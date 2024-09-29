G.G. Jackson Player Profile, Memphis Grizzlies (2024)

NBA Career

1 Years Of Service

NBA Regular Season Stats - Per Game

SeasonTeamGPGSMINPTSFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OFFDEFTRBASTSTLBLKTOVPF
2023-24MEM481825.714.565.0211.73.4282.125.96.3572.403.19.7521.102.984.081.230.580.501.351.33
CAREER481825.714.565.0211.73.4282.125.96.3572.403.19.7521.102.984.081.230.580.501.351.33

NBA Regular Season Stats - Totals

SeasonTeamGPGSMINPTSFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OFFDEFTRBASTSTLBLKTOVPF
2023-24MEM48181,233.2699241563.428102286.357115153.752531431965928246564
CAREER48181,233.2699241563.428102286.357115153.752531431965928246564

NBA Regular Season Stats - Misc Stats

SeasonTeamGPGSDbl DblTpl Dbl40 Pts20 Reb20 AstTechsHOBAst/TOStl/TOFT/FGAW'sL'sWin %OWSDWSWS
2023-24MEM4818201001.1660.910.430.271434.2920.240.891.13
CAREER4818201001.1660.910.430.271434.2920.240.891.13

NBA Regular Season Stats - Advanced Stats

SeasonTeamGPGSTS%eFG%ORB%DRB%TRB%AST%TOV%STL%BLK%USG%Total S %PPRPPSORtgDRtgPER
2023-24MEM4818.554.5194.4313.408.668.179.351.121.8424.22153.63-2.111.24107.6118.113.72
CAREER4818.554.5194.4313.408.668.179.351.121.8424.23153.63-2.111.24107.6118.113.72

More G.G. Jackson NBA Stats »

NBA Transactions

Jun 22, 2023 - The Memphis Grizzlies selected G.G. Jackson in Round 2 with Pick 15 in the 2023 NBA Draft.
Aug 31, 2023 - G.G. Jackson signed a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Feb 9, 2024 - The Memphis Grizzlies ended the two-way contract of G.G. Jackson.
Feb 9, 2024 - G.G. Jackson signed a multi-year contract with the Memphis Grizzlies.

More NBA Transactions »

NBA Awards & Honors

All-Rookie Second Team - 2024

* Since the 1946-1947 season

NBA Summer League Stats - Per Game

SeasonTeamLocationGPGSMINPTSFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OFFDEFTRBASTSTLBLKTOVPF
2023-24 *All Teams-8220.910.623.8810.62.3651.885.75.3261.001.38.7271.253.504.750.880.250.501.620.75
2023-24 *MEMLas Vegas5122.58.803.2010.60.3021.606.20.2580.801.20.6671.203.004.201.400.400.201.600.80
2023-24 *MEMSalt Lake City3118.213.675.0010.67.4692.335.00.4671.331.67.8001.334.335.670.000.001.001.670.67
2024-25 *All Teams-8833.020.757.5017.38.4322.628.12.3233.125.25.5952.385.758.122.121.000.122.751.75
2024-25 *MEMLas Vegas6633.022.007.8317.50.4483.008.00.3753.335.33.6252.336.178.502.170.500.172.001.17
2024-25 *MEMSalt Lake City2232.917.006.5017.00.3821.508.50.1762.505.00.5002.504.507.002.002.500.005.003.50
CAREER161026.915.695.6914.00.4062.256.94.3242.063.31.6231.814.626.441.500.620.312.191.25

NBA Summer League Stats - Totals

SeasonTeamLocationGPGSMINPTSFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OFFDEFTRBASTSTLBLKTOVPF
2023-24 *All Teams-82167853185.3651546.326811.727102838724136
2023-24 *MEMLas Vegas51112.4441653.302831.25846.6676152172184
2023-24 *MEMSalt Lake City3154.6411532.469715.46745.8004131700352
2024-25 *All Teams-88263.916660139.4322165.3232542.59519466517812214
2024-25 *MEMLas Vegas66198.213247105.4481848.3752032.6251437511331127
2024-25 *MEMSalt Lake City2265.7341334.382317.176510.5005914450107
CAREER1610430.925191224.40636111.3243353.6232974103241053520

