Maryland Driver's License - Pages (2024)

The information below pertains to a regular non-commercial driver’s license, clickhere​if you have or wish to obtain a com​mercial driver’s license (CDL).

Renewing a Maryland License​

If You Have Never Held a Driver's License, click here​

Correcting/Changinga Maryland License or Permit​



Duplicate Maryland License



Lost Maryland License or Permit

New to Maryland​

Stolen Maryland License or Permit

Provisional to Regular License

Exchanging an Out of State License ​



​ Exchanging an Out of Country License

Renewing Your Maryland License

Click here​ for complete information on renewing your Maryland license.



A corrected license can be issued for changes to one’s name, address, height, weight, or gender designator, or to add or remove an organ donor designation, to add or remove certain restrictions, or to add a veteran status designation.

​Change your address: You may do so online with myMVA​ or at an MVA self-service kiosk.



or at an MVA self-service kiosk. Change Organ donor designation: You may do so online with myMVA or at an MVA self-service kiosk.



or at an MVA self-service kiosk. Changes to weight, height, or Veterans Status: Please make an appointment . Select Driver’s Services and then ‘Correct My Maryland Driver's License (Name Change).’Click here for more information for veterans.



. Select Driver’s Services and then ‘Correct My Maryland Driver's License (Name Change).’Click for more information for veterans. Changes to gender designator: Please make an appointment . Select Driver’s Services and then ‘Correct My Maryland Driver's License (Name Change).’ For more information on the process, please visit our how-to page .



. Select Driver’s Services and then ‘Correct My Maryland Driver's License (Name Change).’ For more information on the process, please visit our . Change your name:

​Please make an appointment . Select Driver’s Services and then ‘Correct My Maryland Driver's License (Name Change).’

. Select Driver’s Services and then ‘Correct My Maryland Driver's License (Name Change).’

If you are using a name other than your birth name, or changing the name on your current Maryland license, you must bring the document that initiated the change of name, such as a marriage certificate, divorce decree or court ordered name change, to the MVA to correct your license.



If presenting a valid U.S. Passport and the name on your passport reflects your name change (already has your new name), you are not required to present additional name change documents.

IMPORTANT: For all name changes - marriage, divorce, etc., please update your name with the Social Security Administration first, and if possible bring proof of that change with you to your MDOT MVA appointment. Please allow 72 hours for your name change to be recorded with the Social Security Administration before your MDOT MVA appointment.

There is a fee for a corrected license. But there is no fee for the change of address card, which should be carried with your license. You will be mailed the card or corrected license.



Duplicate Driver's License or ID Card Please request a duplicate driver's license or ID card online with the new online option here or by MVA Self-Serve Kiosk. These transactions will no longer be handled over the counter and the duplicate driver’s license or ID card will be mailed to the address on record at the MVA.



Lost Maryland License or Permit You must obtain a duplicate driver’s license or permit online. The license or card will be mailed to the address on record at the MVA. Please click here.

Stolen Maryland License or Permit If your license has been stolen, you must apply in person at an MVA branch office for a duplicate license providing there are no changes to the information on your license. Please follow the instructions here. Refer to the sources of proof for examples of documentation to prove your identity when you visit the MVA branch office.

Maryland Provisional to Regular License Please visit our Maryland Graduated Licensing Sys​​tem page for more information on how to convert your provisional license to a regular driver’s license.

Exchanging an Out-of-State License for a Maryland License New Maryland residents must obtain a Maryland driver’s license within 60 days for a noncommercial driver's license and within 30 days if it is a commercial driver's license (CDL). You will need your out-of-state license(s), if you do not have the license in your possession, you will need to present a certified driving record from the licensing agency.

You must pass a vision screening and one that is provided by a doctor must have been administered within the previous 24 months. The vision screening can be administered at the MVA branch office; or You can submit a completed vision screening form ( DL-043A )

If licensed for less than 18 months, you will be issued a Maryland provisional license. Click here for more information on the provisional license​. If your license is expired for one year or more, you are required to pass a knowledge and driver's skills test.

Proof of age, identity and residency, are required. Please use the our online document guide to determine what you will need to bring with you to the MVA branch office .

to determine what you will need to bring with you to the . Please pay the required fees .

. An out-of-state learner’s permit cannot be exchanged for a Maryland learner’s permit. You must meet all the requirements of a new learner's permit.



You will be asked to surrender your out-of-state driver's license before you can obtain a Maryland one.

Active Military -For active-duty military, click here for more information.​

Ex​changing an Out-of-Country License for a Maryland License Proof of age, identity and residency, are required, use our on​line document guide to determine what you will need to bring with you to the MVA branch office. You must present the out-of-country license (may be valid or expired.) If you do not have your license, you must present a driving record from the country’s license issuing authority. The driving record should be accompanied by an apostille or a letter from the country’s embassy verifying the driving record.

The out-of-country license may be required to be accompanied by an international driver's license or translated into English by an approved MVA translator .

. You must pass a vision screening and one that is providedby a doctor must have been administered within the previous 24 mont​hs. The vision screening can be administered at the MVA branch office; or You can submit a completed vision screening form ( ​DL-043a )

and one that is providedby a doctor must have been administered within the previous 24 mont​hs. You must complete a if you have never been licensed in the U.S.

if you have never been licensed in the U.S. You must pass a knowledge test and a driving test in a motor vehicle that you must provide. However, if you are converting or transferring a valid driver's license that has not been expired for more than one year from the following places, you do not have to take the knowledge and skills test. The license must have been issued by a U.S. Territory; American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands or Northern Mariana. If you were born before September 30, 1979 in the Panama Canal Zone, or the license is from Canada, Yukon Territory, or France you do not have to take the tests. However, if your license is from the Republic of Korea (South), the Federal Republic of Germany, Taiwan (Republic of China) or Japan and it is expired, you will have to take all tests. Please c​lick here for more information about international applicants.

for more information about international applicants. If licensed for less than 18 months, you will be issued a Maryland Provisional License .

. If you have never held a license, you must obtain a learner’s permit.

Pay the required fees .