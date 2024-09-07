The 7 Best Riding Lawn Mowers Make Cutting the Grass Enjoyable (2024)

We tested 15 lawn mowers in our own backyards on different types of grass and all kinds of weather, evaluating each based on their design , ease of use, power, performance, deck height and width, suggested lawn size, safety, and ease of cleaning .We also included a few additional models that we haven't yet tested but felt deserved a spot on our list based on our research in the categories listed above. For more information on how we tested the mowers, check outour testing processbelow.

"With buying a good riding mower, you are essentially investing in your home, which is one of the biggest and best investments people can make," says Don Quinn, who has over 30 years of experience handling riding lawn mowers and working on several farms, including his own 1.5- and 3-acre properties. "A good riding mower or tractor is going to make the work that you have to do on your property easier, safer, and more efficient."

While there are a few different types of riding lawn mowers available to buy—the main ones being lawn tractors or zero-turn mowers—the best option for you depends on the size of your yard, the type of terrain, and your budget.

“For a larger lawn, a riding mower is the most efficient in saving time and energy,” says Brian Feldman, the senior technical director of operations at TruGreen. “Additionally, they serve more than just one purpose; they can also be used as an efficient vehicle for other yard tasks.”

A good riding mower is a must for large lawns of an acre or more. After all, it can be the difference between loathing lawn maintenance or actually looking forward to the task.

This mower is easy to clean, too. It features a SmartJet high-pressure deck washing system to get rid of stuck-on grass and lawn debris. For extra peace of mind, it also comes with a three-year limited manufacturer’s warranty when used residentially.

The mower features an LED headlight for clear visibility in all types of weather, and a step-through design making it easy to board. The deck is adjustable in any one of five height positions from 1.5 to 3.5 inches for all types of landscape designs.

Its hydrostatic drive transmission makes for a smooth ride on flat ground (although it can get a bit bumpy on uneven terrain). It also has an 18-inch turning radius, which isn’t bad for a riding mower that isn’t a zero-turn mower.

Its slight 34-inch total width makes it a breeze getting through gates and into a shed, and even through trees and on narrow walkways. This mower has a high-back seat with a large seat and back support, so it should provide a comfortable riding experience overall.

For anyone with minimal storage space, we recommend the Cub Cadet 30-inch 10.5 HP Gas Rear-Engine Riding Mower. This model is on the smaller side, but its high-performance Briggs & Stratton engine gives it enough power for smaller yards. It even comes with an included mulch kit and it mows in reverse, too.

This small mower takes up little room in a garage or shed. It also comes with three large batteries that sit under the hood. When you have to charge one, you just connect its charger to the wall socket and the mower.

There is no power steering, which was fine at higher speeds, but we found that it needed a bit of elbow grease when going slowly around corners.

There are LED headlights at the front, though you’ll still want to use this mower in daylight. The mower has a large manual lever on the right side for adjusting the cutting height of the deck, which can go all the way down to 1.5 inches for those who prefer short lawns. We used the medium blade speed and found it cuts just fine.

While backing up, the mower turns off the mowing deck (unless you press a button to override that) and beeps quite loudly, making you feel safe and alerting anyone in the vicinity to swiftly move out of the way. It also beeps when you lift from the seat.

There’s a setting inside the digital display menu that allows you to change the speed response of the pedal. It mowed cleanly and evenly, and we even ran over a few decent-sized sticks. The mower chopped them up with ease, finely chopping up any leaves, too. No exhaust smell or heat comes from the mower—ideal for mowing on those hot summer days.

The seat is a simple yet decent faux leather that’s comfortable and adjustable forward and back. The accelerator pedal feels a bit jerky at first as it has more power than you would think, but it can also go along very slowly to maneuver around obstacles. When you’re ready, all you have to do is punch the pedal to regain instant speed.

Set up took almost an hour and a half, and the battery arrived partly full. After mowing a third of an acre of land, the battery went from a full charge down to about 80%, according to the digital display. Recharging it up again only took around an hour, however.

