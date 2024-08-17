Best Business Courses Online [2024] | Coursera (2024)

Leadership and management courses offer resources for both new and seasoned leaders to become more adept at developing employees, inspiring and guiding teams, managing change, and effectively influencing stakeholders across an organization. ...

Georgetown UniversityBachelor of Arts in Liberal StudiesEarn a degreeDegree
University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignMaster of Business Administration (iMBA)Earn a degreeDegree
University of Maryland Global CampusBachelor of Science in Cybersecurity TechnologyEarn a degreeDegree
University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignMaster of Science in Accountancy (iMSA)Earn a degreeDegree
University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignMaster of Science in Management (iMSM)Earn a degreeDegree
University of Colorado BoulderMaster of Engineering in Engineering ManagementEarn a degreeDegree
Louisiana State UniversityFlores Master of Business AdministrationEarn a degreeDegree
Louisiana State UniversityMaster of Science in Civil EngineeringEarn a degreeDegree
Louisiana State UniversityMaster of Science in AnalyticsEarn a degreeDegree
Louisiana State UniversityMaster of Science in Construction ManagementEarn a degreeDegree
University of North TexasBachelor of Applied Arts and SciencesEarn a degreeDegree
University of Maryland Global CampusBachelor of Science in Cybersecurity Management and PolicyEarn a degreeDegree
University of OklahomaMaster of Business AdministrationEarn a degreeDegree
University of OklahomaMaster of FinanceEarn a degreeDegree
University of North TexasBachelor of Science in General BusinessEarn a degreeDegree
Louisiana State UniversityMaster of Science in Leadership and Human Resource DevelopmentEarn a degreeDegree
University of OklahomaMaster of Supply Chain ManagementEarn a degreeDegree
University of Maryland Global CampusMaster of Business AdministrationEarn a degreeDegree
O.P. Jindal Global UniversityMBA in Business AnalyticsEarn a degreeDegree
Illinois TechMaster of Business AdministrationEarn a degreeDegree
IIT RoorkeeExecutive MBAEarn a degreeDegree
University of LondonBachelor of Science in Business AdministrationEarn a degreeDegree
University of HuddersfieldMSc ManagementEarn a degreeDegree
University of LondonBachelor of Science in MarketingEarn a degreeDegree
S.P. Jain Institute of Management and ResearchPost Graduate Diploma in Management OnlineEarn a degreeDegree
Pontificia Universidad Católica de ChileMagíster en Business AnalyticsEarn a degreeDegree
Universidad de PalermoMaestría en Dirección de Empresas (MBA)Earn a degreeDegree
Pontificia Universidad Católica de ChileMagíster en Inversiones y Finanzas Aplicadas Earn a degreeDegree
Universidad de los Andes Maestría en Gerencia de Tecnologías de InformaciónEarn a degreeDegree
University of OklahomaMaster of AccountancyEarn a degreeDegree
University of Maryland Global CampusMaster of Science in ManagementEarn a degreeDegree
Universidad de los AndesMaestría en Gerencia de la IngenieríaEarn a degreeDegree

Most Popular Courses

GoogleGoogle Project Management:Professional Certificate
GoogleFoundations of Project ManagementCourse
University of VirginiaLeading the Modern Day BusinessSpecialization
GoogleProject Initiation: Starting a Successful ProjectCourse
University of California, IrvineProject Management Principles and PracticesSpecialization
GoogleAgile Project ManagementCourse
University of California, IrvineInitiating and Planning ProjectsCourse
University of MichiganLeading People and TeamsSpecialization
GoogleProject Planning: Putting It All TogetherCourse
IBMIBM AI Product ManagerProfessional Certificate

Popular Topics

Six Sigma

Business Management

Business Communication

Change Management

Human Resource Management

Digital Transformation

Business Administration

Decision Making

Organizational Development

People Management

University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignMaster of Business Administration (iMBA)Earn a degreeDegree
University of Colorado BoulderMaster of Engineering in Engineering ManagementEarn a degreeDegree
University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignMaster of Science in Management (iMSM)Earn a degreeDegree
University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignMaster of Science in Accountancy (iMSA)Earn a degreeDegree
Illinois TechMaster of Business AdministrationEarn a degreeDegree
University of Maryland Global CampusBachelor of Science in Cybersecurity TechnologyEarn a degreeDegree
University of Maryland Global CampusBachelor of Science in Cybersecurity Management and PolicyEarn a degreeDegree
University of North TexasBachelor of Applied Arts and SciencesEarn a degreeDegree
O.P. Jindal Global UniversityMBA in Business AnalyticsEarn a degreeDegree
Pontificia Universidad Católica de ChileMagíster en Business AnalyticsEarn a degreeDegree
Pontificia Universidad Católica de ChileMagíster en Inversiones y Finanzas Aplicadas Earn a degreeDegree
University of LondonBachelor of Science in MarketingEarn a degreeDegree
Universidad de los AndesMaestría en Gerencia de la IngenieríaEarn a degreeDegree

