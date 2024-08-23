Honda Refrigerant Capacity Chart: R134a, R1234yf (2024) (2024)

Disclaimer.
Model
Year of manufacture
Type of coolant
Refrigerant quantity (g)
Honda Accord Diesel Left Hand Drive
1996 – 1998
R134a
650
Honda CRV (RD)
2002 – 2007
R134a
480 – 530
Honda CR-Z 1.5 Hybrid IMA
2010 –
R134a
475
Honda CRV 2.2D i-CTDi (RD)
2004 – 2007
R134a
450 – 500
Honda CRX -Matsush*ta compressor
1994 – 1997
R134a
500 – 550
Honda Prelude Left Hand Drive
1994 – 1996
R134a
600 – 650
Honda Accord 2.2D i-CTDi
2003 – 2008
R134a
450 – 500
Honda CRX -Sands compressor
1994 – 1997
R134a
500 – 550
Honda CRV 2.0i/2.2D-CTDi/2.4i
2007 –
R134a
465
Honda Jazz (GE)
2008 – 2015
R134a
400
Honda HR-V (GH)
1999 – 2006
R134a
550 – 650
Honda Insight 1.3i DSi-VTEC (IMA/Hybrid) LHD
2006 –
R134a
425
Honda Accord – Denso Compressor
1993 – 1998
R134a
700 – 750
Honda Accord 2.0i/2.4i/2.2D-i-DTEC
07.2008-
R134a
475
Honda Civic 5-door – Denso compressor
1997 – 2000
R134a
500 – 550
Honda Civic 5-door – Sanden compressor
1997 – 2000
R134a
500 – 550
Honda Civic IX 1.4i-VTEC/1.8i-VTEC/2.2Di-DTEC Right-hand drive
2012 –
R134a
420
Honda Concerto
1993 – 1995
R134a
750 – 800
Honda Civic Hybrid IMA Left-hand drive
2006 – 2010
R134a
475
Honda FR-V Denso compressor
2005 – 2007
R134a
550
Honda FR-V Sanden compressor
2005 – 2007
R134a
550
Honda Accord – Hadsys Compressor
1993 – 1998
R134a
700 – 750
Honda Jazz IV (GK) 1.3iVTEC/1.5iVTEC compressor Denso
2015 – 2020
R1234yf
400
Honda CRV with rear air conditioning
2018 –
R1234yf
680
Honda CRV 1.5VTEC
2018 –
R1234yf
460
Honda Civic 1.0VTEC/1.5VTEC/2.0Type R
2017 –
R134a
430
Honda Legend – Hadsys Compressor
1993 – 1996
R134a
750 – 800
Honda Legend IV (KB) 3.5i/3.7i
05.2006 –
R134a
475
Honda S2000
1999 – 2004
R134a
600 – 650
Honda Stream 2.0i
2001 – 2006
R134a
500 – 550
Honda Civic 2/3/4-door – Denso compressor
1996 – 2000
R134a
600 – 650
Honda Accord Coupe
1998 – 2003
R134a
600 – 650
Honda Civic IX 1.4i-VTEC/1.8i-VTEC/2.2Di-DTEC Left-hand drive
2012 –
R134a
380
Honda FR-V
2007 –
R134a
550
Honda HR-V (RU)
11.2014 –
R1234yf
420
Honda Jazz IV (GK)
09.2013 –
R1234yf
400
Honda Accord – Denso Compressor
1998 – 2003
R134a
500 – 550
Honda Civic 5-door
1995 – 1997
R134a
500 – 550
Honda Civic Hybrid IMA Left-hand drive
2006 – 2010
R134a
425
Honda Civic/Civic Coupe (EU/EP/EM) 1.4i/1.6i/2.0i
2001 – 2006
R134a
500 – 550
Honda Civic VIII 2.2D i-CTDi
2006 –
R134a
450 – 480
Honda Shuttle 2.2i/2.3i
1995 – 2001
R134a
600 – 650
Honda Stream 2.0i with rear air conditioning
2001 – 2006
R134a
700 – 750
Honda Stream 1.7i
2001 – 2006
R134a
500 – 550
Honda Jazz (GD)
2001 – 2008
R134a
400 – 450
Honda Shuttle 2.2i/2.3i with rear air conditioning
1995 – 2001
R134a
800 – 850
Honda HR-V (GH) with rear air conditioning
1999 – 2006
R134a
750
Honda Insight 1.3i DSi-VTEC (IMA/Hybrid) RHD
2006 –
R134a
475
Honda Legend
1996 – 2000
R134a
700 – 750
Honda CRV 2.0 iMMD Hybrid
2018 –
R1234yf
440
Honda Civic 1.0 VTEC/1.5VTEC/2.0Type R
2017 –
R1234yf
430
Honda Civic 1.6 iDTEC
2017 –
R1234yf
420
Honda Jazz IV (GK) 1.3iVTEC/1.5iVTEC compressor Sanden
2015 – 2020
R1234yf
400
Honda Prelude Right Hand Drive
1994 – 1996
R134a
650 – 700
Honda Prelude
1997 – 2001
R134a
700 – 750
Honda Legend – Denso Compressor
1993 – 1996
R134a
750 – 800
Honda Civic – Matsush*ta compressor
1994 – 1995
R134a
500 – 550
Honda Accord Diesel Right Hand Drive
1996 – 1998
R134a
700
Honda CRX – Denso compressor
1994 – 1997
R134a
500 – 550
Honda Accord 2.0i/2.4i
2003 – 2008
R134a
500 – 600
Honda Accord Aerodeck/Coupe – Denso compressor
1994 – 1997
R134a
600 – 650
Honda Civic – Sanden compressor
1994 – 1995
R134a
