Freudx.xyz - Freudx - High Taste... ▷ Traffic, Ranking, Analytics [Jun 2024] | HypeStat (2024)

Page Speed (Google PageSpeed Insights) - Desktop

Field Data

Over the last 30 days, the field data shows that this page has a AVERAGE speed compared to other pages in the Chrome User Experience Report.We are showing the 90th percentile of FCP and the 95th percentile of FID.

First Contentful Paint (FCP)1.9s

First Input Delay (FID)3ms

Origin Data

All pages served from this origin have an AVERAGE speed compared to other pages in the Chrome User Experience Report. over the last 30 days.To view suggestions tailored to each page, analyze individual page URLs.

First Contentful Paint (FCP)1.5s

First Input Delay (FID)2ms

Lab Data

Page Speed (Google PageSpeed Insights) - Mobile

Field Data

First Contentful Paint (FCP)2.0s

First Input Delay (FID)13ms

Origin Data

First Contentful Paint (FCP)1.4s

First Input Delay (FID)16ms

Lab Data