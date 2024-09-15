Dominion Energy Outage in Hanover, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (2024)

Dominion Energy Outage in Hanover, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (1)

No problems detected

If you are having issues, please submit a report below.

Dominion Energy is a North American power and energy company that supplies electricity in parts of Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina and supplies natural gas to parts of Utah, Idaho and Wyoming, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. Dominion also has generation facilities in Indiana, Illinois, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

Full Outage Map

Problems in the last 24 hours in Hanover, Virginia

The chart below shows the number of Dominion Energy reports we have received in the last 24 hours from users in Hanover and surrounding areas. An outage is declared when the number of reports exceeds the baseline, represented by the red line.

Dominion Energy Outage in Hanover, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (6)

At the moment, we haven't detected any problems at Dominion Energy. Are you experiencing issues or an outage? Leave a message in the comments section!

Most Reported Problems

The following are the most recent problems reported by Dominion Energy users through our website.

  1. Dominion Energy Outage in Hanover, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (7)

    Power Outage (99%)

  2. Dominion Energy Outage in Hanover, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (8)

    Website (%)

  3. Dominion Energy Outage in Hanover, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (9)

    Maintenance (%)

Live Outage Map Near Hanover, Virginia

The most recent Dominion Energy outage reports came from the following cities:Ashland and Glen Allen.

Loading map, please wait...

CityProblem TypeReport Time
Dominion Energy Outage in Hanover, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (10)AshlandPower Outage
Dominion Energy Outage in Hanover, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (11)Glen AllenPower Outage
Dominion Energy Outage in Hanover, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (12)Glen AllenPower Outage
Dominion Energy Outage in Hanover, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (13)Glen AllenPower Outage
Dominion Energy Outage in Hanover, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (14)Glen AllenPower Outage
Dominion Energy Outage in Hanover, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (15)Glen AllenPower Outage

Community Discussion

Dominion Energy Issues Reports Near Hanover, Virginia

Latest outage, problems and issue reports in Hanover and nearby locations:

  • Dominion Energy Outage in Hanover, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (16)Max HB (@RVAbikedad) reported fromStonewall Manor, Virginia

    @AnnCan2020 @DominionEnergy If the houses have their power and all the streetlights are out, it’s more likely a @RichmondDPU issue. This is a common occurrence in Ginter Park and so far DPU has not responded to any of my requests to fix the problem. Maybe you will have better luck.

Dominion Energy Issues Reports

Latest outage, problems and issue reports in social media:

  • Dominion Energy Outage in Hanover, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (17)Winston Legthigh (@moridin666) reported

    @DominionEnergy you guys planning on fixing the power along Walnut Dr in Fredericksburg any time soon? We're tired of outages due to nothing but rain. Especially when you started a project to bury the lines, dug up all our yards, and then abandoned it unfinished.

  • Dominion Energy Outage in Hanover, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (18)Jonathan Cherem (@jcherem) reported

    @DominionEnergy I´m having trouble with my 2 online accounts (payments) with no way to communicate with CS. More than 2 hours waiting list on your phone system for the last 3 weeks. Please help.

  • Dominion Energy Outage in Hanover, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (19)Geoff #FromDC Crawley (@VoiceOfThePhan) reported

    @CourtneyDulany Man I don’t even know. You know they never tell us what’s actually happening. Maybe @DominionEnergy knows why 20171 lost power for a few hours?

  • Dominion Energy Outage in Hanover, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (20)JBB (@Yankee_Doodle76) reported

    @DominionEnergy Outage in Alexandria, VA, but status on your feed. Any updates? Power has been out almost 90 mins.

  • Dominion Energy Outage in Hanover, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (21)Phil Kazmierczak (@PhilKazVAB) reported

    @DominionEnergy why are we on hold for over 3 hours only to get hung up on by your system? Multiple days and we can’t get ahold of anyone to get power on.

  • Dominion Energy Outage in Hanover, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (22)Ultra November Foxtrot Gulf (@Ru5Bot) reported

    @SBMcCallister @Mexi_Dutch @DominionEnergy I just support what I post. Don't add words to my post, please. Damn, lady, you a firecracker 🧨 🔥

  • Dominion Energy Outage in Hanover, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (23)ms. sandy renee (@DsANDYrENEE) reported

    @DominionEnergy you guys are the worst. Still no call back, still can’t get anyone not assist me when I call. This is the worst. Bad customer service. Where are your supervisors

  • Dominion Energy Outage in Hanover, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (24)Kwame Awuah (@kayawuah) reported fromLeesburg, Virginia

    the whole apartment complex has no power…Paying an arm and a leg for electricity too @DominionEnergy 🙃

  • Dominion Energy Outage in Hanover, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (25)Stacy Lu (@StacyLu88) reported

    @PeggyDomEnergy @FallsChurchGov @DominionEnergy 8:11 a.m. No power yet. Explanation? Eta?

  • Dominion Energy Outage in Hanover, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (26)Change is coming (@Saffyblues) reported

    @DominionEnergy I would like to pay a bill for the business I work for - HOWEVER the accounts aren't linking up the phone line for assistance said 1 hour 45 minutes wait time. DO YOU actually think this is acceptable? 1 HOUR AND 45 MINUTES!!! I want to pay the bills!

Dominion Energy Outage in Hanover, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (2024)

