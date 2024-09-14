Activated Charcoal: Health Benefits, Dosage, Side Effects, & More (2024)

Far from being the latest fad, activated charcoal has been used for centuries. Starting as far back as 1500 B.C., Egyptians used it to treat intestinal issues and absorb foul smells from wounds. In 400 B.C., ancient Hindus and Phoenicians discovered the antiseptic properties of activated charcoal and began using it to purify their water.

By 50 A.D., leading the way for the use of activated charcoal in medicine was Hippocrates and Pliny, who began using it to treat many different ailments such as epilepsy, chlorosis, and vertigo. And finally, by the 1960s, hospitals began using activated charcoal to remedy alcohol and drug overdoses.

Curious about how activated charcoal can help you? In this article, we review what activated charcoal is, along with its health benefits, side effects, and dosage.