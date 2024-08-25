For patients | HCA Florida Osceola Hospital (2024)

Our hospital is committed to offering patients a range of information, including medical records, financial resources and other resources.
Patient resources
Online registration
At HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, we know your time is valuable. That’s why we offer convenient online registration for services such as surgical procedures, mammograms and diagnostic tests and treatments.
Register Online
Patient policies and procedures
HCA Florida Osceola Hospital strives to give patients the best experience possible by creating and carrying out patient-focused policies and procedures.
Patient information
A hospital can be a place where patients and visitors may experience a wide range of emotions. We make it our priority to keep you all safe and comfortable, and our policies and procedures are designed to do just that. Some things to know are:
- You will come in contact with many different people who will ask you the same type of questions several times. Please be patient, this is done to provide safe and effective care to every patient who walks through our doors.
- Please bring any past medical records you may have.
- If you or your loved one has any special needs, let your nurse know so that special considerations can be provided.
- Ask what to expect while you or your loved one is in the hospital.
- If you have any questions for your doctor or nurse, write the questions down as you think of them so you do not forget them. When your doctor or nurse comes to see you refer to your list of questions.
- We want you to understand everything that we are doing for you or your loved one. If you did not understand the answer to your question, ask the person to explain the answer to you again until you understand.
- Please do not leave visiting children unattended.
- There are areas in the hospital that visitors cannot go into. Please read all signs in the area that you are in.
- You may hear what is called a “code” over the speakers. If you need to do anything special, your nurse will inform you.
The DAISY Award
Created in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, the Barnes Family created The DAISY Award to say thank you to nurses everywhere. HCA Florida Osceola Hospital is happy to honor our nurses by participating in this international award.
Learn more about The DAISY Awardkeyboard_arrow_right
Universal Protection
Osceola Hospital is making sure to take extra precautions to keep you safe. Learn more about the Universal Protection Plan at Osceola Hospital.
Consult-A-Nurse®
Consult-A-Nurse is a free service we offer to help our patients with a variety of healthcare-related needs.
Our nurses are here for you.
Our nurses and referral specialists are available to assist you with:
- Answering healthcare questions
- Finding a doctor and making an appointment
- Registering for classes and events
You can contact our nurses 24 hours a day by phone.
Call Consult-A-Nurse
Plus Care Network
If your doctor recommends additional care to aid in your recovery after leaving the hospital, such as inpatient rehabilitation or at a skilled nursing facility, we can help.
Through our Plus Care Network, we have developed a network of agencies that meet our standards and can provide the help you need.
It is your right to choose your post-hospital facility/agency, but as part of our commitment to patient care, it is our responsibility to help you choose the one that will best meet your needs.
Learn more about the Plus Care Networkkeyboard_arrow_right
Navigating the healthcare process
HCA Florida hospitals are dedicated to supporting our patients and helping them navigate the healthcare process.
Patient financial resources
We are committed to providing patient financial resources so you can better understand the financial side of your healthcare needs and feel more informed about your potential obligations when visiting our facility.
See patient financial resourceskeyboard_arrow_right
Medical records
For your convenience, you can access your medical records through MyHealthONE patient portal.
Access our patient portal keyboard_arrow_right
Patient rights and responsibilities
We respect the dignity and pride of each individual we serve. We want our patients to be informed of their rights and responsibilities in advance of administering or discontinuing patient care.
View your patient rights keyboard_arrow_right
The Healthy Living Blog
Fresh knowledge and insights in and around healthcare industry.
Prenatal vitamins: What to take and whenkeyboard_arrow_right
June 24, 2024
Find a prenatal vitamin with ingredients that support you and your baby before, during and after pregnancy.
Health benefits of eating avocadokeyboard_arrow_right
July 03, 2024
Tayla Holman
Avocado has become wildly popular in recent years, and for good reason. Learn about the health benefits of eating avocado.
The best way to treat a burnkeyboard_arrow_right
July 03, 2024
Tayla Holman
Stay safe this summer. Learn about the best way to treat a burn and five common misconceptions.
Common pickleball injuries and how to treat themkeyboard_arrow_right
July 03, 2024
Tayla Holman
Pickleball has become the fastest-growing sport in the country, but the increase in participation has also led to a rise in pickleball injuries.
Prenatal vitamins: What to take and whenkeyboard_arrow_right
June 24, 2024
Find a prenatal vitamin with ingredients that support you and your baby before, during and after pregnancy.
Health benefits of eating avocadokeyboard_arrow_right
July 03, 2024
Tayla Holman
Avocado has become wildly popular in recent years, and for good reason. Learn about the health benefits of eating avocado.
The best way to treat a burnkeyboard_arrow_right
July 03, 2024
Tayla Holman
Stay safe this summer. Learn about the best way to treat a burn and five common misconceptions.
Common pickleball injuries and how to treat themkeyboard_arrow_right
July 03, 2024
Tayla Holman
Pickleball has become the fastest-growing sport in the country, but the increase in participation has also led to a rise in pickleball injuries.
Prenatal vitamins: What to take and whenkeyboard_arrow_right
June 24, 2024
Find a prenatal vitamin with ingredients that support you and your baby before, during and after pregnancy.
Health benefits of eating avocadokeyboard_arrow_right
July 03, 2024
Tayla Holman
Avocado has become wildly popular in recent years, and for good reason. Learn about the health benefits of eating avocado.
The best way to treat a burnkeyboard_arrow_right
July 03, 2024
Tayla Holman
Stay safe this summer. Learn about the best way to treat a burn and five common misconceptions.
Common pickleball injuries and how to treat themkeyboard_arrow_right
July 03, 2024
Tayla Holman
Pickleball has become the fastest-growing sport in the country, but the increase in participation has also led to a rise in pickleball injuries.
Prenatal vitamins: What to take and whenkeyboard_arrow_right
June 24, 2024
Find a prenatal vitamin with ingredients that support you and your baby before, during and after pregnancy.
MyHealthONE allows you to manage all parts of your healthcare easily and securely
- View health records - lab results, physician notes, imaging reports and more
- View your post-visit summary
- Schedule a follow-up appointment
- Share your health records with a physician or caregiver
- And more
Create an accountkeyboard_arrow_right
Download the MyHealthONE app on the App Store® or Google Play