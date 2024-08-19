Freudx.xyz - Freudx - High Taste... ▷ Traffic, Ranking, Analytics [Jun 2024] | HypeStat (2024)

Table of Contents
Domain Summary What is the traffic rank for Freudx.xyz? What percent of global Internet users visit Freudx.xyz? How many people visit Freudx.xyz each day? Which countries does Freudx.xyz receive most of its visitors from? How much Freudx.xyz can earn? What is Freudx.xyz estimated value? What IP addresses does Freudx.xyz resolve to? Where are Freudx.xyz servers located in? freudx.xyz Profile What technologies does freudx.xyz use? freudx.xyz Traffic Analysis Traffic sources Desktop vs Mobile Total Visits Last 3 Months Visitors by country Backlinks Report ▼ Backlinks by country Backlinks by TLDs Which sites are competitors to freudx.xyz? Search Engine Indexes ▼ Revenue report ▼ How much would freudx.xyz make? Daily earning by country Loss of money due to Adblock? Daily revenue loss by country How much is freudx.xyz worth? Ad Experience Report ▼ Mobile summary Desktop summary Abusive Experience Report ▼ Where is freudx.xyz hosted? ▼ Other sites hosted on 172.67.141.16 How fast does freudx.xyz load? ▼ Page Speed (Google PageSpeed Insights) - Desktop Field Data Origin Data Lab Data Page Speed (Google PageSpeed Insights) - Mobile Field Data Origin Data Lab Data Does freudx.xyz use compression? ▼ Google Safe Browsing ▼ MyWot.com Reputation Ratings SSL Checker - SSL Certificate Verify ▼ Verify HTTP/2 Support ▼ Http Header ▼ DNS Lookup ▼ Whois Lookup ▼ References
Freudx - High Taste Movies & Series Recommendation

Domain Summary

What is the traffic rank for Freudx.xyz?

• Freudx.xyz ranks #719,613 globally on HypeStat.

What percent of global Internet users visit Freudx.xyz?

0.0001488% of global Internet users visit Freudx.xyz

How many people visit Freudx.xyz each day?

• Freudx.xyz receives approximately 7.3K visitors and 91,741 page impressions per day.

Which countries does Freudx.xyz receive most of its visitors from?

• Freudx.xyz is mostly visited by people located in Turkey,India,United States.

How much Freudx.xyz can earn?

• Freudx.xyz should earn about $154.66/day from advertising revenue.

What is Freudx.xyz estimated value?

• Estimated value of Freudx.xyz is $161,833.67.

What IP addresses does Freudx.xyz resolve to?

• Freudx.xyz resolves to the IP addresses 2606:4700:3035::ac43:8d10, 172.67.141.16.

Where are Freudx.xyz servers located in?

• Freudx.xyz has servers located in United States.

freudx.xyz Profile

Freudx.xyz - Freudx - High Taste... ▷ Traffic, Ranking, Analytics [Jun 2024] | HypeStat (1)

Title:Freudx - High Taste Movies & Series Recommendation

Description:high taste movies & series recommendation

Category:Adult / Adult

Edit Site Info

What technologies does freudx.xyz use?

These are the technologies used at freudx.xyz. freudx.xyz has a total of 12 technologies installed in 8 different categories.

UI frameworks
Freudx.xyz - Freudx - High Taste... ▷ Traffic, Ranking, Analytics [Jun 2024] | HypeStat (2) Bootstrap

CDN
Freudx.xyz - Freudx - High Taste... ▷ Traffic, Ranking, Analytics [Jun 2024] | HypeStat (3) CloudFlare
Freudx.xyz - Freudx - High Taste... ▷ Traffic, Ranking, Analytics [Jun 2024] | HypeStat (4) Google Hosted Libraries
Freudx.xyz - Freudx - High Taste... ▷ Traffic, Ranking, Analytics [Jun 2024] | HypeStat (5) jsDelivr

Font Scripts
Freudx.xyz - Freudx - High Taste... ▷ Traffic, Ranking, Analytics [Jun 2024] | HypeStat (6) Font Awesome

