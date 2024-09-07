Grade Submission Dates - Office of the Registrar (2024)

Midterm grading
Midterm grade entry begins Friday, February 2 and ends Friday, March 15.

First Eight Weeks (F8) (meets January 8 through March 1)
Grade entry begins at 8 a.m. February 23 and ends at 5 p.m. March 5. Faculty not meeting the submission deadline for their reporting window will be required to submit via the Grade change workflow found in their myPurdue portal.

Second Eight Weeks (S8) (meets March 4 through May 4) and Regular Term (meets January 8 through May 4)
Grade entry begins at 8 a.m. April 22 and ends at 5 p.m. May 7. Faculty not meeting the submission deadline for their reporting window will be required to submit via the Grade change workflow found in their myPurdue portal.

Polytechnic Statewide locations
All locations except Vincennes and Indy (SW meet January 8 through May 4)
Grade entry begins at 8 a.m.April 22 and ends at 5 p.m. May 8.Faculty not meeting the submission deadline for their reporting window will be required to submit via the Grade change workflow found in their myPurdue portal.

Vincennes and Indy (VN meet January 8 through May 3)
Grade entry begins at 8 a.m.April 22 and ends at 5 p.m. May 8.Faculty not meeting the submission deadline for their reporting window will be required to submit via the Grade change workflow found in their myPurdue portal.

Grading Instructions
INB or myPurdue grading instructions are here: https://www.purdue.edu/registrar/faculty/gradingPWL-grade-entry-update.html.

Click here for Midterm Grade Submission instructions.

Grading questions: Contact the Office of the Registrar by calling (765) 494-6165 or sending an e-mail toregistrar@purdue.edu

First Four Weeks (May 13-June 7)
Grade entry begins at 8 a.m. May 24 and ends at 5 p.m. June 11. Faculty not meeting the submission deadline for their reporting window will be required to submit via the Grade change workflow found in their myPurdue portal.

First Half Semester (April 29-June 23)
Grade entry begins at 8 a.m. June 21 and ends at 5 p.m. June 25. Faculty not meeting the submission deadline for their reporting window will be required to submit via the Grade change workflow found in their myPurdue portal.

First Eight Weeks (May 13-July 5) and Second Four Weeks (June 10-July 5)
Grade entry begins at 8 a.m. June 28 and ends at 5 p.m. July 9.Faculty not meeting the submission deadline for their reporting window will be required to submit via the Grade change workflow found in their myPurdue portal.

Second Eight Weeks (June 10-August 2) and Third Four Weeks (July 8-August 4) and Full Summer Session (May 13-August 2)
Grade entry begins at 8 a.m. July 26 and ends at 5 p.m. August 6.Faculty not meeting the submission deadline for their reporting window will be required to submit via the Grade change workflow found in their myPurdue portal.

Second Half Semester (June 24-August 18)
Grade entry begins at 8 a.m. August 12 and ends at 5 p.m. August 20. Faculty not meeting the submission deadline for their reporting window will be required to submit via the Grade change workflow found in their myPurdue portal.

Polytechnic Statewide locations follow the above Full Summer session reporting schedule and assume one additional weekday for the deadline.

Grading Instructions
INB or myPurdue grading instructions are here: https://www.purdue.edu/registrar/faculty/gradingPWL-grade-entry-update.html.

Click here for Midterm Grade Submission instructions.

Grading questions: Contact the Office of the Registrar by calling (765) 494-6165 or sending an e-mail toregistrar@purdue.edu

Midterm grading
Midterm grade entry begins Friday, September 1 and ends Monday, October 14.

First Eight-Week Session (meeting between August 19 and October 15)
Grade entry begins 8 a.m. October 1 and ends at 5 p.m. October 17. Faculty not meeting the submission deadline for their reporting window will be required to submit via the Grade change workflow found in their myPurdue portal.

Full Term (16 Weeks) and Second Eight-Week Session (meeting between October 16 and December 14)
Grade entry begins at 8 a.m. November 27 and ends at 5 p.m. December 17.Faculty not meeting the submission deadline for their reporting window will be required to submit via the Grade change workflow found in their myPurdue portal.

Polytechnic Statewide locationsfollow the above Full Term session reporting schedule and assume one additional weekday for the deadline.

INB or myPurdue grading instructions are here: https://www.purdue.edu/registrar/faculty/gradingPWL-grade-entry-update.html.

Click here for Midterm Grade Submission instructions.

Grading questions: Contact the Office of the Registrar by calling (765) 494-6165 or sending an e-mail toregistrar@purdue.edu

Full Term (December 16, 2024- January 10, 2025)
Grade entry begins at 8 a.m. January 2 and ends at 5 p.m. January 14, 2025.Faculty not meeting the submission deadline for their reporting window will be required to submit via the Grade change workflow found in their myPurdue portal.

INB or myPurdue grading instructions are here: https://www.purdue.edu/registrar/faculty/gradingPWL-grade-entry-update.html.

Grading questions: Contact the Office of the Registrar by calling (765) 494-6165 or sending an e-mail toregistrar@purdue.edu

Introduction: My name is Ray Christiansen, I am a fair, good, cute, gentle, vast, glamorous, excited person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.