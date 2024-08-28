Active EMF Protection of Blushield Cube - Whole House EMF Protection (2024)

Stay protected while connected with BluShield, the new World Leader inEMFradiationprotectionfor Home, Office and mobiledevices.

BluShield PHI Series 03 model is recommended per home or Office with very high EMF.

Homes or Offices within 1km or line of sight of a cell phone tower, smart meters or a large number of Wi-Fi routers. One cube is recommended for each floor for high rise apartments, workplace, and schools. Coverage of 90m in all directions.

This new multi-wave scalar waveform configuration offers the best protection to date from radiofrequency radiation and 5G Wireless. Some people will experience minor detox while initially using this product, and some will not. This may be due to the release of stress on the body from EMF and also the immune system may normalize.

Features: Designed for Homes Offices and Large areas

Designed for 5G protection

Coverage 90m in every direction

ABS case in black and white

Size 100mm x 100mm x 100mm

Weight 475g

Uses multiple scalar waveform outputs

Great for homes and offices where EMF is high

The best protection from microwave radiation

May have some detox effect

Protection from a wide range of equipment

May reduce fatigue associated with EMF

May reduce some EMF symptoms

Promotes emotional stability

Helps maintain a level of alertness

Enables restful sleep

May increase energy levels

Plug Type:US

Blushield Active EMF Protection Technology is an Active solution for EMF (emissions from wireless products or items powered by mains power) which is one form of incoherence within our environment. The Blushield uses power to mitigate EMF (electromagnetic fields) at a cell level. This is called Active EMF Protection Technology because the Blushield is using powerful fields instead of weak passive fields that may transmute energies or EM fields. Passive devices can be stickers, pendants or pyramids, all of which seem to be far less effective at bringing coherence to the body and environment. In a lot of cases, these passive technologies are short-lived or become useless over time as the energy is static and doesn’t adjust to the environment.

Most people experience positive improvements immediately with some reporting previous symptoms of incoherence disappearing. How Does Blushield Work When you plug-in aBlushieldit starts emitting a symphony of frequencies within the human responsive range. The body will then respond to the Blushield products rather than your Wi-Fi, smart meter or mobile phone. This is called sympathetic resonance. Your body would much rather respond to natural frequencies than man-madeEMF, whatever shape or form they come in. Blushield makes typical Schumann devices (7.83Hz earth resonance devices) look old school. The types of devices on the market today seem to be using the same technology which we proved to be ineffective long term back in the 90’s. The Technology behind Blushield is the most advancedEMFprotection on the planet. Developing this technology has taken the best part of 25 years and over 2 million dollars to develop. The goal was to develop anEMFprotection device that would work, with everyone, not just some people and to ultimately protect people from the health effects of EMF. Something which we could prove scientifically using blood tests, evaluate and duplicate. We also knew that for most people to be able to afford protection we had to market a device that would be affordable to the average person, unlike so many other devices currently available. See Also EMF Protection for Your Home: A Blushield Review THE BODY RESPONDS TO THE BLUSHIELD’S COHERENT FIELD BECAUSE OF: Coherent resonances that are familiar to our cells: we have evolved with these over eons

Blushield is mimicking nature but much more powerfully

Blushield’s coherent field overrides all ambient EMF fields, including wireless radiation

Blushield’s coherent waveform is engineered to achieve maximum effectiveness

As a tuning fork resonates so too does another tuning fork when we bring the vibrating one close enough within range of it. This is called sympathetic resonance. In effect, this is how the Blushield works. A coherent field is produced and it is brought within our local environment, as long as all the right attributes are there the body will, in turn, become more coherent (in balance). WHEN THERE IS COHERENCE IN THE BODY THIS MAY CAUSE SOME OF THE FOLLOWING RESULTS more energy

less fatigue

more balance

increased stamina

more strength

less stress

better mood

sounder sleep

less irritable

more relaxed

more coherent

BluShield provides what is know as active emf protection to protect a large range as opposed to passive emf protection offered on our competitor's devices. Our competitor's passive devices offer an extremely limited range which in many cases can be less than an inch.

Why You Need to Protect yourself from 5G. 5G cell towers are more dangerous than other cell towers for two main reasons. First, compared to earlier versions, 5G is ultra-high frequency and ultra-high intensity. Second, since the shorter length millimeter waves (MMV) used in 5G do not travel as far (or through objects), with our current number of cell towers the cell signal will not be reliable. To compensate many more mini cell towers must be installed. This will greatly increase our RF Radiation exposure. The National Toxicology Program researchers released preliminary data in May that showed small increases intumors in male rats exposed to cellphoneradiation. The ratswere exposed to nine hours of radiation daily, in 10-minutes-on, 10-minutes-off intervals, over their whole bodies for two years. The researchers foundincreased incidences of rare brain and hearttumors starting at about the federally allowable level of cellphone radiation for brain exposure, with greater incidences at about twoand four times those levels.

Symptoms of electromagnetic radiation sickness are for example sleep disturbances, dizziness, heart palpitations, headache, blurry sight, swelling, nausea, burning skin, vibrations, electrical currents in the body, pressure on the breast, cramps, high blood pressure and general unwell-being. According to many testimonies of victims, the symptoms appear in the vicinity of sources of electromagnetic radiation, like GSM- and 3G (UMTS)-antennas, cellphones, DECT wireless telephones and WIFI wireless networks. Many times the experiences are blind.

Radiation measurements taken afterward and investigations show, that the radiation density indeed is increased. Many sufferers find out the relationship with the radiation when they stay for a while elsewhere, where the symptoms diminish or disappear. When they return home the symptoms immediately appear again. Many of the patients decide to move to another place. Others try to shield themselves against the radiation, for example building a Faraday cage of fine wire mesh.

Also, consider: