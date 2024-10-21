Bill Pay Service FAQ – Recurring Payments – Wells Fargo (2024)

After signing on, the Help section of Bill Pay also offers details about scheduling payments, setting up automatic or recurring payments, eBills, and more.
Top questions
How do I get started with Bill Pay?
You can access Bill Pay for the first time, from either your desktop or mobile device, if you have a Wells Fargo checking account and are enrolled in Wells Fargo Online. If you don’t have a Wells Fargo Online username and password, enroll now to get started. Then, just sign on to Wells Fargo Online to access Bill Pay.
Which accounts can I use to pay bills online?
To use Bill Pay, you must have an eligible Wells Fargo checking account. You can pay your bills from either your checking account or other eligible accounts.
Whom can I pay with Bill Pay?
You can pay almost any company or individual in the U.S. You can pay a company that sends you a bill, like the phone company, or a person or company you owe money to but don't necessarily receive a bill from, like your lawn mowing service.
In addition you can:
- Set up automatic payments for recurring bills — like mortgage or cable TV.
- Make one-time payments for bills that differ each month — like the phone or utility bill.
- Pay your Wells Fargo credit card and loan accounts online quickly and easily. We’ll even set them up for you automatically when you get started with Bill Pay.
Note: We are unable to support payments to federal, state, local tax agencies, or court-ordered payments.
Bill Pay
Is there a charge to use Wells Fargo Online Bill Pay?
No. There's no additional cost to use Bill Pay. Please review the fees associated with some of our online services.
How do I add, change, or delete payee information?
First, sign on to Wells Fargo Online to access Bill Pay.
Adding a payee: Select Add Payee. You can add a payee manually, browse our list, or search by payee name. Before you get started, it’s helpful to have recent copies of your bills available, since you’ll be asked to verify or enter each payee’s name, address, and account number.
Editing or deleting a payee: Choose the payee you want to change. Select Edit or Delete Payee at the bottom of the payee’s profile, make your changes, and save.
Payments
How far in advance should I schedule a Bill Pay payment?
You can schedule a Bill Pay payment up to a year in advance, and at least two to five business days before your payment due date.
The minimum number of days varies by payee. When you’re scheduling payments, look below the Send On date to see how many days to allow for delivery.Sometimes we may need to mail a paper check because a payee can't accept electronic payments. Paper checks are taking over 5 days to reach their destination. You may want to send any check payments earlier to avoid a late fee.
Tip: Use the calendar tool to determine the delivery date for your payment based on the Send On date you select. Click on the calendar icon next to the Send On date when you’re scheduling payments.
When does Wells Fargo withdraw the money from my checking account for a Bill Pay payment?
We withdraw the money from your checking account on the business day following your payment Send On date. Depending on the payee, your payee will receive the payment within two to five business days.
Why are some payments sent by paper checks?
Some individuals or companies can’t accept electronic payments, so we mail them a check through the U.S. Postal Service. For that reason, it's important that you provide correct name and address information for all of your payees. If your payment is made by paper check, you’ll find the date the check was cashed on the Payment History screen in Bill Pay.
What happens if I set up a Bill Pay payment, but I do not have funds in my checking account?
If you do not have sufficient funds in your checking account on the date you want us to send the payment, we may make the payment using available Overdraft Protection funds. There is a fee for this situation. Read more about our fees. If the funding account does not have Overdraft protection, the payment will be cancelled.
Note: If you do not have sufficient available credit on your credit card account, we will cancel your payment.
How can I avoid late fees or reimbursement charges imposed by payee?
You must schedule your payment in advance of the payment due date. There will be a delay between the Payment Send On date (the date your payment starts processing) and the date the payee receives your payment. Schedule the payment in accordance with the payment rules displayed on the Make Payment screens.
- Check payments: Payment Send On date must be at least five business days before the date your payment is due to the payee.Paper checks are taking over 5 days to reach their destination. You may want to send any check payments earlier to avoid a late fee.
- Electronic payments: Payment Send On date must be at least two business days before the date your payment is due to the payee.
For scheduling purposes, you should count the first business day after your scheduled Payment Send On date as business day one.
Wells Fargo does not recognize “Grace Periods,” “Late After,” or “Postmarked By” dates when considering the reimbursement of late fees or finance charges.
eBills
What are eBills?
Electronic bills (eBills) are online versions of paper bills that you receive, view, and pay through Bill Pay. Although it may look different, all of the information from your paper bill is presented online, and the frequency of the bill remains the same. You can print eBills for your records, and set reminders for yourself to pay the eBill when payment is due.
How do I activate eBills?
You can activate eBills for participating payees from the Bill Pay home screen, the Manage Payee screen for that payee, or while you’re setting up a new payee. You’ll fill out some account and billing information, so you may want to have a paper bill handy for reference.
Once you activate eBills, you can choose to pay that eBill manually or set up automatic payments.
Please be sure to read the payee’s terms and conditions carefully when available. Sometimes signing up to receive an online bill means that your paper bills will be turned off, but this should be stated in the payee’s terms and conditions.
Will I pay more for electronic bills?
No. Electronic bills are part of your Bill Pay service. There is no extra charge for electronic bills.
If I sign up for electronic bills, will I continue to receive my bill in the mail?
This depends upon the payee. Some payees will stop sending paper bills after you sign up for electronic bills, and others will continue to send you paper bills. Some payees continue to send paper bills for the first few months after you start receiving your bill online.
When you activate eBills for your Payee, be sure to read the payee’s terms and conditions carefully when available.
How soon after requesting electronic bills from a payee will I start receiving my bill online?
This varies by payee. In some cases you will begin receiving electronic bills immediately after you receive notice that the activation request was successful. In other cases, you will begin receiving electronic bills with your next statement cycle.
Until you receive your first bill electronically, you should continue to pay any bills you receive through the mail.
How long will I have access to my bill detail online?
Your payee determines the amount of time your bill detail is available. Many payees have bill detail available up to six months. The length of time your bill detail is available ranges from four weeks to six months.
Why can't I set up electronic bills?
Here are some possible reasons that your request for electronic bills may not be successful:
- You are receiving the bill electronically elsewhere. Some payees do not allow you to view your bill at more than one website.
- You are not the primary account holder for the bill.
- The account number you entered is incorrect.
- You did not use the exact spelling of your name and address as it appears on the bill.
If we encounter any problems setting up an electronic bill with your payee, we will notify you. At that point, if you have further questions, please contact your payee, as Wells Fargo will be unable to supply any additional information.
