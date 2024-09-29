G.G. Jackson Player Profile, Memphis Grizzlies (2024)

Jump to: NBA NCAA G League National High School Recent News FAQ
NBA Career
1 Years Of Service
NBA Regular Season Stats - Per Game
|Season
|Team
|GP
|GS
|MIN
|PTS
|FGM
|FGA
|FG%
|3PM
|3PA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|OFF
|DEF
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|PF
|2023-24
|MEM
|48
|18
|25.7
|14.56
|5.02
|11.73
|.428
|2.12
|5.96
|.357
|2.40
|3.19
|.752
|1.10
|2.98
|4.08
|1.23
|0.58
|0.50
|1.35
|1.33
|CAREER
|48
|18
|25.7
|14.56
|5.02
|11.73
|.428
|2.12
|5.96
|.357
|2.40
|3.19
|.752
|1.10
|2.98
|4.08
|1.23
|0.58
|0.50
|1.35
|1.33
NBA Regular Season Stats - Totals
|Season
|Team
|GP
|GS
|MIN
|PTS
|FGM
|FGA
|FG%
|3PM
|3PA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|OFF
|DEF
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|PF
|2023-24
|MEM
|48
|18
|1,233.2
|699
|241
|563
|.428
|102
|286
|.357
|115
|153
|.752
|53
|143
|196
|59
|28
|24
|65
|64
|CAREER
|48
|18
|1,233.2
|699
|241
|563
|.428
|102
|286
|.357
|115
|153
|.752
|53
|143
|196
|59
|28
|24
|65
|64
NBA Regular Season Stats - Misc Stats
|Season
|Team
|GP
|GS
|Dbl Dbl
|Tpl Dbl
|40 Pts
|20 Reb
|20 Ast
|Techs
|HOB
|Ast/TO
|Stl/TO
|FT/FGA
|W's
|L's
|Win %
|OWS
|DWS
|WS
|2023-24
|MEM
|48
|18
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.166
|0.91
|0.43
|0.27
|14
|34
|.292
|0.24
|0.89
|1.13
|CAREER
|48
|18
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.166
|0.91
|0.43
|0.27
|14
|34
|.292
|0.24
|0.89
|1.13
NBA Regular Season Stats - Advanced Stats
|Season
|Team
|GP
|GS
|TS%
|eFG%
|ORB%
|DRB%
|TRB%
|AST%
|TOV%
|STL%
|BLK%
|USG%
|Total S %
|PPR
|PPS
|ORtg
|DRtg
|PER
|2023-24
|MEM
|48
|18
|.554
|.519
|4.43
|13.40
|8.66
|8.17
|9.35
|1.12
|1.84
|24.22
|153.63
|-2.11
|1.24
|107.6
|118.1
|13.72
|CAREER
|48
|18
|.554
|.519
|4.43
|13.40
|8.66
|8.17
|9.35
|1.12
|1.84
|24.23
|153.63
|-2.11
|1.24
|107.6
|118.1
|13.72
NBA Transactions
|Jun 22, 2023 - The Memphis Grizzlies selected G.G. Jackson in Round 2 with Pick 15 in the 2023 NBA Draft.
|Aug 31, 2023 - G.G. Jackson signed a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies.
|Feb 9, 2024 - The Memphis Grizzlies ended the two-way contract of G.G. Jackson.
|Feb 9, 2024 - G.G. Jackson signed a multi-year contract with the Memphis Grizzlies.