NBA Summer League Stats - Misc Stats

SeasonTeamLocationGPGSDbl DblTpl Dbl40 Pts20 Reb20 AstTechsHOBAst/TOStl/TOFT/FGAW'sL'sWin %OWSDWSWS
2023-24 *All Teams-82100000.1620.540.150.1344.500-0.210.17-0.04
2023-24 *MEMLas Vegas51000000.1610.880.250.1123.400-0.320.11-0.21
2023-24 *MEMSalt Lake City31100000.1630.000.000.1621.6670.060.070.13
2024-25 *All Teams-88200000.2690.770.360.3053.6250.510.170.69
2024-25 *MEMLas Vegas66200000.2741.080.250.3051.8330.71-0.71
2024-25 *MEMSalt Lake City22000000.2540.400.500.2902.000-0.190.16-0.03
CAREER1610300000.2210.690.290.2497.5630.220.350.57

NBA Summer League Stats - Advanced Stats

SeasonTeamLocationGPGSTS%eFG%ORB%DRB%TRB%AST%TOV%STL%BLK%USG%Total S %PPRPPSORtgDRtgPER
2023-24 *All Teams-82.473.4535.9317.1411.457.6412.640.562.3125.20141.81-5.091.0089.5106.511.53
2023-24 *MEMLas Vegas51.395.3775.4713.539.5210.9212.570.850.7823.78122.66-3.080.8379.7106.66.64
2023-24 *MEMSalt Lake City31.599.5786.8724.6615.33-12.76-6.4228.13173.54-9.201.28103.7106.020.92
2024-25 *All Teams-88.527.5078.0620.6414.179.9512.261.410.3927.08135.00-4.041.19105.6107.918.40
2024-25 *MEMLas Vegas66.554.5338.2423.2315.499.859.150.710.5126.72144.76-1.691.26114.5112.421.08
2024-25 *MEMSalt Lake City22.443.4267.6314.2410.8810.1920.663.47-28.18105.88-10.971.0081.695.710.11
CAREER1610.507.4877.0818.8612.849.3712.401.081.1526.44135.32-4.221.1299.0107.117.42

More G.G. Jackson NBA Summer League Stats »

NBA Summer League Awards & Honors

All-Tournament First Team - 2024 NBA2K Summer League

NBA Preseason Stats - Per Game

SeasonTeamGPGSMINPTSFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OFFDEFTRBASTSTLBLKTOVPF
2023-24MEM4014.16.502.507.75.3231.004.00.2500.500.75.6670.001.251.250.250.000.500.750.50
CAREER4014.16.502.507.75.3231.004.00.2500.500.75.6670.001.251.250.250.000.500.750.50

NBA Preseason Stats - Totals

SeasonTeamGPGSMINPTSFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OFFDEFTRBASTSTLBLKTOVPF
2023-24MEM4056.2261031.323416.25023.66705510232
CAREER4056.2261031.323416.25023.66705510232

NBA Preseason Stats - Misc Stats

SeasonTeamGPGSDbl DblTpl Dbl40 Pts20 Reb20 AstTechsHOBAst/TOStl/TOFT/FGAW'sL'sWin %OWSDWSWS
2023-24MEM40000000.0650.330.000.1022.500-0.180.04-0.13
CAREER40000000.0650.330.000.1022.500-0.180.04-0.13

NBA Preseason Stats - Advanced Stats

SeasonTeamGPGSTS%eFG%ORB%DRB%TRB%AST%TOV%STL%BLK%USG%Total S %PPRPPSORtgDRtgPER
2023-24MEM40.402.387-8.624.452.658.49-3.3325.31123.92-3.900.8475.1109.14.21
CAREER40.402.387-8.624.452.658.49-3.3325.31123.92-3.900.8475.1109.14.21

More G.G. Jackson NBA Preseason Stats »

NBA Training Camp Experience

2023 NBA Training Camp - Memphis Grizzlies

NCAA Career

College: South Carolina (2023)

NCAA Season Stats - Per Game

SeasonSchoolClassGPGSMINPTSFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OFFDEFTRBASTSTLBLKTOVPF
2022-23South CarolinaFr322931.915.415.5314.41.3841.725.31.3242.623.88.6771.534.415.940.840.750.812.691.50
CAREERNCAA DI322931.915.415.5314.41.3841.725.31.3242.623.88.6771.534.415.940.840.750.812.691.50

NCAA Season Stats - Totals

SeasonSchoolClassGPGSMINPTSFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OFFDEFTRBASTSTLBLKTOVPF
2022-23South CarolinaFr32291,020493177461.38455170.32484124.677491411902724268648
CAREERNCAA DI32291,020493177461.38455170.32484124.677491411902724268648

