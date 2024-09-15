APS Building Services Inc hiring HVAC Service Technician in Houston, TX | LinkedIn (2024)

HVAC Service Technician

APS Building Services Inc Houston, TX

APS Building Services Inc Houston, TX

3 months ago

Why you should want to join the APS Team.APS Building Services is a Christian based, family owned company located in the great state of Texas. We are service company owned and operated by former technicians. This allows us to have knowledge not just of the industry but of what our team experiences day to day. Our goal is to provide an environment that you and your family are proud to be apart of. If you are wanting to grow with a team that cares, then you should be at APS.

We offer competitive pay and benefits.

Benefits Include

  • 401K
  • Insurance
  • Training
  • Tool purchase programs
  • Company Truck
  • Company Cell phone
  • Holiday and Vacation
  • Profit sharing

Position OverviewThe primary function of this position is to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction by taking

ownership and provides accurate and timely service, repair, and replacement of all types of

HVAC equipment in the commercial/industrial HVAC market. May be required to be accessible

at extended hours. Works under minimal supervision. Must be a role model for the companies

MISSION, VISION, and CORE VALUES. This position reports to the HVAC Service Manager.

Basic Tools Required

  • Micron gauge
  • Nitrogen bottles
  • Basic hand tools
  • Multi meter
  • Manometer
  • Digital scales
  • Refrigerant gauges
  • Torch set
  • Nitrogen regulator

Responsibilities

  • 5+ years of experience with performing PM’s, annuals and service of centrifugal chillers
  • Capable of performing 10 year tear downs on centrifugal chillers preferred
  • Experience servicing Carrier, Trane, York, and Daikin centrifugal chillers preferred
  • Reports for duty on time, ready to work, at assigned work location, on a daily basis.
  • Accurately and timely responds to company processes for receiving and fulfilling service requests.
  • Follows company process submitting reports and data for invoicing daily.
  • Safely and effectively uses tools and equipment wearing proper PPE..
  • Follows direction from management regarding repair of HVAC equipment.
  • Accurately diagnoses problems with HVAC equipment and determines best repair, replacement strategy.
  • Works effectively alone and with team to complete repairs timely and safely with no errors or defects.
  • Communicates clearly with client and management re: equipment status and strategy for repair or requirement for replacement.
  • Works safely and effectively with all equipment parts; requests assistance when needed for handling heavy equipment effectively and safely.
  • Accurately and consistently checks work for errors and defects; accurately corrects errors and deficiencies.
  • Maintains technical knowledge for HVAC repair.
  • Performs other duties as assigned.
  • EPA Certified & Valid TX driver's license (required)
  • Maintain a clean company vehicle

Key Characteristics Of The Ideal HVAC Service Technician

  • Servant Leader – desires to serve and help others first through identifying and meeting the needs of colleagues, customers, and communities vs. meeting one’s own needs.
  • Humility - having or showing a modest or low estimate of one's own importance.
  • Improver – highly motivated to solve problems and improve processes/systems due to a mentality of always looking for a better way to do something.
  • People Smart - exhibits common sense, good judgment and intuition about people and knows what is happening in a group situation and how to deal with others in the most effective way.
  • Collaborator -Ability to work effectively with others to solve problems and work toward shared goals.
  • Strategic - Encompasses capabilities that envision the future, develop detailed plans, set, prioritize, and achieve goals.
  • Excellent Communicator – Has strong verbal and written communications skills to convey information in a clear and concise manner that is easy for others to quickly understand.
  • Self-Starter – Creates ideas and follows through without prodding, balanced with judgment and knowing when and how to ask for assistance and counsel.

Working ConditionsWork environmental characteristics described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee will be required to work in an indoor office location, outside and on roofs.

  • Requires sitting at a desk for extended periods of time.
  • Normal or corrected sight and hearing ability required.
  • Normal finger dexterity to effectively use a keyboard.
  • Ability to lift and carry up to 50 lbs occasionally.
  • Ability to ambulate to various areas of the office, shop, and job sites.
  • Ability to use personal and shop tools and equipment effectively.
  • Ability to travel to various job sites as needed.
  • Ability to walk, climb and stand for periods of time.

Education / Licensing Requirements

  • High school diploma or GED
  • Vocational/Technical school preferred.

Experience Requirements

  • Minimum of 5 years successful experience in HVAC industry, including operations.
  • This role requires around 30% travel**