500 – 550
Honda Civic VIII 1.4i/1.8i
2006 –
R134a
450 – 480
Honda CRV Right-hand drive
1997 – 2002
R134a
600 – 650
Honda Accord – Sanden Compressor
1998 – 2003
R134a
500 – 550
Honda Accord with Hadsys Compressor
1994 – 1997
R134a
600 – 650
Honda Civic – Denso compressor
1994 – 1995
R134a
500 – 550
Honda Civic 1.7D CTDi
2002 – 2006
R134a
500 – 550
Honda Civic 2/3/4-door – Sanden compressor
1996 – 2000
R134a
600 – 650
Honda Civic 5-door Diesel LHD
1997 – 2000
R134a
640
Honda Civic 5-door Diesel RHD
1997 – 2000
R134a
560
Honda refrigerant(freon) filling quantities.
Each vehicle model has a specific refrigerant capacity, which can be found in the owner’s manual or a professional service database. For accurate and environmentally safe servicing, always consult with a certified technician who uses the right tools and follows the latest industry standards.
AC refrigerant
When the scorching summer sun turns your vehicle into a mobile sauna, it’s the refreshing breeze from the air-conditioning system that comes to the rescue. This modern marvel of comfort relies heavily on a silent performer – the car refrigerant. This crucial fluid, which courses through the veins of your vehicle’s AC system, plays a pivotal role in banishing the heat. However, not all refrigerants are created equal, and understanding the differences is essential for ensuring a cool and comfortable drive.
R12, R134a, and R1234yf
The narrative of car refrigerants has seen many characters like R12, R134a, and R1234yf grace the stage over the years, each bringing its own merits to the table. R12, once a stalwart of the automotive realm, found favor in cars, trucks, and tractors. However, as the world woke up to the environmental perils it posed, R12 exited the stage, making way for its successor, R134a. This new protagonist, with its lower greenhouse gas emissions, quickly became the darling of environmentally-conscious drivers and vehicle manufacturers alike.
But the wheels of progress didn’t stop turning. The spotlight soon shifted to R1234yf, a modern-day hero boasting an even lower environmental impact than R134a. This newfound gem is gradually carving its niche in the automotive world, being incorporated into the air-conditioning systems of cars, trucks, and tractors, garnering accolades for its low global warming potential.
AC recharge requires a professional touch
While the evolution of refrigerants reflects the automotive industry’s stride towards eco-friendliness, it also underscores a vital dictum: the refrigerant type and filling capacity should be specified by the vehicle manufacturer. This isn’t a realm for DIY exploits. The intricacies involved in AC recharge require a professional touch. Venturing into this territory on your own could lead to a compromised AC system or, worse, a hefty repair bill.
The message is loud and clear – entrust the job of AC recharge to the professionals. They possess the expertise to ensure that the correct type and amount of refrigerant are used, as per the manufacturer’s specifications. This isn’t just about maintaining the cool ambiance of your vehicle; it’s about safeguarding the efficiency and longevity of the air-conditioning system.
Prepare for summer
In the grand tapestry of vehicle maintenance, understanding the role and nuances of car refrigerants is pivotal. So, the next time the summer sun blazes, ensure your vehicle’s A/C system is professionally recharged and ready to deliver that cool, refreshing respite. Your comfort, wallet, and the environment will be better off for it. Refrigerant (freon) filling quantity guides are an indispensable resource for ensuring your vehicle’s AC system operates efficiently.
