Dry Socket: Symptoms, Causes, Prevention & Treatment (2024)

What Is A Dry Socket?

Dry socket is also called alveolar osteitis. After having regular tooth removal or wisdom tooth removal, a blood clot will typically form to plug up the hole and protect the wound as it heals. If the blood clot does not form properly or becomes dislodged and lost, the underlying bone is exposed to the oral cavity and can be very painful as it heals more slowly and can get contaminated with food debris and bacteria. This is known as “dry socket.”

Dry socket is the most common complication following tooth extractions, such as the removal of third molars (wisdom teeth). Over-the-counter medications like Tylenol and Advil alone won’t be enough to treat dry socket pain. Your dentist or oral surgeon can offer dry socket treatment.

Before seeking help from a dentist, there are some things you should know about dry socket:

Symptoms of Dry Socket

Causes of Dry Socket

Complications Related To Dry Socket

Prevention of Dry Socket

Treatment of Dry Socket