Advertising
Freudx.xyz - Freudx - High Taste... ▷ Traffic, Ranking, Analytics [Jun 2024] | HypeStat (7) Google AdSense

Analytics
Freudx.xyz - Freudx - High Taste... ▷ Traffic, Ranking, Analytics [Jun 2024] | HypeStat (8) Google Analytics

Miscellaneous
Freudx.xyz - Freudx - High Taste... ▷ Traffic, Ranking, Analytics [Jun 2024] | HypeStat (9) HTTP/3
Freudx.xyz - Freudx - High Taste... ▷ Traffic, Ranking, Analytics [Jun 2024] | HypeStat (10) Open Graph
Freudx.xyz - Freudx - High Taste... ▷ Traffic, Ranking, Analytics [Jun 2024] | HypeStat (11) Popper

JavaScript Libraries
Freudx.xyz - Freudx - High Taste... ▷ Traffic, Ranking, Analytics [Jun 2024] | HypeStat (12) jQuery

Programming Languages
Freudx.xyz - Freudx - High Taste... ▷ Traffic, Ranking, Analytics [Jun 2024] | HypeStat (13) PHP

freudx.xyz Traffic Analysis

Freudx.xyz is ranked #719,613 in the world.This website is viewed by an estimated 7.3K visitors daily, generating a total of 91.7K pageviews. This equates to about 222.3K monthly visitors.Freudx.xyz traffic has decreased by 18.59% compared to last month.

Daily Visitors7.3K

0.95%

Monthly Visits222.3K

18.59%

Visit duration07:33

0.28%

Bounce Rate18.87%

23.77%

Is this your site?Verify your site's metrics.

Daily Unique Visitors:
7,337
Monthly Visits:
222,311
Pages per Visit:
12.50
Daily Pageviews:
91,741
Avg. visit duration:
07:33
Bounce rate:
18.87%
Global Reach:
0.0001488%
Monthly Visits (SEMrush):
620,346
Monthly Unique Visitors (SEMrush):
74,395
Monthly Visits (SimilarWeb):
217,941
HypeRank:
719,613
SEMrush Rank:
779,837
SimilarWeb Rank:
131,868
*All traffic values are estimates only.

Traffic sources

Direct:
89.02%
Referral:
1.51%
Search:
9.48%
Social:
0%
Paid:
0%

Desktop vs Mobile

Desktop:
29.49%
Mobile:
70.51%

Total Visits Last 3 Months

103.8K

APR

273.1K

MAY

222.3K

JUN

Visitors by country

Country
Users%
Turkey 49.98%
India 11.67%
United States 9.21%
Canada 6.08%
Viet Nam 5.71%

Backlinks Report

Freudx.xyz has a total of 214 backlinks from 132 referring domains and most of them comes from Singapore.
Total Backlinks:
214
Follow Links:
n/a
Nofollow Links:
n/a
Referring Domains:
132
Referring IPs:
58
Authority Domain Score:
12

Backlinks by country

Country
Domains
Singapore 61
United States 25
Russian Federation 1

Backlinks by TLDs

TLD Distribution
Domains
.com
54
.in
39
.pw
13
.edu
0
.gov
0

Which sites are competitors to freudx.xyz?

Websites similar to freudx.xyz are sites similar on user interests and browsing behavior. Users can discover new websites that are similar to the ones they already enjoy or find useful.
Domain
CompareDaily Visitors
az***.com
Compare >1.7M
wilfmovies.com
Compare >30.6K
imagearranger.com
Compare >16.9K
alinablog.al
Compare >5.6K
ourteennetwork.com
Compare >5K
******trends.com
Compare >2.8K
rpgallery.net
Compare >2.6K
***tip.com
Compare >1.9K
missionaryboys.com
Compare >1.5K

Last update was 4 hours ago


This can take up to 60 seconds. Please wait...

Update will be available in 20 hours

*HypeStat.com is not promoting or affiliated with freudx.xyz in any way. Only publicly available statistics data are displayed.

