/14/2011 970 658

Fort Collins

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 03/14/2011 970 659

Hillrose

Landline Peerless Network Of Colorado, Llc - Co 03/09/2016 970 660

Milliken

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 10/27/2004 970 660

Mead

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 10/27/2004 970 660

Johnstown

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 10/27/2004 970 661

Bayfield

Landline Peerless Network Of Colorado, Llc - Co 04/10/2013 970 662

Carr

Landline Qwest Corporation 01/10/1996 970 663

Loveland

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 663

Loveland

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 664

Flagler

Landline Plains Cooperative Telephone Association, Inc. 02/11/1995 970 664

Arriba

Landline Plains Cooperative Telephone Association, Inc. 02/11/1995 970 664

Seibert

Landline Plains Cooperative Telephone Association, Inc. 02/11/1995 970 665

Rifle

Landline Qwest Corporation 04/21/2008 970 667

Loveland

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 667

Loveland

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 668

Silverthorne

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 668

Dillon

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 668

Breckenridge

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 669

Loveland

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 669

Loveland

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 670

Berthoud

Landline Eschelon Telecom Of Colorado, Inc. - Co 03/27/2005 970 672

Fort Collins

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 09/11/2001 970 672

Fort Collins

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 09/11/2001 970 672

Fort Collins

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 09/11/2001 970 673

Evans

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 09/11/2001 970 673

Greeley

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 09/11/2001 970 673

Greeley

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 09/11/2001 970 674

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 11/20/1998 970 674

Windsor

Landline Qwest Corporation 11/20/1998 970 675

Rangely

Landline Centurytel Of Eagle, Inc. Dba Centurylink 02/11/1995 970 676

Dolores

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 10/15/2007 970 677

Dove Creek

Landline Centurytel Of Eagle, Inc. Dba Centurylink 02/11/1995 970 678

Basalt

Landline Interlink Adv Svc Dba Forethought.net - Co 03/17/2017 970 679

Loveland

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 679

Loveland

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 680

Milliken

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 03/27/2005 970 680

La Salle

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 03/27/2005 970 680

Platteville

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 03/27/2005 970 681

Evans

Wireless Contact Paging Of Colorado, Inc. 10/15/1996 970 681

Greeley

Wireless Contact Paging Of Colorado, Inc. 10/15/1996 970 681

Greeley

Wireless Contact Paging Of Colorado, Inc. 10/15/1996 970 682

Fort Collins

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 08/10/2010 970 682

Fort Collins

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 08/10/2010 970 682

Fort Collins

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 08/10/2010 970 683

Grand Junction

Landline Qwest Corporation 09/14/2001 970 683

Grand Junction

Landline Qwest Corporation 09/14/2001 970 684

Palisade

Landline Grand Valley Internet, Inc. - Co 01/31/2005 970 685

Loveland

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/04/2008 970 685

Loveland

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/04/2008 970 685

Johnstown

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/04/2008 970 686

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 686

Windsor

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 688

Vail

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 07/18/2002 970 689

Fort Collins

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 10/11/1997 970 689

Fort Collins

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 10/11/1997 970 689

Fort Collins

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 10/11/1997 970 690

Fort Collins

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 04/01/1997 970 690

Fort Collins

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 04/01/1997 970 690

Fort Collins

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 04/01/1997 970 691

Fort Collins

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 02/27/1999 970 691

Fort Collins

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 02/27/1999 970 691

Fort Collins

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 02/27/1999 970 692

Fort Collins

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 02/27/1999 970 692

Fort Collins

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 02/27/1999 970 692

Fort Collins

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 02/27/1999 970 693

Meeker

Landline Peerless Network Of Colorado, Llc - Co 09/25/2014 970 695

Mesa

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 06/22/2007 970 697

Grand Junction

Landline Interlink Adv Svc Dba Forethought.net - Co 04/01/2014 970 697

Grand Junction