If you’re looking for a safe yet quick lawn mower, the RYOBI 80V HP 42-inch Electric Riding Lawn Tractor is one of the best riding mowers to consider. This eco-friendly mower is very light thanks to its mostly plastic construction, and quiet when running, too.

It has alerts when reversing and when you leave the seat, and an auto-shutoff, providing a safer mowing experience.

This durable mower provides a professional finish with its superfast blades that cleanly cut the grass, effortlessly eliminating any clumps. While gas lawn mowers can be high maintenance, this riding mower provides a toolless filter change to make maintenance easier. Plus, its 22-inch tires are thick and provide superior traction for added safety without damaging the lawn, and it even has protective tire fenders to shield users from stray mud or flying lawn clippings. Product Details:

The riding mower features a padded seat that has back support and armrests as well as suspension, so you'll hardly feel any jolts even on the bumpiest terrain.

The best heavy-duty riding mower is Toro Titan's Max 60-Inch Zero-Turn Mower, which is suitable for yards up to 7 acres. This mower packs 26 horsepower, the most powerful mower on our list.

We found this mower to be excellent value for money as it’s nimble, fast, and efficient at mowing on even wet grass. Its smaller deck makes it better for yards up to one acre in size, and its compact design means it’s easy to store, too.

We were impressed with the side discharge on this machine–we found that it’s quite strong as it sent the grass far out of the way and even blew nearby leaves as well. There aren’t any wheel weights or reflectors, but we felt completely safe riding this mower as there’s an ignition cutoff switch and handy headlights.

It’s worth noting that there are two different pedals for forward and reverse, which you do have to get used to. However, the adjustable seat is comfortable, even during longer mows, and it has a shorter back that we felt provided good lower back support.

The riding mower felt very solid and even felt smooth when we drove it up a 500-foot gravel driveway. It’s not fazed in the slightest by puddles either. The lever makes it easy to raise the blades if you need to pass over something higher, like flat rocks.

It turns quite well, making it easy to mow around obstacles, even skinny trees—it quite simply fits everywhere. It is rather on the loud side, though it didn’t seem too different from other riding mowers.

It took 15 minutes to mow 4 inches of damp grass on 0.2 acres. The mower felt zippy, made sharp turns, and offered excellent maneuverability thanks to its easy steering and highly responsive pedal (the speed is simply determined by how hard you push the pedal).

The instruction manual was straightforward, but starting it took a few tries—you have to push the brake all the way down, set the parking brake, advance the throttle forward to the choke position, and then turn the key. Once we got the hang of it, however, it was easy to use.

The mower came assembled, so it was ready to go upon arrival—we just had to add gas and check the fluid levels before setting off.

For a gas option, this John Deere pick is the best mower to consider. We tested the S100 42-inch riding mower on a 10-acre property with hills and were impressed with this affordable machine’s capabilities. We found that it cut the grass perfectly, even when wet.

We appreciated that the mower’s turning capabilities allow you to get very close to objects like fences and trees to cleanly mow around them in a single pass. It’s a very powerful mower and cuts the grass cleanly and evenly, leaving no patch of uncut grass.

During testing, we felt that the mower also feels safe to use as the blades stop quickly as soon as you leave the seat. There are also bright headlights and reflective decals on the sides. The only issue we had was that the tires spun a little when going uphill on damp terrain, but this didn’t happen when the grass was dry.

The seat is comfortable and features a suspension adjustment knob. The mower has storage compartments and two USB ports that can be used for charging your phone, and a Bluetooth function that allows you to monitor your mower with the RYOBI riding mower app.

Setting the cutting height is simple as well. Thanks to one conveniently located lever, you can choose from one of 12 height settings up to 4.5 inches. It also comes with a height-stopping key that allows you to quickly drop the mowing deck to the cutting height you want.

When we took it for a test run, the ground was somewhat damp due to recent rain but the mower handled it effortlessly. The push-button controls allow you to choose from three travel speeds and three blade speeds, and there’s an on-off button for the headlights, as well as an LCD screen toggle button. The mower is controlled by a single joystick that operates the forward and reverse speeds, and it was easy to get the hang of during testing.

