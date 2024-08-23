b-girl World Final Top 16 (2024)

Part of this story RedBull BC OneRedBull BC One is the biggest one-on-one b-boy and b-girl competition in the world. Every year, thousands of dancers battle for a chance to represent at the World Final.37 Tour Stops RedBull BC One World Final ParisWatch a replay of the 20th RedBull BC One World Final at the Stade Roland-Garros.18 – 21 October 2023

Summary 1Stefani 2Kimie 3Yasmin 4Toquinha 5India 6Vanessa 7Firebird 8Ami 9Maia 10Nicka 11671 12Kotya 13Riko 14Syssy 15Mono 16Shun

At the Red Bull BC One World Final, the top 16 contenders consist of invited dancers, who go directly to the World Final stage, and the winners of the Last Chance Cypher – where the national champs compete to advance. Below, you'll find the complete list of competitors, including wildcards and those advancing through the Last Chance Cypher.

01 Stefani

Last time it didn’t work. This time I am trying a little bit harder. Stefani

Originally from Kharkiv in Ukraine but now living in London, UK, Stefani started breaking at the age of 15 years old. She got into dance because of the Playstation fighting game, Tekken 3, playing as the character Eddy Gordo, who fights using Capoeira. With breaking having a lot of similar movements to Capoeira, Stefani decided to take up the art form.

Stefani says that when she breaks, she dances from her soul, feeling full of energy and emotions, wanting to show who she is and be the best she can be.

After winning the Last Chance Cypher, Stefani is returning to the World Final for the second time. "I am always trying to make my best," she says. "Last time, it didn't work, but this time, I am trying a little bit harder. Even if I'm not confident, I'm always expecting to win. This time I have to be more confident and know what I really deserve."

02 Kimie

I’m very proud to represent France and I’m going to do my best to win. Kimie

Born in the city of Nimes, France, and now living in the village of Saint-Dézéry, Kimie was inspired to start breaking by her older brother, Marlone.

Competing under her real name, Kimie, she took up breaking at the age of nine years old. Her older brother was already breaking and introduced her to the dance.

Kimie possesses an energetic, creative, power moves-based style, which executes difficult combinations with dynamic movement and a smooth flow.

Returning to the World Final stage for the second time after securing spot in the top 16 via the Last Chance Cypher, Kimie says, “I am proud and happy to be battling and dancing at home in France and to have the power from the crowd, my family and friends, and I’m going to do my best to win.”

03 Yasmin

I just want to show my style and show that in the scene, there can be more diverse breaking styles. Yasmin

Yasmin has been breaking since she was 10 years old, after being inspired by seeing Japanese B-Boy Aichi doing head spins on TV. “I wanted to do some head spins, as well,” she says.

Yasmin advanced via the Last Chance Cypher and is appearing at the RedBull BC One World Final for the first time. “I’m so excited for the World Final," she says. "Sometimes, I get nervous, but I just want to show my style and show that in the scene there can be more diverse breaking styles. I’m also glad to give some b-girls hope that they don’t have to do loads of power moves or difficult things to get onto the world final stage, and I will do my best with my way of dancing.”

04 Toquinha

B-Girl Toquinha began her breaking journey in 2015 by enrolling in dance classes in São Paulo, Brazil. She started out by studying numerous hip-hop genres and Brazilian styles, but it didn’t take long for breaking to become her passion.

Over the years, Toquinha has won numerous international titles that have catapulted her to fame. She earned a place on Brazil’s national breaking team and recently won the biggest individual competition in the country, the RedBull BC One Cypher Brazil.

“I’m looking forward to keep doing what I have been working on in Brazil which is to represent my crew, my people, my sponsors and have fun on the stage until I become a champ," she says. "Representing Brazil means so much to me because I’m from a favela. I’m from a modest family and I’ve always chased my dreams. Today, to be where I am, in the first Brazilian breaking team in history, now in the RedBull BC One World final, I have no words.”

