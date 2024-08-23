Honda Refrigerant Capacity Chart: R134a, R1234yf (2024) (2024)

Disclaimer.

Model Year of manufacture Type of coolant Refrigerant quantity (g) Honda Accord Diesel Left Hand Drive 1996 – 1998 R134a 650 Honda CRV (RD) 2002 – 2007 R134a 480 – 530 Honda CR-Z 1.5 Hybrid IMA 2010 – R134a 475 Honda CRV 2.2D i-CTDi (RD) 2004 – 2007 R134a 450 – 500 Honda CRX -Matsush*ta compressor 1994 – 1997 R134a 500 – 550 Honda Prelude Left Hand Drive 1994 – 1996 R134a 600 – 650 Honda Accord 2.2D i-CTDi 2003 – 2008 R134a 450 – 500 Honda CRX -Sands compressor 1994 – 1997 R134a 500 – 550 Honda CRV 2.0i/2.2D-CTDi/2.4i 2007 – R134a 465 Honda Jazz (GE) 2008 – 2015 R134a 400 Honda HR-V (GH) 1999 – 2006 R134a 550 – 650 Honda Insight 1.3i DSi-VTEC (IMA/Hybrid) LHD 2006 – R134a 425 Honda Accord – Denso Compressor 1993 – 1998 R134a 700 – 750 Honda Accord 2.0i/2.4i/2.2D-i-DTEC 07.2008- R134a 475 Honda Civic 5-door – Denso compressor 1997 – 2000 R134a 500 – 550 Honda Civic 5-door – Sanden compressor 1997 – 2000 R134a 500 – 550 Honda Civic IX 1.4i-VTEC/1.8i-VTEC/2.2Di-DTEC Right-hand drive 2012 – R134a 420 Honda Concerto 1993 – 1995 R134a 750 – 800 Honda Civic Hybrid IMA Left-hand drive 2006 – 2010 R134a 475 Honda FR-V Denso compressor 2005 – 2007 R134a 550 Honda FR-V Sanden compressor 2005 – 2007 R134a 550 Honda Accord – Hadsys Compressor 1993 – 1998 R134a 700 – 750 Honda Jazz IV (GK) 1.3iVTEC/1.5iVTEC compressor Denso 2015 – 2020 R1234yf 400 Honda CRV with rear air conditioning 2018 – R1234yf 680 Honda CRV 1.5VTEC 2018 – R1234yf 460 Honda Civic 1.0VTEC/1.5VTEC/2.0Type R 2017 – R134a 430 Honda Legend – Hadsys Compressor 1993 – 1996 R134a 750 – 800 Honda Legend IV (KB) 3.5i/3.7i 05.2006 – R134a 475 Honda S2000 1999 – 2004 R134a 600 – 650 Honda Stream 2.0i 2001 – 2006 R134a 500 – 550 Honda Civic 2/3/4-door – Denso compressor 1996 – 2000 R134a 600 – 650 Honda Accord Coupe 1998 – 2003 R134a 600 – 650 Honda Civic IX 1.4i-VTEC/1.8i-VTEC/2.2Di-DTEC Left-hand drive 2012 – R134a 380 Honda FR-V 2007 – R134a 550 Honda HR-V (RU) 11.2014 – R1234yf 420 Honda Jazz IV (GK) 09.2013 – R1234yf 400 Honda Accord – Denso Compressor 1998 – 2003 R134a 500 – 550 Honda Civic 5-door 1995 – 1997 R134a 500 – 550 Honda Civic Hybrid IMA Left-hand drive 2006 – 2010 R134a 425 Honda Civic/Civic Coupe (EU/EP/EM) 1.4i/1.6i/2.0i 2001 – 2006 R134a 500 – 550 Honda Civic VIII 2.2D i-CTDi 2006 – R134a 450 – 480 Honda Shuttle 2.2i/2.3i 1995 – 2001 R134a 600 – 650 Honda Stream 2.0i with rear air conditioning 2001 – 2006 R134a 700 – 750 Honda Stream 1.7i 2001 – 2006 R134a 500 – 550 Honda Jazz (GD) 2001 – 2008 R134a 400 – 450 Honda Shuttle 2.2i/2.3i with rear air conditioning 1995 – 2001 R134a 800 – 850 Honda HR-V (GH) with rear air conditioning 1999 – 2006 R134a 750 Honda Insight 1.3i DSi-VTEC (IMA/Hybrid) RHD 2006 – R134a 475 Honda Legend 1996 – 2000 R134a 700 – 750 Honda CRV 2.0 iMMD Hybrid 2018 – R1234yf 440 Honda Civic 1.0 VTEC/1.5VTEC/2.0Type R 2017 – R1234yf 430 Honda Civic 1.6 iDTEC 2017 – R1234yf 420 Honda Jazz IV (GK) 1.3iVTEC/1.5iVTEC compressor Sanden 2015 – 2020 R1234yf 400 Honda Prelude Right Hand Drive 1994 – 1996 R134a 650 – 700 Honda Prelude 1997 – 2001 R134a 700 – 750 Honda Legend – Denso Compressor 1993 – 1996 R134a 750 – 800 Honda Civic – Matsush*ta compressor 1994 – 1995 R134a 500 – 550 Honda Accord Diesel Right Hand Drive 1996 – 1998 R134a 700 Honda CRX – Denso compressor 1994 – 1997 R134a 500 – 550 Honda Accord 2.0i/2.4i 2003 – 2008 R134a 500 – 600 Honda Accord Aerodeck/Coupe – Denso compressor 1994 – 1997 R134a 600 – 650 Honda Civic – Sanden compressor 1994 – 1995 R134a 500 – 550 Honda Civic VIII 1.4i/1.8i 2006 – R134a 450 – 480 Honda CRV Right-hand drive 1997 – 2002 R134a 600 – 650 Honda Accord – Sanden Compressor 1998 – 2003 R134a 500 – 550 Honda Accord with Hadsys Compressor 1994 – 1997 R134a 600 – 650 Honda Civic – Denso compressor 1994 – 1995 R134a 500 – 550 Honda Civic 1.7D CTDi 2002 – 2006 R134a 500 – 550 Honda Civic 2/3/4-door – Sanden compressor 1996 – 2000 R134a 600 – 650 Honda Civic 5-door Diesel LHD 1997 – 2000 R134a 640 Honda Civic 5-door Diesel RHD 1997 – 2000 R134a 560

