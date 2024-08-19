0% APR finance car deals August 2024 | Best interest free finance (2024)

The main advantage of 0% car finance is that the amount you borrow is the amount you’ll pay back. That means you might be able to buy a better or more well-equipped car because you’re not having to pay interest on top. Your money goes on the car, not to the lender.

However, 0% car finance is often only available on certain models, at certain times and for certain repayment periods. You might even find that only particular engines or trims fall under the offer. It’s also possible that the price of the vehicle might be inflated slightly to pay for the zero percent finance, or you might have extra fees and charges applied.

That said, 0% car finance deals are always worth seeking out if it means you can get the right car for your needs.

So an illustration, if you borrow £20,000 at 10% APR over five years, you’ll pay £420 per month – £25,242 in total. With 0% APR, it’ll cost you £333 per month – a total of £20,000.

That’s a £5242 saving.