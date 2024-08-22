Paris 2024 Olympics: Why France’s Victor Wembanyama is the next big thing in basketball (2024)

He is a newcomer to these Olympic Games yet he’s a known entity throughout the basketball world. Victor Wembanyama will make his Olympic debut for Team France on Saturday, 27 July, against Brazil after spending an entire NBA season wowing fans with his frame and skill set.

The 7ft 4in (2.24m) Wembanyama is only 20, but he dominated the NBA as a rookie, scoring 21.4 points per game along with 10.6 rebounds and a league-leading 3.6 blocked shots in a brilliant season for the San Antonio Spurs.

And he now gives Team France another element in the frontcourt to join four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. Astoundingly, the presence of Wembanyama allows the 7ft 1in Gobert to power forward, giving the French a mammoth frontline.

Wembanyama, with his good looks and affable personality, should be one of the sensations of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. He has the size of a center but skills of a point guard, amazing his teammates and opponents in the NBA with his ball-handling ability and incredible athleticism that allows him to reach the rim from the 3-point line in merely two steps.

He was too young to play in Tokyo 2020 and has been eyeing a chance to play for the national team in front of his nation’s fans for years.

“I've been preparing myself for the Games since I saw the Olympics on TV for the first time,” he said. “Growing up, my goal has changed. The Olympics are a unique event in the world of sports, the most important competition.”