NCAA Season Stats - Misc Stats

SeasonSchoolClassGPDbl DblTpl Dbl40 Pts20 Reb20 AstTechsHOBAst/TOStl/TOFT/FGAW'sL'sWin %OWSDWSWS
2022-23South CarolinaFr32300000.2740.310.280.271121.3440.530.661.19
CAREERNCAA DI32300000.2740.310.280.271121.3440.530.661.19

NCAA Season Stats - Advanced Stats

SeasonSchoolClassGPTS%eFG%ORB%DRB%TRB%AST%TOV%STL%BLK%USG%Total S %PPRPPSORtgDRtgPER
2022-23South CarolinaFr32.474.4445.6617.6111.406.6214.191.442.7930.94138.49-7.021.0793.3108.415.69
CAREERNCAA DI32.474.4445.6617.6111.406.6214.191.442.7930.94138.49-7.021.0793.3108.415.69

NCAA Awards & Honors

SEC All-Freshman Team - 2023
SEC Freshman of the Week - 11/14/2022

NCAA Skill Academies & Camps

NBA Draft Combine - 2023

G League Career

G League Regular Season Stats - Per Game

SeasonTeamGPGSMINPTSFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OFFDEFTRBASTSTLBLKTOVPF
2023-24MHU6636.719.337.5015.00.5001.505.50.2731.502.00.7503.005.008.002.001.000.832.171.33
CAREER6636.719.337.5015.00.5001.505.50.2731.502.00.7503.005.008.002.001.000.832.171.33

G League Regular Season Stats - Totals

SeasonTeamGPGSMINPTSFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OFFDEFTRBASTSTLBLKTOVPF
2023-24MHU66220.21164590.500933.273912.7501830481265138
CAREER66220.21164590.500933.273912.7501830481265138

G League Regular Season Stats - Misc Stats

SeasonTeamGPGSDbl DblTpl Dbl40 Pts20 Reb20 AstTechsHOBAst/TOStl/TOFT/FGAW'sL'sWin %OWSDWSWS
2023-24MHU66200002.2240.920.460.1324.3330.13-0.090.05
CAREER66200002.2240.920.460.1324.3330.15-0.100.04

G League Regular Season Stats - Advanced Stats

SeasonTeamGPGSTS%eFG%ORB%DRB%TRB%AST%TOV%STL%BLK%USG%Total S %PPRPPSORtgDRtgPER
2023-24MHU66.609.5508.3614.2811.288.0512.011.302.0820.64152.27-2.211.29111.5128.015.01
CAREER66.609.5508.3614.2811.288.0512.011.302.0820.64152.27-2.211.29111.5128.015.15

More G.G. Jackson G League Stats »

G League Transactions

Aug 31, 2023 - G.G. Jackson signed a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies and Memphis Hustle.
Feb 9, 2024 - The Memphis Grizzlies ended the two-way contract of G.G. Jackson.

More G League Transactions »

G League Showcase Cup Stats - Per Game

SeasonTeamGPGSMINPTSFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OFFDEFTRBASTSTLBLKTOVPF
2023-24MHU161634.920.196.8116.62.4102.567.94.3232.502.94.8512.065.067.121.751.001.252.881.88

G League Showcase Cup Stats - Totals

SeasonTeamGPGSMINPTSFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OFFDEFTRBASTSTLBLKTOVPF
2023-24MHU1616558.6323109266.41041127.3234047.85133811142816204630

G League Showcase Cup Stats - Misc Stats

SeasonTeamGPGSDbl DblTpl Dbl40 Pts20 Reb20 AstTechsHOBAst/TOStl/TOFT/FGAW'sL'sWin %OWSDWSWS
2023-24MHU1616300000.2230.610.350.18511.313-0.570.48-0.09

G League Showcase Cup Stats - Advanced Stats

SeasonTeamGPGSTS%eFG%ORB%DRB%TRB%AST%TOV%STL%BLK%USG%Total S %PPRPPSORtgDRtgPER
2023-24MHU1616.563.4876.0814.7410.438.3113.831.373.3825.24158.37-4.781.2197.5115.612.86

More G.G. Jackson G League Preseason Stats »

G League Full Season Stats - Per Game

SeasonTeamGPGSMINPTSFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OFFDEFTRBASTSTLBLKTOVPF
2023-24MHU222235.419.957.0016.18.4332.277.27.3132.232.68.8312.325.057.361.821.001.142.681.73

