Myrtle Beach - Beyond Van Gogh (2024)

Exhibit Details
Now Open!
June 21, 2024 - September 22, 2024
- Hours of Operation
- Daily: 10 AM - 10PM (last entry 9 PM)
- Location
-
Broadway at the Beach, Building 52 (Beside the Dave & Buster's on the Avenue), 1325 Celebrity Cir, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
- Duration
-
The visit will take around one hour with final entry one hour before close.
- Health and Safety
-
The safety of attendees is our top priority as we continue to follow the advice of public health agencies and government officials. Learn more about how we’re staying safe in the FAQ section.
Select Saturdays
Yoga
July - Saturdays
Join Real Hot Yoga on Saturdays in July for a guided Beyond Van Gogh Yoga experience! Class will be held in the exhibit’s Immersive Room, amongst Van Gogh’s masterpieces and a beautifully mastered symphonic score. Rhythmic movement and breath in this dreamy space are sure to elevate a mind-body connection and create a mystical journey through flow. All levels of experience are welcome. Equipment is not provided, please bring your own yoga mat.
Get the first impression
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Step into Vincent’s psyche and discover the man behind the masterpieces as you read through the letters in Beyond Van Gogh’s Education Room.
AN ARTISTIC ODYSSEY
Enter the Immersive Room and see a 19th century artist through a 21st century lens. Watch as over 300 of Van Gogh’s most famous works come alive and fill 30k square feet with the brilliance of Van Gogh’s pure pigments and swirling brushstrokes.
NEW PERSPECTIVES
Dive deeper into Vincent’s world and follow along on his journey of self-discovery through the exclusive VR add-on: “Beyond Van Gogh: A Life in Letters VR Experience".
FAQs
WHAT IS BEYOND VAN GOGH?
Beyond Van Gogh is a new truly immersive experience. While other shows use virtual reality or still images, our show breaks barriers by incorporating both still and moving art. Masterpieces, now freed from frames, come alive, appear, and disappear, flow across multi-surfaces, the minutia of details titillating our heightened senses. The show is projected on every surface around you, this makes you feel as though you have stepped directly into a Van Gogh painting. We accompany the show with a beautiful score and include many other surprises!
WHO CREATED BEYOND VAN GOGH?
Created by French-Canadian creative director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s Normal Studio, Beyond Van Gogh is an immersive experience showcasing over 300 of the artist’s works.
WHERE CAN I FIND THE MUSIC PLAYED DURING BEYOND VAN GOGH?
For a playlist of the music from Beyond Van Gogh, please see our Spotify playlist,Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience – Soundtrack.
WILL BEYOND VAN GOGH BE COMING TO ANY OTHER CITIES?
To see all the cities we are visiting, please visit our directory webpagehere. Please keep an eye on our social media channels for announcements of new cities!
What dates will you be inMyrtle Beach?
We will be inMyrtle BeachfromJune 21, 2024 -September 22, 2024.
Where are you specifically located?
Broadway at the Beach, Building 52 (Beside the Dave & Buster's on the Avenue), 1325 Celebrity Cir, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
WHEN SHOULD I ARRIVE?
Please arrive anytime our show is running for the date you selected.
WHAT SAFETY MEASURES ARE IN PLACE FOR COVID-19?
Beyond Van Gogh is following the approved guidelines below:
- Increased cleaning practices of high touch surfaces with approved cleaning products.
- Contactless transactions only to lessen transmission risk.
- Masks are recommended inside the venue.
IF I MISS MY ENTRY TIME OR AM RUNNING LATE, CAN I STILL GET IN?
At this time, we cannot guarantee entry outside of the entry time or date on your ticket. If you miss your entry time/date or arrive late and we are unable to accommodate you, no refunds will be issued.
HOW LONG SHOULD I PLAN ON BEING AT THE SHOW?
The show is roughly one hour and is set up walk-through style.
CAN I BRING MY BABY, AND DO THEY NEED A TICKET?
Yes, babies and children of all ages are welcome to attend the show. Children 4 years and younger enter the show for free and do not require a ticket when accompanying an adult with a ticket.
CAN I BRING A STROLLER?
Yes, strollers are permitted. However, there will be no facilities for storing and parking strollers or leaving them unattended.
IS THERE SEATING AVAILABLE?
Seating is limited and is only available on a first-come, first-served basis. As seating is limited, we encourage guests to leave available seating for those with mobility limitations.
WILL THERE BE A GIFT SHOP?
Yes! Beyond Van Gogh has a cashless gift shop available at the end of the show!
CAN I BRING IN FOOD OR BEVERAGES?
No, food or beverages are not permitted inside the exhibit.
CAN I BRING A CAMERA?
Absolutely! Photos for non-commercial use are allowed and we encourage you to share them on social media. Please tag@BeyondVanGoghon Facebook and@BeyondVanGoghon Instagram and hashtag #BeyondVanGogh when you do.