05 India

I'm gonna try to bring the best version of myself and enjoy the experience. B-Girl India

B-Girl India was born and raised in The Hague, Netherlands. Her childhood was soundtracked by traditional music at home and plenty of time spent dancing at family parties with her mom, a talented dancer who loves bachata. She started breaking at the age of seven and initially focused on expanding her skillset and technique as quickly as possible. She went into her first battle at age nine with little fear, but India is quick to admit that her skills, breaking and musicality came courtesy of a rigorous training schedule.

She’s secured an impressive list of battle wins, including becoming the youngest b-girl to win the RedBull BC One World Final in 2022. She now returns to defend her title in 2023 and has qualified to represent the Netherlands at the Games in 2024. Gearing up for the RedBull BC One World Final 2023, India says: “I'm super happy to be on the big stage again and defend my world title. This is the highest level there is, so I'm gonna try to bring the best version of myself and enjoy the experience.”

06 Vanessa

Hard work is more valued than talent and shining is more important than winning Vanessa

The main thing that fuels Vanessa's passion for breaking is her fierce determination and competitive nature. Outside of major wins, Vanessa confesses that her ability to continually break barriers and her personal successes as a b-girl have meant the mos to her. The most important lessons she's learned on her breaking journey are that "hard work is more valued than talent and shining is more important than winning."

"For me, battling on the RedBull BC One stage has a big impact because every b-girl and b-boy that's stepped on that stage has been pivotal to the scene," she says. "Being in the RedBull BC One World Final is validation for all my hard work and that I'm among the best in the world. I'm preparing for the RedBull BC One 2023 World Final the same way I've been preparing my entire breaking life. I've arrived where I am today because of hard work and now is no different. The work has been put in and I hope it will reflect on the final day."

07 Firebird

I want people to smile when they see me on the dancefloor Firebird

The first b-girl to win a power moves battle against other b-boys, Firebird is passionately driven to become a big name on the scene. With her biggest influence being her trainer, Hristo Andonov, through eight years of breaking she's learned that if you have something that you want to achieve, you must go all in and never give up. Being part of a crew has also played a crucial role in Firebird’s development as she is constantly being pushed to become better by her talented crew members.

"Getting a World Final Wild Card is a dream come true," she says. "The world final is the most prestigious breaking competition and everyone dancing professionally wants to go there. Persistency and having a good coach are keys to success.”

“I want people to smile when they see me on the dancefloor. I want to express my emotions through movement, and I want to show everyone that I really burn for what I'm doing, as I am Firebird, after all.”

08 Ami

Do the thing that you love and give all your effort to it. Ami

Ami was the first-ever b-girl to win the RedBull BC One World Final in 2018 and the first b-girl to join the RedBull BC One All Stars. From there she was interviewed by the likes of Forbes, fronted campaigns, made her debut as a judge on her 20th birthday, won more titles and trophies, and then starred on a worldwide breaking tour.

"I’m so grateful. I’ve learned so many things by seeing the world that I would never have learnt if I hadn't become a b-girl," she says. "Every place I've gone is a new experience and a special one for me. I love meeting new dancers. I still want to visit so many places and experience different scenes and cultures." See Also Olympic breaking highlights: Japan's Ami beats Lithuania's Nicka to win gold medal

09 Maia

I want to be able to bring all my truth and strength to the stage. Maia

In the world of breaking, Maia has discovered an avenue to self-discovery and empowerment, a realm where she feels whole, free and invincible.

Maia’s inspiring journey has not only unlocked remarkable experiences and friendships but also realised once-distant dreams. Embracing her dance with unwavering dedication, she extends her passion to inspire and uplift others, fostering connections through conversations.

With dreams as vast as her energy, Maia envisions her own cultural haven, spreading her breaking across the world, from grand stages to unconventional spaces like prisons, hospitals and schools, all the while embodying her father's motto: "The most important thing is eye to eye," a reminder to confront the world on her own terms and in her authentic story.

