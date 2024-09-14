Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (2024)

Los Alamitos -Los Alamitos, CA

Los Alamitos -Los Alamitos, CA | losalamitos.com

Los Alamitos was opened in 1951 and is best known as a premier Quarter Horse track. "Los Al" started running Thoroughbred meets in 2014 following the closing of Hollywood Park.
Los Alamitos' biggest stakes: The Los Alamitos Futurity, formerly the Hollywood Futurity and the Starlet Stakes.

1000Y,Dirt,$6,250 Claiming

Open | 3 Year Olds And Up

Purse: $11,000

$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta $1 Superfecta (.10 cent minimum wager) $1 Early Double / $1 Pick Four $1 Place Pick All

# PP Horse / Sire Trainer / Jockey ML
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (4) 1

Blackjack and Beer

Clubhouse Ride

Sergio Morfin

John Raul Valenzuela, Jr.

8/1
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (5) 2

Let George Do It

Jeranimo

Angela Maria Aquino

Adrian Escobedo

6/1
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (6) 3

Run Jonesz Begonez

Stanford

Felix L. Gonzalez

Francisco Ramirez

10/1
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (7) 4

Acceleration

Acclamation

Jose Raudales

Henry Reynoso Lopez

3/1
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (8) 5

Thirsty Gambler

Stay Thirsty

Jesus Nunez

Ricardo S. Ramirez

8/5
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (9) 6

Hungry Hearts

Danzing Candy

Sergio Morfin

Edgar Payeras

5/2

4 1/2F,Dirt,$5,000 Maiden Claiming

Fillies & Mares | 3 Year Olds And Up

Purse: $8,500

$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta $1 Superfecta (.10 cent minimum wager) $1 Pick Three

# PP Horse / Sire Trainer / Jockey ML
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (11) 1

Better B Worth It

Danzing Candy

Vann Belvoir

Ricardo S. Ramirez

7/2
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (12) 2

Tough to Catch

Smiling Tiger

Pablo Alejandro De Jesus

Cerapio Figueroa

5/1
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (13) 3

Smiling Widow

Smiling Tiger

Angela Maria Aquino

Jose Rosario Alcala

5/2
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (14) 4 Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (15)

Spicy Spouse

Texas Ryano

Genaro Vallejo

Francisco Orduna-Rojas

3/1
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (16) 5

Yaleo

Circumference (IRE)

Antonio C. Garcia

Adrian Escobedo

7/2
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (17) 6

Intense Moment

Daraybi (FR)

Felix L. Gonzalez

Henry Reynoso Lopez

8/1

300Y,Dirt,Maiden

Open | 2 Year Olds

Purse: $8,500

$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta $1 Superfecta (.10 cent minimum wager) $1 Pick Three $2 Pick Six

# PP Horse / Sire Trainer / Jockey ML
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (20) 1

Jess Flaming

Mr Jess Perry

Sergio Morfin

Cruz Mendez

4/5
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (21) 2

Unstoppable Chrome

Kiss My Hocks

Paul C. Jones

Armando Viramontes

8/1
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (22) 3

One Favorite Runner

Favorite Cartel

Lindolfo Diaz

Jesus Rios Ayala

4/1
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (23) 4

Rf Brandy

Kvn Corona

Adan Farias

John Raul Valenzuela, Jr.

15/1
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (24) 5

Tell Tyrus

Tell Cartel

Matthew M. Fales

Cerapio Figueroa

9/2
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (25) 6

Favorite Prince

Favorite Trick

Paul C. Jones

Henry Reynoso Lopez

6/1

300Y,Dirt,Allowance

Open | 2 Year Olds

Purse: $12,600

$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta $1 Quinella $1 Double / $1 Pick Three

# PP Horse / Sire Trainer / Jockey ML
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (27) 1

Miss Apollidash

Mr Apollitical Dash

Lindolfo Diaz

Jesus Rios Ayala

7/2
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (28) 2

Ride Em Cowboy

Tell Cartel

Matthew M. Fales

Cerapio Figueroa

5/1
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (29) 3

Mister Twosday

Cinco Blancos

Felix L. Gonzalez

Cesar Franco

8/1
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (30) 4

Val Caruso

Foose

Ramiro Lopez Zuazo

Martin Arriaga

9/5
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (31) 5

Terra Fina

One Famous Eagle

Valentin A. Zamudio

Ruben Lozano

8/5

300Y,Dirt,Maiden

Fillies | 2 Year Olds

Purse: $9,000

$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta $1 Superfecta (.10 cent minimum wager) $1 Pick Four

# PP Horse / Sire Trainer / Jockey ML
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (34) 1

Four Forty Favorite

Favorite Cartel

Scott Willoughby

Armando R. Cervantes

10/1
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (35) 2

Nymphlike

Favorite Cartel

James W. Glenn, Jr.