Search Engine Indexes

Search engine indexes are huge databases or collections of net pages that search engines like google like google and yahoo use to retrieve applicable facts while customers carry out searches. These indexes are created through search engines like google and yahoo through crawling and indexing net pages from throughout the internet.
Google Index:
9
Bing Index:
24

SEMrush is a complete on line advertising and marketing platform that gives a extensive variety of gear and functions to help companies and entrepreneurs in enhancing their on line visibility and optimizing their virtual advertising and marketing strategies.

Freudx.xyz - Freudx - High Taste... ▷ Traffic, Ranking, Analytics [Jun 2024] | HypeStat (14)Freudx.xyz - Freudx - High Taste... ▷ Traffic, Ranking, Analytics [Jun 2024] | HypeStat (15)

Domain:
freudx.xyz
Rank:
(Rank based on keywords, cost and organic traffic)
779,837
Organic Keywords:
(Number of keywords in top 20 Google SERP)
16
Organic Traffic:
(Number of visitors coming from top 20 search results)
1,442
Organic Cost:
((How much need to spend if get same number of visitors from Google Adwords)
$678.00

Revenue report

Google.com would generate approximately $154.7 per day if the source of income were advertisem*nts, which equates to an estimated monthly revenue of $4.6K and annual gross revenue of approximately $56.5K. Based on these figures, the site's net worth is estimated at around $161.8K.

How much would freudx.xyz make?

Daily Revenue:
$154.66
Monthly Revenue:
$4,639.80
Yearly Revenue:
$56,450.90

*All earnings values are estimates only.

Daily earning by country

CountryPageviewsEarning
United States 8,446$40.79
Canada 5,580$33.70
Turkey 45,853$8.71
India 10,708$4.07
Viet Nam 5,243$2.46

Loss of money due to Adblock?

Daily Revenue Loss:
$17.62
Monthly Revenue Loss:
$528.50
Yearly Revenue Loss:
$6,430.14
Daily Pageviews Blocked:
9,333
Monthly Pageviews Blocked:
279,990
Yearly Pageviews Blocked:
3,406,546
See Also
Did Freud Sleep With His Sister-in-Law?

Daily revenue loss by country

CountryBlockedLost Money
Canada 1,395$8.43
United States 1,520$7.34
India 2,998$1.14
Turkey 3,210$0.61
Viet Nam 210$0.10

How much is freudx.xyz worth?

Website Value:
$161.8K

Ad Experience Report

Summary of the ad experience rating of a website for a specific platform.

Mobile summary

Root domain:
freudx.xyz
Ad filtering:
(Chrome is not filtering ads on your site.)
Off
Status:
(The status of the site that is reviewed for the Better Ads Standards.)
Not reviewed

Desktop summary

Root domain:
freudx.xyz
Ad filtering:
(Chrome is not filtering ads on your site.)
Off
Status:
(The status of the site that is reviewed for the Better Ads Standards.)
Not reviewed

Abusive Experience Report

Summary of the abusive experience rating of a website.
Root domain:
freudx.xyz
Enforcement:
(Chrome is not preventing your site from opening new windows or tabs.)
Off
Status:
(The status of the site reviewed for the abusive experiences.)
Not reviewed

Where is freudx.xyz hosted?

Freudx.xyz may be hosted in multiple data centers distributed in different locations around the world. This is probably just one of them.
Server IP:
2606:4700:3035::ac43:8d10, 172.67.141.16
ASN:
AS13335
ISP:
Cloudflare Inc
Server Location:

United States, US

Other sites hosted on 172.67.141.16

There are no other sites hosted on this IP

How fast does freudx.xyz load?

The average loading time of freudx.xyz is 810 ms. The Desktop speed index is 96 and mobile speed index is 54.
Average Load Time:
810 ms

Page Speed (Google PageSpeed Insights) - Desktop

Field Data

Over the last 30 days, the field data shows that this page has a AVERAGE speed compared to other pages in the Chrome User Experience Report.We are showing the 90th percentile of FCP and the 95th percentile of FID.

First Contentful Paint (FCP)1.9s

First Input Delay (FID)3ms

Origin Data

All pages served from this origin have an AVERAGE speed compared to other pages in the Chrome User Experience Report. over the last 30 days.To view suggestions tailored to each page, analyze individual page URLs.