Maia says that receiving the World Final wild card “means the recognition of my trajectory with dance, and the opportunity to be part of breaking history.” In preparation, the biggest thing she says she has been doing is “calming my heart, and strengthening my mind and body so that I can enjoy this to the fullest.”

Of her appearance in Paris, Maia says: “I want to show my dance, my way of doing, my way of looking, of smiling, of walking, of playing, of being. I want to be able to bring all my truth and strength to the stage.”

10 Nicka

I am happy that I am inspiring the younger generation by just doing my thing with love and passion, straight from the heart. Nicka

Born in Vilnius, Lithuania, Dominika, also known as Nicka, discovered breaking at the age of five on YouTube. She was immediately captivated, soon coaxing her mother into letting her take classes. At the age of eight, she officially started breaking under the guidance of B-Boy BBloke, whose teachings instilled in her the importance of a strong foundation and style.

By the time she was ten, Nicka was certain of dedicating her life to breaking, a conviction she still holds six years on. Fuelled by a relentless love for being a b-girl, Nicka devotes six hours daily to hone her craft, maintaining her passion even when fatigue sets in. Her long-term aspiration is to be the best professional breaking athlete she can be, aiming to make history. Living in the present, she believes, is the most valuable lesson she has learnt, emphasising the importance of hard work, gratitude, and not overthinking the future.

Poised for her debut on the RedBull BC One World Final stage, she says: “I am happy that I am inspiring the younger generation by just doing my thing with love and passion, straight from the heart.”

11 671

I’m very happy that I will be there; it's my dream stage and I will cherish the opportunity. 671

671 is returning to the World Final stage for the second year in a row after reaching the semi-finals of the RedBull BC One World Final in 2022. A b-girl with an explosive style, 671 only started competing internationally in 2022. She made an instant impact on the scene by winning the first two European competitions she ever entered, beating some of the best b-girls in the world to claim back-to-back championship titles.

On getting the wild card to compete at the RedBull BC One World Final for the second time, 671 says: “I’m very happy that I will be there; it's my dream stage and I will cherish the opportunity.”

To prepare for the competition, 671 hasn’t planned to train in a particular way but says she will do what she always does: "I'll just train hard. I want to show everyone my style and skills, with the most important point being to show my attitude."

12 Kotya

I want to show that if you work hard and love what you do wholeheartedly, no matter where you're from, your dreams can come true Kotya

Hailing from Minsk in Belarus, Kotya's journey into breaking began in 2014 when she was 12 years old. Intrigued by the captivating moves of breakers she saw at her school, she couldn't resist the urge to step into hip-hop culture. Under the tutelage of her coach, Alexander Bravin, at 'DaBrawo,' Kotya honed her skills, fostering a deep love for the art form.

Kotya's unique style blends explosive blow-ups and power moves with dynamic footwork and freezes, allowing her personality to shine through. She's not only conquered the dancefloor but also faced down stereotypes, challenging the notion that b-boys hold an exclusive claim to strength. Over the past five years, she's amassed an impressive collection of battle victories while juggling teaching breaking to children and pursuing her education. With her sights set on a career in breaking, Kotya's dedication is unwavering.

She reached the Top 16 in her first RedBull BC One E-Battle in 2020 then secured a spot in the Top 8 in 2021 and claimed victory in 2022. As she prepares for the RedBull BC One World Final, Kotya is not only focused on her physical recovery but also intensifying her mental training, gearing up to make her mark on the world stage.

"To me, competing in the RedBull BC One World Final is not just a celebration of my achievements but a testament to my efforts, self-belief, strength and confirmation I’m on the right track. Every workout, extra hour of training and every moment of overcoming self-doubt has led me to this amazing opportunity to present my art on the world stage. This is my dream come true and I want to show that if you work hard and love what you do wholeheartedly, no matter where you're from, your dreams can come true."

