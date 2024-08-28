Kipp Baltimore Illuminate (2024)

As of Jul 1, 2024, the average annual pay for a Kipp School in Baltimore is $60,506 a year. Just in case you need a simple salary calculator, that works out to be approximately $29.09 an hour. This is the equivalent of $1,163/week or $5,042/month.
Founded in 2002, KIPP Baltimore operates two tuition-free, open enrollment, high-performing public charter schools, currently serving approximately 1,500 students from kindergarten through fifth (KIPP Harmony Academy) and sixth through eighth grades (KIPP Ujima Village Academy).
The starting salary for Baltimore City teachers will increase under the new contract from $53,000 to $58,895. In Baltimore County, the starting salary is $58,500. And instead of city teachers hitting a salary limit at $95,000, lifelong educators will now have a cap just under $115,000.
Baltimore City Public Schools (City Schools) is one of the oldest and most historic public school systems in the United States. Established in 1829, City Schools boasts the nation's oldest all-girls public high school (Western High School) and the third oldest public high school overall (Baltimore City College).