Osceola Community Health Services (2024)

Osceola Community Health Services (Public Health of Osceola County) is committed to promoting, preserving and protecting the health of our communities.

Best Care for Better Babies

Best Care for Better Babies & Children is a home visitation program serving pregnant women and parents with children from 0-5 years old. Home visits provide one-on-one time with parents and help increase their knowledge of their children’s health and development.

Best Care for Better Babies & Children is delivered by a team of family support professionals including nurses in four counties: Clay, Dickinson, O’Brien, and Osceola. The family support professionals are specially trained in:

Prenatal and Postpartum Care

Developmental Milestones

Breastfeeding Support

Nutritional Guidance

Community Resources

Immunizations

Car Seat Safety

Parent Education

Home Visits – Individualized in-home visits provide one-on-one time with parents and children. These scheduled visits help increase parents’ knowledge of their children’s growth and development.

Screenings – Developmental screenings assess overall health, development, language, hearing, and vision with the goal of preventing difficulties later in life.

Resource Network – Best Care for Better Babies & Children staff are familiar with area resources and will help coordinate efforts to locate appropriate services for each family’s unique needs.

If you would like to hear more about Best Care for Better Babies & Children or wish to visit with a staff member, please call our office at 712-754-4611.

Immunization Services

Provide full immunization services to children 0-18 years of age, regardless of insurance or lack thereof. Our goal is to protect our entire community from the devastating effects of vaccine preventable diseases. All vaccines are entered into the statewide data registry. Immunization clinics are held the 2nd & 4th Thursday’s of each month (appointments preferred.)