Landline Interlink Adv Svc Dba Forethought.net - Co 04/01/2014 970 697

Grand Junction

Landline Interlink Adv Svc Dba Forethought.net - Co 04/01/2014 970 698

Fort Collins

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 03/14/2017 970 698

Fort Collins

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 03/14/2017 970 698

Fort Collins

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 03/14/2017 970 699

Loveland

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 07/10/2014 970 699

Loveland

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 07/10/2014 970 699

Johnstown

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 07/10/2014 970 701

Craig

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 10/31/2000 970 702

Greeley

Wireless Metro Pcs, Inc. 08/25/2014 970 702

Greeley

Wireless Metro Pcs, Inc. 08/25/2014 970 703

Platteville

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 03/27/2005 970 704

Carbondale

Landline Qwest Corporation 04/15/1996 970 707

Gunnison

Landline Time Warner Cable Information Svcs (colorado), Co 12/07/2011 970 708

Ridgway

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 07/04/1995 970 710

Aspen

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 06/13/2000 970 712

Grand Junction

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 09/07/2007 970 712

Grand Junction

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 09/07/2007 970 712

Grand Junction

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 09/07/2007 970 713

Crested Butte

Landline Peerless Network Of Colorado, Llc - Co 04/10/2013 970 714

Greeley

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 09/01/2014 970 714

Greeley

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 09/01/2014 970 715

Mancos

Landline Peerless Network Of Colorado, Llc - Co 09/25/2014 970 716

Eaton

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 11/08/2006 970 717

Hayden

Landline Bandwidth.com Clec, Llc - Co 01/23/2012 970 718

Basalt

Landline Peerless Network Of Colorado, Llc - Co 04/10/2013 970 721

Mead

Landline Neutral Tandem-colorado, Llc - Co 03/02/2016 970 721

Longmont

Landline Neutral Tandem-colorado, Llc - Co 03/02/2016 970 722

Nederland

Landline Qwest Corporation 01/14/2000 970 723

Walden

Landline Centurytel Of Eagle, Inc. Dba Centurylink 02/11/1995 970 724

Parshall

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 724

Kremmling

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 725

Parshall

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 725

Granby

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 726

Nederland

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 728

Ridgway

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 729

Ridgway

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 05/04/2001 970 731

Pagosa Springs

Landline Centurytel Of Colorado, Inc. Dba Centurylink 02/11/1995 970 734

Steamboat Springs

Wireless Union Telephone Company 02/11/1995 970 735

Stoneham

Landline Stoneham Cooperative Telephone Co. 02/11/1995 970 735

Merino

Landline Stoneham Cooperative Telephone Co. 02/11/1995 970 735

New Raymer

Landline Stoneham Cooperative Telephone Co. 02/11/1995 970 736

Oak Creek

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 737

Milliken

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 737

La Salle

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 737

Platteville

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 739

Cortez

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 01/11/1997 970 744

Loveland

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 12/17/2002 970 744

Loveland

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 12/17/2002 970 745

Grand Junction

Wireless Union Telephone Company 04/12/2010 970 745

Grand Junction

Wireless Union Telephone Company 04/12/2010 970 745

Grand Junction

Wireless Union Telephone Company 04/12/2010 970 747

Fort Morgan

Landline Neutral Tandem-colorado, Llc - Co 01/05/2016 970 747

Log Lane Village

Landline Neutral Tandem-colorado, Llc - Co 01/05/2016 970 748

Vail

Landline Qwest Corporation 01/11/1997 970 749

Durango

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 02/11/1995 970 749

Durango

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 02/11/1995 970 750

Walden

Wireless Union Telephone Company 01/20/2004 970 751

Delta

Wireless Union Telephone Company 05/08/2012 970 752

Dillon

Landline Qwest Corporation 05/18/1998 970 754

Vail

Landline San Isabel Telecom, Inc. 08/09/2002 970 755

Rangely

Wireless Union Telephone Company 01/20/2004 970 756

Craig

Wireless Union Telephone Company 12/18/2003 970 757

Hayden

Wireless Union Telephone Company 01/20/2004 970 758

Granby

Wireless Union Telephone Company 01/20/2004 970 759

Durango

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 10/11/1997 970 759

Durango

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 10/11/1997 970 760

Dillon

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 06/17/2002 970 761

Steamboat Springs

Landline Neutral Tandem-colorado, Llc - Co 10/25/2002 970 762

Sterling

Landline Icg Telecom Group - Co 06/17/2002 970 763

Vail

Landline Icg Telecom Group - Co 06/17/2002 970 764

Durango

Landline Qwest Corporation 06/17/2002 970 764

Durango

Landline Qwest Corporation 06/17/2002 970 765

Montrose