First Contentful Paint (FCP)1.5s

First Input Delay (FID)2ms

Lab Data

Has a `<meta name="viewport">` tag with `width` or `initial-scale`
A `<meta name="viewport">` not only optimizes your app for mobile screen sizes, but also prevents . a 300 millisecond delay to user input Learn more about using the viewport meta tag

Largest Contentful Paint 1.3s
Largest Contentful Paint marks the time at which the largest text or image is painted. Learn more about the Largest Contentful Paint metric

Total Blocking Time 20ms
Sum of all time periods between FCP and Time to Interactive, when task length exceeded 50ms, expressed in milliseconds. Learn more about the Total Blocking Time metric

First Meaningful Paint 0.6s
First Meaningful Paint measures when the primary content of a page is visible. Learn more about the First Meaningful Paint metric

First Contentful Paint 0.6s
First Contentful Paint marks the time at which the first text or image is painted. Learn more about the First Contentful Paint metric

Lazy load third-party resources with facades
Some third-party embeds can be lazy loaded. Consider replacing them with a facade until they are required. Learn how to defer third-parties with a facade

Timing budget
Set a timing budget to help you keep an eye on the performance of your site. Performant sites load fast and respond to user input events quickly. Learn more about performance budgets

Time to Interactive 1.2s
Time to Interactive is the amount of time it takes for the page to become fully interactive. Learn more about the Time to Interactive metric

Performance budget
Keep the quantity and size of network requests under the targets set by the provided performance budget. Learn more about performance budgets

Speed Index 1.1s
Speed Index shows how quickly the contents of a page are visibly populated. Learn more about the Speed Index metric


Page Speed (Google PageSpeed Insights) - Mobile

Field Data

Over the last 30 days, the field data shows that this page has a AVERAGE speed compared to other pages in the Chrome User Experience Report.We are showing the 90th percentile of FCP and the 95th percentile of FID.

First Contentful Paint (FCP)2.0s

First Input Delay (FID)13ms

Origin Data

All pages served from this origin have an AVERAGE speed compared to other pages in the Chrome User Experience Report. over the last 30 days.To view suggestions tailored to each page, analyze individual page URLs.

First Contentful Paint (FCP)1.4s

First Input Delay (FID)16ms

Lab Data

First Meaningful Paint 1.8s
First Meaningful Paint measures when the primary content of a page is visible. Learn more about the First Meaningful Paint metric

Largest Contentful Paint 6.9s
Largest Contentful Paint marks the time at which the largest text or image is painted. Learn more about the Largest Contentful Paint metric

Speed Index 3.4s
Speed Index shows how quickly the contents of a page are visibly populated. Learn more about the Speed Index metric

Lazy load third-party resources with facades
Some third-party embeds can be lazy loaded. Consider replacing them with a facade until they are required. Learn how to defer third-parties with a facade

Total Blocking Time 910ms
Sum of all time periods between FCP and Time to Interactive, when task length exceeded 50ms, expressed in milliseconds. Learn more about the Total Blocking Time metric

Time to Interactive 9.9s
Time to Interactive is the amount of time it takes for the page to become fully interactive. Learn more about the Time to Interactive metric

First Contentful Paint 1.8s
First Contentful Paint marks the time at which the first text or image is painted. Learn more about the First Contentful Paint metric

Does freudx.xyz use compression?

Website compression is the process of reducing the size of website files, such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and image files, to improve website performance and load times. Compressing website files can significantly reduce the amount of data that needs to be transferred from the server to the user's browser, resulting in faster page load times and improved user experience. Files on freudx.xyz are reduced by 74%.

freudx.xyz use br compression.

Original size: 24.44 KB
Compressed size: 6.14 KB
File reduced by: 18.3 KB (74%)


Google Safe Browsing

Google Safe Browsing is a service provided by Google that helps protect users from visiting websites that may contain malicious or harmful content, such as malware, phishing attempts, or deceptive software.

