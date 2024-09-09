In pictures: The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics | CNN (2024)

For the first time in the history of the Summer Olympics, the opening ceremony took place outside of a stadium.

Athletes paraded down the Seine River on boats, passing some of Paris’ most iconic landmarks. Thousands of people watched from stands lining the river. There were also big screens set up across the city to allow as many fans as possible to watch the event.

The six-kilometer (roughly 3.7-mile) route ended in front of the famous Trocadéro, opposite the Eiffel Tower.

The ceremony closed with Celine Dion singing Edith Piaf’s “Hymne À L’Amour" from the first level of the Eiffel Tower.