Set-up took around 45 minutes and was straightforward thanks to instructions that were easy to follow. The battery came partly charged and it took only 70 minutes to fully charge. Just keep in mind that an empty battery takes around two hours and twenty minutes to charge. Luckily, it has an LCD screen that displays the battery life and run time, so you’ll know when you need to recharge.

We tested this mower on a half-acre backyard with a few hills, some trees, and fencing, and found it chopped 25 minutes off the usual mowing time. It’s much quieter than some other mowers on the market at around 92 decibels–we even managed to have a conversation with someone nearby when the blades were running at high speed.

The RYOBI 80V HP Brushless 42-inch Electric Zero Turn Riding Mower is ready to go when you are; simply unplug the charging plug and you are off and mowing. You won’t have to deal with gas fill-ups or oil changes or have to choke your gas motor to get it started and warmed up.

During testing, we found that this pick is also on the noisier side. While other mowers tend to have a covered-up motor, the Cub Cadet’s is an open engine. All in all, this is a high-quality mower for larger yards that is great value for money. Product Details: Power: Gas | Lawn Size : 2 to 4 acres | Deck Width: 42 inches | Deck Height: 1 to 4.5 inches | Speed: 7.5 miles per hour (forward), 3.5 miles per hour (reverse)

The mower has a wider body that helps distribute the weight, so you’ll feel safe riding it. There was a little bit of a learning curve to get used to the settings and the whole riding experience, but nothing that a couple of mowing sessions didn’t straighten out.

There are two speed adjustment options, even in reverse. The mower provides a pleasant ride that is less bouncy than some other mowers and can make turns faster, too. The seat is adjustable to your comfort level, which could depend on how bumpy your terrain is. Its lower overall height meant we were able to have a clearer view ahead which made riding it and looking where we were mowing a much more pleasant experience.

It’s easy to adjust the cutting heights on this riding mower—all you do is turn a knob on the left side of the operator, press the foot pedal, and turn the dial to the selection of your choice.

After setup, the machine started up right away (as soon as we figured out the choke) and took 3.5 inches off the lawn evenly and effortlessly. We even tried cutting down taller grass and it had no issues whatsoever. The side discharge worked properly, ejecting the grass from the chute far enough away and spreading it around very well so as not to leave chunks of grass near the mower.

It took around half an hour to set up as there were quite a few screws to figure out. Thankfully the instruction manual was easy to understand. We tested it on a third of an acre yard that’s slightly slanted with several obstacles, and found that it performed remarkably well.

During testing, we found that the best zero-turn riding mower is the Cub Cadet Ultima ZT1 40-inch riding mower. The mower offers a large mowing swath, although slightly less than its 50-inch sister model mentioned above. A little smaller and more affordable, this unit still has many of the same perks as the 50-inch model as well.

It’s quite noisy, and operating the levers may take some time to get used to.

It cuts fast and smooth and can turn with ease thanks to its zero-degree turning radius. In other words, you won't have to switch the mower blades off, circle around, then start them up again to go in the opposite direction to get those straight lines. It performs as well as a much more expensive and professional-grade model and is priced reasonably for a lawn mower that can pretty much do it all.

The riding lawn mower has a large 50-inch deck with 15 different height position options for a custom cut. It also has an adjustable high-backed seat, so you won't get sore even if you're mowing 4 acres of lawn in one go.

Cub Cadet's Ultima ZT1 50-Inch Gas Zero-Turn Riding Lawn Mower is the best riding lawn mower thanks to its superior build and handy features. Though it's a zero-turn mower and requires some practice to get used to if you've never operated one before, it's actually quite user friendly.

As a zero-turn mower, it has levers instead of a steering wheel, so there's a bit of a learning curve if you've never used one of these mowers before.

This mower has a large 50-inch deck size that covers more ground in less time, a mid-range price, and an ideal size for residential use.