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 06/17/2002 970 766

Vail

Landline San Isabel Telecom, Inc. 04/09/2003 970 767

Fort Collins

Wireless Union Telephone Company 04/12/2010 970 767

Fort Collins

Wireless Union Telephone Company 04/12/2010 970 767

Fort Collins

Wireless Union Telephone Company 04/12/2010 970 768

Fort Morgan

Wireless N.e. Colorado Cellular, Inc. 02/11/1995 970 768

Log Lane Village

Wireless N.e. Colorado Cellular, Inc. 02/11/1995 970 769

Durango

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 10/29/2002 970 769

Durango

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 10/29/2002 970 770

Montrose

Wireless Union Telephone Company 05/08/2012 970 770

Montrose

Wireless Union Telephone Company 05/08/2012 970 771

Breckenridge

Landline Comcast Phone Of Colorado, Llc - Co 05/12/2014 970 772

Milliken

Landline Neutral Tandem-colorado, Llc - Co 03/01/2016 970 772

La Salle

Landline Neutral Tandem-colorado, Llc - Co 03/01/2016 970 772

Platteville

Landline Neutral Tandem-colorado, Llc - Co 03/01/2016 970 773

Grand Junction

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 01/23/2009 970 773

Grand Junction

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 01/23/2009 970 773

Grand Junction

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 01/23/2009 970 774

Haxtun

Landline Haxtun Telephone Co 02/11/1995 970 775

Loveland

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 05/12/2009 970 775

Loveland

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 05/12/2009 970 775

Johnstown

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 05/12/2009 970 776

Loveland

Landline At&t Local 06/30/2001 970 776

Loveland

Landline At&t Local 06/30/2001 970 777

Gypsum

Landline San Isabel Telecom, Inc. 04/08/2003 970 778

Grand Junction

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 02/13/2002 970 778

Grand Junction

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 02/13/2002 970 779

Durango

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 01/21/2003 970 779

Durango

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 01/21/2003 970 784

Gunnison

Landline Grand Valley Internet, Inc. - Co 01/27/2005 970 785

Platteville

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 786

Loveland

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 05/04/2016 970 786

Loveland

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 05/04/2016 970 786

Johnstown

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 05/04/2016 970 787

Montrose

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 07/09/2015 970 787

Montrose

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 07/09/2015 970 788

Ignacio

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 07/09/2007 970 789

Peetz

Landline Centurylink Communications Llc 01/15/2015 970 789

Iliff

Landline Centurylink Communications Llc 01/15/2015 970 789

Crook

Landline Centurylink Communications Llc 01/15/2015 970 790

Vail

Landline San Isabel Telecom, Inc. 11/21/2003 970 795

Fort Collins

Landline Bandwidth.com Clec, Llc - Co 01/30/2006 970 795

Windsor

Landline Bandwidth.com Clec, Llc - Co 01/30/2006 970 797

Fort Collins

Landline Xo Colorado, Llc 03/13/2002 970 797

Fort Collins

Landline Xo Colorado, Llc 03/13/2002 970 797

Fort Collins

Landline Xo Colorado, Llc 03/13/2002 970 798

Grand Lake

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 10/26/2006 970 799

Durango

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 04/30/2001 970 799

Durango

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 04/30/2001 970 800

Loveland

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 11/08/2012 970 800

Loveland

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 11/08/2012 970 800

Johnstown

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 11/08/2012 970 805

Mead

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 01/30/2006 970 808

Delta

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 01/12/2011 970 810

Greeley

Landline Qwest Corporation 01/09/2015 970 810

Greeley

Landline Qwest Corporation 01/09/2015 970 812

Grand Junction

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 06/30/2001 970 812

Grand Junction

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 06/30/2001 970 815

Greeley

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 03/05/2014 970 815

Greeley

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 03/05/2014 970 816

Cortez

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 12/07/2016 970 817

Fort Collins

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 03/12/2009 970 817

Fort Collins

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 03/12/2009 970 817

Fort Collins

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 03/12/2009 970 818

Fort Collins

Landline Mcimetro Access Transmission Services Llc 11/30/2009 970 818

Fort Collins

Landline Mcimetro Access Transmission Services Llc 11/30/2009 970 818

Fort Collins

Landline Mcimetro Access Transmission Services Llc 11/30/2009 970 819

Steamboat Springs

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 07/06/1997 970 820

Loveland

Landline Qwest Corporation 01/09/2015 970 820

Loveland

Landline Qwest Corporation 01/09/2015 970 820

Johnstown

Landline Qwest Corporation 01/09/2015 970 821