NBA Awards & Honors
All-Rookie Second Team - 2024
* Since the 1946-1947 season
NBA Summer League Stats - Per Game
|Season
|Team
|Location
|GP
|GS
|MIN
|PTS
|FGM
|FGA
|FG%
|3PM
|3PA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|OFF
|DEF
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|PF
|2023-24 *
|All Teams
|-
|8
|2
|20.9
|10.62
|3.88
|10.62
|.365
|1.88
|5.75
|.326
|1.00
|1.38
|.727
|1.25
|3.50
|4.75
|0.88
|0.25
|0.50
|1.62
|0.75
|2023-24 *
|MEM
|Las Vegas
|5
|1
|22.5
|8.80
|3.20
|10.60
|.302
|1.60
|6.20
|.258
|0.80
|1.20
|.667
|1.20
|3.00
|4.20
|1.40
|0.40
|0.20
|1.60
|0.80
|2023-24 *
|MEM
|Salt Lake City
|3
|1
|18.2
|13.67
|5.00
|10.67
|.469
|2.33
|5.00
|.467
|1.33
|1.67
|.800
|1.33
|4.33
|5.67
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|1.67
|0.67
|2024-25 *
|All Teams
|-
|8
|8
|33.0
|20.75
|7.50
|17.38
|.432
|2.62
|8.12
|.323
|3.12
|5.25
|.595
|2.38
|5.75
|8.12
|2.12
|1.00
|0.12
|2.75
|1.75
|2024-25 *
|MEM
|Las Vegas
|6
|6
|33.0
|22.00
|7.83
|17.50
|.448
|3.00
|8.00
|.375
|3.33
|5.33
|.625
|2.33
|6.17
|8.50
|2.17
|0.50
|0.17
|2.00
|1.17
|2024-25 *
|MEM
|Salt Lake City
|2
|2
|32.9
|17.00
|6.50
|17.00
|.382
|1.50
|8.50
|.176
|2.50
|5.00
|.500
|2.50
|4.50
|7.00
|2.00
|2.50
|0.00
|5.00
|3.50
|CAREER
|16
|10
|26.9
|15.69
|5.69
|14.00
|.406
|2.25
|6.94
|.324
|2.06
|3.31
|.623
|1.81
|4.62
|6.44
|1.50
|0.62
|0.31
|2.19
|1.25
NBA Summer League Stats - Totals
|Season
|Team
|Location
|GP
|GS
|MIN
|PTS
|FGM
|FGA
|FG%
|3PM
|3PA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|OFF
|DEF
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|PF
|2023-24 *
|All Teams
|-
|8
|2
|167
|85
|31
|85
|.365
|15
|46
|.326
|8
|11
|.727
|10
|28
|38
|7
|2
|4
|13
|6
|2023-24 *
|MEM
|Las Vegas
|5
|1
|112.4
|44
|16
|53
|.302
|8
|31
|.258
|4
|6
|.667
|6
|15
|21
|7
|2
|1
|8
|4
|2023-24 *
|MEM
|Salt Lake City
|3
|1
|54.6
|41
|15
|32
|.469
|7
|15
|.467
|4
|5
|.800
|4
|13
|17
|0
|0
|3
|5
|2
|2024-25 *
|All Teams
|-
|8
|8
|263.9
|166
|60
|139
|.432
|21
|65
|.323
|25
|42
|.595
|19
|46
|65
|17
|8
|1
|22
|14
|2024-25 *
|MEM
|Las Vegas
|6
|6
|198.2
|132
|47
|105
|.448
|18
|48
|.375
|20
|32
|.625
|14
|37
|51
|13
|3
|1
|12
|7
|2024-25 *
|MEM
|Salt Lake City
|2
|2
|65.7
|34
|13
|34
|.382
|3
|17
|.176
|5
|10
|.500
|5
|9
|14
|4
|5
|0
|10
|7
|CAREER
|16
|10
|430.9
|251
|91
|224
|.406
|36
|111
|.324
|33
|53
|.623
|29
|74
|103
|24
|10
|5
|35
|20
NBA Summer League Stats - Misc Stats
|Season
|Team
|Location
|GP
|GS
|Dbl Dbl
|Tpl Dbl
|40 Pts
|20 Reb
|20 Ast
|Techs
|HOB
|Ast/TO
|Stl/TO
|FT/FGA
|W's
|L's
|Win %
|OWS
|DWS
|WS
|2023-24 *
|All Teams
|-
