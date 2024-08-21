Car Deals with 0% APR in August 2024 (2024)

A new car is always going to be a high-value purchase, even if you spread out the cost with an auto loan. Opting for a deal with 0% financing ensures you are only paying off a loan equivalent to the value of the car, and not additional interest on top of that loan. While such deals aren’t as common as they once were, it’s still possible to find 0% APR car deals if you know where to look—which you clearly do, given that you’re on this page.
CarGurus has researched and listed in alphabetical order what we rate as the best 0% APR car deals this month. We've included any incentives, but we recommend checking with your local dealership about potential savings, as well. For full information and availability related to each offer, refer to the manufacturer or dealer website.
0% APR Car Deals in August 2024
- What are 0% APR Car Deals?
- Pros and Cons of 0% APR Car Loans
- No-Interest Car Loan Deal Trends
- Cars Deals with 0% APR this Month
- How to Get the Best 0% APR Car Deal
What are 0% APR Car Deals?
APR stands for annual percentage rate, and it describes the amount of interest you’ll pay on a purchase over a given loan term. 0% APR car deals are financing offers from automakers or dealerships that provide vehicle loans with a 0% annual percentage rate (APR) for a specified term. Put another way: as the borrower, you don’t pay any interest to the lender over the term of the loan—all your repayments go to paying off the value of the loan itself.
Pros and Cons of 0% APR Car Loans
Pros: Not having to pay interest on a loan has to be a good thing. In fact, depending on the value of the car you purchase, it could save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars, and it can make it easier to plan your budget.
Cons: Not every car purchase is available with 0% interest financing. In fact, in 2024 the vast majority are not. With a 0% interest car deal, it’s also unlikely a dealer will be willing to negotiate on price or offer any further discounts or incentives. The loans themselves tend to also be shorter term (meaning higher monthly payments) and require that buyers have a good credit history and an excellent credit score.
No-Interest Car Loan Deal Trends
The timing of interest-free auto loans is as much tied into product lifecycles as it is to certain times of year such as holiday promotions or an end-of-month sales push. Essentially, it’s a promotional device that’s designed to attract buyers and sell cars that might not otherwise be as tempting. That's why 0% deals often only apply to a car's previous model year rather than the latest version. To keep up to date with the latest 0% APR financing deals, it’s worth bookmarking this regularly updated guide and checking back each month for recent prices.
When reading this guide, remember that deals might vary by location. They could be withdrawn at any time and their availability can be affected by your credit score. It's essential to also check with the lender online or directly with the dealer to verify if an offer is still in place and available to you.
Cars Deals with 0% APR this Month
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5
Finance APR: 0.00%Duration of finance term: 60 months
Incentives: None
Expiration date for finance offer: 9/3/24
Find a 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 for sale
More details from Hyundai
Research the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 on CarGurus
2024 Jeep Compass
Finance APR: 0.00%Duration of finance term: 36 months
Incentives: None
Expiration date for finance offer: 9/3/24
Find a 2024 Jeep Compass for sale
More details from Jeep
Research the 2024 Jeep Compass on CarGurus
2024 Jeep Gladiator
Finance APR: 0.00%Duration of finance term: 36 months
Incentives: None
Expiration date for finance offer: 9/3/24
Find a 2024 Jeep Gladiator for sale
More details from Jeep
Research the 2024 Jeep Gladiator on CarGurus
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Finance APR: 0.00%Duration of finance term: 36 months
Incentives: None
Expiration date for finance offer: 9/3/24
Find a 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee for sale
More details from Jeep
Research the 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee on CarGurus
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
Finance APR: 0.00%Duration of finance term: 36 months
Incentives: None
Expiration date for finance offer: 9/3/24
Find a 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe for sale
More details from Jeep
Research the 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe on CarGurus
2024 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Finance APR: 0.00%Duration of finance term: 36 months
Incentives: None
Expiration date for finance offer: 9/3/24
Find a 2024 Jeep Grand Wagoneer for sale
More details from Jeep
Research the 2024 Jeep Grand Wagoneer on CarGurus
2024 Jeep Wagoneer
Finance APR: 0.00%Duration of finance term: 36 months
Incentives: None
Expiration date for finance offer: 9/3/24
Find a 2024 Jeep Wagoneer for sale
More details from Jeep
Research the 2024 Jeep Wagoneer on CarGurus
