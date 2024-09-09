The Olympic torch blazes from Saint-Denis to Paris in a spectacular final stage before the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony (2024)

Legendary athletes for an extraordinary team relay

The final two team relays of this grand Olympic Torch Relay adventure will undoubtedly be etched in memory. The first took place in the heart of the Olympic village, where legendary champions who have thrilled the world with their performances passed the torch under the admiring gaze of the new generation of Olympians. This touching moment added a special spark for all the athletes qualified for the Paris 2024 Games!

The track and field legend Allyson Felix set off alongside the multi-titled Italian swimmer Federica Pellegrini, the Spanish basketball player Pau Gasol, the Moroccan athletics icon Hicham El Guerrouj and the badminton sensation Lin Dan. The line-up continued with the American skier Lindsey Vonn, Britain's most decorated Olympian, Chris Hoy, the famous Brazilian skateboarder Leticia Bufoni, the Swiss four-time world cycling champion Fabian Cancellara, the Canadian Summer and Winter Olympian Oluseyi Smith, and Cléopâtre Darleux, a goalkeeper on the French handball team.

They passed the torch alongside the Chinese athletes Jingyu Wu (taekwondo) and Hong Zhang (speed skating), the Polish mountain biker Maja Włoszczowska, the Japanese fencer Yuki Ota, the Argentinian sailor Santiago Lange, the Kenyan rugby player Humphrey Kayange and the Swedish skier Frida Hansdotter. Other relay runners with equally prestigious careers included the swimmer Kirsty Coventry, Zimbabwe's first-ever gold medallist, Masomah Ali Zada (Afghanistan) and Yiech Pur Biel (South Sudan) who competed as part of the Refugee Olympic Team, and the Tongan Pita Taufatofua, who has participated in both taekwondo and cross-country skiing at the Olympics.

Second team relay celebrates builders

Later in the day, it was time for the "Builders' Team Relay" to set the tone. This group included several members of Solideo, the Olympic works delivery company, embodying the ambitious development projects undertaken for Paris 2024 to meet the long-term needs of the host sites. Beyond their temporary use during the Games, these projects aim to improve residents' quality of life by constructing, renovating and making local public facilities more accessible.

This relay brought together all the trades involved in building and renovating Olympic venues constructed by Solideo, gathering in the new Pleyel neighbourhood. The torchbearers represented design offices, service providers, construction companies and security firms. In a symbolic gesture bridging paper and reality, the Olympic Aquatics Centre's two architects, Laure Meriaud and Cécilia Gross, passed the torch to the builders.

A hundred Forerunners pound the tarmac on the home straight

Over a hundred torchbearers took part in the final stage, including champions who have left an indelible mark on their sports. The public had the chance to cheer for the gold medallists Carolina Klüft (heptathlon) and Thierry Rey (judo), alongside the Tokyo silver medallist fencer Anita Blaze and Nathalie Péchalat, a figure skating star who went on to head the French Ice Sports Federation. Sergey Bubka, a multiple-time world and Olympic pole vault champion and the first athlete to clear 6 metres, also joined in.

Crowds turned out in force to catch a glimpse of exceptional personalities. The American rap icon Snoop Dogg, set to be a consultant for NBC during the Olympic Games, was a major draw. The French contingent included the artist MC Solaar, the actor Jean-Pascal Zadi, the chef Pierre Sang, the comedian Booder and the orchestra conductor Zahia Ziouani.

The Paris 2024 torch also passed through the hands of key Olympic figures who help sustain the movement. In the Olympic village, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President, Thomas Bach, the former UN Secretary-General and current IOC Ethics Commission President, Ban Ki-moon, the World Health Organisation Director, Tedros Ghebreyesus, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, and the IOC Athletes' Commission Chair, Emma Terho each took turns carrying the Olympic torch. At Club France, David Lappartient, President of the French National Olympic and Sports Committee, shared his relay moment with the two flag bearers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Florent Manaudou and Mélina Robert-Michon, in an emotionally charged scene.

As in every stage of the relay, unsung heroes with compelling stories joined the celebration. Among them were Latifa Benkada, an active member of a charity promoting women's sports in Seine-Saint-Denis, Zohra Tadjene, who works to encourage sports activities including basketball, and Emma Lamont, a dedicated Red Cross volunteer.

The stage built up to a spectacular close, with a final relay sequence illuminating the Basilica of Saint-Denis. The journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi lit the torch from the esplanade in front of the basilica before handing over the torch to the iconic French model and actress Laetitia Casta, who carried it through the nave. This segment ended in unprecedented style, with Pharrell Williams holding the torch aloft from the roof of the building. The world-renowned musician, singer and hit-maker shines as Louis Vuitton's Men's Creative Director.

This marked the end of the final stage of the Torch Relay before the start of the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony. Over the past three months, 10,000 people have carried the Olympic torch. The joy, emotion and fervour that fired up each torchbearer sparked an incredible momentum, bringing the Olympic spirit to the heart of communities across France. From Mediterranean shores to mountain peaks, from villages to urban centres, from rural areas to overseas territories, the Torch Relay has transcended differences and brought together generations.

The involvement of Official Sponsors —Coca-Cola, Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne— along with local authorities, state services and all Paris 2024 teams has been a crucial driving force behind the success of this unique adventure. Now, the stage is set for the greatest sporting event on Earth. A century after the last edition held in Paris, the Games have returned to the capital. Following a torch relay packed with fond memories and emotions, people in France now look forward to extending the festive spirit throughout what promises to be the fortnight of a lifetime!