There are some limitations, however: recording the event, flash photography, professional photography and professional videography is not permitted. Tripods and other professional photography equipment are not permitted. Please contact[emailprotected] for more information.
CAN I BRING BAGS INTO THE EXHIBIT?
We encourage you to leave valuables, large bags and other personal belongings at home. For the safety of our visitors and the exhibit, all bags entering or leaving the exhibit, including purses, are subject to inspection. Backpacks and duffel bags are not permitted in the exhibit.
IS THERE SOMEWHERE FOR ME TO STORE MY THINGS WHILE I’M IN THE EXHIBIT?
There are no storage facilities, such as coat check, for guests.
CAN I TOUCH THE SCREENS DURING THE SHOW?
No, we kindly ask all attendees to refrain from touching the screens during the experience.
Where do I purchase tickets?
Tickets can be purchased right here at BeyondVanGogh.com/myrtle-beach
How Much Are Tickets?
- General Admission (Ages 16+): $32.99
- Child Tickets (Ages 5-15): $22.99
- Senior/Military/Local Resident (Valid ID Required): $27.99
Plus applicable taxes and fees.
Children 4 years and younger enter the show for free and do not require a ticket when accompanying an adult with a ticket.
CAN I PURCHASE TICKETS AT THE DOOR?
Tickets can be purchased at the door, subject to availability. To secure a timeslot and best pricing available, please order your tickets in advance online.
ARE TICKETS REFUNDABLE?
All tickets are non-refundable, as stated in the terms and conditions agreed to prior to successfully completing any ticket purchase.
HOW DO I RESCHEDULE MY TICKETS?
Change of date requests are subject to availability and must be made at least 24 hours prior to the scheduled date shown on your ticket. An $8 rescheduling fee will apply.
To exchange your tickets,please follow the step-by-step exchange process here.
HOW WILL I GET MY TICKETS?
A confirmation email from ShowClix, our ticketing platform, is sent to the email address used when tickets are purchased.
You are also able to view your tickets at any time after purchase through signing in to yourMyTickets accounton ShowClix.
HOW DO I SIGN-IN TO MY MYTICKETS ACCOUNT?
To sign-in to yourMyTicketsaccount, pleaseclick here.
Your username is the email address you entered when processing your order. If you don’t remember your password or don’t recall setting one up, please click “forgot your password” to reset it.
DO CHILDREN UNDER FOUR NEED A TICKET?
Children 4 years and younger enter the show for free and do not require a ticket when accompanying an adult with a ticket.
HOW DO I PRESENT MY TICKETS AT THE SHOW?
You can print a physical copy of your tickets, or you can present the QR code for your tickets off a smartphone or other device.
CAN I GIFT TICKETS THAT ARE UNDER MY NAME?
Yes, you can. Please ensure your guests have a physical copy of the tickets printed to be admitted entry if the tickets are gifted. Additionally, we require valid ID to be presented alongside the tickets prior to entry to ensure eligibility for the ticket type.
ARE THERE FLASHING LIGHTS OR LOUD SOUNDS?
Yes, Beyond Van Gogh contains bright lights that may cause discomfort for people with photosensitive epilepsy or other medical conditions. If this may affect your experience, please consult with a medical professional prior to attending the show.
Our Immersive Room has music playing that might be slightly louder than normal and may cause discomfort to people suffering from sensitivity to loud sounds. If this is your case, we recommend you are accommodated with a proper noise reduction device and consult with a medical professional prior to attending the show.
CAN BEYOND VAN GOGH TRIGGER VERTIGO OR MOTION SICKNESS?
Yes, the moving images, sounds and lights involved in the immersive experience may cause dizziness, motion sickness or vertigo. If this may affect your experience, please consult with a medical professional prior to attending the show.
CAN I BRING MY SERVICE ANIMAL?
Yes, we allow service animals such as guide dogs. No pets are permitted.
DO YOU HAVE WHEELCHAIRS OR SCOOTERS FOR RENT?
As we are a travelling show we do not have wheelchairs or scooters for rent.
IS THE SHOW WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE?
Yes, Beyond Van Gogh is accessible for guests of all abilities. Our show welcomes wheelchairs, mobile scooters, canes, etc.
IS THERE SEATING AVAILABLE?
Seating is limited and is only available on a first-come, first-served basis. As seating is limited, we encourage guests to leave available seating for those with mobility limitations.
IS BEYOND VAN GOGH SUITABLE FOR THE DEAF/HARD OF HEARING?
Yes, although we do not provide interpreters. The majority of Beyond Van Gogh is visual and explained in text.
I HAVE A CHILD WITH AUTISM, SPD OR ADHD. WILL YOU HAVE SENSORY BAGS/ITEMS?
We will not have audio sensory items available for guests, however, we encourage parents and caregivers to bring appropriate sensory stimulants and items that you may require.