This site is not currently listed as suspicious

MyWot.com Reputation Ratings

MyWOT (short for "My Web of Trust") is a web-based reputation and rating service that provides users with information about the trustworthiness and safety of websites.

Status:
UNKNOWN
Child Safety Reputations:
10
Child Safety Confidence:
51

SSL Checker - SSL Certificate Verify

An SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) certificate is a digital certificate that establishes a secure encrypted connection between a web server and a user's web browser. It provides authentication and encryption, ensuring that data transmitted between the server and the browser remains private and protected. freudx.xyz supports HTTPS.

freudx.xyz supports HTTPS


Verifying SSL Support. Please wait...

Common Name: freudx.xyz
Organization:
Location:
Issuer: WE1
Valid from: Jul 10 15:03:53 2024 GMT
Valid until: Oct 8 15:03:52 2024 GMT
Authority: CA:FALSE
Keysize:

Common Name: WE1
Organization: Google Trust Services
Location: US
Issuer: GTS Root R4
Valid from: Dec 13 09:00:00 2023 GMT
Valid until: Feb 20 14:00:00 2029 GMT
Authority: CA:TRUE
Keysize:

Common Name: GTS Root R4
Organization: Google Trust Services LLC
Location: US
Issuer: GlobalSign Root CA
Valid from: Nov 15 03:43:21 2023 GMT
Valid until: Jan 28 00:00:42 2028 GMT
Authority: CA:TRUE
Keysize:

Verify HTTP/2 Support

HTTP/2 (Hypertext Transfer Protocol version 2) is a major revision of the HTTP protocol, which is the foundation of data communication on the World Wide Web. It was developed as an improvement over the previous HTTP/1.1 version to enhance web performance and efficiency.

freudx.xyz supports HTTP/2


Verifying HTTP/2.0 Support. Please wait...

Http Header

HTTP headers are extra portions of records despatched among a consumer (which include an internet browser) and a server at some stage in an HTTP request or response. They offer instructions, metadata, or manipulate parameters for the conversation among the consumer and server.
date: Thu, 11 Jul 2024 13:28:54 GMTcontent-type: text/html; charset=UTF-8cache-control: max-age=0, must-revalidate, privateexpires: Thu, 11 Jul 2024 13:28:02 GMTset-cookie: PHPSESSID=qkpna5g7jcaoq9vu176psv5qsf; path=/; HttpOnlyvary: Accept-Encodingcf-cache-status: DYNAMICreport-to: {"endpoints":[{"url":"https://a.nel.cloudflare.com/report/v4?s=ZUNRpZ0Oy2EybRvq3JroA986mfQ%2BSI9XInBl4KuLt9k3joF2wJHmQmCr0Bu%2B3yIrVsiz7NdPU4AGsvAoPukkX1LK5yPpTcnsoqhvmqeesCz4TdUMeMS9gSi748hM"}],"group":"cf-nel","max_age":604800}nel: {"success_fraction":0,"report_to":"cf-nel","max_age":604800}server: cloudflarecf-ray: 8a1923aa691fe110-ORDcontent-encoding: bralt-svc: h3=":443"; ma=86400

DNS Lookup

DNS entries (Domain Name System) are a critical component of the Internet infrastructure. They act as directories that translate human-readable domain names (such as example.com) to machine-readable IP addresses. DNS records are stored on DNS servers and help forward internet traffic efficiently.
TypeIpTarget/TxtTTL
HINFO3600
AAAA2606:4700:3033::6815:2903232
AAAA2606:4700:3035::ac43:8d10232
A104.21.41.3232
A172.67.141.16232
NSnora.ns.cloudflare.com3532
NScesar.ns.cloudflare.com3532

Whois Lookup

Domain WHOIS is a public database that provides information about domain names, including registered owners, contact information, domain registrars, registration and expiration dates, name servers, and other relevant information. Domain registration for this website began on February 14, 2022 and will expire on February 14, 2025 if not renewed. This website is now assigned through the registrar Go Daddy, LLC. The WHOIS data for this website's domain was last updated on June 25, 2024.
Domain Created:
2022-02-14
Domain Expires:
2025-02-14
Domain Updated:
2024-06-25
Domain Age:
2 years 4 months 25 days
Domain Registrar:
Go Daddy, LLC
Domain Owner:
Domains By Proxy, LLC
WhoIs:

Domain Name: FREUDX.XYZRegistry Domain ID: D275252532-CNICRegistrar WHOIS Server: whois.godaddy.comRegistrar URL: https://www.godaddy.com/Updated Date: 2024-06-25T12:56:16.0ZCreation Date: 2022-02-14T08:51:56.0ZRegistry Expiry Date: 2025-02-14T23:59:59.0ZRegistrar: Go Daddy, LLCRegistrar IANA ID: 146Domain Status: clientRenewProhibited https://icann.org/epp#clientRenewProhibitedDomain Status: clientTransferProhibited https://icann.org/epp#clientTransferProhibitedDomain Status: clientUpdateProhibited https://icann.org/epp#clientUpdateProhibitedDomain Status: clientDeleteProhibited https://icann.org/epp#clientDeleteProhibitedRegistrant Organization: Domains By Proxy, LLCRegistrant State/Province: ArizonaRegistrant Country: USRegistrant Email: Please query the RDDS service of the Registrar of Record identified in this output for information on how to contact the Registrant, Admin, or Tech contact of the queried domain name.Admin Email: Please query the RDDS service of the Registrar of Record identified in this output for information on how to contact the Registrant, Admin, or Tech contact of the queried domain name.Tech Email: Please query the RDDS service of the Registrar of Record identified in this output for information on how to contact the Registrant, Admin, or Tech contact of the queried domain name.Name Server: CESAR.NS.CLOUDFLARE.COMName Server: NORA.NS.CLOUDFLARE.COMDNSSEC: unsignedBilling Email: Please query the RDDS service of the Registrar of Record identified in this output for information on how to contact the Registrant, Admin, or Tech contact of the queried domain name.Registrar Abuse Contact Email: Freudx.xyz - Freudx - High Taste... ▷ Traffic, Ranking, Analytics [Jun 2024] | HypeStat (16)Registrar Abuse Contact Phone: +1.4805058800URL of the ICANN Whois Inaccuracy Complaint Form: https://www.icann.org/wicf/>>> Last update of WHOIS database: 2024-07-11T13:30:00.0Z > IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE DEPLOYMENT OF RDAP: please visithttps://www.centralnic.com/support/rdap
Freudx.xyz - Freudx - High Taste... ▷ Traffic, Ranking, Analytics [Jun 2024] | HypeStat (2024)

References

Top Articles
Jerkbait Rods - The Ultimate Guide
7 Best Jerkbait Rods in 2022 and beyond - Fish Gear Essentials
Unveiling The Life Of Erica Mena's Mom: A Journey Through Love And Resilience
Erica Mena's Son: A Glimpse Into The Life Of A Rising Star
Navy Region Southwest Fleet and Family Readiness (FFR) hiring MWR Sales Clerk (Barista) in San Diego, CA | LinkedIn
Navy Region Southwest Fleet and Family Readiness (FFR) hiring CYP Child and Youth Program Leader - Murphy Canyon Youth Center in San Diego, CA | LinkedIn
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): An Undervalued Dividend King With Strong Financials
Johnson & Johnson wins a key court battle in baby powder case
Skip.the Games Milwaukee
TV Shows on ullu — The Movie Database (TMDB)
Big Lots Stores
Hitmylung Watch For Sale
Latest Posts
The Best Jerkbait Rods of 2024
Best Jerkbait Rod: 2024 Buyer's Guide | Wild Hydro
Article information

Author: Duncan Muller

Last Updated:

Views: 6100

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (59 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Duncan Muller

Birthday: 1997-01-13

Address: Apt. 505 914 Phillip Crossroad, O'Konborough, NV 62411

Phone: +8555305800947

Job: Construction Agent

Hobby: Shopping, Table tennis, Snowboarding, Rafting, Motor sports, Homebrewing, Taxidermy

Introduction: My name is Duncan Muller, I am a enchanting, good, gentle, modern, tasty, nice, elegant person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.