–

Honda refrigerant(freon) filling quantities.

Each vehicle model has a specific refrigerant capacity, which can be found in the owner’s manual or a professional service database. For accurate and environmentally safe servicing, always consult with a certified technician who uses the right tools and follows the latest industry standards.

AC refrigerant

When the scorching summer sun turns your vehicle into a mobile sauna, it’s the refreshing breeze from the air-conditioning system that comes to the rescue. This modern marvel of comfort relies heavily on a silent performer – the car refrigerant. This crucial fluid, which courses through the veins of your vehicle’s AC system, plays a pivotal role in banishing the heat. However, not all refrigerants are created equal, and understanding the differences is essential for ensuring a cool and comfortable drive.

R12, R134a, and R1234yf

The narrative of car refrigerants has seen many characters like R12, R134a, and R1234yf grace the stage over the years, each bringing its own merits to the table. R12, once a stalwart of the automotive realm, found favor in cars, trucks, and tractors. However, as the world woke up to the environmental perils it posed, R12 exited the stage, making way for its successor, R134a. This new protagonist, with its lower greenhouse gas emissions, quickly became the darling of environmentally-conscious drivers and vehicle manufacturers alike.

But the wheels of progress didn’t stop turning. The spotlight soon shifted to R1234yf, a modern-day hero boasting an even lower environmental impact than R134a. This newfound gem is gradually carving its niche in the automotive world, being incorporated into the air-conditioning systems of cars, trucks, and tractors, garnering accolades for its low global warming potential.

AC recharge requires a professional touch

While the evolution of refrigerants reflects the automotive industry’s stride towards eco-friendliness, it also underscores a vital dictum: the refrigerant type and filling capacity should be specified by the vehicle manufacturer. This isn’t a realm for DIY exploits. The intricacies involved in AC recharge require a professional touch. Venturing into this territory on your own could lead to a compromised AC system or, worse, a hefty repair bill.

The message is loud and clear – entrust the job of AC recharge to the professionals. They possess the expertise to ensure that the correct type and amount of refrigerant are used, as per the manufacturer’s specifications. This isn’t just about maintaining the cool ambiance of your vehicle; it’s about safeguarding the efficiency and longevity of the air-conditioning system.

Prepare for summer

In the grand tapestry of vehicle maintenance, understanding the role and nuances of car refrigerants is pivotal. So, the next time the summer sun blazes, ensure your vehicle’s A/C system is professionally recharged and ready to deliver that cool, refreshing respite. Your comfort, wallet, and the environment will be better off for it. Refrigerant (freon) filling quantity guides are an indispensable resource for ensuring your vehicle’s AC system operates efficiently.

Spanish version – Honda cantidades de llenado de refrigerante. A/C R134a y R1234yf.