Top Rated Courses

University of Colorado SystemAgile Leadership CapstoneCourse
GoogleFoundations of Project ManagementCourse
Measure What MattersOKR Certification: Leadership and Goal SettingCourse
Macquarie UniversityOrganisational design: Know your organisationCourse
University of PennsylvaniaRemoving Barriers to ChangeCourse
MetaSocial Media Management Course
IBMIntroduction to Agile Development and ScrumCourse
GoogleCapstone: Applying Project Management in the Real WorldCourse
IIMA - IIM AhmedabadLeadership SkillsCourse
Macquarie UniversityOrganisational behaviour: Know your peopleCourse

Build Your Resume with Leadership & Management Skills

Northwestern UniversityOrganizational LeadershipSpecialization
University of MichiganLeading People and TeamsSpecialization
University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignStrategic Leadership and ManagementSpecialization
University of California, IrvineUCI Project ManagementProfessional Certificate

Management Skills

GoogleGoogle Project Management:Professional Certificate
University of PennsylvaniaBusiness FoundationsSpecialization
University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignStrategic Leadership and ManagementSpecialization
IBMIBM Product ManagerProfessional Certificate
HRCIHRCI Human Resource AssociateProfessional Certificate
IBMIBM Project Manager Professional Certificate
Columbia UniversityConstruction ManagementSpecialization
University of PennsylvaniaFoundations of Positive Psychology Specialization
University of PennsylvaniaEntrepreneurshipSpecialization
University of VirginiaBusiness StrategySpecialization
University of VirginiaLeading the Modern Day BusinessSpecialization
IESE Business SchoolFoundations of ManagementSpecialization
HEC ParisBusiness Model InnovationCourse
University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignLeading Teams: Developing as a LeaderCourse
University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignBusiness Value and Project ManagementSpecialization
University of LondonBusiness Sustainability in the Circular EconomyCourse
FreeUniversity of LondonExplore Management Concepts through Metaphor and MusicCourse
University of California, IrvineInitiating and Planning ProjectsCourse
FreeYale UniversityIntroduction to Negotiation: A Strategic Playbook for Becoming a Principled and Persuasive NegotiatorCourse
University of Colorado SystemInclusive Leadership: The Power of Workplace DiversityCourse
GoogleFoundations of Project ManagementCourse
Macquarie UniversityNegotiation skills: Negotiate and resolve conflictCourse
FreeGitLabHow to Manage a Remote TeamCourse
University of MinnesotaPreparing to Manage Human ResourcesCourse
University of VirginiaDigital Product Management: Modern FundamentalsCourse
Copenhagen Business SchoolStrategic ManagementCourse
Institute for the FutureReady, Set, Future! Introduction to Futures ThinkingCourse
PwCEffective Business Presentations with PowerpointCourse

HR as Change Agents

University of MinnesotaHuman Resource Management: HR for People ManagersSpecialization
Northwestern UniversityOrganizational LeadershipSpecialization
HEC ParisInspirational Leadership: Leading with SenseSpecialization
Case Western Reserve UniversityInspired LeadershipSpecialization
University of PennsylvaniaPeople AnalyticsCourse
FreeUniversity of LondonManaging the Company of the FutureCourse
University of VirginiaDesign Thinking for InnovationCourse
University of PennsylvaniaManaging Social and Human CapitalCourse
FreeUniversity of LondonThe Manager's Toolkit: A Practical Guide to Managing People at WorkCourse
FreeUniversità BocconiInternational Leadership and Organizational BehaviorCourse
FreeStanford UniversityOrganizational Analysis Course
University of Colorado BoulderGiving Helpful FeedbackCourse
University of California, DavisCoaching Skills for ManagersSpecialization
ESSEC Business SchoolDiversity and inclusion in the workplaceCourse
University of PennsylvaniaOptimizing Diversity on TeamsCourse
Johns Hopkins UniversityBuilding a Data Science TeamCourse

Diversity and Inclusion

University of Glasgow Diversity and Inclusion in EducationCourse
University of PennsylvaniaCulture-Driven Team BuildingSpecialization
ESSEC Business SchoolDiversity and inclusion in the workplaceCourse
Case Western Reserve UniversityWomen in Leadership: Inspiring Positive ChangeCourse
University of FloridaPersonality Types at WorkCourse
FreeUniversity of PittsburghGender and Sexuality: Diversity and Inclusion in the WorkplaceCourse
FreeUniversity of MinnesotaWhat does it mean to identify as Transgender or Gender Non-Conforming (TGNC)?Course
Rice UniversityInterpersonal Communication for Engineering LeadersCourse
University of PennsylvaniaBuilding High-Performing TeamsCourse
University of MinnesotaRecruiting, Hiring, and Onboarding EmployeesCourse
University of PennsylvaniaOptimizing Diversity on TeamsCourse

