Breckie Hill Age, Wiki, Height, Family, Boyfriend, Nationality, Net Worth & More (2024)

Breckie Hill (born 18 April 2003; Age: 19 years) is a famous American TikTok star from Edina, Minnesota. She is well-known for her content and lip-syncs videos. In addition, Hill is also a well-known Instagram model and social media personality.

Breckie is best known in the youth of the country because of her cute smile, fantastic personality, beautiful looks, style, and modeling poses. Hill is primarily famous for her comedy video clips and dancing videos.

Breckie is a well-known TikTok star born on April 18, 2003, in Edina, Minnesota, United States. Let me tell you that she likes to cut her birthday cake every year on the 18th of April with her family and friends. Hill’s nationality is American and her zodiac sign is Aries.

Coming to her qualifications and schooling, Breckie completed her high school education at a local school in her hometown. However, she has not disclosed any details about her higher education and graduation.

Full Name Breckie Hill Nickname Breckie Profession Instagram Model, TikTok star, and social media personality Birth Details Birthday April 18, 2003 Age (as of March 2023) 19 years old Birthplace Edina, Minnesota, United States Current Residence Edina, Minnesota, United States Nationality American Zodiac sign Aries Religion Christian Ethnicity White Education & Qualifications School Local School University Yet to be updated Qualifications High School Graduate Family Parents Mother: Updated soon

Father: Updated soon Siblings Sister: Not known

Brother: Not known Other relatives Not available Physical Appearance Height In feet and inches- 5 ft 3 in

In meters- 1.6 m

In centimeters- 160 cm Weight In kilograms- 50 kg

In pounds- 110 lbs Hair Color Blonde Eyes Color Brown Figure Slim Body measurements 34-24-34 Tattoos None Any plastic surgery Not known Relationship and Dating History Relationship Status Single Marital Status Unmarried Boyfriend None Ex-boyfriend Not known Husband N/A Children N/A Total Wealth and Assets Net Worth 2023 $1 million to $2 million (approx.) Cars None House Well-furnished house in Edina Income sources Modeling and social media influencing Other income sources Ad sense, commercials, brand endorsem*nts, and advertisem*nts

Breckie was born into a well-to-do loving and caring American family whose ethnic background is White. Her mother and father’s name is not known but her mom works as a corporate lawyer. Any details about Hill’s father are not available. Talking about her siblings then, Breckie has made her personal details far from her fans that’s why no information is available regarding her brother or sister.

Breckie is receiving major backlash on social media as she insulted gymnast Livvy Dunne in a YouTube video. In just hours of the YouTube video being aired, it went viral and managed to garner over 800k views in just 3 days. On February 18, 2023, the video was shared by YouTuber Lofe in which Hill was seen having a conversation with Lofe and calling Livvy Dunne a bit*h.

Hill has recently been on the radar of several social media influencers who called her rude, and now it seems that she also does not like her either. Breckie said that she would slap Livvy Dunne and concluded by saying that if there was an influencer match, she would take the popular gymnast to a boxing ring.

Breckie is a very charming and cute TikToker who is 5 feet 3 inches or 1.6 meters tall. Let me tell you that her body weight is around 50 kg or 110 lbs. Talking about her looks then, Hill has shiny blonde hair and brown eyes which makes her look more attractive. She is a fitness lover also who follows a healthy diet to maintain her figure. Breckie’s body measurements are 34-24-34.

Instagram Follow now
Facebook Check out
Twitter Click now

As Breckie’s popularity grows, her fans are increasingly interested in her personal life and relationship. According to the sources, she is not currently married and has no boyfriend. Hill is not actively seeking a romantic partner at this time. However, she has been romantically linked with at least one guy in the past. As of March 2023, Breckie is unmarried.

Breckie began her social media career a few years ago by launching her self-titled TikTok account where she shared short videos related to fashion and lip-syncing. In the beginning, Hill’s videos only received a few thousand views. However, she persisted and always posted high-quality videos while participating in trends.

Her trendy lip-sync videos eventually earned millions of views, and her fan following rapidly grew in 2022, with her sometimes gaining over 100k followers each month. In January 2023, she crossed the one million follower mark on TikTok, and at the time of writing, she had over 1.6 million followers and 36.6 million total likes.

Breckie is also an Instagram model and she only shares pictures on her Instagram account, where she interacts with her fans through stories. She has gained over 532k followers on this platform.

Actress Emma Watson Actor Will Smith Pet Dog and cat Food Burger, Pizza, and Apple Pie Color Pink, Red, and White Hobbies Listening to music, modeling, dancing, content creation, and reading books

Breckie has earned a total net worth of around $1 million to $2 million (approx.). Let me clear to you that she has made this handsome wealth through her talent, hard work, and unique content. Aside from this, she can also earn through brand endorsem*nts, advertisem*nts, ad-sense, and commercials. Presently, she lives in her well-furnished house in Edina and she has no car yet.

Breckie was a cheerleader throughout her youth and in high school and she cheered as a member of the Edina squad.

As a social media influencer, she has promoted the bikini swimwear brand named Boutine Los Angeles.

In May of 2022, one of her lip sync videos went viral with over 2 million combined views in total.

Breckie has garnered more than 532k followers on her Instagram profile named @breckiehill.

Breckie’s hobbies are listening to music, modeling, dancing, content creation, and reading books.

Hill likes to share only her modeling photographs on her Instagram account.

Who is Breckie Hill? Breckie is a well-known American TikTok star, Instagram model, and social media personality. How old is Breckie Hill? Breckie was born on 18 April 2003 in Edina, Minnesota, United States, and she is 19 years old (as of March 2023). Who are Breckie Hill’s parents? Her parents’ names are not available at this time. Who is Breckie Hill’s boyfriend? Breckie is not dating anyone. What is Breckie Hill’s net worth? $1 million to $2 million