Overall, the best riding mower is the Cub Cadet Ultima ZT1 50-Inch Gas Zero-Turn Riding Lawn Mower. In addition to a 50-inch cutting deck, the mower features a 23-horsepower Kawasaki engine, and comfy high-back cushioned seat. A zero-degree turning radius means you can easily maneuver around obstacles, get up and down large lawns of up to 4 acres with no downtime, and can create awesome landscaping designs too.

Our Testing Process

To find the best riding mowers, we tested six of the most popular riding mower models on the market right at home. The riding mowers were tested on three separate occasions and in different weather conditions as well. Using a predetermined methodology, we evaluated each riding mower based on setup, design, performance, usability, safety, and value.

To start, we timed ourselves unboxing the riding mower and assembling it using the included instructions. We then scored ease of use based on how easy it was to do so. Scoring of performance was based on how long the unit ran on one charge or one tank of gas, how much grass in inches it managed to cut in one pass, how long it took to cover ground, how easy the deck height and other settings were to adjust, and how comfortable it was to ride.

We then cleaned each mower and noted how easy it was to remove lawn debris and other garden muck. Portability was rated on how easily we could move and store the unit, keeping in mind how much storage we would need.



What to Know About Riding Mowers Before Shopping

Types

The main two types of riding lawn mowers available are lawn tractors and zero-turn riding mowers. Lawn tractors come in a great variety of sizes and options of mower deck attachments. Each model is designed to mow up to a certain size lawn, usually from .5 to 2 acres and beyond. As the mower's ability to cut larger lots increases so does the price, as well as the overall size of the mower and mower deck.

Zero-turn lawn mowers have two levers (as opposed to the steering wheel on lawn tractors, which most people are familiar with), and there is a little bit of a learning curve if you've never operated one before. These levers must be turned in or pushed in opposite directions to steer the mower.

The benefit of a zero-turn mower is that you can maneuver around objects or obstacles quickly and easily and can make perfectly straight rows or intricate patterns that you wouldn't be able to create with a standard ride-on mower. Zero-turn mowers come in many different sizes to accommodate just about any type or size of lawn. Zero turn mowers are generally much more expensive than lawn tractors, however, so that's something to keep in mind if you're looking to stick within a certain budget.

Power

Ride-on lawn mowers either come in gas or cordless battery-powered options. Battery-powered lawn mowers run on batteries, and each mower's runtime is different depending on its voltage and battery amp. Generally speaking, the higher the voltage, the longer the mower will last on one charge.

In addition, the type of terrain, as well as the grass height and its type can factor into a lawn mower's run time. Some battery-operated models provide quick charging of around one to two hours, but cheaper models could take up to 20 hours to fully charge.

Gas ride-on mowers are powered by fuel, emit fumes, and are usually the most powerful type of mowers, making them the preferred choice of professionals. Gas lawn mowers require more maintenance than other types, and yearly servicing (fuel, oil, and spark plugs) is highly recommended in order to maximize the life of the tool.

Property Size

Buying the right size mower for the job is important so that with proper maintenance, it will last you a long time. Every new riding lawn mower has the ideal property size clearly written out in its description so you can be sure to buy the best riding mower for your yard.

"Many people make the mistake of buying too small of a riding mower and then end up overworking it on a bigger property," Quinn says. "This can cause major issues with maintenance and shorten the mower's life in the long run."

Cutting Deck

The height and the width of a cutting deck let you know how much lawn can be mowed by the machine in a single pass and also how long the grass will be once it's cut. The cutting width is also known as the swath. Most riding lawn mowers have adjustable height decks with numerous positions that give you the option of different grass lengths, usually ranging between 1 to 4.5 inches.

Accessories

There are many available accessories that can be bought along with, or in addition to, your riding mower, such as kits that can mulch, fertilize, aerate, till, and cultivate the soil. In addition, you can buy snow clearing machinery like snow blowers that can be attached to your mower as well as accessories that can load and dump soil. Accessories allow you to get more use from your riding lawn mower throughout the year.