Frequently Asked Questions about Leadership and Management

If you are looking for some of the best free leadership and management courses available, check out Coursera’s offerings - starting with the course about Leading Diverse Teams and Organizations, the People Management, the Leadership in the 21st Century and Connected Leadership, and finally the Creative Thinking Techniques and Tools for Success. All of these courses are offered online, free of charge, and provide an excellent platform for empowering yourself with knowledge in these areas.‎

For those looking to hone their leadership and management skills as a beginner, Coursera offers several courses to get you started. Courses on eedback Fundamentals, Removing Barriers To Change, Project Management Foundations, Project Initiation, and Objectives and Key Results are just some of the courses available to help in learning more about efficient leadership and management practices.‎

The Principles of Management course on Coursera guides students through the fundamentals of strategic management and leadership. Similarly, the Leading Diverse Teams and Organizations course focusses on culturally competent leadership in labor unions, multinational corporations and across industries. Additionally, Leadership in the 21st Century course provides students with contemporary modes of leading and managing, with an emphasis on innovative working styles and tactics. All three courses provide an in-depth look into the latest theories, practices, data and technology surrounding advanced leadership and management.‎

Perhaps because they are both skills attributed to C-suite executives, leadership and management are sometimes used interchangeably when people think about a business education. However, in practice, these are two distinct skillsets for business leaders to learn and develop - and both are essential for success.

Management positions control key decisions and day to day operations across one or more units within an enterprise. Managers are responsible for setting business goals, planning how to achieve them, and overseeing their successful execution.

Leadership, on the other hand, is all about people - and people can’t be ‘managed’ like a spreadsheet or a supply chain! Instead, people need to be led. That means inspiring, coaching, and mentoring your team in a way that reaches them as individuals as well as a group.

In a sense then, management and leadership are two sides of a coin: on the management side, you’re responsible for setting and achieving plans, and on the leadership side, you’re motivating the people responsible for executing them. That’s why the best executives tend to excel at both - and why an education in both can help your career take you to the top of any organization!‎

Every business needs skilled leadership and management professionals, although the specifics of each company’s organizational chart may vary by company type and size. In the c-suite, virtually every company has at least a Chief Executive Officer (CEO), but many larger companies also have Chief Operations Officers (COO), Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs), Chief Financial Officers (CFOs), and other executive-level positions. Examples of other management-level positions include directors of sales, communications, development, public affairs or other key business areas, as well as project managers with narrower responsibilities for specific teams and goals. Regardless of the level of the role, any manager overseeing a team will need leadership skills to complement their management capabilities.‎

Absolutely. There are top-quality online courses and short Guided Projects available for learning a wide range of management skills, from high-level subjects like human resource management, project planning and management, and supply chain management to more specialized courses in Six Sigma certification and Project Management Professional (PMP) certification. And with live virtual class sessions, video-enabled office hours with faculty, and tools for collaboration with classmates from around the world, online courses are also great for developing leadership skills in team-building, public speaking, storytelling, and more.‎

People who oversee a team or want to better engage with upper management will benefit most from learning about leadership and management. Learners who have strong organizational and communication skills who want to inspire and engage their colleagues may do well in beginner courses. Learning leadership and management skills is an ongoing process and useful for any level employee to explore.‎

Anyone with a desire to inspire their team to work smarter and think outside the box is suited for roles in leadership and management. People interested in these roles should have strong communication skills and a strategic vision for their organization. Additionally, the people best suited for positions in leadership and management need to be willing and able to wear many different hats in the organization. People with a positive attitude and listening skills are more likely to succeed in these roles.‎

Most career paths for someone in leadership and management are positions at the top of the corporate ladder, including chief executive officers, chief financial officers, and chief operating officers. People interested in leading teams may consider career paths that include project manager, plant supervisor, and department supervisor. These career paths require people to work both in an office and on the floor directly with employees. A sales, marketing, or advertising director may manage the day-to-day operations of a team of people while also encouraging employees to reach sales goals and tracking progress each quarter.‎

Learners exploring leadership and management topics may brush up on related skills revolving around budgeting and allocating resources. For a more in-depth examination of how best to plan for projects, learners may consider topics around initiating and planning. Topics in public speaking may help learners develop and present compelling speeches and presentations. Social media management explores ways to schedule and write posts, how to engage with followers, and ways to establish a presence online. Topics explaining diversity and inclusion in the workplace may help future leaders and managers understand why it is so important to practice inclusiveness in business.‎

Online Leadership and Management courses offer a convenient and flexible way to enhance your knowledge or learn new Leadership and Management skills. Choose from a wide range of Leadership and Management courses offered by top universities and industry leaders tailored to various skill levels.‎

When looking to enhance your workforce's skills in Leadership and Management, it's crucial to select a course that aligns with their current abilities and learning objectives. Our Skills Dashboard is an invaluable tool for identifying skill gaps and choosing the most appropriate course for effective upskilling. For a comprehensive understanding of how our courses can benefit your employees, explore the enterprise solutions we offer. Discover more about our tailored programs at Coursera for Business here.‎

This FAQ content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.