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 01/14/2015 970 821

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 01/14/2015 970 821

Fort Collins

Landline Qwest Corporation 01/14/2015 970 822

Grand Junction

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 11/25/2014 970 822

Grand Junction

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 11/25/2014 970 822

Grand Junction

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 11/25/2014 970 823

Olathe

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 05/12/2008 970 824

Craig

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 825

Fort Collins

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 10/13/2014 970 825

Fort Collins

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 10/13/2014 970 825

Fort Collins

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 10/13/2014 970 826

Craig

Landline Qwest Corporation 01/25/1998 970 827

Vail

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 828

Durango

Landline Fasttrack Communications, Inc. - Co 05/12/2006 970 828

Durango

Landline Fasttrack Communications, Inc. - Co 05/12/2006 970 829

Fort Collins

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 10/17/2014 970 829

Fort Collins

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 10/17/2014 970 829

Fort Collins

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 10/17/2014 970 830

Parachute

Landline Grand Valley Internet, Inc. - Co 01/31/2005 970 832

Carbondale

Landline Bandwidth.com Clec, Llc - Co 06/23/2016 970 833

Fort Collins

Landline Mcimetro Access Transmission Services Llc 12/03/2013 970 833

Windsor

Landline Mcimetro Access Transmission Services Llc 12/03/2013 970 834

Eaton

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 835

Eckert

Landline Delta County Tele - Comm, Inc. 02/11/1995 970 840

Brush

Landline Level 3 Communications, Llc - Co 01/30/2006 970 842

Brush

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 844

Durango

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 11/23/2016 970 844

Durango

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 11/23/2016 970 845

Vail

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 846

Steamboat Springs

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 847

Hillrose

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 848

Yuma

Landline Centurytel Of Eagle, Inc. Dba Centurylink 07/04/1995 970 852

Grand Junction

Landline Bandwidth.com Clec, Llc - Co 12/08/2015 970 852

Grand Junction

Landline Bandwidth.com Clec, Llc - Co 12/08/2015 970 852

Grand Junction

Landline Bandwidth.com Clec, Llc - Co 12/08/2015 970 854

Holyoke

Landline Phillips County Telephone Co. 02/11/1995 970 855

Edwards

Landline Comcast Phone Of Colorado, Llc - Co 12/02/2011 970 856

Cedaredge

Landline Delta County Tele - Comm, Inc. 02/11/1995 970 858

Fruita

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 859

Bedrock

Landline Nucla - Naturita Telephone Co. 02/11/1995 970 862

Cimarron

Landline Nucla - Naturita Telephone Co. 02/11/1995 970 864

Nucla

Landline Nucla - Naturita Telephone Co. 02/11/1995 970 865

Nucla

Landline Nucla - Naturita Telephone Co. 02/11/1995 970 866

La Salle

Landline Centurylink Communications Llc 01/13/2015 970 867

Fort Morgan

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 867

Log Lane Village

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 870

Steamboat Springs

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 871

Steamboat Springs

Landline Qwest Corporation 10/15/1996 970 872

Hotchkiss

Landline Delta County Tele - Comm, Inc. 02/11/1995 970 873

Walden

Wireless Union Telephone Company 02/11/1995 970 874

Delta

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 875

Steamboat Springs

Landline Qwest Corporation 03/03/2001 970 876

Silt

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 878

Meeker

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 879

Steamboat Springs

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 880

Durango

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 12/31/1969 970 880

Durango

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 12/31/1969 970 881

Red Feather Lakes

Landline Centurytel Of Eagle, Inc. Dba Centurylink 02/11/1995 970 881

Livermore

Landline Centurytel Of Eagle, Inc. Dba Centurylink 02/11/1995 970 882

Dolores

Landline Centurytel Of Eagle, Inc. Dba Centurylink 02/11/1995 970 883

Ignacio

Landline Centurytel Of Colorado, Inc. Dba Centurylink 02/11/1995 970 884

Bayfield

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 885

Julesburg

Landline Qwest Corporation 01/10/1996 970 886

Crook

Landline Haxtun Telephone Co 02/11/1995 970 887

Granby

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 888

Greeley

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 11/08/2012 970 888

Greeley

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 11/08/2012 970 889

Fort Collins

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 10/18/2013 970 889

Fort Collins

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 10/18/2013 970 889

Fort Collins

Wireless T-mobile Usa, Inc. 10/18/2013 970 890

Oak Creek

Landline Peerless Network Of Colorado, Llc - Co 03/01/2016 970 893

Fort Collins

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 07/18/2016 970 893

Fort Collins

