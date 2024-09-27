Countries of the World Quiz (2024)

How many countries can you name? As you answer, the map will be filled in.
Use the common, English name. Has to be a sovereign nation, so Scotland and England don't count, etc...
Click the map to zoom
Last updated: June 18, 2020
You have not attempted this quiz yet.
First submitted
|July 14, 2011
|Times taken
|35,699,855
|Average score
|57.1%
|Rating
|5.00
15:00
Enter country's name here:
/196 guessed
|
|
|
|
|
103 Recent Comments
alex03321
+1
Level 18
May 20, 2024
let's go i can finally comment
anyways.. my personal record is 4:06 and fighting for under 4 minutes, it's so hard!
alex03321
+3
Level 18
May 21, 2024
one day later.. got 4:01....🥲
edit: lets gooo i got 3:57😆
alex03321
+2
Level 18
May 28, 2024
3:49 ... heading for sub 3, will take a long time😅
PomegFox
+1
Level 15
Aug 5, 2024
oof 3:44
MasterKenobi
+1
Level 61
May 21, 2024
Just came here to invite as many of you as possible to be my friend on here! (For the Daily Challenge leaderboard, of course).
https://www.jetpunk.com/friends/invite/8cVTNAtL
emmalikescheese
+2
Level 36
May 22, 2024
recently got my pb of 6:19, next goal is sub 5 minutes :)
aslushieguysfan
+2
Level 20
May 22, 2024
stuck on singapore for two minutes, still made it tho
cyceryx
+4
Level 44
May 23, 2024
196/196, first try :3 proud to have learned this much geography despite being an american :3
MountainGoat213
+1
Level 44
May 23, 2024
Try my quizzes🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐
Interest1ngFacts
+2
Level 18
May 24, 2024
still can't beat my PR of 4:30, I type fast but I get flustered and make a lot of spelling mistakes that I have to correct
LoneAtlas
+1
Level 20
May 25, 2024
Im from west asia but the hardest to type are the west/central asian countries with -istans
Interest1ngFacts
+3
Level 18
Jun 2, 2024
I mostly get tripped typing-wise up on these:
-Solomon Islands
-Marshall Islands
-Equatorial Guinea
-Mauritius
-Liechtenstein
-Montenegro
h4rv3y
+2
Level 30
Aug 9, 2024
idk why but this works for me: PUKAKA TT
stands for pakistan uzbekistan kazakhstan afghanistan kyrgyzstan azerbaijan tajikistan turkmenistan
(yes i know azerbaijan isnt a stan but i group it there
Masteraabel
+2
Level 24
May 25, 2024
im 9 and got 196/196 in 13:02
LoneAtlas
+1
Level 20
May 25, 2024
omg i finally got the countries but I think it needs an update with some name changes
gomateo2014
+1
Level 28
May 27, 2024
LoneAtlas how old are you
FeministBlobfish
+1
Level 19
Aug 4, 2024
tf???
keylimepiee
+1
Level 15
May 28, 2024
What is your highest score? Mine is 157
Lio5
+1
Level 32
May 29, 2024
9 minutes let's go!
Lio5
+1
Level 32
May 30, 2024
8 minutes!
AarshJetpunker
+3
Level 21
May 30, 2024
My score is 192\196
I am just ten
ScottyB
+1
Level 32
Jun 1, 2024
After taking this quiz 35 times, my time to 196 has gone from 14:48 to 5:59. I will get sub five within the next month
Interest1ngFacts
+1
Level 18
Jun 2, 2024
PSB for Plurinational State of Bolivia would be great
razvi
+1
Level 18
Jun 3, 2024
5:57 time used I'm getting better and better guys
Ubisnow
+9
Level 2
Jun 4, 2024
Palestine is starting to get recognized by lots of states when will it be added to this list ?
razvi
+1
Level 18
Jun 4, 2024
5:47 better and better
gomateo2014
+1
Level 28
Jun 5, 2024
please type jamiaca instead of jamaica
Interest1ngFacts
+2
Level 18
Jun 8, 2024
Uhh… why?
simplysim
+1
Level 36
Jun 6, 2024
First time completing this quiz!! Got it in 13:23 very chuffed :)
jijij
+1
Level 17
Jun 7, 2024
4:44
NFLTickets
+2
Level 50
Jun 7, 2024
Anyone else try to beat their score every time? I'm down to 3:54
WickedSmaht1
+1
Level 15
Jun 9, 2024
5:06 and yes
NFLTickets
+1
Level 50
Jun 10, 2024
3:31 ;)
WickedSmaht1
+2
Level 15
Jun 9, 2024
5:06!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Potterhead67
+1
Level 17
Jun 11, 2024
what is wr time for this quiz?