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|0.54
|0.15
|0.13
|4
|4
|.500
|-0.21
|0.17
|-0.04
|2023-24 *
|MEM
|Las Vegas
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|0.88
|0.25
|0.11
|2
|3
|.400
|-0.32
|0.11
|-0.21
|2023-24 *
|MEM
|Salt Lake City
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|2
|1
|.667
|0.06
|0.07
|0.13
|2024-25 *
|All Teams
|-
|8
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|0.77
|0.36
|0.30
|5
|3
|.625
|0.51
|0.17
|0.69
|2024-25 *
|MEM
|Las Vegas
|6
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|1.08
|0.25
|0.30
|5
|1
|.833
|0.71
|-
|0.71
|2024-25 *
|MEM
|Salt Lake City
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|0.40
|0.50
|0.29
|0
|2
|.000
|-0.19
|0.16
|-0.03
|CAREER
|16
|10
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|0.69
|0.29
|0.24
|9
|7
|.563
|0.22
|0.35
|0.57
NBA Summer League Stats - Advanced Stats
|Season
|Team
|Location
|GP
|GS
|TS%
|eFG%
|ORB%
|DRB%
|TRB%
|AST%
|TOV%
|STL%
|BLK%
|USG%
|Total S %
|PPR
|PPS
|ORtg
|DRtg
|PER
|2023-24 *
|All Teams
|-
|8
|2
|.473
|.453
|5.93
|17.14
|11.45
|7.64
|12.64
|0.56
|2.31
|25.20
|141.81
|-5.09
|1.00
|89.5
|106.5
|11.53
|2023-24 *
|MEM
|Las Vegas
|5
|1
|.395
|.377
|5.47
|13.53
|9.52
|10.92
|12.57
|0.85
|0.78
|23.78
|122.66
|-3.08
|0.83
|79.7
|106.6
|6.64
|2023-24 *
|MEM
|Salt Lake City
|3
|1
|.599
|.578
|6.87
|24.66
|15.33
|-
|12.76
|-
|6.42
|28.13
|173.54
|-9.20
|1.28
|103.7
|106.0
|20.92
|2024-25 *
|All Teams
|-
|8
|8
|.527
|.507
|8.06
|20.64
|14.17
|9.95
|12.26
|1.41
|0.39
|27.08
|135.00
|-4.04
|1.19
|105.6
|107.9
|18.40
|2024-25 *
|MEM
|Las Vegas
|6
|6
|.554
|.533
|8.24
|23.23
|15.49
|9.85
|9.15
|0.71
|0.51
|26.72
|144.76
|-1.69
|1.26
|114.5
|112.4
|21.08
|2024-25 *
|MEM
|Salt Lake City
|2
|2
|.443
|.426
|7.63
|14.24
|10.88
|10.19
|20.66
|3.47
|-
|28.18
|105.88
|-10.97
|1.00
|81.6
|95.7
|10.11
|CAREER
|16
|10
|.507
|.487
|7.08
|18.86
|12.84
|9.37
|12.40
|1.08
|1.15
|26.44
|135.32
|-4.22
|1.12
|99.0
|107.1
|17.42
NBA Summer League Awards & Honors
All-Tournament First Team - 2024 NBA2K Summer League
NBA Preseason Stats - Per Game
|Season
|Team
|GP
|GS
|MIN
|PTS
|FGM
|FGA
|FG%
|3PM
|3PA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|OFF
|DEF
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|PF
|2023-24
|MEM
|4
|0
|14.1
|6.50
|2.50
|7.75
|.323
|1.00
|4.00
|.250
|0.50
|0.75
|.667
|0.00
|1.25
|1.25
|0.25
|0.00
|0.50
|0.75
|0.50
|CAREER
|4
|0
|14.1
|6.50
|2.50
|7.75
|.323
|1.00
|4.00
|.250
|0.50
|0.75
|.667
|0.00
|1.25
|1.25
|0.25
|0.00
|0.50
|0.75
|0.50
NBA Preseason Stats - Totals
|Season
|Team
|GP
|GS
|MIN
|PTS
|FGM
|FGA
|FG%
|3PM