Other Riding Mowers We Tested

Toro 50-in. TimeCutter Commercial V-Twin Gas Zero Turn Riding Mower

The Toro 75755 50-inch 24.5 HP TimeCutter IronForged Deck V-Twin Gas Dual Hydrostatic Zero Turn Riding Mower is a powerful machine that comes fully assembled and gassed up ready to go. The lever to adjust the decking to cut to the desired grass height is pretty easy to use, and the seating comfortable once you figure out how to adjust the suspension. Unfortunately, it wasn’t as easy to operate as the other zero-turn mowers on this list and took quite a bit of practice to get right.

Cub Cadet XT1 Enduro LT 46 in. 7000 Series Hydrostatic Drive Gas Riding Lawn Tractor

Cub Cadet’s Ultima XT1 Enduro Riding Lawn Tractor is efficient, turns well, and can cover a lot of ground. We also appreciated that it was easy to adjust the seat and it was easy to change the cutting height while mowing as well. However, it didn’t make it to our list of the best riding mowers because, while set up was easy and the instructions easy to follow, there were no thorough guidelines on actually getting the mower to work.



It took a little bit of time to figure out how to unlock the throttle which was located on the back of the lawn mower and needed to be engaged. There are very specific steps that need to be followed to start the lawn mower and,, while the steps are simple, they are not super user-friendly—at first, anyway.

Your Questions, Answered

How do you clean a riding lawn mower?

Riding lawn mowers are typically heavy-duty machines that are designed to cut grass and get messy and muddy, so thoroughly cleaning them is not a necessity. A hard brush taken to the wheels and around the deck to get rid of thick mud and stray clippings is usually all that's needed. Hosing the whole thing down with water is not advised. Many riding mowers do come with their own cleaning apparatus, such as deck cleaning tools and an attachment that can hook up to a garden hose for cleaning the deck.

As well as cleaning your mower, Feldman says that sharpening of the blades is equally as important. “Blunt mower blades bruise and shred the tips of grass leaves, causing lawn moisture loss and inviting lawn diseases,” he tells us. “Sharpened lawn mower blades not only improve your lawn’s appearance by giving it a clean, crisp cut, but they also minimize mowing stress, decrease water loss and improve overall lawn health.”

How often should you mow your lawn?

The general rule of thumb when it comes to how often you should mow the lawn is about once a week. This will maintain a healthy lawn and still give you the look of a well-kept property.

"Cut your lawn when it is over 3 inches long," Quinn advises. "Set your mower height to 3 to 3.5 inches to ensure that you're cutting it in a manner that allows for a strong root system and creates a healthier, thicker lawn. This will also reduce the number of times you have to water it. Cutting your grass below 2 inches creates a thinner lawn that will be more susceptible to damage from the summer sun."

Feldman advises that during periods of rapid grass growth, mowing every 3 to 4 days is preferable. “Mow every 6 to 8 days during periods of moderate growth, and only as needed—or not at all—during periods of drought or dormancy.”

It is also highly advisable to not cut off more than a third of the grass blade's length at a time so as not to damage it. “This can stress the turf and cause the color to fade,” says Feldman.

Are riding mowers safe to use?

Riding mowers are designed to be safe if used properly, but they should be kept away from children. Most manufacturers recommend that children under 16 should not use them without adult supervision. Though these machines look fun and rather toy-like, they can be dangerous if not handled correctly.

"The center of gravity on most riding mowers is very high, so the chance of rollover is greatly increased," Quinn says. "The user should be aware of what types of hills could potentially cause a rollover."

To avoid an accident on a hill, Quinn advises mowing perpendicular to the grade of the hill and avoiding cutting parallel to the grade. "In other words, cut uphill and downhill but not across," he says.

Most modern riding mowers are equipped with rollover safety devices that stop the spinning of the blades and shut off the mower as soon as a rollover occurs, or even if the operator stands up and leaves the seat. Another great feature in some riding mowers is a button that is located behind the driver that must be pushed in order to go in reverse.

"The idea behind this is to create a habit within the operator to look over their shoulder before backing up so that you never go in reverse without looking," Quinn says.

In addition, Feldman mentioned that the machine’s weight is worth considering in relation to the type of yard you have. “While all grass types can tolerate a riding mower, there is a risk of soil compaction due to the heavy weight of the machine.”

