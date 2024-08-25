Immersive Van Gogh exhibit - Cocoa Beach, Orlando, Florida (2024)

One of the attractions to experience at the museum is the Van Gogh exhibit. Immersive technology allows visitors to expand their views and show something they might otherwise never see.
Many visitors are in search of the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit location and at the museum we show an exhibit permanently.
The Van Gogh exhibit complements the Immersive Wizard of Oz fairy tale that is part of the experience at the Wizard of Oz Museum in the Orlando area of Florida. The Van Gogh exhibit is an unforgettable art experience and a completely new way of encountering art. This is the future of the experiential art. At the museum, the art of Vincent van Gogh will come to life around you!
Many visitors had a chance to experience the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit in various cities and would like to explain the differences between our and traveling exhibits.
Traveling exhibits are usually shown in temporary locations in major cities with an average room being over 4000 square feet with a high ceiling. The tickets are usually sold on an hourly basis for crowd control. Over 100 visitors are usually in the room without chairs and visitors are lucky if they don’t have someone taking photos or videos two feet away. An average Van Gogh exhibit is 30 minutes, but since an average person can only stand for 10 – 15 minutes comfortably, by the time it ends most visitors are tired and looking for an opportunity to relax.
Another disadvantage that visitors might experience is projection to the floor. Based on the facility chosen, most of the time the floor is dark color/concrete, which absorbs light and images are barely visible on the floor. Taking into account the number of people in the room, most visitors concentrate on experience on the walls (360 view).
Some installations take time to cover the floor with white floor panels, but many due to the temporary nature of the exhibit cut the corners.
Do you know that more projectors are required to cover the floor than all the walls combined? So if visitors ignore the floor, they are only experiencing half of the exhibit.
Since the Wizard of Oz Museum Immersive room is in permanent installation, we took our time and installed light color floor to provide the best experience for the visitors. We also placed comfortable benches in the room for visitors to relax and enjoy.
Our Van Gogh experience is custom-made for the Wizard of Oz Museum and is not the same as the traveling exhibit. Since the paintings of Van Gogh are in the public domain, we added some which never displayed anywhere else.
While traveling exhibits on average display each artwork from 45 seconds to a minute, we shorten that time to 15 to 30 seconds, covering the same number of pieces at half of the time. We did that to show other two Immersive experiences in the same room.
Of course, we have famous artwork that overlaps with traveling exhibits such as Starry Night, Sunflowers, Self-Portrait, Irises, and Bedroom in Arles.
On average, we usually have less than 10 visitors in the room, which provides visitors an opportunity not only to enjoy but also express themselves, like dancing, doing some yoga stretches, or even being part of the painting.
Our biggest cons is the wall’s height compared to other experiences and we hope to address that in the future building.
Vincent Willem van Gogh (Dutch: March 1853 – 29 July 1890) was a Dutch Post-Impressionist painter who posthumously became one of the most famous and influential figures in Western art history. In a decade, he created about 2,100 artworks, including around 860 oil paintings, most of which date from the last two years of his life. They include landscapes, still life, portraits, and self-portraits, and are characterized by bold colors and dramatic, impulsive, and expressive brushwork that contributed to the foundations of modern art. He was not commercially successful and, struggling with severe depression and poverty, committed suicide at the age of 37.
What makes the experience special
Below are some images showing projections to all four walls and the floor. Of course during the imersive experience all the images are moving and synchonised with music for visitors to relax and enjoy.
- The Van Gogh Immersive Experience show provides a unique and immersive way to appreciate the art of Vincent van Gogh.
- Visitors can witness the bold colors and expressive brushwork that contributed to the foundations of modern art.
- The show utilizes immersive technology to expand visitors' views and show them something they might otherwise never see.
- The projections on all four walls and floor create a fully immersive experience that transports visitors into the world of Van Gogh's art.
- The synchronized music adds to the experience and creates a relaxing atmosphere for visitors to enjoy.