IamTheSam
+7
Level 41
Jun 12, 2024
Where is Palestine?
SonoS
+1
Level 75
Jun 12, 2024
SUB 3! 2:59 feels pretty good
shadoW35345
+1
Level 20
Jun 14, 2024
9:01 ggs
WickedSmaht1
+1
Level 15
Jun 14, 2024
5:01
WickedSmaht1
+1
Level 15
Jun 14, 2024
4:47
WickedSmaht1
+3
Level 15
Jun 14, 2024
This is my secret nerd pleasure.
TopCat123
+1
Level 18
Jun 15, 2024
Let's goo! Finally sub 4 minutes! (3.56)
WickedSmaht1
+2
Level 15
Jun 16, 2024
yeah right you lie
Continental
+1
Level 22
Jun 19, 2024
Woah this is actually making me type faster. My current record as of today is exactly 4:30 which beat my record from before which was 5:09.
ThatCountryGuy48
+2
Level 27
Jun 21, 2024
3 years ago i did this quiz and totally forgot about it. I just started again and got 194 and couldnt get st kitts and nevis and st vincent and the grenadines but i got it again yesterday and today
Otterboy
+1
Level 64
Jun 21, 2024
Finally have a sub 5 minute time! 4:48, great typing practice quiz
WickedSmaht1
+1
Level 15
Jun 24, 2024
But I have 4:47. I am superior.
Kobith
+1
Level 65
Aug 8, 2024
4:46
Velhol
+2
Level 1
Jun 23, 2024
Hi, i am Finnish human and i don't speak very good english,but this is good quiz👍 i got 156/196.
AnimalAl
+3
Level 39
Jun 24, 2024
Nice! Beat my personal best by four minutes, changing 13:20 to 9:15. Not great time still, but improving.
NGGYU377
+1
Level 20
Jun 25, 2024
I got 8.33 with a week of training from almost scratch
NGGYU377
+1
Level 20
Jun 25, 2024
actually 8.27
AnimalAl
+1
Level 39
Jun 26, 2024
Scoring
You scored 196/196 = 100%
9.7% of test takers also scored 100%
The average score is 112
Your high score is 196
Your fastest time is 6:29
I likely won’t beat this again…got 40 in one minute, and by the third minute had 100!
slenderman201
+1
Level 45
Jun 27, 2024
broke my pb of 6:00 with 4:48
NJYCA72
+1
Level 44
Jun 28, 2024
Can you Feature my quizzes
mhdlsg
+1
Level 23
Jun 28, 2024
9,24 not too bad
mhdlsg
+1
Level 23
Jun 29, 2024
actually i did it in 8,24 today lol
also not too bad
mhdlsg
+1
Level 23
Jul 8, 2024
7:44
Paulforteen
+2
Level 47
Jul 1, 2024
Just did a 2:45 after 2 years of trying :)
WickedSmaht1
+1
Level 15
Jul 19, 2024
wow what a journey
BakedBeans198
+1
Level 15
Jul 3, 2024
4:54 babyyy!!!
CurtisNewton
+1
Level 48
Jul 6, 2024
Finally under six minutes!
AAAbatteries
+1
Level 28
Jul 6, 2024
Quizmaster, how do I get my quiz turned into a "Featured Quiz"?
nichster
+2
Level 55
Jul 8, 2024
Make a high quality quiz which receives lots of takes and praise in the comments. Wait for QM to see it and review whether it is worth featuring. Take inspiration from users with multiple featured quizzes if you are unsure of what type of quizzes get featured. I hope this helps!
AnimalAl
+1
Level 39
Jul 9, 2024
In other words, hope anyone ever even knows you exist. I’ve made eleven quizzes, which have only gotten an average of twenty takes each. Most of which are from relatives.
AnimalAl
+1
Level 39
Jul 24, 2024
Starts playing edit of “The Sound of Silence.”
