Renewing Your Vehicle Registration Pages (2024)

Marylanders register their cars and most other vehicles for 2 years at a time. Fees​ differ, so check the renewal form to see what your registration renewal costs. Please note: Those with insurance violations or other MVA problems will need to visit an MVA full-service location. Outstanding parking tickets need to be paid directly in the district they were received, not at an MVA office. You will receive your new registration card and sticker within 10 days. There are several convenient ways to renew your vehicle registration.

​​Through eMVA



By Mail

At County Treasurer's Offices

At Title Service Agents

Helpful Tips and Notes

You can renew your vehicle registration online . Please have your vehicle title and license plate numbers ready. Use only if the name, address, insurance and vehicle information printed on the registration renewal notice has not changed. You will need a Visa, American Express, Discover Card, Mobile Wallet Payor MasterCard.

You can also renew by telephone at 1-410-768-7000, then use your touch-tone telephone keypad as instructed. You'll need a Visa, American Express, Discover Card, Mobile Wallet Pay or MasterCard. Use only if the name, address, insurance, and vehicle information printed on the registration renewal notice has not changed.

You can also renew through the eMVA kiosk, which is an easy to use machine conveniently located at all MVA locations. Use only if the name, address, insurance and vehicle information printed on the registration renewal notice has not changed. You'll need your current registration card or renewal notice, insurance information, and a Visa, Discover Card, Mobile Wallet Pay​,​American Express, or MasterCard or a check for fees. In addition to renewing your vehicle registration there are other services available at the kiosks: request driving records, apply for a personal identification number (PIN), change of address, request replacement title, request an extension to the VEIP inspection date deadline, order replacement plates, pay Administrative Flag Fee, order County Pride Sticker request Temporary Registration and order duplicate/additional registration cards.

Please check the information on each registration renewal notice. Enter any corrections or changes in the gray area, then sign each notice (only one owner is required to sign the renewal notice).

If the vehicle is company-owned, the person signing the notice must list their official capacity.

A Power of Attorney( VR-470​ )​ must accompany the renewal notice if you are not a company official, do not personally own the vehicle, or have leased the vehicle.A copy of the registered owner(s) state issued identification must accompany the Power of Attorney and the person submitting must present their state issued identification.​



Check the insurance information to make sure it's complete and correct. If none is printed on your renewal notice, you must fill it in.

Complete any enclosed certifications which may be required with your renewal notice.

Enclose your renewal notice(s) and your check or money order payable to MVA in the envelope provided. DO NOT SEND CASH. The check must include preprinted name and address. Please write driver's license number and home or work phone number on the check.

You may also renew plates Monday through Friday at County Treasurer's offices, for an extra fee.

HOURS: Open Monday through Friday, service fee extra, tag renewal only.

Caroline County



Denton, Market Street Courthouse Green



Charles County

La Plata, Charles County Government Building



Dorchester County

Cambridge, County Office Building, 501 Court Lane

Frederick County

Frederick, Winchester Hall, 12 East Church Street

Queen Anne's County

Centreville, The Liberty Building, 107 N. Liberty Street

St. Mary's County

Leonardtown, Government Center, Washington Street

Somerset County

Princess Anne, Courthouse, 30512 Prince William Street

Worcester County

Snow Hill, Courthouse, Bishopsville, 13070 St. Martin Neck Road

You may also renew your vehicle registration at title service agents throughout the state of Maryland. Additional fees will apply. The title service agents also supply titling services. A complete list of title service agent​​s accredited with the MVA is available.

Registration surcharges increased from $13.50 to $17.00 as part of Transportation Infrastructure Investment Act of 2013. New dollars go directly to the Maryland Emergency Medical System Operations Fund to support Maryland’s world-renowned trauma and emergency management system, including the Maryland State Police Aviation Command, R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute and the Volunteer Company Assistance Fund.

Renew now. If doing so by mail, your renewal notice must be received at the MVA no later than 15 days prior to the expiration of your current registration.

If renewing your registration only, you will receive one license plate sticker. If receiving new license plates, you will receive both a month and a year sticker.

Trailers not for rent or lease do not require insurance.To avoid a substantial uninsured motorist penalty fee, return your registration card and plates to the MVA on or before the day the required insurance is terminated.

Administrative fees will be assessed by the MVA if your vehicle registration is being withheld as a result of failure to satisfy the requirements of a traffic control device violation, law enforcement agency referral, or failure to satisfy the requirements for a returned check. The Administrative fee by the MVA is assessed for each administrative action imposed. Any fee remaining unpaid may be referred to the Maryland Central Collection Unit for collection.

Post office boxes are accepted as long as the name of your street is provided and the zip code is the same for the post office box and street.

If your license plates are lost or mutilated check the box above the tag number on your renewal notice and include applicable fees. Customers renewing a vehiclewith license plates 15 years or older will have the option to replace the front and rear license plates for free. This option is currently only available when renewing through myMVA Online Services . Eligible customers are encouraged to take advantage of this program as license plates may wear over time from exposure to the elements, making them difficult to​ read. ​Please remember that when you receive new plates, any old plates in your possession must be returned to an MVA office.



If the vehicle is sold, traded or junked and you have NOT transferred the plates, throw away this renewal notice. Remember: The plates must be returned to an MVA office to avoid the penalty fees.

You may a​pply for a refund if you have not used your 2nd year's registration.

If your plates have officially been transferred to a new vehicle, record your new vehicle information in the gray areas provided on the renewal notice.

Give the Gift that Keeps on Living! To find out more about the Organ Donor Program .

. The MVA is closed on official state holidays.