G League Full Season Stats - Totals

SeasonTeamGPGSMINPTSFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OFFDEFTRBASTSTLBLKTOVPF
2023-24MHU2222778.8439154356.43350160.3134959.831511111624022255938

G League Full Season Stats - Misc Stats

SeasonTeamGPGSDbl DblTpl Dbl40 Pts20 Reb20 AstTechsHOBAst/TOStl/TOFT/FGAW'sL'sWin %OWSDWSWS
2023-24MHU2222500002.2230.680.370.17715.318-0.510.48-0.03

G League Full Season Stats - Advanced Stats

SeasonTeamGPGSTS%eFG%ORB%DRB%TRB%AST%TOV%STL%BLK%USG%Total S %PPRPPSORtgDRtgPER
2023-24MHU2222.575.5036.7214.6110.678.2413.381.353.0123.93157.56-4.041.23101.0119.013.61

More G.G. Jackson G League Preseason Stats »

National Basketball Career

Nationality: United States

FIBA Junior Team Events Stats

YearEventGPMINPTSFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%TRBASTSTLBLKTOVPFPlace
2022U18 Americas Championship217:1714.05.58.5.6470.01.0.0003.03.5.8578.02.51.51.50.01.0-
AVERAGES217:1714.05.58.5.6470.01.0.0003.03.5.8578.02.51.51.50.01.0-
TOTAL234:33281117.64702.00067.8571653302-

High School Basketball Career

Prep/High School: Ridge View High School [Columbia, South Carolina]

Prep/High School Awards & Honors

South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year - 2022

Prep/High School Skill Academies & Camps

NBPA Top 100 Camp - 2021
USA Basketball Junior National Team Minicamp - 2022
NBPA Top 100 Camp - 2022

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the age of G.G. Jackson?

G.G. Jackson is 19 years old.

What is the height of G.G. Jackson?

G.G. Jackson is 6-9 (206cm) tall.

What is the weight of G.G. Jackson?

G.G. Jackson is 210 lbs (95kg).

What is the birthday of G.G. Jackson?

G.G. Jackson was born on Dec 17, 2004.

What position does G.G. Jackson play?

G.G. Jackson plays the PF position.

What was the pre-draft team of G.G. Jackson?

G.G. Jackson was drafted out of South Carolina.

What high school did G.G. Jackson attend?

G.G. Jackson attended Ridge View High School in Columbia, South Carolina.

What AAU team did G.G. Jackson play for?

G.G. Jackson played AAU basketball for Team CP3 (NC).

What nationality is G.G. Jackson?

G.G. Jackson has a United States nationality.

Where was G.G. Jackson born?

G.G. Jackson was born in Columbia, South Carolina.

What is the jersey number of G.G. Jackson?

G.G. Jackson last wore the #45 jersey number.

What team does G.G. Jackson play for?

G.G. Jackson current players for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Who is G.G. Jackson's agent?

G.G. Jackson's agent is LaKeysha Alston, Donnell Bruce, John Williams.

How many NBA seasons has G.G. Jackson played?

G.G. Jackson played 1 season in the NBA.

What are the career averages of G.G. Jackson?

G.G. Jackson had career averages 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.5 blocks, 0.6 steals in 48 games.

What are the career totals of G.G. Jackson?

G.G. Jackson had career totals of 699 points, 196 rebounds, 59 assists, 24 blocks, 28 steals in 48 games.

When can G.G. Jackson become a free agent?

G.G. Jackson has a free agent status of TO-2026; UFA-2027.

How many teams has G.G. Jackson been on?

G.G. Jackson played their entire career for the Memphis Grizzlies.

When was G.G. Jackson drafted?

G.G. Jackson was drafted in the 2nd round (#45 overall) of the 2023 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies.

What is G.G. Jackson's career high in points?

G.G. Jackson averaged a career high 14.6 points per game in 2023-2024.

What is G.G. Jackson's career high in rebounds?

G.G. Jackson averaged a career high 4.1 rebounds per game in 2023-2024.

What is G.G. Jackson's career high in assists?

G.G. Jackson averaged a career high 1.2 assists per game in 2023-2024.

What is the career PER of G.G. Jackson's?

G.G. Jackson had a career PER of 13.7.

What is G.G. Jackson's Instagram account?

G.G. Jackson's Instagram account is .

What is G.G. Jackson's X (formerly Twitter) account?

G.G. Jackson's X (formerly Twitter) account is @_ggjackson.

G.G. Jackson Player Profile, Memphis Grizzlies (2024)