13 Riko

I feel this is a great opportunity and chance to show my dance style to everyone. Riko

Riko, a native of Okinawa, Japan, embarked on her breaking journey at the age of eight, inspired by school friends who invited her to join them in a dance class. B-Boy Taiga is her primary mentor and source of inspiration and the One Piece crew continues to motivate her to hone her skills and elevate her game.

But as one of the youngest contenders entering her first RedBull BC One World Final, Riko is focused on bolstering her confidence for the big stage. "I'm sure many people won't have heard about me or know who I am until now," she says. "This is my first time being on a RedBull BC One stage, and it isn't even a national cypher. It's the World Final. That is a very big honour to attend as a wild card. I feel this is a great opportunity and chance to show my dance style to everyone."

14 Syssy

I want to leave a mark on people's memories by showing my dance as I created it. Syssy

B-Girl Syssy, born in St Priest en Jarez, France, got into breaking when she was seven years old after being inspired by her older brother's dedication to to the discipline in 2008. Her goal was clear: to surpass her brother's skills. Over the years, she's accumulated numerous titles and wants to make a lasting impact on the breaking scene.

Syssy, one of the youngest competing b-girls in the world finals, dedicates herself to intensive training with her crew, Melting Force, focusing on enhancing her skills and preserving her originality in the pursuit of excellence.

"RedBull BC One means a lot to me," she says. "When I was younger, it was one of my dreams to compete on this wonderful stage. Now I'm part of this crazy line-up, and it means my work is paying off, and this is just the beginning.

"Breaking is an amazing universe of sharing, invention and transmission. That's what drives my passion. I want to leave a mark on people's memories by showing my dance as I created it. I want to make this season of RedBull BC One 2023 one to never forget."

15 Mono

It is a great honour to be invited as a Wild Card for the RedBull BC World Final. It will be one of the most memorable experiences I will have in my life. Mono

B-Girl Mono was born and raised in Seoul, Korea. From a young age, her early interest in graffiti led her to hip-hop. Her passion for breaking started as her love for the culture grew thanks to hip-hop music videos and seeing the pivotal role breaking played on the scene.

Mono started breaking at the age of 15. While she didn't yet win major competitions, she racked up a cult fanbase on social media for her DIY dance videos. Together with fellow b-boy Nuwanda, she performs as part of their duo Sesame Rock.

In the past, Mono confesses that she was hesitant about trying out new things. That all changed when she met a friend who taught her never to give up, no matter how scary or difficult something was.

Mono is training hard and wants to emphasise her style on a global stage as she gears up for her first RedBull BC One world final and her most significant battle to date. "It is a great honour to be invited as a wild card for the RedBull BC World Final," she says. "It will be one of the most memorable experiences I will have in my life.“

16 Shun

I hope to inspire the next b-girl generation to stay strong and believe more. Shun

Hailing from Tay Ninh province in the south of Vietnam, B-Girl Shun's early years were marked by shyness and a fear of crowds. Growing up in a modest family without much access to technology, she found solace in music and dance, investing her time and resources in buying CDs and DVDs to replicate dance moves at home.

Shun's journey took a pivotal turn in high school, where she joined performance art groups, forming bonds and gaining the assurance she needed. At 15, she took a leap of faith, approaching a group of street dancers practising popping, locking and breaking in a local park, expressing her desire to join them without knowing the dance style she was about to embrace.

In 2016, Shun moved to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's largest metropolis, where she enrolled in a breaking workshop, refining her skills and influenced by her mentor and source of inspiration, Yohann Kim Long Ly, the visionary behind the Good Morning Vietnam crew.

Going into her first RedBull BC One World Final, Shun says: "I come from a small country where it is really hard for us to get visas and earn a living. I’m proud because it means a lot for my country and is a sign for us that if we work hard, we will catch our dream.

"I hope to inspire the next b-girl generation to stay strong and believe more. I want to show my character through my dance and show that I deserve this chance on that stage!"