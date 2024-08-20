Laura Coates CNN, Husband, Age, Education, Salary, Net Worth (2024)

Laura Coates Biography and Wikipedia

Laura Coates is an American attorney, author and television personality well known as a CNN anchor, chief legal analyst and SiriusXM Talk Show Host based in Washington, DC. She was formerly an adjunct professor at the George Washington University School of Law and routinely speaks across the country on civil rights, social justice, economic empowerment, and leaps of faith.

Laura Coates High School

Where Did Laura Go To High School? Coates finished her high school and elementary studies at a private school located in her hometown Twin Cities, Minnesota

Laura Coates Education and Sorority

Laura studied at Princeton University and graduated with a Bachelor's degree from the School of Public and International Affairs department. Later, she earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Minnesota Law School.

Laura Coates Age and Birthday

How old is Laura? Coates is 44 years old as of 2024. She was born Laura Gayle Coates on July 11, 1980, in Twin Cities, Minnesota, United States. Her birthday is celebrated on 11th July every year. Laura’s zodiac birth sign is Cancer.

Laura Coates Measurements and Height

How tall is Laura? She stands at an average height of 5 feet 4 inches (1.60 m) and also maintains a body weight of 132 lbs(60 kg). She has unique dark brown eyes but her other body measurements are still under review. Laura’s natural hair color is black.

Laura Coates Mother and Father

Coates was born and raised in Twin Cities, Minnesota by her parents. She grew up as the daughter of (mother) Martha Yarboro and (father) Norman Coates.

Her parents like to lead a low-profiled life away from the publicity but they still support Laura behind the scenes. Laura's parents are currently retired at their residence back in her native state of Minnesota.

Laura Coates Sister

Coates has one big sister named Tracey Coates. Tracey works as a professional lawyer and she was named the top family lawyer in Washington DC back in 2018. Laura took to Twitter and Instagram to show some love and appreciation for the milestone her sister Tracey had achieved.

Laura Coates Husband Name and Dale Gordon

Who is Laura married to? Laura is happily married to her husband, Dale Gordon. The couple got married in a private and intimate wedding ceremony that was only attended by close friends and family back in early 1990. Laura and her husband are now the proud parents of two children. The family currently resides in the northern neighborhood of Washington D.C.

Laura Coates Children

Coates and her husband are blessed with one son and a daughter. However, details about their identity and date of birth are currently under review. Thus, more details about her children will be updated once confirmed and available by a verifiable source.

Laura Coates Net Worth

How much is Laura on CNN Worth? Laura is an American journalist, anchor and correspondent with an estimated net worth of $2 million.

Laura CNN Salary

Coates working as a CNN legal analyst based in Washington, D.C., earns an estimated annual salary ranging from $56,500 – $120,000.

The Laura Coates Show

Coates is the main host of The Laura Coates show that airs live on Sirius XM P.O.T.U.S Channel 104 from 3 pm to 6 pm. The show features Laura hosting informative and opinioned thoughts-provoking discussions with experts on pop culture, politics and law.

Laura Coates CNN News

Laura currently serves as a correspondent legal analyst for CNN based in Washington DC. However, she began her career as an associate attorney at a famous firm called Faegre & Benson LLP. She then left the firm to join the New York City Law firm of Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman LLP as an associate. A few years later, she moved to private practice to the United States Department of Justice as the firm’s senior Federal prosecutor.

Before she switched to presenting, Laura served as a prominent attorney in the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice. This happened during the respective Bush and Obama administrations. There she also specialized in the enforcement of voting rights throughout the United States. Coates now makes regular appearances on CNN while hosting her daily radio show on SiriusXM.

Laura Coates Jeopardy

In 2022, Laura revealed in an interview on The Tamron Hall show that she was snubbed to become a host on Jeopardy despite the immense support she got from Alex Trebek. Trebek named her as his potential replacement while he was leaving the show. However, the producers of the show never reached out.

Laura Coates SiriusXM

Aside from CNN, Laura hosts her self-titled show on SiriusXM’s Urban View radio station. The show began in 2017 and right now it has been moved to SiriusXM’s POTUS.

Laura Coates Books

Coates has released the following books since she began her career as a media personality: