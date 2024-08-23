Urinalysis Industry Report 2024-2029: Pregnancy & Fertility Tests to Dominate the $6.8 Billion Market; Asia-Pacific to Register the Highest Growth (2024)

Due to rapid growth in the senior population, the prevalence of age-associated diseases such as diabetes and liver & kidney diseases is expected to increase significantly. The diagnosis and management of such diseases are responsible for the increasing number of prescriptions for the basic metabolic panel, lipid profile, and liver & renal panel tests. These tests are performed by urinalysis analyzers, thereby positively impacting market growth. The global rise in the geriatric population is considered a key factor in driving the growth of the urinalysis market.

The global urinalysis market is valued at an estimated USD 4.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the urinalysis market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, key strategies, acquisitions, and agreements. New product launches and recent developments associated with the urinalysis market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the urinalysis market ecosystem is covered in this report.

Consumables to account for the highest growth rate in the urinalysis market, by product, during the forecast period

Based on product, the urinalysis market is bifurcated into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment in the urinalysis market is experiencing substantial growth. The recurrent requirement and purchase of these consumables is one of the primary reasons for the high growth rate of this market segment. Also, the wider range of consumables available in the market for urinalysis is contributing significantly to its larger share. The urinalysis market offers variety of consumables catering to different testing needs. Development of new dipsticks with more test parameters will further increase their demand in future.

Disease screening to account for the highest growth rate in the urinalysis market, by application, during the forecast period

The urinalysis market is bifurcated into disease screening and pregnancy & fertility testing. Disease screening segment is expected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As urinalysis plays an integral role in diagnosing such diseases, the urinalysis market for disease screening applications is expected to grow in the coming years. Additionally, many conditions detectable through urinalysis, such as early-stage kidney disease and diabetes, often do not exhibit symptoms until they are advanced. Regular urinalysis enables early detection and intervention, which can significantly improve patient outcomes and reduce long-term healthcare costs. This will bolster the extensive use of urinalysis in disease screening, ensuring its position as the largest segment in the market.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the urinalysis market

The worldwide market for urinalysis is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC countries. The Asia Pacific region is poised to experience the most notable CAGR within the urinalysis market. The high growth in the Asia Pacific can be attributed to the increasing government efforts to increase awareness about early disease detection, growing per capita income, the expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas in various Asia Pacific countries, and the presence of high-growth markets in the region.