|3PA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|OFF
|DEF
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|PF
|2023-24
|MEM
|4
|0
|56.2
|26
|10
|31
|.323
|4
|16
|.250
|2
|3
|.667
|0
|5
|5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2
|CAREER
|4
|0
|56.2
|26
|10
|31
|.323
|4
|16
|.250
|2
|3
|.667
|0
|5
|5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2
NBA Preseason Stats - Misc Stats
|Season
|Team
|GP
|GS
|Dbl Dbl
|Tpl Dbl
|40 Pts
|20 Reb
|20 Ast
|Techs
|HOB
|Ast/TO
|Stl/TO
|FT/FGA
|W's
|L's
|Win %
|OWS
|DWS
|WS
|2023-24
|MEM
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.065
|0.33
|0.00
|0.10
|2
|2
|.500
|-0.18
|0.04
|-0.13
|CAREER
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.065
|0.33
|0.00
|0.10
|2
|2
|.500
|-0.18
|0.04
|-0.13
NBA Preseason Stats - Advanced Stats
|Season
|Team
|GP
|GS
|TS%
|eFG%
|ORB%
|DRB%
|TRB%
|AST%
|TOV%
|STL%
|BLK%
|USG%
|Total S %
|PPR
|PPS
|ORtg
|DRtg
|PER
|2023-24
|MEM
|4
|0
|.402
|.387
|-
|8.62
|4.45
|2.65
|8.49
|-
|3.33
|25.31
|123.92
|-3.90
|0.84
|75.1
|109.1
|4.21
|CAREER
|4
|0
|.402
|.387
|-
|8.62
|4.45
|2.65
|8.49
|-
|3.33
|25.31
|123.92
|-3.90
|0.84
|75.1
|109.1
|4.21
NBA Training Camp Experience
2023 NBA Training Camp - Memphis Grizzlies
NCAA Career
College: South Carolina (2023)
NCAA Season Stats - Per Game
|Season
|School
|Class
|GP
|GS
|MIN
|PTS
|FGM
|FGA
|FG%
|3PM
|3PA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|OFF
|DEF
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|PF
|2022-23
|South Carolina
|Fr
|32
|29
|31.9
|15.41
|5.53
|14.41
|.384
|1.72
|5.31
|.324
|2.62
|3.88
|.677
|1.53
|4.41
|5.94
|0.84
|0.75
|0.81
|2.69
|1.50
|CAREER
|NCAA DI
|32
|29
|31.9
|15.41
|5.53
|14.41
|.384
|1.72
|5.31
|.324
|2.62
|3.88
|.677
|1.53
|4.41
|5.94
|0.84
|0.75
|0.81
|2.69
|1.50
NCAA Season Stats - Totals
|Season
|School
|Class
|GP
|GS
|MIN
|PTS
|FGM
|FGA
|FG%
|3PM
|3PA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|OFF
|DEF
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|PF
|2022-23
|South Carolina
|Fr
|32
|29
|1,020
|493
|177
|461
|.384
|55
|170
|.324
|84
|124
|.677
|49
|141
|190
|27
|24
|26
|86
|48
|CAREER
|NCAA DI
|32
|29
|1,020
|493
|177
|461
|.384
|55
|170
|.324
|84
|124
|.677
|49
|141
|190
|27
|24
|26
|86
|48
NCAA Season Stats - Misc Stats
|Season
|School
|Class
|GP
|Dbl Dbl
|Tpl Dbl
|40 Pts
|20 Reb
|20 Ast
|Techs
|HOB
|Ast/TO
|Stl/TO
|FT/FGA
|W's
|L's
|Win %
|OWS
|DWS
|WS
|2022-23
|South Carolina
|Fr
|32
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|0.31
|0.28
|0.27
|11
|21
|.344
|0.53
|0.66
|1.19
|CAREER
|NCAA DI
|32