2024 Jeep Wrangler
Finance APR: 0.00%Duration of finance term: 36 months
Incentives: None
Expiration date for finance offer: 9/3/24
Find a 2024 Jeep Wrangler for sale
More details from Jeep
Research the 2024 Jeep Wrangler on CarGurus
2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe
Finance APR: 0.00%Duration of finance term: 36 months
Incentives: None
Expiration date for finance offer: 9/3/24
Find a 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe for sale
More details from Jeep
Research the 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe on CarGurus
2024 Kia EV6
Finance APR: 0.00%Duration of finance term: 48 months
Incentives: None
Expiration date for finance offer: 9/3/24
Find a 2024 Kia EV6 for sale
More details from Kia
Research the 2024 Kia EV6 on CarGurus
2024 Kia EV9
Finance APR: 0.00%Duration of finance term: 48 months
Incentives: None
Expiration date for finance offer: 9/3/24
Find a 2024 Kia EV9 for sale
More details from Kia
Research the 2024 Kia EV9 on CarGurus
2024 Kia Niro EV
Finance APR: 0.00%Duration of finance term: 60 months
Incentives: None
Expiration date for finance offer: 9/3/24
Find a 2024 Kia Niro EV for sale
More details from Kia
Research the 2024 Kia Niro EV on CarGurus
2024 Lexus RZ
Finance APR: 0.00%Duration of finance term: 72 months
Incentives: None
Expiration date for finance offer: 9/3/24
Find a 2024 Lexus RZ for sale
More details from Lexus
Research the 2024 Lexus RZ on CarGurus
2024 Mazda CX-30
Finance APR: 0.00%Duration of finance term: 36 months
Incentives: None
Expiration date for finance offer: 9/3/24
Find a 2024 Mazda CX-30 for sale
More details from Mazda
Research the 2024 Mazda CX-30 on CarGurus
2024 Nissan Pathfinder
Finance APR: 0.00%Duration of finance term: 36 months
Incentives: Plus $500 NMAC Cash
Expiration date for finance offer: 9/3/24
Find a 2024 Nissan Pathfinder for sale
More details from Nissan
Research the 2024 Nissan Pathfinder on CarGurus
2024 Nissan Rogue
Finance APR: 0.00%Duration of finance term: 36 months
Incentives: Plus $1,250 Select Bonus Cash
Expiration date for finance offer: 9/3/24
Find a 2024 Nissan Rogue for sale
More details from Nissan
Research the 2024 Nissan Rogue on CarGurus
2024 Nissan Titan
Finance APR: 0.00%Duration of finance term: 60 months
Incentives: Plus $1,500 Loyalty Cash
Expiration date for finance offer: 9/3/24
Find a 2024 Nissan Titan for sale
More details from Nissan
Research the 2024 Nissan Titan on CarGurus
2024 Subaru Solterra
Finance APR: 0.00%Duration of finance term: 72 months
Incentives: None
Expiration date for finance offer: 9/3/24
Find a 2024 Subaru Solterra for sale
More details from Subaru
Research the 2024 Subaru Solterra on CarGurus
2024 Toyota bZ4X
Finance APR: 0.00%Duration of finance term: 72 months
Incentives: None
Expiration date for finance offer: 9/3/24
Find a 2024 Toyota bZ4X for sale
More details from Toyota
Research the 2024 Toyota bZ4X on CarGurus
2024 Volkswagen ID.4
Finance APR: 0.00%Duration of finance term: 72 months
Incentives: None
Expiration date for finance offer: 9/3/24
Find a 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 for sale
More details from Volkswagen
Research the 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 on CarGurus
How to Get the Best 0% APR Car Deal
Research Available Financing Options
This guide is the perfect place to research 0% APR car deals for a wide range of vehicle types including SUVs, crossovers, and pickup trucks, and from manufacturers that could include Hyundai, Nissan, Toyota, Honda, Chevrolet, Mazda, Ford, and more. Remember, too, that whether a loan is zero interest or low interest, when looking at auto financing, it’s always worth comparing the whole cost of the loan. This includes not only the interest, but also the potential down payment, plus any cashback or bonus cash, and the loan term. And don’t be tempted to sign up to a 0% APR offer if you know you can’t afford to keep up with the monthly payments.
A good way to think about it is that the best deal isn't always the one with the lowest APR; other factors like vehicle price, loan term, and additional fees should also be considered—not to mention choosing the best car for your requirements (CarGurus research pages can help their too).
Leverage Trade-Ins and Additional Incentives
When negotiating a 0% APR car deal, don’t forget to use your trade-in vehicle or additional incentives to lower the overall cost. Dealerships may be more inclined to offer a better price if they know you have a trade-in that they can sell later as a used car, or if you're eligible for special incentives or rebates such as loyalty programs or EV tax credits. Be prepared to negotiate for your new vehicle, and don't be afraid to walk away if you don't receive a satisfactory deal.
by CarGurus Editorial Team
While we highlight specific author bylines where possible, sometimes our content results from the combined efforts of several members of the CarGurus editorial team. As with all our editorial content, you can expect high levels of automotive insight and expertise delivered in a style that is approachable and free from jargon.
The content above is for informational purposes only and should be independently verified. Please see our Terms of Use for more details.