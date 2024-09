Course Information | Purdue University Fort Wayne (2024)

All classes are scheduled for a two-hour meeting during final-exam week. Exams will be in the regular-meeting classroom at the times specified in the schedule shown (for daytime classes) or the schedule shown (for evening classes). Weekend College final exams are on the last day of class. Each instructor may use this period for a final examination; a last, noncomprehensive examination; or a regular class meeting. No exams may be scheduled during the week prior to final-exam week except in laboratory courses. Final grades are due at noon on the Monday following final-exam week.

All students are governed by the following regulation regarding final-examination conflict: astudent who is scheduled to take more than two examinations in one day, who has a conflict of exams, or who is scheduled to take a state, national, or professional licensing examination may contact the instructor(s) involved, prior to the last week of regularly scheduled classes, to obtain appropriate rescheduling.

Instructors must turn in final course grades within 48 hours after a final exam; however,all final grades are due by noon on the Monday following final exam week.If, in the event of an emergency, a student finds it necessary to miss a final examination, they should contact their instructor prior to, or immediately after, the time of the exam.

If severe weather conditions cause a change in the schedule for final exams, the disruption will be announced on area radio stations and in other media. For specific information about the rescheduling of any exam that may be delayed, students should contact either the class instructor or the instructor’s department.

The schedule for daytime class exams is based entirely on class begin time and the days that the class normally meets. The schedule for evening-class exams is based on the exact beginning and ending times and the days that class normally meets.