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|0.31
|0.28
|0.27
|11
|21
|.344
|0.53
|0.66
|1.19
NCAA Season Stats - Advanced Stats
|Season
|School
|Class
|GP
|TS%
|eFG%
|ORB%
|DRB%
|TRB%
|AST%
|TOV%
|STL%
|BLK%
|USG%
|Total S %
|PPR
|PPS
|ORtg
|DRtg
|PER
|2022-23
|South Carolina
|Fr
|32
|.474
|.444
|5.66
|17.61
|11.40
|6.62
|14.19
|1.44
|2.79
|30.94
|138.49
|-7.02
|1.07
|93.3
|108.4
|15.69
|CAREER
|NCAA DI
|32
|.474
|.444
|5.66
|17.61
|11.40
|6.62
|14.19
|1.44
|2.79
|30.94
|138.49
|-7.02
|1.07
|93.3
|108.4
|15.69
NCAA Awards & Honors
|SEC All-Freshman Team - 2023
|SEC Freshman of the Week - 11/14/2022
NCAA Skill Academies & Camps
NBA Draft Combine - 2023
G League Career
G League Regular Season Stats - Per Game
|Season
|Team
|GP
|GS
|MIN
|PTS
|FGM
|FGA
|FG%
|3PM
|3PA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|OFF
|DEF
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|PF
|2023-24
|MHU
|6
|6
|36.7
|19.33
|7.50
|15.00
|.500
|1.50
|5.50
|.273
|1.50
|2.00
|.750
|3.00
|5.00
|8.00
|2.00
|1.00
|0.83
|2.17
|1.33
|CAREER
|6
|6
|36.7
|19.33
|7.50
|15.00
|.500
|1.50
|5.50
|.273
|1.50
|2.00
|.750
|3.00
|5.00
|8.00
|2.00
|1.00
|0.83
|2.17
|1.33
G League Regular Season Stats - Totals
|Season
|Team
|GP
|GS
|MIN
|PTS
|FGM
|FGA
|FG%
|3PM
|3PA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|OFF
|DEF
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|PF
|2023-24
|MHU
|6
|6
|220.2
|116
|45
|90
|.500
|9
|33
|.273
|9
|12
|.750
|18
|30
|48
|12
|6
|5
|13
|8
|CAREER
|6
|6
|220.2
|116
|45
|90
|.500
|9
|33
|.273
|9
|12
|.750
|18
|30
|48
|12
|6
|5
|13
|8
G League Regular Season Stats - Misc Stats
|Season
|Team
|GP
|GS
|Dbl Dbl
|Tpl Dbl
|40 Pts
|20 Reb
|20 Ast
|Techs
|HOB
|Ast/TO
|Stl/TO
|FT/FGA
|W's
|L's
|Win %
|OWS
|DWS
|WS
|2023-24
|MHU
|6
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|0.92
|0.46
|0.13
|2
|4
|.333
|0.13
|-0.09
|0.05
|CAREER
|6
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|0.92
|0.46
|0.13
|2
|4
|.333
|0.15
|-0.10
|0.04
G League Regular Season Stats - Advanced Stats
|Season
|Team
|GP
|GS
|TS%
|eFG%
|ORB%
|DRB%
|TRB%
|AST%
|TOV%
|STL%
|BLK%
|USG%
|Total S %
|PPR
|PPS
|ORtg
|DRtg
|PER
|2023-24
|MHU
|6
|6
|.609
|.550
|8.36
|14.28
|11.28
|8.05
|12.01
|1.30
|2.08
|20.64
|152.27
|-2.21
|1.29
|111.5
|128.0
|15.01
|CAREER
|6
|6
|.609
|.550
|8.36
|14.28
|11.28
|8.05
|12.01
|1.30
|2.08
|20.64
|152.27
|-2.21
|1.29
|111.5
|128.0
|15.15
G League Transactions
|Aug 31, 2023 - G.G. Jackson signed a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies and Memphis Hustle.
|Feb 9, 2024 - The Memphis Grizzlies ended the two-way contract of G.G. Jackson.
