Dominion Energy Outage in Annandale, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (2024)

Table of Contents
Problems in the last 24 hours in Annandale, Virginia Most Reported Problems Live Outage Map Near Annandale, Fairfax County, Virginia Community Discussion Dominion Energy Issues Reports Near Annandale, Virginia Dominion Energy Issues Reports References

Dominion Energy Outage in Annandale, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (1)

No problems detected

If you are having issues, please submit a report below.

The latest reports from users having issues in Annandale come from postal codes 22003.

Dominion Energy is a North American power and energy company that supplies electricity in parts of Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina and supplies natural gas to parts of Utah, Idaho and Wyoming, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. Dominion also has generation facilities in Indiana, Illinois, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

Full Outage Map

Please let us know what issue you are experiencing with Dominion Energy:

Thank you for the report! If you have any tips or frustrations you wish to share, please leave a message in the comments section!


In the last three months, how would you rate Dominion Energy?

3.41 out of 5 1,303 ratings

Thank you!

Problems in the last 24 hours in Annandale, Virginia

The chart below shows the number of Dominion Energy reports we have received in the last 24 hours from users in Annandale and surrounding areas. An outage is declared when the number of reports exceeds the baseline, represented by the red line.

Dominion Energy Outage in Annandale, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (6)

At the moment, we haven't detected any problems at Dominion Energy. Are you experiencing issues or an outage? Leave a message in the comments section!

Most Reported Problems

The following are the most recent problems reported by Dominion Energy users through our website.

  1. Dominion Energy Outage in Annandale, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (7)

    Power Outage (99%)

    See Also
    Oncor Outage in Manor, Texas: Current Problems and Outages

  2. Dominion Energy Outage in Annandale, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (8)

    Website (%)

  3. Dominion Energy Outage in Annandale, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (9)

    Maintenance (%)

Live Outage Map Near Annandale, Fairfax County, Virginia

The most recent Dominion Energy outage reports came from the following cities:Washington, D.C., Woodbridge, Vienna, Fairfax, Arlington, Annandale, Alexandria, Herndon, Lorton, Silver Spring, Fort Washington, Springfield, Burke, McLean and Bethesda.

Loading map, please wait...

CityProblem TypeReport Time
Dominion Energy Outage in Annandale, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (10)Washington, D.C.Power Outage
Dominion Energy Outage in Annandale, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (11)WoodbridgePower Outage
Dominion Energy Outage in Annandale, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (12)Washington, D.C.Power Outage
Dominion Energy Outage in Annandale, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (13)Washington, D.C.Power Outage
Dominion Energy Outage in Annandale, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (14)ViennaPower Outage
Dominion Energy Outage in Annandale, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (15)Washington, D.C.Power Outage

Community Discussion

Tips? Frustrations? Share them here. Useful comments include a description of the problem, city and postal code.

Beware of "support numbers" or "recovery" accounts that might be posted below. Make sure to report and downvote those comments. Avoid posting your personal information.

Dominion Energy Issues Reports Near Annandale, Virginia

Latest outage, problems and issue reports in Annandale and nearby locations:

  • Dominion Energy Outage in Annandale, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (16)Byron Peebles (@bpeebles) reported fromHybla Valley, Virginia

    @justindotnet @DominionEnergy Still out for many and the status just was recently changed to "Reassessing Condition"... Any actual update of any new problem or what's going on?

  • Dominion Energy Outage in Annandale, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (17)Carca (@itsamecarlio0) reported fromBethesda, Maryland

    TURN MY POWER BACK ON @DominionEnergy

  • Dominion Energy Outage in Annandale, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (18)Peggy Fox (@PeggyDomEnergy) reported fromTysons Corner, Virginia

    Highwinds caused 6000 + customer outages in Northern Virginia.Our crews are working as quickly & safely as possible to restore power. Stay at least 30 feet away from downed lines.Please report outages on @DominionEnergy app or website, or call: 866-366-4357.866-DOM- HELP

  • Dominion Energy Outage in Annandale, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (19)Em El (@ZedEm12) reported fromAlexandria, Virginia

    @DominionEnergy how far with this power outage in Alexandria… we need wifi to wfh 😭

  • Dominion Energy Outage in Annandale, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (20)i’m meeting Ari Lennox for my bday (@mellymellz_____) reported fromLake Barcroft, Virginia

    @DominionEnergy ya’ll need to start workin faster cause why has my power been out for almost 5 hours

Dominion Energy Issues Reports

Latest outage, problems and issue reports in social media:

  • Dominion Energy Outage in Annandale, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (21)Rebekah Allen (@SC_Becks) reported

    @DominionEnergy our power outage is unexcusable. No power until 1pm at the earliest and it’s 18 degrees. This is negligence. Please explain yourself.

  • Dominion Energy Outage in Annandale, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (22)Kim Anderson (@justkim71) reported

    @DominionEnergy Ya'll got to chill on these bills. I've gone from 120/mo to 300/mo, and I can't continue paying these type of bills. I've unplugged, hang clothes, freeze, kept the heat down or off, and it keeps raising - sooo something isn't right?

  • Dominion Energy Outage in Annandale, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (23)nomadgeek@dftba(dot)club (@nomad_geek) reported

    @DominionEnergy props to your crew at Hix and Hull Street in Chesterfield. Working hard out here getting the power back on AND self rescued their stuck bucket truck.

  • Dominion Energy Outage in Annandale, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (24)Ryan (@rjrob115) reported

    @justindotnet @DominionEnergy This is ridiculous @justindotnet. Is anyone carrying for elderly? Also, second time in last 4 months. What is being done? What’s the hold up on fix? Any info?

  • Dominion Energy Outage in Annandale, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (25)Brad Schriewer (@BradzBuzz) reported

    @VEDPVirginia @DominionEnergy Funny how one nuclear power plant can do the work of 180 offshore wind turbines….keep on trying to reinvent that round thing called the wheel

  • Dominion Energy Outage in Annandale, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (26)Crunchy Joints, PhD (@praxisvoid) reported

    @DominionEnergy can u turn the mf lights back on?? whole blocks lost power for no reason. ppl gotta make breakfast and go to work.

  • Dominion Energy Outage in Annandale, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (27)Jeffery Chiquita (@rey_an_03) reported

    @TKavulla @EnergyChoicesUS @DominionEnergy Can an)yone provide the link to the MEV Bot artic?le that can help me get rich?;_:

  • Dominion Energy Outage in Annandale, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (28)Damian Young (@beardedweirdo80) reported

    @DominionEnergy The power came back on shortly after my tweet on Saturday. Maybe you guys should have people on staff to take phone calls on the weekend. That was very stressful on my family as we could not get in touch with anyone, and had no warning of our power being shutoff.

  • Dominion Energy Outage in Annandale, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (29)Sho (@ShoStanback) reported

    It took me an entire hour to schedule a service appointment with @DominionEnergy today. That's ridiculous.

  • Dominion Energy Outage in Annandale, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (30)Damian Young (@beardedweirdo80) reported fromChesapeake Mobile Home Park, Virginia

    @DominionEnergy shut my power off this morning. I forgot to pay the bill and get my power cut off out of nowhere. No warning. It’s freezing out and we have a 3 month old. Bill is paid but no one around to take my call to turn the power back on! What a joke

