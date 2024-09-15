Dominion Energy Outage in Annandale, Virginia: Current Problems and Outages (2024)

No problems detected If you are having issues, please submit a report below.

The latest reports from users having issues in Annandale come from postal codes 22003.

Dominion Energy is a North American power and energy company that supplies electricity in parts of Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina and supplies natural gas to parts of Utah, Idaho and Wyoming, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. Dominion also has generation facilities in Indiana, Illinois, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

Problems in the last 24 hours in Annandale, Virginia

At the moment, we haven't detected any problems at Dominion Energy.

Most Reported Problems

Power Outage (99%)

Live Outage Map Near Annandale, Fairfax County, Virginia

The most recent Dominion Energy outage reports came from the following cities:Washington, D.C., Woodbridge, Vienna, Fairfax, Arlington, Annandale, Alexandria, Herndon, Lorton, Silver Spring, Fort Washington, Springfield, Burke, McLean and Bethesda.

City Problem Type Report Time Washington, D.C. Power Outage 3 days ago Woodbridge Power Outage 3 days ago Washington, D.C. Power Outage 5 days ago Washington, D.C. Power Outage 6 days ago Vienna Power Outage 6 days ago Washington, D.C. Power Outage 6 days ago

Community Discussion

Dominion Energy Issues Reports Near Annandale, Virginia

Latest outage, problems and issue reports in Annandale and nearby locations:

Byron Peebles (@bpeebles) reported 2 minutes ago from Hybla Valley, Virginia @justindotnet @DominionEnergy Still out for many and the status just was recently changed to "Reassessing Condition"... Any actual update of any new problem or what's going on?

Carca (@itsamecarlio0) reported 3 minutes ago from Bethesda, Maryland TURN MY POWER BACK ON @DominionEnergy

Peggy Fox (@PeggyDomEnergy) reported 10 minutes ago from Tysons Corner, Virginia Highwinds caused 6000 + customer outages in Northern Virginia.Our crews are working as quickly & safely as possible to restore power. Stay at least 30 feet away from downed lines.Please report outages on @DominionEnergy app or website, or call: 866-366-4357.866-DOM- HELP

Em El (@ZedEm12) reported 23 minutes ago from Alexandria, Virginia @DominionEnergy how far with this power outage in Alexandria… we need wifi to wfh 😭

i’m meeting Ari Lennox for my bday (@mellymellz_____) reported 28 minutes ago from Lake Barcroft, Virginia @DominionEnergy ya’ll need to start workin faster cause why has my power been out for almost 5 hours