G League Showcase Cup Stats - Per Game
|Season
|Team
|GP
|GS
|MIN
|PTS
|FGM
|FGA
|FG%
|3PM
|3PA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|OFF
|DEF
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|PF
|2023-24
|MHU
|16
|16
|34.9
|20.19
|6.81
|16.62
|.410
|2.56
|7.94
|.323
|2.50
|2.94
|.851
|2.06
|5.06
|7.12
|1.75
|1.00
|1.25
|2.88
|1.88
G League Showcase Cup Stats - Totals
|Season
|Team
|GP
|GS
|MIN
|PTS
|FGM
|FGA
|FG%
|3PM
|3PA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|OFF
|DEF
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|PF
|2023-24
|MHU
|16
|16
|558.6
|323
|109
|266
|.410
|41
|127
|.323
|40
|47
|.851
|33
|81
|114
|28
|16
|20
|46
|30
G League Showcase Cup Stats - Misc Stats
|Season
|Team
|GP
|GS
|Dbl Dbl
|Tpl Dbl
|40 Pts
|20 Reb
|20 Ast
|Techs
|HOB
|Ast/TO
|Stl/TO
|FT/FGA
|W's
|L's
|Win %
|OWS
|DWS
|WS
|2023-24
|MHU
|16
|16
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|0.61
|0.35
|0.18
|5
|11
|.313
|-0.57
|0.48
|-0.09
G League Showcase Cup Stats - Advanced Stats
|Season
|Team
|GP
|GS
|TS%
|eFG%
|ORB%
|DRB%
|TRB%
|AST%
|TOV%
|STL%
|BLK%
|USG%
|Total S %
|PPR
|PPS
|ORtg
|DRtg
|PER
|2023-24
|MHU
|16
|16
|.563
|.487
|6.08
|14.74
|10.43
|8.31
|13.83
|1.37
|3.38
|25.24
|158.37
|-4.78
|1.21
|97.5
|115.6
|12.86
G League Full Season Stats - Per Game
|Season
|Team
|GP
|GS
|MIN
|PTS
|FGM
|FGA
|FG%
|3PM
|3PA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|OFF
|DEF
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|PF
|2023-24
|MHU
|22
|22
|35.4
|19.95
|7.00
|16.18
|.433
|2.27
|7.27
|.313
|2.23
|2.68
|.831
|2.32
|5.05
|7.36
|1.82
|1.00
|1.14
|2.68
|1.73
G League Full Season Stats - Totals
|Season
|Team
|GP
|GS
|MIN
|PTS
|FGM
|FGA
|FG%
|3PM
|3PA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|OFF
|DEF
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|PF
|2023-24
|MHU
|22
|22
|778.8
|439
|154
|356
|.433
|50
|160
|.313
|49
|59
|.831
|51
|111
|162
|40
|22
|25
|59
|38
G League Full Season Stats - Misc Stats
|Season
|Team
|GP
|GS
|Dbl Dbl
|Tpl Dbl
|40 Pts
|20 Reb
|20 Ast
|Techs
|HOB
|Ast/TO
|Stl/TO
|FT/FGA
|W's
|L's
|Win %
|OWS
|DWS
|WS
|2023-24
|MHU
|22
|22
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|0.68
|0.37
|0.17
|7
|15
|.318
|-0.51
|0.48
|-0.03
G League Full Season Stats - Advanced Stats
|Season
|Team
|GP
|GS
|TS%
|eFG%
|ORB%
|DRB%
|TRB%
|AST%
|TOV%
|STL%
|BLK%
|USG%
|Total S %
|PPR
|PPS
|ORtg
|DRtg
|PER
|2023-24
|MHU
|22
|22
|.575
|.503
|6.72
|14.61
|10.67
|8.24
|13.38
|1.35
|3.01
|23.93
|157.56
|-4.04
|1.23
|101.0
|119.0
|13.61
National Basketball Career
Nationality: United States
FIBA Junior Team Events Stats
|Year
|Event
|GP
|MIN
|PTS
|FGM
|FGA
|FG%
|3PM
|3PA
|3P%
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|PF
|Place
|2022
|U18 Americas Championship
|2
|17:17
|14.0
|5.5
|8.5
|.647
|0.0
|1.0
|.000
|3.0
|3.5
|.857
|8.0
|2.5
|1.5
|1.5
|0.0
|1.0
|-
|AVERAGES
|2
|17:17
|14.0
|5.5
|8.5
|.647
|0.0
|1.0
|.000
|3.0
|3.5
|.857
|8.0
|2.5
|1.5
|1.5
|0.0
|1.0
|-
|TOTAL
|2
|34:33
|28
|11
|17
|.647
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.857
|16
