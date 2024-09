Trivago Myrtle Beach Hotels (2024)

Compare prices of top beach hotels in Myrtle Beach on trivago. Read reviews and choose from popular hotels on www.trivago.com.

FAQs

December, January, and February are the cheapest months in Myrtle Beach for lodging and attractions, but with our tips, you aren't limited to winter travel. We've already cracked the code on the best month to visit the beach: October is when the cost, crowds, activities, and temperatures offer more pros than cons.

The central part of Myrtle Beach is the most family friendly. Offering the best of the beaches, attractions, dining, and shopping, this area provides the most value for your money and gives you plenty of things to do that the whole family can enjoy.

Deciding whether North Myrtle Beach or South Myrtle Beach is better depends on your personal preferences, but generally, the northern area is attractive to vacationers who desire easygoing beach days and quiet afternoons by the pool, and the southern district appeals to visitors wishing for an active getaway.

What should you avoid in Myrtle Beach, SC? Avoid staying in any small motels along Flagg Street, they're usually filled with shady characters who stay long term. And stay away from the Lazy G, Town Square on Kings Highway, and any small motels you see that don't have security.

10 Money Saving Tips in Myrtle Beach Murrells Inlet Marsh Walk. ... Use coupons and discount cards. ... See also. ... Take advantage of early bird restaurants. ... Visit attractions later in the day for cheaper entry. ... Cook dinner on the free-to-use BBQ broils. ... Get a room with a kitchen. ... Free live entertainment at Broadway at the Beach. More items...

The Outer Banks is ideal for those seeking a more relaxed, natural beach experience with easy public access and ample family-friendly rental homes, whereas Myrtle Beach offers a lively, urban environment with numerous entertainment options, high-rise hotels, and convenient access.

Most vacationers agree that three to five days is an ideal trip length for anyone visiting Myrtle Beach, but how long you stay depends on how many attractions you're aiming to see, how much time you'll set aside for relaxing on the beach, and your trip budget.

The Myrtle Beach area is home to many expensive homes. Houses sell for millions of dollars, and while there are expensive homes across the Grand Strand, the Grande Dunes area is home to some of the most pricey abodes.

The economy is heavily reliant on tourism, and during off-peak seasons, demand for real estate may decrease, causing prices to remain relatively low. Plentiful Housing Inventory: Myrtle Beach has experienced significant real estate development in recent years, resulting in a surplus of housing inventory.

While statistics suggest North Myrtle Beach is safer than South Myrtle, both are popular Grand Strand destinations where families feel comfortable visiting beaches and attractions on and off the resorts. The debate between North Myrtle Beach and South Myrtle Beach is up for you to decide.

Relax and Unwind in North Myrtle Beach



A few blocks up is North Myrtle Beach, which is quieter and less commercial. With oceanfront homes and peaceful, clean beaches, this area is ideal for a relaxing, intimate retreat. North Myrtle Beach offers similar attractions, including water sports, golf, and mini golf.

Best Beach Access Points



Myrtle Beach State Park: Located just south of the heart of Myrtle Beach, the Myrtle Beach State Park is a favorite among locals. With its less crowded shores, pristine natural beauty, and ample picnic spots, it's the perfect place to relax and unwind.

The cost of living in Myrtle Beach, SC is 1% lower than the state average and 7% lower than the national average. Myrtle Beach, SC housing is 32% cheaper than the U.S average, while utilities are about 19% pricier.

Many of the Grand Strand's top attractions are concentrated around the entertainment hubs of the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk (the new Myrtle Beach SkyWheel and Second Avenue Pier), Broadway at the Beach (Ripley's Aquarium and WonderWorks) and Barefoot Landing (Alabama Theatre, House of Blues).

November through February is considered the “off-season” for Myrtle Beach. However, just because the temperatures have cooled down, doesn't mean the fun isn't heating up in Myrtle Beach in the winter! Myrtle Beach's average temperature in the winter is nearly 60°F - a cool respite from the frigid northern cold.

Since North Myrtle Beach is along the Atlantic Ocean, hurricanes are a natural disaster we need to prepare for. Hurricane Season runs from June until November, with the peak in late-August to October. Throughout history, hurricanes have been known to cause major damage and fatalities.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina's cost of living is 7% lower than the national average. The cost of living in any area can vary based on factors such as your career, its average salary and the real estate market of that area.