“Hello CLINICAL DEPRESSION my old friend…I’ve come to make quizzes no one cares about with you again……..”
slenderman201
+1
Level 45
Jul 6, 2024
4:18!!
WickedSmaht1
+1
Level 15
Jul 7, 2024
New pr: 4:40.
TheMapNerd69
+1
Level 17
Jul 9, 2024
Did it in 8:52, very impressed with myself!
ck614
+1
Level 61
Jul 15, 2024
I think i've reached my peak time 2:19. I'd love to shatter the current world record of i think 1:53
JohnBobson
+2
Level 19
Jul 17, 2024
broke my 3 seconds wr doing all 196 in 2 seconds
Absolutely breathtaking performance by myself
WickedSmaht1
+1
Level 15
Jul 19, 2024
really????
Tetuti
+1
Level 17
Jul 18, 2024
I've been attempting this for the past 2 months. I finally got 193. I forgot comoros, sao tome, and sierra leone. Maybe tomorrow ill finally get all.
Edit 7/18 4:51 pm... I completed all 196 in 11:50!!! Im shook!
WickedSmaht1
+1
Level 15
Jul 19, 2024
new pr 4;38
astraiakahina
+7
Level 46
Jul 20, 2024
Palestine/the Palestinian territories should be recognised and listed, especially since the Palestinian state is now recognised by 146 countries, and seems only fair since Taiwan (another disputed region), is given recognition - yet is only recognised by 13.
WickedSmaht1
+1
Level 15
Jul 21, 2024
4:26!
WickedSmaht1
+1
Level 15
Jul 24, 2024
4:24!
GeographyQuizlet
+1
Level 37
Jul 26, 2024
4:49!
WickedSmaht1
+1
Level 15
Jul 26, 2024
4:14!
Udun
+2
Level 43
Jul 27, 2024
2:56, finally sub 3
Udun
+2
Level 43
Aug 1, 2024
2:53 now
Udun
+2
Level 43
Aug 4, 2024
2:48
Interest1ngFacts
+1
Level 18
Aug 7, 2024
Udun evolution arc
caskain
+2
Level 17
Jul 28, 2024
2:43
WickedSmaht1
+3
Level 15
Jul 29, 2024
seriously?
Foxae
+2
Level 72
Jul 29, 2024
current record is 3:30
WickedSmaht1
+2
Level 15
Aug 3, 2024
4:12!!
windoe45
+1
Level 15
Aug 4, 2024
it is one of my first times doing this and i got more knowledge of the countries then anybody has in my neighborhood and family
KittyFan
+1
Level 23
Aug 4, 2024
This quiz gets like one take every second.
getinthebinn
+1
Level 29
Aug 7, 2024
guys i think its time to add palestine
Vaswani
+1
Level 20
Aug 7, 2024
Can you include England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Great Britain, Quizmaster?
h4rv3y
+1
Level 30
Aug 10, 2024
why, they aren't sovereign countries. also great britain isn't a country anyway its an island thats like saying to include borneo
Vaswani
+1
Level 20
Aug 7, 2024
Try my quizzes everyone, I have 7 of them.
nijlk42
+1
Level 37
Aug 7, 2024
Your fastest time is 7:53
Interest1ngFacts
+1
Level 18
Aug 7, 2024
Did this in under 4:35 for my school talent show. Huge round of applause, thank you JetPunk
Vaswani
+3
Level 20
Aug 7, 2024
Can you accept Palestine as a country, Quizmaster?
Vaswani
+1
Level 20
Aug 7, 2024
In the Oceanian countries, can you make them look like an underwater nation, Quizmaster?
Nicky9270
+1
Level 15
Aug 8, 2024
My best score was 121.Is it good for a 15 year old?
h4rv3y
+1
Level 30
Aug 10, 2024
no
roosterman115
+1
Level 28
Aug 8, 2024
Turns out, this quiz isn't that hard
Great quiz
h4rv3y
+1
Level 30
Aug 10, 2024
finally did it... in 12:44 :(
Sixtus
+1
Level 18
Aug 11, 2024
Why Crimea is part of russia on the map? It is controlled by russia, but it is de jure belongs to Ukraine.
zbyr1673
+1
Level 15
Aug 12, 2024
easy bro 9.34 ı finally beat it.next time ı complate the none map version