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|-
High School Basketball Career
Prep/High School: Ridge View High School [Columbia, South Carolina]
Prep/High School Awards & Honors
South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year - 2022
Prep/High School Skill Academies & Camps
|NBPA Top 100 Camp - 2021
|USA Basketball Junior National Team Minicamp - 2022
|NBPA Top 100 Camp - 2022
Recent News
GG Jackson Misses Monday Game After Violating Team Rule
GG Jackson Agrees To Four-Year Contract With Grizzlies
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the age of G.G. Jackson?
G.G. Jackson is 19 years old.
What is the height of G.G. Jackson?
G.G. Jackson is 6-9 (206cm) tall.
What is the weight of G.G. Jackson?
G.G. Jackson is 210 lbs (95kg).
What is the birthday of G.G. Jackson?
G.G. Jackson was born on Dec 17, 2004.
What position does G.G. Jackson play?
G.G. Jackson plays the PF position.
What was the pre-draft team of G.G. Jackson?
G.G. Jackson was drafted out of South Carolina.
What high school did G.G. Jackson attend?
G.G. Jackson attended Ridge View High School in Columbia, South Carolina.
What AAU team did G.G. Jackson play for?
G.G. Jackson played AAU basketball for Team CP3 (NC).
What nationality is G.G. Jackson?
G.G. Jackson has a United States nationality.
Where was G.G. Jackson born?
G.G. Jackson was born in Columbia, South Carolina.
What is the jersey number of G.G. Jackson?
G.G. Jackson last wore the #45 jersey number.
What team does G.G. Jackson play for?
G.G. Jackson current players for the Memphis Grizzlies.
Who is G.G. Jackson's agent?
G.G. Jackson's agent is LaKeysha Alston, Donnell Bruce, John Williams.
How many NBA seasons has G.G. Jackson played?
G.G. Jackson played 1 season in the NBA.
What are the career averages of G.G. Jackson?
G.G. Jackson had career averages 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.5 blocks, 0.6 steals in 48 games.
What are the career totals of G.G. Jackson?
G.G. Jackson had career totals of 699 points, 196 rebounds, 59 assists, 24 blocks, 28 steals in 48 games.
When can G.G. Jackson become a free agent?
G.G. Jackson has a free agent status of TO-2026; UFA-2027.
How many teams has G.G. Jackson been on?
G.G. Jackson played their entire career for the Memphis Grizzlies.
When was G.G. Jackson drafted?
G.G. Jackson was drafted in the 2nd round (#45 overall) of the 2023 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies.
What is G.G. Jackson's career high in points?
G.G. Jackson averaged a career high 14.6 points per game in 2023-2024.
What is G.G. Jackson's career high in rebounds?
G.G. Jackson averaged a career high 4.1 rebounds per game in 2023-2024.
What is G.G. Jackson's career high in assists?
G.G. Jackson averaged a career high 1.2 assists per game in 2023-2024.
What is the career PER of G.G. Jackson's?
G.G. Jackson had a career PER of 13.7.
What is G.G. Jackson's Instagram account?
G.G. Jackson's Instagram account is .
What is G.G. Jackson's X (formerly Twitter) account?
G.G. Jackson's X (formerly Twitter) account is @_ggjackson.