Jesus Rios Ayala

5/1
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (36) 3

Executive Teller Mrl

Teller Cartel

Jaime H. Gomez

Irving Lara

6/5
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (37) 4

Trying to Fly

Fly Thru the Fire

Scott Willoughby

Gabriel Angel Gomez Lara

3/1
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (38) 5

Fifty First Dates

Mr Ease Cartel

Adan Farias

Cesar Franco

15/1
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (39) 6

Rgr Cartel Cabernet

Rex Hill

Adan Farias

Rodrigo Aceves

12/1
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (40) 7

Victoria Lake

Corona Czech

Jesus Nunez

Ricardo S. Ramirez

9/2

350Y,Dirt,Allowance

Open | 3 Year Olds And Up

Purse: $13,300

$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta $1 Superfecta (.10 cent minimum wager) $1 Pick Three

# PP Horse / Sire Trainer / Jockey ML
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (42) 1

Space Flight

Fly Thru the Fire

Scott Willoughby

Gabriel Angel Gomez Lara

6/1
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (43) 2

Beduinos Favorite

Favorite Cartel

Jesus Nunez

Ricardo S. Ramirez

5/2
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (44) 3

Bravery

Fly Thru the Fire

Scott Willoughby

Jesus Rios Ayala

12/1
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (45) 4

Kevins Wise Corona

Kvn Corona

Paul C. Jones

Armando Viramontes

4/1
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (46) 5

Sm Jess Corona

Kvn Corona

Adan Farias

Rodrigo Aceves

9/5
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (47) 6

Vf Bonafide

Jess Good Candy

Jose Antonio Flores

Cruz Mendez

4/1

300Y,Dirt,Handicap Stakes

Open | 3 Year Olds And Up

Purse: $30,000

$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta $1 Superfecta (.10 cent minimum wager) $1 Late Double

# PP Horse / Sire Trainer / Jockey ML
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (50) 1

You Can Run

Favorite Cartel

Michael V. Casselman

Ruben Lozano

5/2
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (51) 2

Required First

First Down Dash

Jose Antonio Flores

Erasmo Gasca

8/1
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (52) 3

Hes Judgeandjury

Hes Relentless

M. Heath Taylor

Rodrigo Sigala Vallejo

7/2
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (53) 4

Turbulent Kisses

Turbulent Times

Heraclio Botello, Jr.

Martin Arriaga

15/1
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (54) 5

Cattail Cove

Favorite Cartel

Juan G. Aleman

Jesse P Gonzalez

10/1
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (55) 6

Up for Everything

Favorite Cartel

Scott Willoughby

Gabriel Angel Gomez Lara

8/1
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (56) 7

El Aventurero

Docs Best Card

Lindolfo Diaz

Jesus Rios Ayala

6/1
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (57) 8

Hes Chickless

Hes Relentless

Sergio Morfin

Cruz Mendez

3/1

400Y,Dirt,Maturity

Open | 4 Year Olds And Up

Purse: $150,000

$1 Exacta / $1 Trifecta $1 Superfecta (.10 cent minimum wager)

# PP Horse / Sire Trainer / Jockey ML
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (59) 1

Dont Sass Kvn

Kvn Corona

Paul C. Jones

Rodolfo Arvizu

30/1
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (60) 2

Terrific Phoenix

Fly Thru the Fire

Paul C. Jones

Armando Viramontes

30/1
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (61) 3

Jess Being a Friend

Jess Being Valiant

Elena Andrade

Rodrigo Aceves

30/1
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (62) 4

Edberg Verde

No Secrets Here

Paul C. Jones

Henry Reynoso Lopez

20/1
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (63) 5

Normandy

A Revenant

Monty Arrossa

Jesus Rios Ayala

30/1
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (64) 6

Lawless Wallace

Tres Seis

Monty Arrossa

Armando R. Cervantes

15/1
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (65) 7

London Toby

Favorite Cartel

Scott Willoughby

Gabriel Angel Gomez Lara

3/1
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (66) 8

Empressum

Apollitical Jess

M. Heath Taylor

Rodrigo Sigala Vallejo

3/5
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (67) 9

Jeriko

One Famous Eagle

M. Heath Taylor

Jose M. Nicasio

7/2
Los Alamitos Entries & Results for Sunday, 7-7-2024 (68) 10

Don Lazaro

Favorite Cartel

Adan Farias

Cruz Mendez

50/1