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 07/18/2016 970 893

Fort Collins

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 07/18/2016 970 895

Grover

Landline Wiggins Telephone Association 02/11/1995 970 897

Nunn

Landline Nunn Telephone Co. 02/11/1995 970 898

Fort Collins

Landline Teleport Communications America, Llc - Co 10/11/1997 970 898

Fort Collins

Landline Teleport Communications America, Llc - Co 10/11/1997 970 898

Fort Collins

Landline Teleport Communications America, Llc - Co 10/11/1997 970 900

Fort Collins

Landline Neutral Tandem-colorado, Llc - Co 01/29/2015 970 900

Fort Collins

Landline Neutral Tandem-colorado, Llc - Co 01/29/2015 970 900

Fort Collins

Landline Neutral Tandem-colorado, Llc - Co 01/29/2015 970 901

Montrose

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 903

Bayfield

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 04/15/1996 970 903

Durango

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 04/15/1996 970 903

Durango

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 04/15/1996 970 904

Vail

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 08/14/1998 970 914

Vail

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 08/14/1998 970 919

Telluride

Landline Centurylink Communications Llc 11/18/2014 970 920

Aspen

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 921

Crawford

Landline Delta County Tele - Comm, Inc. 02/11/1995 970 922

Aspen

Landline Qwest Corporation 10/13/1999 970 923

Aspen

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 924

Aspen

Landline Qwest Corporation 05/30/2007 970 925

Aspen

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 926

Vail

Landline Centurytel Of Eagle, Inc. Dba Centurylink 02/11/1995 970 927

Basalt

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 928

Glenwood Springs

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 929

Paonia

Landline Delta County Tele - Comm, Inc. 02/11/1995 970 929

Somerset

Landline Delta County Tele - Comm, Inc. 02/11/1995 970 930

Glenwood Springs

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 02/27/1999 970 931

Gateway

Landline Nucla - Naturita Telephone Co. 02/11/1995 970 942

Meeker

Wireless Union Telephone Company 02/11/1995 970 943

Gunnison

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 944

Lake City

Landline Centurytel Of Eagle, Inc. Dba Centurylink 02/11/1995 970 945

Glenwood Springs

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 946

Bayfield

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 946

Durango

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 946

Durango

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 02/11/1995 970 947

Glenwood Springs

Landline Qwest Corporation 10/15/1996 970 948

Glenwood Springs

Wireless New Cingular Wireless Pcs, Llc 02/11/1995 970 949

Vail

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 962

Loveland

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 962

Loveland

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 963

Carbondale

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 964

Montrose

Wireless Onvoy, Llc - Co 02/27/1999 970 967

Mancos

Landline Rico Telephone Co. 02/11/1995 970 968

Silverthorne

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 968

Dillon

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 968

Breckenridge

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 972

Eaton

Landline Neutral Tandem-colorado, Llc - Co 03/16/2016 970 975

Montrose

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 06/15/2017 970 975

Montrose

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 06/15/2017 970 977

Vail

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 02/27/1999 970 978

Evans

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 01/25/1998 970 978

Greeley

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 01/25/1998 970 978

Greeley

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 01/25/1998 970 980

Fort Collins

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 02/27/1999 970 980

Fort Collins

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 02/27/1999 970 980

Fort Collins

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 02/27/1999 970 981

Parachute

Landline Zippytech Inc. - Co 06/15/2017 970 984

New Castle

Landline Qwest Corporation 02/11/1995 970 985

Grand Junction

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 02/27/1999 970 985

Grand Junction

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 02/27/1999 970 986

Grand Junction

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 11/20/1998 970 986

Grand Junction

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 11/20/1998 970 987

Glenwood Springs

Wireless Cellco Partnership Dba Verizon Wireless - Co 08/14/1998 970 988

Fort Collins

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 05/18/1998 970 988

Fort Collins

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 05/18/1998 970 988

Fort Collins

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 05/18/1998 970 989

Glenwood Springs

Wireless Sprint Spectrum L.p. 08/14/1998 970 999

Fort Collins

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 11/08/2012 970 999

Fort Collins

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 11/08/2012 970 999

Fort Collins

Landline Onvoy, Llc - Co 11/08/2012
