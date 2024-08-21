A Return To Your Roots (2024)

The quest tracker may not tally all collected nirnroots properly. This occurs because only one is initially needed, but if more are collected before seeing Avrusa, the others are counted as quest items also. The above bug can help the Dragonborn receive the Hero of the People Achievement, which is to complete fifty Miscellaneous quests, by storing and retrieving the quest-item nirnroots from a chest repeatedly.

Collecting crimson nirnroots after beginning Avrusa Sarethi's quest may cause the journal's counter to subtract, instead of add, acquired plants.

The quest may not reduce the Dragonborn's crimson nirnroot count if any are eaten or used in alchemy . Once the count reaches thirty, it will direct them to Avrusa Sarethi, but she will not accept the nirnroots unless the Dragonborn actually has thirty of them in their inventory.

. Once the count reaches thirty, it will direct them to Avrusa Sarethi, but she will not accept the nirnroots unless the Dragonborn actually has thirty of them in their inventory. PC 360 PS3 PS4 XB1 NX PS5 XS Similarly, if the Dragonborn has more than five crimson nirnroots and puts two or more of them in some sort of container at once, their number of nirnroots, according to the journal, will have decreased by one instead of having decreased by the number actually stored. Each nirnroot can then individually, or all at once, be taken out of the container, and the journal will act as though they have gained more crimson nirnroots than they actually have. (For example, if the player has twenty crimson nirnroots and puts all of them in a chest, the journal will say there are nineteen crimson nirnroots left. If one crimson nirnroot is taken out of the chest, the journal will say the player has twenty. If another is taken out of the chest, it will say the player has twenty-one, despite now only having two in the player's inventory.) This can be continued until the journal says that they have collected a total of thirty crimson nirnroots, and then directs the Draonborn to Sarethi. Sarethi will not accept the crimson nirnroots until there is actually thirty in the Dragonborn's inventory.

Similarly, if the Dragonborn has more than five crimson nirnroots and puts two or more of them in some sort of container at once, their number of nirnroots, according to the journal, will have decreased by one instead of having decreased by the number actually stored. Each nirnroot can then individually, or all at once, be taken out of the container, and the journal will act as though they have gained more crimson nirnroots than they actually have. (For example, if the player has twenty crimson nirnroots and puts all of them in a chest, the journal will say there are nineteen crimson nirnroots left. If one crimson nirnroot is taken out of the chest, the journal will say the player has twenty. If another is taken out of the chest, it will say the player has twenty-one, despite now only having two in the player's inventory.) This can be continued until the journal says that they have collected a total of thirty crimson nirnroots, and then directs the Draonborn to Sarethi. Sarethi will not accept the crimson nirnroots until there is actually thirty in the Dragonborn's inventory. Any crimson nirnroots collected before finding Sinderion's Journal may not be counted by the quest tracker. Dropping uncounted nirnroots one by one will reduce the quest counter, and picking them up will increase it. To fix this, put all uncounted nirnroots in a container at once as a single stack, then withdraw them individually.

360 PS3 If the Dragonborn collects more than thirty crimson nirnroots and deposits the extras in a container or eats them before visiting Avrusa Sarethi, the quest may say "Collect Crimson Nirnroot in Blackreach 30/30," indicating that there are in fact thirty crimson nirnroots in the inventory, but the prompt to see Avrusa Sarethi (and the map marker) is absent. Taking another crimson nirnroot from the container should fix the problem.

If the Dragonborn collects more than thirty crimson nirnroots and deposits the extras in a container or eats them before visiting Avrusa Sarethi, the quest may say "Collect Crimson Nirnroot in Blackreach 30/30," indicating that there are in fact thirty crimson nirnroots in the inventory, but the prompt to see Avrusa Sarethi (and the map marker) is absent. Taking another crimson nirnroot from the container should fix the problem. Speaking to Avrusa about Sinderion's dead body before showing her the nirnroot may prevent her from engaging in further conversation with the Dragonborn, rendering the quest not completable. (Fixed on PS3, tested).

360 PS3 When crimson nirnroots are stored in containers or dropped, the game may subtract more or less from the quest counter than were actually lost. Picking them up individually fixes this issue. 360 PS3 Sometimes, the quest counter will say that thirty crimson ninroots have been collected when the actual count is lower, and the quest will become non-completable. The only way to resolve this is to reload an earlier save.